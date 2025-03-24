Last Thursday was the first day of Chun Fen, the Spring Equinox, that is the fourth term in the Chinese solar calendar, and so I watched a video about Chun Fen, where Dominic talks about Chinese traditional medicine, and about Shennong, the god of herbs, and he travels to the town of Anren in Hunan province, that is called the capital of Chinese herbal medicine, and to Ganfenshe, the herb market, where people have been buying and trading herbs for over 1000 years, since the Song dynasty, and about gathering herbs in the forest, and about making a pork knuckle soup with 30 different herbs, that must stew for 24 hours.

And so then, I read a story about the forests in China - ‘China plants 7.67 million hectares of forest in 2024: National Forestry and Grassland Administration’, and this year’s report that was released on national Tree Planting day, that says that:

“A total of 4.446 million hectares of forest were planted in the country, exceeding the 3.998 million hectares afforested in 2023, about 3.224 million hectares of degraded grassland were restored, and 2.783 million hectares of sandy and stony land were treated, bringing the national forest coverage rate to surpass 25 percent and total forest stock volume beyond 20 billion cubic meters.”

But then I read a different story about forests in Brazil - ‘Amazon forest felled to build road for climate summit’, that a new 13 kilometre four-lane highway is being built just for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, that aims to ease traffic into the city.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity to focus on the needs of the Amazon, show the forest to the world, and present what the federal government has done to protect it.”

I’m not sure that our feathered friends there will be allowed to chirp about their disapproval.

And I read a story about other birds in Texas - ‘Lift the veil on wind power killing eagles’, that are being killed by these industrial windmills and that:

“Every land based wind facility in America has a permit to kill a certain number of eagles every year. What these kill numbers add up to is a secret that should be public information. Is it hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands?”

It just seems common sense that we don’t build these wind farms along bird migration corridors.

And then I read a story about what happens to these windmills when they’re used up - ‘Thousands of Old Wind Turbine Blades Pile Up in West Texas’, that although the blades are supposed to be recycled, they end up just sitting there on about 10 acres, that local resident say:

“It’s just a hazard all the way around … neighborhood children exploring the unfenced piles … stagnant pools of water inside the blades breed swarms of mosquitos … The piles create shaded nooks and crannies, perfect for Sweetwater’s unofficial mascot [rattlesnakes]. It’s just a big rattlesnake farm”.

And I read another story about the collapse of the green energy myth - ‘Northvolt declares bankruptcy in Sweden, raising concerns about Quebec battery plant's future’, that the Canadian government and Quebec government had pledged $7 BILLION in financing and incentives to build a battery factory and now the company has declared bankruptcy!!!

And I read another bankruptcy story, this time about electric buses - ‘We should have bought the electric school buses from China’, about a company in Canada was paid $160 million to build electric school buses, but that:

“the company, Lion Electric, delivered fewer than half of the buses before declaring bankruptcy. What's more, many of the buses that were sent to school districts had structural problems that made them hazardous.”

But then I read a story that shows how China is doing it differently than we are - ‘BYD's New Megawatt EV Charging Is So Fast It Makes Gas Irrelevant’, that will end that argument that ‘I’ll never buy an EV until it charges as fast as a gas car can fill up.’

“BYD’s new platform can also take up to 1,000 amps of current, enough to add 249 miles (400 km) of range in just 5 minutes. That’s almost as quick as putting fuel in a combustion vehicle, eliminating one of the biggest EV drawbacks, the need to wait around often for dozens of minutes for them to make meaningful range gains while plugged in.”

This is a real game changer - if you can charge your car in the same amount of time that it takes to fill the tank with gas!!! Except in Canada!!!

The only problem that we have here in Canada is that, although our government wants to force us to all buy electric vehicles by a certain date, nonetheless, the same government has banned Chinese cars from purchase in Canada!!!

If we were thinking logically, instead of ideo-logically, we would bargain with BYD to construct a car-manufacturing plant in Canada to produce these inexpensive and reliable Chinese electric cars here. It would be a move forward instead of a move backwards to the stone age.

So then, I read a story about rock art in China - ‘Millennia-old rock paintings discovered in Gansu Province’, that a local resident discovered rock paintings on a hillside on the bank of the Yellow river, that may be 3000 to 4000 years old!!!

“One particularly striking depiction shows a man wielding a whip to drive a pot-bellied sheep. ‘This is the first time that an image of a pot-bellied sheep has been found in rock paintings here’ … ‘We were all excited to see these paintings. It was like receiving a big gift from the ancients’.”

And my feathered friend chirped that a gift from the ancients is so much richer than a handout from a bankrupt ideology.

Have fun. and happy Chun Fen.