The Knight’s Tale is about Theseus, an ancient king of Athens, who according to legend, slew the Minotaur. Theseus had many stories and plays written about his life including an epic poem ‘Theseid’ written by Boccaccio. This is the story that Chaucer used in writing his Knight’s Tale, except he changed the ending, as we shall see. This version of the story by Chaucer is also used by Christopher Marlowe, along with his protégé, John Fletcher, in writing the Shakespeare play, ‘The Two Noble Kinsmen’. Marlowe also wrote about the festival at the wedding of King Theseus and Queen Hippolyta in ‘A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream’.

[Note: I’ll be using quotes from a modernization of ‘The Canterbury Tales’ that brings Chaucer’s old English into modern English. There are a lot of different modernizations around, but the one that I’m going to use is one done by A. S. Kline. I like this one because it’s easy to read, but especially because Mr. Kline tries to keep Chaucer’s metre and his rhyming, that I think is important.]

And now, our knight begins his tale:

Once on a time, as old stories tell us,

There was a Duke whose name was Theseus.

Of Athens he was lord and governor,

And in his time so great a conqueror

Mightier was there none under the sun.

Full many a rich land had he won,

What with his wisdom and his chivalry.

He conquered all the Amazon country,

That long ago was known as Scythia,

And wedded its queen Hippolyta,

And brought her home to his own country

With much glory and great festivity,

And also her young sister Emily.

And so with victory and melody

I’ll let this noble Duke to Athens ride

And all his host in arms him beside.

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 1-16, modernization by A.S. Kline]

This particular tale is about Theseus, the king of Athens, and about his slaying the tyrant Creon, ruler of Thebes, and after the battle, about his capturing and imprisoning two Theban knights, two cousins, Palamon and Arcita. Later, from the window of their prison cell, Palamon saw Emily, the sister of Queen Hippolyta, walking in the garden, and he fell in love with the sight of her. Then, to see what Palamon was moaning about, Arcita looked out the window of the prison cell, also saw Emily in the garden and he too fell in love with the sight of her. And the two former friends acted like enemies over their strife of both loving Emily.

Emily watched by Palamon and Arcita

I’m not going to tell you the whole story, I’ll let you read it yourselves and I’m going to skip to the end.

Palamon and Arcita ended up fighting a duel to the death, but they’re found by Theseus, who stopped them. And Palamon told Theseus that since they were his foes, Theseus rightfully should show them no mercy, but should slay them both. But Hippolyta asked Theseus to have some compassion for them, and so he devised a solution – each of them would bring a hundred knights to fight in a tournament, and the winner to have Emily as his wife. But Theseus changed his rules for the contest – no missiles, no battle-axes, no short knives or swords, so that no one would be killed during this tournament. And Theseus had a great theatre built for the tournament, with three temples – to Venus, to Mars, and to Diana.

Palamon, Emily and Arcita at the temples of Venus, Diana, and Mars

On the morning of the tournament, Palamon went to the temple of Venus, goddess of love, and prayed, not for winning the tournament, but for winning Emily:

I wield not my weapons boastfully,

Nor do I ask tomorrow’s victory,

Nor for renown, nor for the vain glory

Of skill in arms proclaimed up and down;

But I would have complete possession

Of Emily, and die in your service.

Choose you the manner how, in what guise,

I care not, whether it better be,

To have victory of them or they of me,

If I but have my lady in my arms.

For though it be that Mars is god of arms,

Your power is so great in heaven above,

That if you wish it, I shall have my love.

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 2238 - 2250, modernization by A.S. Kline]

And Arcita went to the temple of Mars, god of war, and prayed to win the tournament:

I am young, untutored as you know

And I am afflicted more, I vow,

Than ever was any living creature;

For she who makes me all this woe endure

Cares not whether I sink or swim.

And well I know, before her love I win,

I must gain her by strength in this place;

And well I know, without help or grace

Of yours my strength nothing will avail.

Then help me, lord, let my arm not fail,

Because of the fire that once burnt thee,

As fiercely as this fire that now burns me,

And let me tomorrow win the victory.

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 2393 - 2405, modernization by A.S. Kline]

And Emily went to the temple of Diana, goddess of chastity, to pray that peace will come to Palamon and Arcita, but if she must wed, let it be to the one loves her best:

Send love and peace betwixt those two,

And turn their hearts away from me so,

That all their hot love and their desire,

And all their busy torment and their fire

Be quenched, or turned towards another face.

