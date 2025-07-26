The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 8 - Letters of the Commissioners in Canada, May 15 th to May 27 th 1776

On May 15th, in a letter to the commissioners from Sorel, Arnold wrote:

“I have purchased twenty-seven hundred bushels of wheat … it is now sending to the mills. I have also received two hundred bags of flour from below, and expect a quantity more every moment; also, three tons of flour, which I had engaged before I left Montreal. I make no doubt, in a few days, of collecting a magazine of flour sufficient for ten thousand men for three months. A Commissary that I sent out to purchase provisions, returned yesterday with twenty oxen. I have put the people to half an allowance of meat, and added to their bread. I make no doubt of supporting the Army until provisions can come over the Lakes”.

Arnold also asked the commissioners:

“I should be glad to know your sentiments in regard to inoculation as early as possible. Will it not be best, considering the impossibility of preventing the spreading of the small-pox, to inoculate five hundred or a thousand men immediately, and send them to Montreal, and as many more every five days, until the whole receive it, which will prevent our Army being distressed hereafter; and I make no doubt we shall have more effective men in four weeks than by endeavouring to prevent the disorder spreading — a period so near that the enemy will not, with any considerable force, be able to reach this place by that time”.

Arnold, in another letter that day, also informed them,

“Mr. Bonfield further acquaints me that General Carleton was to set out on Friday, from Quebeck, to attack General Thomas; of which he acquainted the latter”.

On May 15th, in a letter to the Commissioners from Trois Rivieres, General Thomas wrote that:

“in my return from Quebeck I halted at Jacques Cartier(31) and Deschambault; which appear to me the most advantageous posts on the river St. Lawrence, to prevent the progress of the enemy into the country. I continued six days, in hopes of receiving a supply of provisions, intrenching tools, and many et ceteras; the want of which compelled me at length, with great reluctance, to quit them … I this morning arrived at this place with about eight hundred men … I shall repair immediately to the Sorel, and advise with the principal officers there; if the boats and gondolas are in readiness, it will be my opinion to return with the utmost expedition to Deschambault, a post I am, for many substantial reasons, extremely unwilling to abandon to the enemy. Not a vessel of theirs has yet been able to pass the falls of Richelieu, so difficult is the navigation ... The small-pox is an infinite detriment to the service; notwithstanding which, and the most express orders to the contrary, both officers and soldiers privately inoculate themselves”.

On May 16th and 17th the commissioners wrote letters to General Schuyler that:

“the following intelligence was communicated to us about an hour ago, and we think may be depended on: John McChord left Loretto, in sight of Quebeck, on Monday last. He was told by French people who came out of Quebeck on Sunday, that two companies arrived of the Twenty-Ninth Regiment, one frigate, and one transport from Halifax”.

On May 8th, the British 47th regiment had arrived at Quebec, which had been sent by General Howe aboard the frigate Niger on April 20th from Halifax. And on May 10th, the rest of the 29th regiment had arrived from Britain in four more British ships.

At Trois Rivieres, General Thomas left the sick, with Maxwell and his New Jersey troops for protection, and retreated with the rest of his army to Sorel, arriving there on May 17th, where he met Arnold and his men, and General Thompson who had just arrived with Greaton’s and Bond’s regiments and St. Clair’s 2nd Pennsylvania regiment. The rest of Thompson’s brigade had arrived at Fort St. Jean.

On May 17th, Arnold wrote from Sorel to the commissioners that:

“I am very happy to find you are in sentiments with me in regard to the small-pox. General Thompson and all the officers here agree with us. I think it advisable to inoculate Colonel Patterson’s Regiment at Montreal, Colonel Bedel’s at the Cedars, and the troops posted at La Prairie and Longueil, at those places. It is thought most advisable to send all the troops at Montreal here, who have had the small-pox, and to send five or six hundred men from this to Montreal … It will be very difficult to provide them quarters on the Sorel, except at such a distance as will render it extremely difficult to visit and supply them with provisions and other necessaries. This difficulty will be obviated at Montreal … The distance of time you mention between inoculating them will doubtless be most prudent”.

On May 17th, the Commissioners wrote to Congress concerning Arnold’s two letters and also warned them that they now faced a British attack from the west of Montreal:

“Colonel Bedel, who commands at the Cedars, a post of great consequence, about thirty-six miles from this city, up the St. Lawrence, being informed by two Indians that a body of savages, about one hundred, headed by some English soldiers, number unknown, were come within nine miles of his post, with an intention to attack it, brought this intelligence himself to town, and left his garrison, consisting of three hundred effective men ... Colonel Paterson, who now commands in Montreal, immediately ordered a detachment from his regiment, of one hundred and fifty men, to reinforce the Cedars; a fresh supply of provisions and ammunition was sent with his detachment”.

