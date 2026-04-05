In the morning, the pilgrims began their journey.

At their first stop, they all drew straws to see who would be the first to tell their tale. And the Knight, having drawn the short straw, was to be the first to tell his tale. But first, let’s look at our poet’s description of the knight, and see who this knight was, and also the places in the world that he had seen.

[Note: I’ll be using quotes from a modernization of ‘The Canterbury Tales’ that brings Chaucer’s old English into modern English. There are a lot of different modernizations around, but the one that I’m going to use is one done by A. S. Kline. I like this one because it’s easy to read, but especially because Mr. Kline tries to keep Chaucer’s metre and his rhyming, that I think is important.]

There was a KNIGHT and he a worthy man,

That from the day on which he first began,

To ride abroad, had followed chivalry,

Truth, honour, courtesy and charity.

He had fought nobly in his lord’s war,

And ridden to the fray, and no man more,

As much in Christendom as heathen place,

And ever honoured for his worth and grace.

When we took Alexandria was there;

Often at table held the place of honour,

Above all other nations too in Prussia ;

Campaigned in Lithuania and Rossenia ,

No Christian man of his rank more often.

At the siege of Algeciras had he been,

In Granada , and in Belmarye ;

He was at Ayash and Antalya

When taken, and many times had been

In action on the Mediterranean Sea.

Of mortal battles he had seen fifteen,

And fought for the faith at Tramissene

Thrice in the lists and always slain his foe.

This same worthy knight had been also

With the Emir of Balat once, at work

With him against some other heathen Turk;

Won him a reputation highly prized,

And though he was valiant, he was wise,

And in his manner modest as a maid.

And never a discourtesy he said

In all his life to those who met his sight;

He was a very perfect gentle knight.

But to tell of his equipment, his array,

His horses fine, he wore no colours gay

Sported a tunic, padded fustian

On which his coat of mail left many a stain;

For he was scarcely back from his voyage,

And going now to make his pilgrimage.

[from the General Prologue, lines 43 – 78, modernization by A.S. Kline]

Our poet gives us his picture of our knight. He said that our knight not only followed chivalry, but that he followed truth, honour, courtesy and charity. And our poet says he was known to be valiant, wise, and modest in manner and in dress. So our knight was different than the knights we see in those romantic knights tales.

And our poet said that our knight had just returned from his travels to: Alexandria, Prussia, Lithuania, Rossenia, Algeciras, Belmarye, Ayash, Antalya, Tramissene and Balat.

And now let’s look into the history of these places at that time, and if our knight could have been there.

Alexandrian Crusade

After the fall of the kingdom of Jerusalem in 1291, the Knights of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem [the Knights of Malta] found refuge first in the Kingdom of Cyprus, and soon afterwards moved to the nearby island of Rhodes. In 1347, Pierre, the future King of Cyprus, founded the ‘Order of the Sword’ as a part of his plan to recover the lost Kingdom of Jerusalem. And in 1348, Edward III of England founded his ‘Order of the Garter’ as part of his love of the crusader myths. Perhaps our knight fought for Pierre, the French King of Cyprus and the titular King of Jerusalem.

The Alexandrian Crusade (1365)

In 1365, King Pierre and his knights finally launched his ‘Alexandrian Crusade’ from Rhodes, and they first captured Antalya, part of one of the small Turkic kingdoms near the island of Rhodes after the breakup of the Seljuk Empire. If our knight was at the siege of Antalya, then he was there with King Pierre. And then, our knight fought in three listes (jousts) at Tramissene, a town near Antalya. And after the fall of Antalya, some of the neighboring kingdoms offered tribute to Pierre. One of these may have been the Emir of Balat, and our knight may have fought with the Emir’s forces against one of the other small Turkic kingdoms.

Pierre then went to Rome to successfully lobby for more knights for his crusade, and to be blessed by the pope. He and his knights then sailed to Egypt, where they captured, sacked and pillaged Alexandria, from the Mamluk Sultan in Egypt and his mercenary knights (a large part of the Sultan’s army were slavs that were sold to him as slaves by the Venetians). But Pierre was forced to withdraw from Alexandria and end his crusade against Egypt. Afterwards Pierre and his knights sailed back to Turkiye and captured the Armenian town of Ayas from the Mamluks. Some historians have shown that this Alexandrian crusade had nothing to do with religion, but was more concerned with re-directing trade away from Alexandria towards Cyprus – to the benefit of Venice and the Knights of Malta. So if our knight was at the sack of Alexandria and the siege of Ayas, then he was with Pierre.