And if so be you will not grant me grace,

Or if my destiny be shaped, and you,

Rule I must yet have one of the two,

Then send me him that most desires me.

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 2317 - 2325, modernization by A.S. Kline]

At the tournament, Palamon was defeated, and Arcita won Emily as his wife. But as he was riding towards Emily, the god Pluto caused the ground to shake, and Arcita was thrown to the ground, mortally hurt.

The Death of Arcita

And on his death-bed, he told Emily:

‘The woeful spirit, may not, within my heart

Show one iota of my sorrowful smart

To you, my lady, whom I love the most.

But I bequeath you service of my ghost

To you beyond every other creature

Since my life may no longer linger…

I have to my cousin Palamon

Shown strife and rancour, many a day gone,

For love of you, and out of jealousy.

Yet Jupiter, so wise, my soul give leave

To speak of him, your servant, properly,

In every dimension, full and truly –

That is to say, truth, honour, knighthood,

Wisdom, humility, and noble kindred,

Generosity and all that is of that art –

So may Jupiter take my soul’s part,

For in this world right now know I none

So worthy to be loved as Palamon,

Who serves you, and will do all his life.

And if that ever you shall be a wife,

Forget not Palamon, the gentle man…

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 2765 – 2770, 2783 – 2797, modernization by A.S. Kline]

And Arcita now talked of his cousin with compassion, not as a knight, but as a gentle man, and he asked Emily, that if she ever does marry, to remember Palamon. And a great funeral was held for Arcita.

Then some years later, Theseus was forging alliances with other countries, and sent for Palamon from Thebes. And here Theseus asked Emily to take Palamon to be her husband. And so everyone is happy, and all the prayers were answered – Arcita prayed to Mars to win the tournament, Palamon prayed to Venus to have Emily, and Emily prayed to Diana to marry the one who loved her best.

But here, Theseus gives an extraordinary speech:

‘The First Mover of all cause above

When he first made the fair chain of love,

Great was the effect, noble his intent.

He knew well what he did, and what he meant.

For with that chain of fairest love he bound

The fire, the air, the water and the land,

In certain boundaries that they not flee…

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 2987 – 2993, modernization by A.S. Kline]

The ancient Greeks divided the universe into four elements – fire, air, water, and earth, but Theseus says that the thing that binds them all together is not another element, not something material, but something immaterial, love. And by love, he didn’t mean the romantic definition of love that is really desire, like when Hollywood says I love this or I love that, what it really means is I want this, I want that – as in gratification.

But for Theseus, and for Chaucer, love was compassion, and in Old English, this compassion was called ruth – and if you had compassion then you were ruthful, but if you had no compassion, then you were ruthless. In the knight’s tale, we can find the word love – 80 times. Perhaps our knight wanted to be ruthful and not be ruthless.

And Theseus continues:

And each man knows, unless he is a fool,

That every part derives from this whole;

For nature cannot take its beginning

From some part or fragment of a thing,

But from what is perfect and is stable,

Descending so, until corruptible.

And therefore, of his wise providence,

He has so well proclaimed his intent,

That species of things and their progression

Shall only endure by succession

And not eternally, I tell no lies,

As you may comprehend with your eyes…

[from the Knight’s tale, lines 3005 – 3016, modernization by A.S. Kline]

If the First Mover intended that ‘species of things and their progression shall only endure but by succession’, then it would seem that our poet is saying that things don’t live forever, but things can live on, in what they pass on, to those things that come after them, by succession. But I don’t think our poet is referring to a succession of rank or privilege or blood-line. For Chaucer, after witnessing the Black Death, he might be thinking about how a nation or a culture succeeds, with a succession of stories and ideas that are passed on.

Was our knight thinking about what stories he’d be leaving behind? Because, if we think about this knight’s tale, why did our knight decide to tell this tale? Wasn’t he a knight that had fought in the crusades, in fifteen battles? So why wouldn’t he tell us a tale about bloody battles, and daring feats of strength, and lust for fame and fortune? Instead he told us a tale about not caring who won the tournament, but in forgiveness, and about wanting the best for others, and in compassion. Perhaps this is what was really on our knight’s mind in making his pilgrimage.