On May 20th, Thomas wrote from Sorel to the commissioners that:

“a great part of the Army are, or speedily will be, unfit for duty by means of inoculation, notwithstanding everything I have been able to do to prevent it … in consequence of the intelligence I have this day received of the unhappy situation of the troops under the command of Colonel Bedel, I have thought it prudent to detach two regiments, the one to Montreal, the other to Chambly and St. Johns. The want of provisions has made it absolutely necessary for me to order Colonel Maxwell, with the troops under his command at Three Rivers, immediately to join me here”.

On May 21st, the commissioners Chase and Carroll, set out from Montreal to travel down the St. Lawrence river to Sorel, where they met General Thomas and General Thompson, and Colonel de Haas was sent with 400 men to reinforce Arnold at Montreal. On May 22nd, the commissioners returned down the Sorel river to Fort Chambly, and then by road to Longueil, and across the St. Lawrence to Montreal.

Thomas sent Dr. Senter back to Montreal to open up a hospital (using the house belonging to the British East India Company) to be able to send all the sick at Trois Rivieres back to this hospital. Thomas had tried to deny the inoculation of the troops, to maintain the efficiency of the army (although some troops disobeyed orders and secretly inoculated themselves), and since he denied it to his men, he refused to be inoculated himself.

On May 21st, the same day he met with the commissioners, Thomas was seized with smallpox, and was removed to Fort Chambly where he died on June 2nd.

In a letter to Congress on May 27th, the commissioners wrote about their trip to Sorel:

“in our last, we informed you of the deplorable state of the Army; matters have not mended since … General Thomas is now at Chambly, under the small-pox; being taken with that disorder, he left the camp at Sorel and wrote to General Wooster to come and take the command. When the interest of our country and the safety of your Army is at stake, we think it a very improper time to conceal our sentiments, either with respect to persons or things. General Wooster is, in our opinion, unfit, totally unfit, to command your Army, and conduct the war; we have hitherto prevailed on him to remain in Montreal … Your Army in Canada do not exceed four thousand; above four hundred are sick with different disorders; three-fourths of the Army have not had the small-pox. The greater part of Greaton’s, Bond’s, and Burrell’s Regiments have been lately inoculated”.

On May 25th, General Thompson, now in command at Sorel, wrote to the commissioners:

“I have despatched people up the Sorel, to collect all the wheat on both sides of the river that can be spared for the Army, and have it sent to the mills as soon as possible … Colonel Maxwell, with his party, arrived here yesterday. He is very unhappy in being ordered up, and thinks that he could, with the few troops he had with him, have kept his post at Deschambault, till a reinforcement of both men and provisions could have been sent to him. He believes that, with two gondolas and a small battery on each side the river opposite to them, the pass can be supported against any number of troops or ships that the enemy can send for some weeks; and it is probable that our reinforcements, both of men and provisions, will arrive before that of the enemy ... Mr. Bonfield says that about three or four miles below the Three Rivers, the channel runs within musket-shot of the north shore; that the banks are high, and, indeed, everything in our favour to engage us to take possession of that spot, which would be taking a great and necessary step towards our going farther down the river … that a person was met on the road between the Three Rivers and Quebeck, going up the country express, who, on hearing of the affair at the Cedars, returned immediately to carry the account of it to General Carleton, and it was supposed that some forces would be sent up in consequence of it”.

At Oswegatchie (one of the British western posts), Captain George Forster(32) with his 36 men had assembled a force of about 160 Indians, and on May 12th they began their descent towards Montreal, picked up an additional 54 Indians at the mission post at St. Regis, and on May 18th disembarked from their canoes about three miles from Colonel Bedel’s post at the Cedars and prepared to attack.

Colonel Bedel,(33) having been informed by his Indian spies, turned over command to Major Isaac Butterfield, and hastened to Montreal to warn Colonel Patterson of the coming attack. Major Henry Sherburne was sent from Montreal with 150 men and by May 18th had reached a landing point, nine miles from the Cedars, where Forster and Butterfield were exchanging musket fire. Sherburne sent a scout to see what was happening, and received the news that a force of 500 British and Indians were marching to attack him, and he hurriedly re-embarked and returned to Fort St. Anne on Montreal Island. Unaware that help was near, Butterfield offered to surrender if the lives of his men could be secured from the Indians. They were then marched out of the fort at the Cedars, while the Indians plundered inside the fort, and were then returned to the fort as prisoners. When he found out the next morning that Butterfield was still holding out, Sherburne set out once more, but when they were within four miles of the Cedars they were attacked by the Indians under Lorimier and a small group of Canadians under the Sieur de Montigny, and thinking they were outnumbered, Sherburne surrendered with 97 men to Lorimier, and were marched back to the Cedars.

On May 21st, Forster set out with his men and prisoners for Montreal, arriving on May 24th at Pointe Claire where he had been told a number of Canadians were ready to join his ranks. His force, now numbering almost 500, continued towards La Chine. Arnold had just returned to Montreal from Sorel, gathered about 100 men and marched to La Chine, entrenched with a cannon in a stone house. The garrison at Fort St. Anne, upon learning that the Indians were about to land, abandoned the fort and retreated to join Arnold. Arnold was also reinforced by Greaton’s and Reed’s regiment. When Colonel Haas and 400 men sent from Sorel arrived at Montreal and marched to relieve Arnold, Forster was forced to retreat.

On May 25th, Arnold wrote from La Chine to the commissioners that:

“I intend to send off four hundred men in batteaus immediately, to proceed to the isle Perot, and endeavour to cut off the enemy’s retreat”.

Colonel De Haas set off immediately with his regiment for Fort St. Anne and was followed by Arnold and his men.

On May 27th, Arnold wrote from Fort St. Anne to the commissioners, that they had arrived here and:

“discovered several of the enemy’s batteaus taking our unhappy prisoners off an Island at one league distance from us ... it was not in our power to relieve them; our batteaus were a league behind, coming up the rapids very slowly”.

He sent a message to the Indians

“demanding a surrender of our prisoners; and, in case of refusal, and that any of them were murdered, I would sacrifice every Indian who fell into my hands, and would follow them to their towns, and destroy them by fire and sword”. “The answer I received was, that they had five hundred of our prisoners collected together, and that if we offered to land and attack them at Quinze Chiens, where they were posted, they would immediately kill every prisoner, and give no quarter to any who should fall into their hands hereafter”. [Arnold] “ordered the boats to row for Quinze Chiens … there the enemy had two brass six-pounders, were intrenched round the church, and well fortified. They began firing upon us when we approached within three-quarters of a mile of the shore, with their cannon and small-arms”.

Arnold returned to Fort St. Anne.

“Lieutenant Parke was sent to me with a flag, and articles for exchange of prisoners, entered into by Major Sherburne and Captain Forster; one article was, that there should be an exchange of prisoners of equal rank, and that our troops should be under an obligation not to take up arms again; but the King' s troops were to be at full liberty”.

Arnold agreed, but only after this article was changed “for exchange of prisoners on equal terms”. That night the exchange of the American prisoners began, and they returned back to the colonies. Arnold returned to Montreal, Forster returned to Oswegatchie.

On May 27th, as well as writing about their trip to Sorel and about relieving General Wooster, the commissioners wrote to Congress about the prisoner exchange at the Cedars.

“The enclosed is a copy of the agreement entered into. This hypocritical, insidious, base, and wicked conduct of a British officer, needs few comments. The Governours, agents, and officers of a British King, incite the savages to join them in a war against these Colonies, without the least provocation or injury. No cause of quarrel subsists between the savages and the Colonies … The British troops secure their safety by threats from the savages to murder the prisoners if attacked … This same conduct in the French, during the last war, was censured and execrated by the British nation. Captain Forster had sufficient influence over the savages to induce them to deliver up their prisoners, (though our troops surrendered to him,) in order to procure an exchange of so many of the King' s troops, now our prisoners. He could control their will for the advantage of the British nation, but had not the least influence over them to prevent their murdering our people in cold blood … Five or six of our prisoners were murdered by the Indians, in the most cruel manner, after the surrender”.

On May 29th, Chase and Carroll left Montreal “to go to Chambly, to be present at a council of war of the generals and field-officers, for concerting the operations of the campaign”. On May 30th, General Wooster called a council of war, attended by Generals Arnold, Thompson and de Woedtke, “and determined to maintain possession of the country between the St. Lawrence and Sorel, if possible; in the meantime to dispose matters so as to make an orderly retreat from Canada”.

On May 31st, the commissioners left Chambly for Fort St. Jean. On June 1st, they met General John Sullivan(34), who had just arrived with fourteen hundred men. Early on June 2nd, they left Fort St. Jean, and with their crew rowing all night, arrived at Fort Ticonderoga at one a.m. on June 4th, where they met General Schuyler. They travelled with Schuyler as far as Fort Edward, then rode to Saratoga, and then travelled by boat to Albany, and by sloop to New York, where on June 9th they met and gave a report to General Washington at his headquarters. The next day they left to return to Philadelphia, arriving early on June 11th.

Footnotes for Chapter 8.

(31) Colonel Maxwell and some of his New Jersey troops had been left as an outpost at Jacques Cartier, but without any cannon, were unable to hold it and had to retreat to join Thomas at Deschambault on May 12th.

(32) Forster had received intelligence from the Chevalier de Lorimier, who had slipped out of Montreal on one of the passes for trading with the Indians, and had been in touch with the priest at the Cedars, Pierre Denaut (who later became bishop of Quebec) to arrange for provisions for Forster’s force.

(33) For his part in the fiasco at the Cedars, at a court-martial, on Arnold’s evidence, Bedel was convicted, cashiered and dismissed. Later at a Board of War hearing, the decision was reversed, giving him an honourable acquittal, and restoring his rank.

(34) John Sullivan, of New Hampshire, had been the president of the Enos court-martial, where he had been acquitted.

[next week - chapter 9 - The Retreat to Crown Point and the Declaration of Independence, July 4th 1776]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :