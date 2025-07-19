The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 7 - Letters of the Commissioners in Canada, May 1 st to May 11 th 1776

On May 1st, the commissioners wrote to Congress, warning of “the lowness of the continental credit here” and:

“therefore the utmost dispatch should be used in forwarding a large sum hither (we believe twenty thousand pounds will be necessary) … therefore, til the arrival of money, it seems improper to propose the Federal union of this province with the others … til they see our credit recovered, and a sufficient army arrived to secure the possession of the country … we are told that not less than the eight thousand ordered by Congress will be a sufficient army for this quarter”. “Yesterday we attended a Council of War, the minutes of which we enclose. The places proposed are proper to prevent the further progress of the enemy in case they should oblige us to raise the siege of Quebeck. The plank and timber for the gondolas are all prepared and ready at Fort Chambly, and some of the carpenters are arrived from New-York; others are to be engaged here; and as hard money is necessary for these, we have agreed to advance some out of what the Congress put into our hands for our own subsistence, to be replaced when cash shall arrive”. “We have directed the opening of the Indian trade, and granting passports to all who shall enter into certain engagements to do nothing in the upper country prejudicial to the Continental interests”.

On May 6th, the commissions wrote a second letter to Congress that:

“the want of money frequently constrains the commanders to have recourse to violences in providing the Army with carriages, and other conveniences, which indispose and irritate the minds of the people”. “If hard money cannot be procured and forwarded with despatch to Canada, it would be advisable, in our opinion, to withdraw our Army, and fortify the passes on the lakes, to prevent the enemy, and the Canadians, if so inclined, from making irruptions into, and depredations on, our frontiers”.

On May 8th, the commissioners again wrote to Congress, that:

“many of our friends are drained dry … they show us long accounts, no part of which we are able to discharge, of the supplies they have furnished to our Army, and declare that they have borrowed and taken up on credit so long for our service, that they can now be trusted no longer … the Tories will not trust us a farthing, and some who, perhaps, wish us well, conceiving that we shall, through our own poverty, or from superior force, be soon obliged to abandon the country, are afraid to have any dealings with us, lest they should hereafter be called to account for abetting our cause”.(25) “We have daily intimations of plots hatching and insurrections intended, for expelling us on the first news of the arrival of the British Army … In short, if money cannot be had to support your Army here with honour, so as to be respected, instead of being hated by the people, we report it as our firm and unanimous opinion, that it is better immediately to withdraw it”.(26)

On May 10th the commissioners received a letter from General Thomas (written on May 7th) that:

“immediately on my arrival at the camp before Quebeck, which was on the 1st instant, I examined into the state of the Army, and found, by the returns, there were one thousand nine hundred men, only one thousand of whom were fit for duty, including officers; the rest were invalids, chiefly with the small-pox.(27) Three hundred of those effective were soldiers whose inlistments expired the 15th ultimo, many of whom refused duty, and all were very importunate to return home. There were several posts to be supported with this small number, at such distances from each other that not more than three hundred men could be rallied to the relief of any one, should it be attacked by the whole force of the enemy”.

General Thomas also told the commissioners that on May 5th he held a council of war, with General Wooster and the field officers, and that fearing that British vessels may arrive at any time and sail up the river and cut off their line of communication it was voted against an assault on the town, to lift the siege, to remove all the sick to Trois Rivieres, and to let the whole army follow in a deliberate retreat to some post “where there would be a prospect of resisting with success”.

That evening Thomas “received certain intelligence of fifteen ships being forty leagues below Quebeck, making up the river”. The next day, on May 6th, as they “were employed at this time in carrying the sick, artillery, &c., on board the bateaus”, three British ships(28) having left Britain carrying 300 troops of the 29th regiment, reached Quebec and sailed to the mouth of the Charles river and began landing the troops and the marines that were aboard.