Because, if we think of how some knights were convinced to go fight in some romantic crusade, weren’t they told that it was to protect the pilgrims going to the holy land? But I’ve read where it was shown that there wasn’t a problem with pilgrims visiting the holy land. And ok, hypothetically, even if that was true, wouldn’t a knight simply accompany the pilgrims on their journey – to keep a watch on them and to keep them safe, instead of riding off on some wild crusade – that seemed to have some ulterior motive.

Perhaps, that is what our knight was doing on this pilgrimage to Canterbury – what he should have been doing in the first place, to accompany and protect pilgrims on their journey, instead of going on some ruthless crusade. Perhaps he too is looking for forgiveness and compassion.

And now we may ask, what did Chaucer really think of our knight? Or of knights in general? Well, when we read the other tales of Canterbury, we find that our poet is the only pilgrim that gets to tell two tales, well sort of, he doesn’t get very far in telling his first tale, when the Host stops him and makes him tell a different tale.

Here, he starts his first tale of a knight, Sir Topas ‘the flower of royal chivalry’:

Listen lords, with good intent,

And I will tell, all truly meant,

Of mirth and of solace,

All of a knight fair and pleasant

In battle and in tournament;

His name was Sir Topaz…

He drank water from the well,

As did knight Percival…

[from Sir Topaz’s tale, lines 1 - 6, 204- 207, modernization by A.S. Kline]

In this tale, Sir Topaz had dreamt about the Elf-Queen, and of how she must become his love, and he sets out to ride to the country of Faerie to find her, but he soon encounters a giant, who throws stones at Sir Topaz, and Sir Topaz flees. And back home, Sir Topaz calls together his men, for wine and food, and games and music, and jesters, while he dresses in clean garments and shining armor for his upcoming fight with the giant.

Until our poet says… ‘He drank water from the well, As did knight Percival’. And the second that our poet said the name of Percival, the host shouted stop and cut him off.

Earlier we saw that Chretien de Troyes began the romantic Norman myths about the knights of the Round Table. In his last romance ‘Perceval’ the grail is a dish, where washing using this dish will cure one’s ills and wounds. A while later, in Robert de Boron’s ‘Romance of the Grail’ the grail myth is continued but the grail has been changed into the cup from the Last Supper. And then later, in Wolfram von Eschenbach’s ‘Parzival’ the grail has become a gemstone – the stone of the Phoenix, that has the power to return life to the dead.

So in our poet’s story when he said the name Percival, he was referring to this Norman myth of the holy grail. And the moment he said the name Percival, the host made him stop this story.

‘No more of this, for God’s great dignity!’

Quoth our Host now, ‘since you weary me

With all your tiresome arrant foolishness,

And also, in truth, and God my soul bless,

My ears are aching with your paltry speech!

Rhymes like that the devil himself must teach!

That must be what’s called doggerel,’ quoth he.

‘Why so,’ quoth I, ‘Why then hinder me

More in my tale then any other man? –

Since I give you the best rhyme that I can.’

‘By God,’ quoth he, ‘said plainly, in a word,

Your idle rhyming isn’t worth a turd!

You do nothing else but waste our time.

Sire, in a word, you shall no longer rhyme.

Try some heroic tale, let me suggest,

Or tell something in prose, if that were best,

In which there is some mirth or some doctrine.’

[from the Topaz-Melibee Link, lines 1 - 17, modernization by A.S. Kline]

Chaucer used this short, interrupted and unfinished story of Sir Topas to make fun of all those romantic tales of crusader knights and of the quest for the holy grail, that he said aren’t worth a turd, because they had no doctrine or moral. And so, on the advice of the Host, our poet told another tale instead, a tale with a moral, about a young man, Melibeus, and his wife, Patience, and this tale is a story about choosing between vengeance or forgiveness.

But, in that first story about Sir Topas, we read about the Elf-Queen in the land of the faeries. Now, many of us have also read about Titania, the Queen of the Faeries, in Christopher Marlowe’s ‘A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream’. And we may have read about the queen of the fairies, in Edmund Spenser’s ‘Faerie Queen’, where we read about a young Prince Arthur looking for the Faerie Queen, and in each book of the story, Arthur learns a virtue, like Holiness, Temperance, Chastity, Justice, Courtesy – virtues that help to make a Prince Arthur into a King Arthur. In the ‘Tales of Canterbury’, there is one story where King Arthur is talked about, in the ‘Wife of Bath’s Tale’:

In the olden days of King Arthur,

Of whom Britons speak with great honour,

All this land was filled full with faerie.

