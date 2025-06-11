I read a story about garbage, in Canada - ‘Canada-U.S. trade war could spark an 'immediate crisis' in Ontario's landfills’, that the province of Ontario is worried that President Trump may impose restrictions on Canada exporting its garbage to the United States.

“Ontario sent one-third of its waste to three American states between 2006 and 2022, with 40 million tonnes going to Michigan alone. Ontario generates between 12 and 15 million tonnes of trash annually …” "If, for whatever reason, the U.S. administration decided to close their borders to Canadian waste … we would face an immediate crisis that we simply do not have the infrastructure to manage”.

Now it seems that the problem isn’t Trump, but it’s the fact that Ontario is incapable of dealing with its own garbage and has to ship it elsewhere!

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe Canada should start talking trash!!!

Then, I read a different story about garbage in China - ‘China's garbage is not enough to burn’, that with the development of garbage incinerators, China has the opposite problem - not enough garbage!!! and ‘domestic garbage incineration companies have begun to actively go overseas to explore more business opportunities’ to grab more waste!

“Not only is the garbage that has just been thrown away being snatched away, but even the garbage that has already been buried underground is being targeted.”

“For reference, there are only 77 waste incineration plants in the entire United States. If they are not in operation for a year, the garbage on the east and west coasts will be enough to drive the wealthy people in Beverly Hills and Long Island away from their homes to Mexico … As of now, there are more than 2,100 waste incineration plants in the world, and my country has 1,010 incineration companies, accounting for nearly half of the total. No country can match the scale and strength of my country's waste incineration.”

But what do you do with the waste? cry some people. Well, in the North Atlantean countries, we just bury the left-over ‘fly ash’, but not in China:

“my country [China] is actively developing related processing technologies. The FAST process, pioneered by Shanghai Environment, converts fly ash into marketable industrial salt and slag aggregates through re-purification and harmless treatment, and has officially entered the stage of large-scale promotion.”

And then I read a story about abandoned mines in China - ‘From wastelands to wonders: China revives abandoned mines for sustainable future’, that China has made great advances in reforestation, and repurposing old mines for agricultural and other industrial opportunities.

“As one of the world's most mineral-rich nations, China contains over 150,000 mines occupying millions of hectares of land. Upholding the concept that clear waters and green mountains are valuable assets, the country has implemented multiple measures to advance the ecological rehabilitation of abandoned mines.”

And I read another story about damaged trees in China - ‘Only in China: Trimming Trees with Powerful Lasers’, that China has developed the technology to use lasers to trim tree branches!

“the ground-based device locks onto its target and fires a laser beam that instantly generates high heat. This heat is enough to slice through branches or other obstructions in seconds. It can accurately hit a twig from 500 meters away … This technology is proving especially useful during summer, when fast-growing trees can interfere with power lines. Overgrown branches not only increase the risk of fire, but they can also trip the circuits, disrupting electricity for households. With tools like the laser obstacle remover, power companies can now clear these hazards more efficiently and safely.”

And many of us wonder why Canada doesn’t - or can’t - do that. Because I can remember many years ago, I was told that the fatal flaw with the Soviet economy was that, while it had a scientifically-advanced military, it had a serious problem in transferring that science from the military into the civilian economy. And while it seems that the Chinese economy doesn’t have that problem, it does seem that the western economies, like Canada, do have that problem now.

So, I think that instead of only designing lasers for shooting down drones in Ukraine, we should figure out how to make some of these Chinese tree-trimming lasers, because it seems that after every storm we have here, the next day the news reports how many houses don’t have any electricity - due to falling trees or broken branches. And it can take days to solve the trees and branches problem, instead of seconds.

And my feathered friend chirped, and maybe they can use those lasers to burn our garbage too!

Have fun. laserly.