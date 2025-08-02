The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 9 - The Retreat to Crown Point and the Declaration of Independence, July 4th 1776

On June 1st, Thompson learned that Colonel Maclean with eight hundred regulars (from the 29th and 47th regiments) had now advanced up the river to Trois Rivieres, forty-five miles from where he was at Sorel. Thompson had sent Colonel St. Clair with part of the 2nd Pennsylvania regiment and Colonel Maxwell and the 2nd New Jersey regiment (over 600 men in all) to attack Maclean’s camp if it could be done with the least prospect of success. They landed at Nicolet, on the south side of the river about nine miles above Trois Rivieres. Thompson sent a guard of fifty men to Berthier, on the north side of the St. Lawrence river, opposite from Sorel.

Thompson had ordered De Woedtke to send on to Sorel the first new regiment that arrived at St. Jean’s, and also ordered Arnold to send back to Sorel, Colonel De Haas and the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment. But De Haas had left Montreal for Sorel on June 4th, and proceeded to within eighteen miles of Sorel, when Arnold received intelligence that 500 Indians were about to attack the post at La Chine and ordered him to return to Montreal. Thompson also sent the sick, and the heavy baggage (including the intrenching tools) back to Fort Chambly and Fort St. Jean, so as to facilitate his retreat should it become necessary.

On June 1st General John Sullivan had arrived at Fort St. Jean with Colonels Irvine’s, Stark’s and Reed’s regiments, and with three companies of Wayne’s regiment, but without Colonel Dayton and the 3rd New Jersey regiment.(35) Sullivan also met with Wooster,(36) who was leaving to return to Connecticut.

Sullivan, thinking that if Thompson was successful at Trois Rivieres over the 800 men under Maclean, we “will soon remove the ships below Richelieu Falls and after that approach Quebec as fast as possible”. He ordered all the heavy baggage and intrenching tools to be sent back to Sorel. Sullivan then ordered Arnold to not only send back De Haas and his men to Sorel, but to send every man that could be spared from Montreal. He was anxious to have back the 1st Pennsylvania regiment, because between the men that he still had of the six New England regiments of Patterson, Bond and Greaton (of Massachusetts), and Poor, Stark, and Reed (of New Hampshire) there was not one hundred men fit for duty – so much infected with or afraid of small-pox. There were about three thousand sick at Fort Chambly.

On June 1st, Lieutenant-General John Burgoyne and a fleet of 78 British ships reached Quebec – 16 vessels carrying the Brunswick troops, 4 ships with the Hessian troops,(37) 6 ships with a British corps of artillery, 6 ships with the 21st and 31st regiments, 42 transports carrying six Irish regiments (9th, 20th, 24th, 34th, 53rd, and 62nd), 2 transports carrying provisions and ammunition (enough provisions for 12,000 men for one year) and 2 frigates as convoys. At Quebec, the Brunswick dragoons and infantry were left as garrison, all the rest rushed ahead to join Maclean – Carleton now had almost 8,000 men at Trois Rivieres.

On June 4th, Sullivan arrived at Sorel. On June 6th, Sullivan sent Thompson and one thousand Pennsylvania men – Irvine’s regiment, the three companies of Wayne’s regiment, and the rest of St. Clair’s regiment, to reinforce Sr. Clair at Nicolet. Four companies were sent by Arnold from Montreal, two arrived on the 7th and two on the 8th. Wind’s New Jersey regiment was sent, but didn’t arrive until the 8th.

On the night of June 7th, still thinking there was only 800 British troops at Trois Rivieres, the American troops at Nicolet crossed the end of Lac St. Pierre to Point du Lac on the north shore. Leaving two hundred and fifty men behind to guard their fifty boats, Thompson marched the men towards Trois Rivieres, moving with great perseverance, difficulty and fatigue, through swamp and heavily wooded terrain. After extricating themselves from the swamp and reaching the shore, they were then fired upon by the British ships that were above the town. Continuing the march while under fire, they discovered the advance guard of the British, composed of the 9th and 62nd regiments and Maclean’s Royal Highland Emigrants, the Canadian militia and the Indians. Wayne attacked and drove the advance back upon the main body under Simon Fraser. When the British opened up a massive gun and cannon fire from behind the works, they were forced to give way.

The British ships dropped down the river, and landed a strong detachment in their rear, to cut off the retreat to the boats. The guard was forced to escape in the boats as the British captured the landing. As large numbers began advancing towards them, the Americans were forced to retreat through the swamp. The main body of troops, about 1200, finally reached Berthier on the evening of June 10th. During the battle, twenty-five Americans and eight British were killed. General Thompson, Colonel Irvine and some of the men, after wandering in the swamp for twenty-four hours, finally surrendered. About four hundred were made prisoners – they were released on parole by Carleton and sent to New York on August 6th.

The British proceeded slowly and cautiously up Lac St. Pierre in the ships, while 1200 troops under Fraser marched along the shore, which was also patrolled by the Canadians and Indians in canoes. When word reached Sullivan that the British fleet had entered Lac St. Pierre, a council of war decided it would be worse than useless to attempt to defend Sorel against the superior numbers of troops and guns of the British fleet.

On June 14th, the army retreated, bringing everything with them (the heavy baggage, the ordinance, provisions and sick) – everything except 3 canons at the battery at Sorel. They reached Fort Chambly, and the garrison of Porter’s regiment, the night of June 15th. The small guard at Berthier was forced to abandon the boats and escape to Chambly by way of Montreal.

The British arrived at Sorel on the evening of June 14th, a few hours after the last of the Americans had left. At Sorel, Carleton split his army into two divisions. Burgoyne with 4000 men was to pursue Sullivan’s retreating troops, while Carleton and the fleet continued up the St. Lawrence to Montreal.

On June 15th, Arnold had sent his aide, Captain Wilkinson, with despatches to Sullivan, when Wilkinson discovered the approaching British fleet. Arnold had already prepared to evacuate his troops from Montreal, sending the sick and the baggage to Fort St. Jean, and removing the goods that he had seized for use of the army from the ‘Tories’. Arnold sent the seized goods to Hazen at Fort Chambly, but Hazen refused to accept them, recognizing them as the property of his Montreal friends, and sent them on to Fort St. Jean, where they were broken into and plundered, for which Arnold later blamed Hazen.(38) Arnold left Montreal with his 300 man garrison of Reed’s and Patterson’s regiments.

On June 16th, Carleton landed at Montreal with the 29th regiment, and sent the rest of the troops, under General Phillips, to march from La Prairie to Fort St. Jean.

On June 16th, Sullivan abandoned Fort Chambly, burning the fort, the sawmills and any of the boats and schooners that they did not use; and continued their retreat thirteen miles (burning all bridges behind them as they went) to Fort St. Jean, which was garrisoned by Poor’s and Greaton’s regiments. The rear guard, under Major Fuller, had barely left Chambly before the arrival of the advance guard of Burgoyne.

On June 17th, Sullivan arrived and met Arnold and his men, called a council of war, where it was determined to continue the retreat to Crown Point. The sick had first been moved by boat from Fort St. Jean to Ile aux Noix, and the boats then returned to help remove the army. The barracks, fortifications and shipyards were stripped of everything and burned, and Sullivan and his men left for Ile aux Noix, arriving there on June 18th.

Arnold, Wilkinson, Major Bigelow and forty men were posted at St. Jean to protect the retreat. When Burgoyne’s advance guard was seen approaching, they left in the remaining boats. Not wanting to leave anything behind for the British to use, when Arnold and Wilkinson rode back to the water’s edge, they dismounted, stripped their horses of any accoutrements and shot them through the head, and left in the last boat, with Arnold indulging “the vanity of being the last man who embarked from the shores of the enemy”.

On June 20th, Sullivan began moving the sick to Crown Point, a five day journey from Ile aux Noix, without any attempt by the British to attack them, but with the Indians lurking in ambush. On June 24th, a small party from the Pennsylvania regiment was surprised and attacked by the Indians, who killed and scalped four, and took six others prisoners. On June 26th, the retreat of the army began, with the rear of the army arriving at Crown Point on July 2nd – with half of the men sick with smallpox or other diseases.

John Adams would write of this:

“Our misfortunes in Canada are enough to melt a heart of stone. The small-pox is ten times more terrible than British, Canadians and Indians together.”

While the tired American troops were retreating from the loss at Trois Rivieres, on June 11th, in Congress at Philadelphia, “Mr. (Samuel) Chase, and Mr. (Charles) Carroll, (of Carrollton,) two of the commissioners being arrived from Canada, attended, and gave an account of their proceedings, and the state of the army in that country”. That same day, on June 11th, Congress “resolved, that the committee, to prepare the declaration, consist of five members: The members chosen, Mr. (Thomas) Jefferson, Mr. J(ohn) Adams, Mr. (Benjamin) Franklin, Mr. (Roger) Sherman, and Mr. R(obert) R. Livingston.” – a declaration to the effect, which is in these words:

“That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states; that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown; and that all political connexion between them and the state of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”

[Note: It was after the failed attempt to free Canada from the British military dictatorship, that Congress resolved to prepare their declaration of independence from ‘the British Crown’.]

On June 17th, Congress resolved:

“that General Washington be directed to send Major General Gates into Canada to take command of the forces in that province.”

On June 21st, Congress resolved:

“that General Washington be directed to order an enquiry to be made into the conduct of the officers heretofore employed in the Canada department … that all officers accused of cowardice, plundering, embezzlement of public monies, and other misdemeanors, be immediately brought to trial.”

On June 24th, Congress resolved:

“that a committee be appointed to enquire into the cause of the miscarriages in Canada.”

On June 21st, General Washington ordered the arrest of the mayor of New York, David Matthews, and others (including some of Washington’s own bodyguards), to stop a conspiracy of tories in the city, who were to take up arms and cooperate with the British troops on their arrival.

On June 28th, four men-of-war under General William Howe arrived at New York from Halifax. The next day, another man-of-war and seven smaller warships arrived, along with transports carrying 6,000 troops – Howe’s troops that had been expelled from Boston in March 1776. Also on June 29th, 28 transports arrived from Scotland with 3,000 men – one ship with 200 Highlanders was captured by the Americans. Washington believed that General Howe was only waiting for the arrival from Britain of his brother, Admiral Richard Howe, (with more British troops and Hessian troops) to commence hostile operations.

While this danger was gathering around New York, on July 4th, ‘the Unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America’ was agreed to by the Continental Congress at Philadelphia. When Congress came to sign it, John Hancock said:

“We must be unanimous; there must be no pulling different ways; we must all hang together.”

Dr. Franklin replied:

“Yes, we must indeed all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

On July 9th, at six o’clock in the evening, General Washington had it read at the head of each brigade of the army. On July 28th, St. Clair read it to the troops at Ticonderoga.

Footnotes for Chapter 9.

(35) Dayton was sent by General Schuyler to stop the unrest instigated by Sir John Johnson, who before he could be arrested, fled to Montreal with 170 other Tories.

(36) General Wooster would later demand an inquiry into his conduct in Canada, and the committee appointed by Congress for that purpose reported that nothing censurable or blameworthy appeared against him. He resigned his commission from Congress, and was appointed Major General of the Connecticut militia.

(37) George III first approached Empress Catherine of Russia for twenty thousand troops, but was refused. He was denounced by Frederick the Great. He next approached the Duke of Brunswick, the Landgrave of Hesse-Kasel and the Count of Hesse-Hanau. From Brunswick, he purchased 1 regiment of dragoons, 2 regiments of infantry, 1 battalion of grenadiers – totalling 2500 men; and from Hesse-Hanau, 1 regiment of 600 men, to send to Canada.

(38) Later, at Ticonderoga, Hazen was arrested on charges from Arnold. At his court-martial, Hazen was found not guilty and was unanimously acquitted with honour.

[next week - chapter 10 - The Battle of Valcour Island, October 11th 1776]