The Elf-Queen with her fair company

Danced full oft in many a green mead.

That was the old opinion, as I read –

I speak of many hundred years ago.

But now no man sees elves I know…

[from the Wife of Bath’s tale, lines 1 - 8, modernization by A.S. Kline]

Perhaps, we can’t see elves anymore because we can’t see reality anymore, and so our imagination has lost its mirth and its morals, and instead it’s mired in romanticism, that isn’t worth a turd.

The Pilgrimage to Canterbury by Thomas Stothard (1807)

The ‘Tales of Canterbury’ are about trying to uplift the common man and woman, in order to recover from the fear of the Bubonic Plague, and the fear of the Plague of looting of their economy by some Lombard banksters. But while these plagues were happening to the people in England, what did their Norman king do about them? Well now… he founded the Order of the Garter – to try to recreate the romantic Knights of the Round Table!!! Now ask yourself, can anyone be any farther away from reality than this? What kind of fantasies were in the minds of this Norman ruling elite? And so, England also has to recover from this Plague of Romanticism.

Although Chaucer would take the lead in developing a system of writing for the then spoken English language, and he would also support a written English translation of the Bible, nonetheless, for many of the English people they could not read or write English, and so for them, storytelling was one of the main ways of learning things. And it should be noted that the first printing-press in England was set up by William Caxton in 1476, and the very first book that was published was not the bible, but was Geoffrey Chaucer’s Tales of Canterbury!

[There was a controversy at that time, about whether the bible should be translated into English and become accessible to everyone, or if it should remain in Latin, and be accessible only to the few. So until that time when it was acceptable to translate it into English, I guess you could say that the Tales of Canterbury was a kind-of bible, for the common people.]

We saw earlier how the first king of England to speak English in his court was Henry IV, the son of Prince John of Gaunt, and the nephew of Geoffrey Chaucer. The struggle to end the rule of the Norman kings in England would later see success when Henry Tudor led a revolt against Richard III, and he became King Henry VII – the great-great-grandson of John of Gaunt, and the great-great-great-nephew of Geoffrey Chaucer. And if we were to read Christopher Marlowe’s history plays – Richard II, Henry IV, Henry V, Henry VI, and Richard III, we’d be able to see more into that whole period. And I think it is safe to assume that Marlowe must have studied this knight’s tale in the Tales of Canterbury when he wrote Two Noble Kinsmen, about Arcita and Palamon.

But most interestingly, in the Tales of Canterbury, six of the pilgrims didn’t get to tell a tale – the six workmen – the haberdasher, the carpenter, the weaver, the dyer, the tapestry-maker, and the ploughman. BUT those six workmen did get to listen to all the tales. And we’ll find in Marlowe’s A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream, that there were also six workmen – the tailor, the carpenter, the weaver, the bellows-mender, the tinker and the joiner, and that these six workmen were the amateur actors who performed a play at King Theseus’s wedding feast, and who were able to safely travel from the city of Athens under Theseus, to the forest realm under Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of the fairies, and back again. Was this simply a coincidence on the part of Marlowe, of the six workmen, or was he following upon Chaucer’s idea of uplifting the common people?

All this should come as no surprise to us, when we see where Marlowe was born and raised. Because it certainly wasn’t in some little backwater town like Stratford-upon-Avon, where they sold bags of wool. No, Marlowe was born and raised in the town of Canterbury, of course! He not only read the tales of Canterbury, he lived them!

Today unfortunately, that feudal Order of the Garter that was started in 1348 by the Norman king Edward III, still exists – with its leading knight, Sir Tony Blair, out there crusading around in the Middle East somewhere, for his lord of the Order of the Garter, King Charles.

So, what’s the time, I guess I don’t have time to talk about all the other twenty-one Tales of Canterbury, or about the long sermon by the good parson at the end – maybe another time, but I would like to think that young people today could dream up even more stories that could uplift even more people, stories that aren’t about becoming an obedient squire for some romantic and ruthless knight in shining armor but like our old friend Geoffrey Chaucer, stories that dream of finally seeing the last knight in England.