Milan

Pierre now travelled to Rome again to meet the new pope and to organize for a new crusade to recapture Jerusalem, but the new pope instead hoped for a peace between Europe and the Sultan. While in Italy, Pierre attended the marriage of Prince Lionel of England and Violante Visconti, daughter of the Duke of Milan in 1368.

Marriage of Prince Lionel and Violante Visconti at Milan (1368)

As we saw earlier, Chaucer accompanied Prince Lionel, as one of his servants, on that trip to Milan, and he would have seen and possibly have met Pierre and his knights. Also, Petrarch attended this wedding as a guest and it is said, met Chaucer. A few months later, Lionel died (some say poisoned), and Chaucer would have to return to England. Pierre was assassinated soon after his return to Cyprus, and the Pope died the next year. With no new crusade in the works, our knight would have left Pierre for new employment – possibly in Spain.

Granada & Morocco

Our earlier look at Chaucer’s life showed that he had been sent to Navarre in Spain a few years before his trip to Italy, where King Edward III began fighting a proxy war against France, over who would be the new king of Castile, in Spain – Pedro, supported by England, or his half-brother, Enrique, supported by France.

Our knight may have entered English service and fought under Prince Edward, son of King Edward III, in support of Pedro. For his help, Pedro presented Prince Edward with a ruby spinel, that Henry V wore on his helmet at the battle of Agincourt, that would sit on the Tudor Crown of Henry VII, but that today sits at the front of the Imperial Crown of Britain of King Charles.

Pedro’s daughters would marry Prince Edward’s younger brothers, Prince John of Gaunt and Prince Edmund of Langley. Pedro was also an ally of Muhammad V of Granada, and was much influenced by Andalusian culture and he spoke fluent Arabic, and had both Muslim and Jewish courtiers.

It should be noted that in 1391, while Chaucer was working on his Tales of Canterbury, he wrote a Treatise on the Astrolabe for his 10-year-old son, Lewis, that is said to have relied on Arabic treatises, that most likely would have come to England through Granada in Spain.

Granada and Belmarye (1369)

After Pedro was killed by Enrique in 1369, Muhammad V moved to take control of Algeciras from Enrique, and laid siege to the city until it fell. Algeciras was a city on the Bay of Algeciras, near Gibraltar. The next year, Muhammad V helped to restore his ally, Sultan Hammu to power in Belmarye (in Morocco) and then he seized Cueta. If our knight had fought for Pedro, he wouldn’t have suddenly switched sides to fight for Enrique and for France, but must have then continued to fight for Muhammad V in Grenada and in Morocco.

Lithuania

It seems that next, our knight may have travelled to Prussia where he was to fight in Lithuania and Rossenia. The Teutonic Order of knights [the Order of the Hospital of St. Mary in Jerusalem] waged their Northern Crusades against the so-called pagan Baltic tribes – the Prussians, the Latvians, the Estonians, and then against the Lithuanians. After the Knights defeated the Lithuanians at the battle of Rudua in 1370, many knights from France and England would journey north to join the Teutonic Knights as they continued their crusade against the Lithuanians. Perhaps our knight was one of those knights.

The Baltic Crusades (1370)

The Grand Duke of Lithuania, Jagaila, at first thought of converting to Christian Orthodox and marrying the daughter of the Prince of Moscow, but he didn’t think that this would halt the Teutonic Order crusade, so instead he converted to Roman Catholic and married the daughter of the King of Poland, Jadwiga, and when the Pope recognized Lithuania as a Catholic state, the crusades finally stopped.

During the 1360s and 1370s, while Chaucer was on diplomatic missions to France, Spain and Italy, perhaps he met a knight or two, that at the same time, had been on crusades in Turkiye, in Egypt, and in Lithuania, and that had fought in Spain and Morocco. Chaucer had knowledge of these events and used them in his knight’s tale.

And now, what was this tale that was told by our crusading knight?

[next week - The Knight’s Tale, Part 3]