On seeing the Americans decamping, Carleton ordered an advance party with 4 brass field-pieces, and 100 grenadiers and 80 marines of these new troops, along with 720 men from the garrison at Quebec to march out onto the Plains of Abraham. Thomas was able to gather not more than 200 men to meet them, but the British artillery forced them to retreat in such haste that they had to leave behind their cannon on the batteries, all their provisions, and five hundred stand of small-arms.

“Our movements were retarded by the change the arrival of these vessels had produced in the dispositions of the inhabitants; for they would neither furnish us with teams nor in any way afford us assistance, but kept themselves concealed”.

Two hundred of the sick (with smallpox) had to be left behind – to fall into the hands of the British. Carleton halted for an hour, before sending out scouting parties to burn the American barracks. Carleton sent the Surprize and the Martin up the river to fire on the retreating Americans and they also recaptured one armed vessel, the Gaspe, and some boats containing some brass cannon along with two tons of gunpowder and 100 barrels of flour.

On May 7th, Thomas and the army began to arrive at Deschambault, forty-five miles from Quebec, meeting Colonel Burrell and his Connecticut regiment that was advancing to Quebec. Another council of war was held, and it was decided “to advance still farther up the river”, since the British “ships of war were hastening forward with all possible despatch, and had already got up as far as Jacques Cartier; we had no cannon to prevent their passing the falls of Richelieu; and it was voted not to make a stand at Deschambault”.

Thomas and his army had been pursued by the two British ships and the recaptured schooner Gaspe, and on May 9th, eight boat-loads of men disembarked four miles below Deschambault. Thomas then sent the 1st Pennsylvania regiment to attack them, and after a slight skirmish, the British retreated back to their ships.

On May 10th, the commissioners wrote a short message to Congress, informing them of what they had read in Thomas’s letter (of May 7th), that:

“this day General Arnold goes down there; and if he can get information of the enemy’s real strength, and it should be found inconsiderable, perhaps a council of war, on reconsideration, may think proper to march the Army back to Deschambault”,

and that:

“we are afraid it will not be in our power to render our country any further services in this Colony. If our Army should maintain possession of any considerable part of this country, it will be absolutely necessary to keep some power to control the military”.

On May 10th, the commissioners also wrote to General Schuyler that:

“from the present appearance of things, it is very probable we shall lie under the necessity of abandoning Canada, at least all except that part which lies on the Sorel. We may certainly keep possession of St. Johns until the enemy can bring up against that post a superior force, and an artillery to besiege it. A further reinforcement will only increase our distress. An immediate supply of provisions from over the Lakes is absolutely necessary for the preservation of the troops already in this Province, as we shall be obliged to evacuate all this country, except that part of it already mentioned. No provisions can be drawn from Canada; the subsistence, therefore, of our Army will entirely depend on the supplies it can receive, and that immediately, from Ticonderoga. We need not mention the propriety of immediately fitting out the vessels at that place to bring over provisions, and the sending off batteaus, and constructing more, for drawing the troops out of Canada, should we be constrained by superior force to take that measure, and in the interim to bring provisions”.

The next day, May 11th, the commissioners again wrote to General Schuyler:

“the enclosed intelligence came to hand at two o' clock this morning. It is impossible to procure any pork in this Colony; there is none but what came over the Lakes. A schooner sails this afternoon for Deschambault with three hundred and fifty barrels of flour and about ten barrels of pork, which is the whole to be procured here. After the arrival of the brigade under General Thompson, we compute there will be about five thousand troops in Canada. We understand this brigade brings only ten days' provisions with them … General Arnold leaves us this afternoon to go down to Deschambault”.

