It seems that there were NO knights in England before the Norman conquest by William the Conqueror in 1066, when the invading Normans brought their system of feudalism and its Doomsday Book to merry old England, along with their knights, who accompanied their feudal lords around, to assert command of their new fiefdoms.

The First Crusade 1066 -1069

In 1096, the First Crusade would be led by the Normans of Normandy, of Sicily and of England, to apparently protect pilgrims to the Holy Land, who actually needed no protection at that time. [Earlier in 1017, the Normans had been invited by the Pope to take over southern Italy from the Byzantines.]

Along with this institution of knighthood, the Norman-concocted myths of the knights of the Round Table were also brought to England, starting with the romantic writings of Chretien of Troyes, through the Norman Queen of England, Eleanor of Aquitaine, that tried to subvert the historic and heroic tale of King Arthur by Geoffrey of Monmouth. In Chretien’s last romance Perceval is the first mention of the myth of the quest for the holy grail.

Henry II of England (1133 – 1189) and Eleanor of Aquitaine (1124 – 1204)

The Second Crusade 1147 - 1150

Eleanor of Aquitaine had been the queen of France when she married the king, Louis VII, and she had travelled with him to the Holy Land during the Second Crusade (1147-1149). But a few years after their return to France, King Louis was granted a divorce from Eleanor after she failed to give him a male heir, and a few months later, the 28-year-old Eleanor then married the young 19-year-old Henry Plantagenet, Duke of Normandy, but who a few years later, would become the King of England, and she would become the Queen of England. Later, after providing Henry with eight children, Eleanor returned to her home in Poitiers in Aquitaine [France], where her court became a center for the troubadours [as written about in the ‘Art of Courtly Love’ by Andreas Capellanus].

Marie of Champagne (1145 - 1198)

One of Eleanor’s two daughters with Louis VII of France, Marie, would be married off to Henry, the Count of Champagne. Count Henry had travelled in the Second Crusade with King Louis and Queen Eleanor, and Count Henry’s court was at the city of Troyes, where his wife, Marie, also became a patron of the troubadours, such as Chretien de Troyes, who became the author of the romantic grail myths of the knights of the Round Table. Count Henry’s and Marie’s son, Count Henry II, would join the Third Crusade and would become the uncrowned King of Jerusalem (1192), but he died when he somehow fell from a second story window in his palace in Acre.

Maybe all of these romantic and cultish tales from Eleanor’s and Marie’s court troubadours were used as a recruiting tool for more fresh bodies that were needed for more crusades, and also to reinforce Norman cultural influence in England, under Eleanor’s husband King Henry II.

The Third Crusade 1189 - 1192

In the year 1170, supposedly on reports of Henry II’s anger with Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, four knights travelled from London to Canterbury to assassinate Becket. As part of the reconciliation between the Pope and Henry II over Becket’s assassination, Henry was found to be not guilty of his death, but he had to swear to go on crusade.

Shortly afterwards, in 1173, a scheme was launched, with the encouragement of Queen Eleanor, for Henry II’s three oldest sons (Henry, Geoffrey and Richard) to revolt against their father’s rule in England and in Normandy, while his fourth and youngest son, John, supported his father, and so, became his favorite. After the failure of this revolt, Eleanor was forced to return to England and placed under house arrest. Henry II of England and Louis VII of France agreed to a peace, and at the encouragement of the Pope, they both agreed to undertake a joint crusade.

The Revolt by Henry II’s three sons - Henry, Geoffrey and Richard (1173)

The four assassins of Beckett were excommunicated from the church, but they had travelled to Rome to seek forgiveness from the Pope. But before they arrived at Rome, they would take part in Eleanor and her sons’ rebellion. The Pope sentenced the assassins to go on the coming crusade and to fight for the Knights Templars. So it would seem that murdering the head of the church of England could be overlooked if you only agreed to go on a crusade!

After the death of his two older brothers - Henry the Young King (1183) and Geoffrey (1186), and the death of his father Henry II (1189), Richard I became King of England. And after receiving news of the fall of Jerusalem by Saladin, Richard now joined the Third Crusade, and while he was away, his younger brother John ruled England.

[You can read more about King John and Eleanor of Aquitaine in Christopher Marlowe’s play ‘King John’.]

One of the four knight assassins of Becket, Hugh de Morville, fought in King Richard’s service in the Third Crusade. Upon Richard’s return to Europe, he was arrested by the Duke of Austria, for some reason or disagreement, and Hugh de Morville stood hostage for him. It is said that while de Morville was imprisoned, he carried with him some books (most likely copies of de Troyes’s romances) that were then used by Ulrich van Zatzikhoven in writing his romance ‘Lanzelet’, furthering the Round Table myths of the crusader knights into German culture.

And over the next decades, this romance was followed by Gottried von Strassburg’s ‘Tristan’ and Wolfram von Eschenbach’s ‘Parzival’ and the anonymous ‘Song of the Nibelungs’ – all of which can be found over 600 years later in a Richard Wagner opera. This should show where all this romanticism comes from.

Lord Edward’s Crusade 1271 - 1272

Lord Edward’s Crusade (sometimes called the ninth crusade) was launched in 1271. During this crusade with the Templar, Hospitaller and Teutonic knights, Prince Edward of England sought an alliance with the Mongols against the Sultan of Egypt, who was allied with the Venetians and their slave trade out of the Black Sea. Prince Edward ended the crusade with a truce with Egypt, but was almost killed by one of the Hassassins. England would not participate in any more crusades, this was their last crusade.

Prince Edward kills his assassin (1272)

Shortly before Lord Edward’s Crusade, during a revolt of the Norman barons, while King Henry III was held captive and before he was freed by Prince Edward, a parliament was convened that for the first time included two representatives from each shire, called ‘knights of the shire’, that were elected, and a knight of the shire didn’t have to be an actual knight. But that didn’t mean there would now be no more knights. Because in 1348, during the years of the black death, King Edward III founded the Order of the Garter as his attempt to re-create a modern Round Table of Knights.

Simon de Montfort’s Parliament (1265)

But almost forty years later, in the year 1386, Geoffrey Chaucer would become a knight of the shire for Kent, the county where Canterbury is. And shortly after this, Chaucer would begin writing his ‘Tales of Canterbury’, about stories told by a group of pilgrims travelling from London to the shrine of Saint Thomas Becket at the Cathedral in Canterbury. Canterbury seems to be very important in all this.

First, because in the year 595, a missionary named Augustine was sent by the Pope to Christianize the Bretons, and he travelled to Canterbury, and it was there that he began preaching and converting the Wessex kingdom. And so, the bishop of Canterbury would be considered as the head of the Christian church in England.

Augustine and King Aethelbert (595 AD)

Second, because in the year 1170, four knights travelled from London to Canterbury to assassinate Saint Thomas Beckett. And it was a few years after this, that the myths of the Round Table were launched in Norman France, perhaps to romanticize and justify the actions of these four knights, these four assassins.

The Murder of Thomas Becket (1170)

Third, Chaucer would die in the year 1400, but the year before he died, in 1399, Henry Bolingbroke, the son of Chaucer’s good friend and brother-in-law, Prince John of Gaunt, led a revolt against Richard II, and he became King Henry IV – the first king of England who spoke English as his native tongue – the English that Chaucer worked on creating. And when Henry IV died, he would be buried in the Cathedral of Canterbury. And that’s why Canterbury is so important.

The Knight’s Tale

In Chaucer’s ‘Tales of Canterbury’, the first of the tales is told by our knight. It would seem that by the time of these Tales, with almost 200 years of knights being killed during the crusades, and probably, with very few squires wishing to follow their mentors and became knights to be killed in the crusades, and with the crusader knights in parliament being replaced by ‘knights of the shire’, there probably weren’t too many knights left alive (except for the aristocratic pretend knights of the Order of the Garter). So maybe this knight in the Tales could have been one of the last knights in England. So let’s begin at the Prologue.

When that April with his showers sweet

The drought of March has pierced root deep,

And bathed each vein with liquor of such power

That engendered from it is the flower,

When Zephyrus too with his gentle strife,

To every field and wood, has brought new life

In tender shoots, and the youthful sun

Half his course through the Ram has run,

And little birds are making melody,

Who all the night with open eye do sleep –

Nature their hearts in every way so pricks –

Then people long to go on pilgrimage,

And palmers who seek out foreign strands,

To far-off shrines, renowned in sundry lands;

And specially, from every shire’s end

Of England, down to Canterbury they wend,

The holy blissful martyr there to seek,

Who had aided them when they were sick.

[from the General Prologue, lines 1-18, modernization by A.S. Kline]

[Note: Zephyrus was the west wind. A Palmer is a person wearing two crossed palm leaves as a sign of a pilgrimage made to the Holy Land.]

This gave me a different idea of why people went on a pilgrimage, not to wear a hair-shirt or to whip themselves, not a pilgrimage as some punishment, but because it was spring, and the birds were singing and the flowers were growing and a warm breeze was blowing, people were happy, and so then they decide to go on a pilgrimage.

It befell that in that season on a day,

In Southwark at The Tabard as I lay,

Ready to set out on my pilgrimage

To Canterbury with pious courage,

There came at night to that hostelry

Quite nine and twenty in a company

Of sundry folk who had chanced to fall

Into a fellowship, and pilgrims all,

That towards Canterbury meant to ride.

[from the General Prologue, lines 19 – 27, modernization by A.S. Kline]

The Pilgrims dining at the Tabard Inn

Our poet had stopped at an inn to rest up, so that the next morning he could begin his pilgrimage. And some other pilgrims stopped at that inn, and while dining with them, our poet agreed to join them on their pilgrimage. And that night after the meal, the Host of the tavern said that he would like to accompany them as their guide, and then he made a proposal - to give each other comfort and mirth along the way, they would each tell stories.

That each of you, to speed you on your way,

On the journey there, shall tell two tales,

Till Canterbury, I mean it so,

And on the homeward way another two,

Of adventures that did once befall.

And which of you that bears them best of all –

That is to say, who tells in this case

Tales the most serious that most solace –

Shall have a supper and we pay the cost,

Here in this place, sitting by this post,

When that we come again from Canterbury.

And to make you all the more merry,

I will myself gladly with you ride,

All at my own cost, and be your guide.

[from the General Prologue, lines 793 – 806, modernization by A.S. Kline]

And in the morning, the pilgrims began their journey.

[next week - The Knight’s Tale, Part 2]