On May 11th, much fatigued and suffering from boils and a swelling of his legs that he thought was dropsy, and after hearing of the arrival of the British reinforcements at Quebec, Dr. Franklin decided to leave Canada. At Montreal, in addition to granting passports to open the Indian trade, the arrests of suspected British supporters ceased and the militia officers lodged in the prisons at Fort Chambly were released and allowed to return home.(29)

Since the American army was short of money, Dr. Franklin had advanced them ₤353 in gold of his own. On May 12th, Samuel Chase, Charles Carroll and Father John Carroll followed Dr. Franklin to Fort St. Jean. Samuel Chase and Charles Carroll went “to examine into the state of the garrison and of the batteaux” where they met General Thompson and Colonel Sinclair and travelled with them down the Sorel, past the rapids to Fort Chambly. On May 14th, they returned to La Prairie and Montreal.

John Carroll went to accompany Dr. Franklin back to Philadelphia “seeing it was out of my power to be of any service after the commissioners had thought it advisable for them to leave Montreal” – since the Canadien clergy had refused to meet with Father Carroll, although he did have a number of interviews with Father Floquet. Dr. Franklin and Fr. Carroll were later joined by Thomas Walker and his wife, who travelled with them to Albany. At Albany Dr. Franklin with the friendly assistance and tender care of Fr. Carroll(30) travelled by land, as arranged by General Schuyler, and arrived at New York on June 27th, and at Philadelphia on May 31st.

Footnotes for Chapter 7.

(25) Carleton had appointed a commission, naming as members Francois Baby, Gabriel Taschereau and Jenkin Williams, that between May 22nd and July 16th visited the various parishes north and south of the St. Lawrence river, between Trois Rivieres and Kamaouraska, cancelling American militia commissions, appointing new and loyal officers, and obtaining the names of those who gave assistance to the Americans.

(26) These messages were received by Congress on May 18th, and on May 22nd Congress resolved:

“That the specie now in the treasury, and as much more as can be procured, not exceeding the sum of one hundred thousand dollars, be immediately remitted to the commissioners for the payment of debts due from these colonies in Canada, and for the preservation of public credit … That the commissioners in Canada, and General Schuyler, be informed, that we cannot give then any assurance of maintaining our army there by hard money; but, that this ought not to discourage our operations, Congress being determined to send, from these colonies, supplies of provisions and all the necessaries, if hard money cannot be obtained; and that, in the mean time, the best endeavours shall be used to procure the sum of one hundred thousand dollars in hard money … That 500,000 dollars be sent as soon as possible to General Schuyler”.

On May 24th, the President of Congress wrote to the commissioners,

“I have forwarded to General Schuyler, by this conveyance, the sum of sixteen hundred and sixty-two pounds one shilling and three pence, in hard money, which was all that was in the Treasury”.

(27) It was estimated that not less than 500 men died of smallpox during that winter.

(28) The 50-gun ship Isis left Portland on March 11th, and the ship Surprize and sloop Martin sailed from Plymouth on March 20th.

(29) In January, after Wooster had heard of Montgomery’s death, he ordered the arrest of twelve prominent Montreal citizens who were known to be supporters of the British. Following a protest from some of the citizens, Wooster yielded and released them. On January 6th, Wooster issued a public warning that any person seeking to injure the cause of Congress by word or deed, or send help of any kind to the British garrison at Quebec, or who disobeyed the American authorities, would be considered a traitor and punished.

On January 16th, Wooster ordered the disarming of three Montreal suburbs regarded as sympathetic to the British and ordered the surrender of Hertel de Rouville and William Gray as hostages. Wooster also ordered the captains of militia to surrender their British commissions, and for the new companies to elect their militia captains, who would receive their commissions from Congress. Any captains who refused to give up their British commissions were arrested and imprisoned in Fort Chambly.

(30) Eight years later, the Papal Nuncio in Paris told Dr. Franklin that on his recommendation, John Carroll would be appointed as provisional Superior of the Missions in the United States. In 1789, Carroll was elected Bishop of Baltimore by the Catholic clergy. Carroll promoted the use of English in the liturgy. He would also organize the founding of Georgetown University in 1791.

[next week - chapter 8 - Letters of the Commissioners in Canada, May 15th to May 27th 1776]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :