The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 61 – The Treaty of Fort Stanwix, October 22 nd 1784

On May 1st 1783, Congress resolved:

“that the Secretary of War take the most effectual measures to inform the several Indian nations, on the frontiers of the United States, that preliminary articles of peace have been agreed upon, and hostilities have ceased with Great Britain, and to communicate to them that the forts within the United States, and in possession of the British troops, will speedily be evacuated; intimating also that the United States are disposed to enter into friendly treaty with the different tribes; and to inform the hostile Indian nations, that unless they immediately cease all hostilities against the citizens of these states, and accept of these friendly proffers of peace, Congress will take the most decided measures to compel them thereto”.

General Lincoln, the Secretary of War, sent Major Ephraim Douglass on a trip to Indian country, to meet with them, tell them of the peace, and to convey to them the good intentions of Congress. Douglass, along with Captain George McCully, left Fort Pitt on June 7th and arrived at Detroit on July 4th and met the British commander, De Peyster. At an Indian council on July 6th, De Peyster read Douglass’s instructions from Congress to the Indians – but Douglass was not allowed to speak to them. Sailing from Detroit, Douglass arrived at Fort Niagara on July 11th, and met Maclean, the new British commander, and with John Butler and Joseph Brant, but he wasn’t allowed to talk with any of the Indians or visit any of their villages. Douglass continued on to Oswego before returning to Princeton to submit his report to Congress.

On July 12th, General Washington sent Baron von Steuben to Canada to confer with Haldimand ‘for receiving possession of the posts now under his command within the territory ceded to the United States… and from which his Majesty’s troops are to be withdrawn’. On August 6th Steuben arrived at Sorel and met with Haldimand who refused to surrender the posts without instructions from the British ministry – fearing that if the British vacated the posts, there would be reprisals from the Indians who would feel abandoned, and Haldimand ordered the posts to be defended at all costs.

In August 1783, Governor Haldimand sent an address to an Indian Council at Sandusky, assuring them that the ‘right of Soil belongs to and is in yourselves as Sole Proprietor as far as the boundary line agreed upon… in 1768 at Fort Stanwix”. In other words, the British were recognizing the boundaries of the Quebec Act of 1774 – one of the causes of the war of independence, as if 8 years of war had not changed a thing!!!

On November 27th, Haldimand wrote to Lord North, Secretary for the Colonies, that:

“In case things should proceed to extremities the event, no doubt, will be the destruction of the Indians, but during the contest not only the Americans, but perhaps many of His Majesty’s subjects will be exposed to Great Distresses. To prevent such a disastrous event as an Indian war, is a consideration worthy of both nations and cannot be prevented so effectually as by allowing the Posts in the Upper Country to remain as they are for some time”.

On April 4th 1784, Sydney, the new Secretary for the Colonies, replied to Haldimand, that:

“With regard to your refusing a compliance with the desire of Major General Baron de Steuben for delivering up to him the Posts within the Limits of the United States, you are certainly justified in every part of your proceedings, even if you had been in possession of the Definitive Treaty of Peace. The 7th Article stipulates that they shall be evacuated with all convenient speed, but no certain time is fixed, and as America has not, on her part, complied with even one Article of the Treaty, I think we may reconcile it in the present instance to delay the Evacuation of those Posts, at least until We are enabled to secure the Traders in the Interior Country and withdraw their Property. The Management of the Indians requires great attention at this Critical Juncture, and I am persuaded that our retaining Possession of the Posts will not be detrimental to America, and may be the means of preventing mischiefs which are likely to happen should the posts be delivered up whilst the resentment of the Indians continues at so high a pitch”.

Having written this letter mere days before the British parliament ratified the Definitive treaty of peace on April 9th, shows that the British had already decided to hold the Posts before they ratified the treaty.

On June 3rd the Committee of States of Congress sent Colonel William Hull to Canada, to deliver a letter from Henry Knox, the Secretary of War, to Governor Haldimand. On July 12th, Haldimand received the letter, dated June 13th:

“in order to ascertain the precise time when all of the forts within the United States, now occupied by the troops of his Britannic Majesty shall be delivered agreeable to the definitive treaty of peace”.

On July 13th, Haldimand replied that:

“Tho I am now informed by his Majesty’s Ministers of the ratification of the definitive treaty of peace, I remain in other respects, in the same I then was, not having received orders to evacuate the Posts which are within the limits assigned the treaty of peace to this province. It is impossible therefore to ascertain the time when the evacuation of these Posts shall commence”.

On July 29th, Philip Schuyler wrote to Congress ‘Thoughts respecting peace in the Indian Country’. He favoured a reconciliation with the Indians, rather than -

“to continue a war with a people, whom, altho we may expel from their country will, if they please, return immediately after the force which has ousted them has retired, nor can even such a temporary expulsion be effected without an expense, in my estimation, infinitely beyond the value of the object… But admitting that we could expel them at a moderate expense and oblige them to inhabit beyond the limits of the United States, what advantages would result from it? None appear to me, for their residing within those limits, if at peace with us, will not prevent the settlement of that extensive uncultivated country which lays between what we now occupy, and what they might be permitted to retain… for as our settlements approach their country, they must, from the scarcity of game which that approach will induce to, retire farther back, and dispose of their lands”.

On September 7th, General Washington wrote to Congress that:

“to suffer a wide extended country to be over run with Land Jobbers, Speculators, and Monopolisers or even scattered settlers, is, in my opinion, inconsistent with that wisdom and policy which our true interest dictates… That the Indians should be informed, that after a contest of eight years for the Sovereignty of this country, Great Britain has ceded all the lands of the United States within the limits described by the Provisional Treaty. That as they maugre all the advice and admonition which could be given them at the commencement; and during the prosecution of the war could not be restrained from acts of hostility, but were determined to join their arms to those of Great Britain and to share their fortune; so, consequently with a less generous people than Americans they would be made to share the same fate; and be compelled to retire along with them beyond the lakes. But as we prefer peace to a state of warfare, as we consider them as a deluded people; as we persuade ourselves that they are convinced, from experience, of their error in taking up the hatchet against us, and that their true interest and safety must now depend upon our friendship. As the country is large enough to contain us all; and as we are disposed to be kind to them and to partake of their trade, we will from these considerations and from motives of compassion, draw a veil over what is past and establish a boundary line between them and us beyond which we will endeavour to restrain our people from hunting or settling, and within which they shall not come, but for the purposes of trading, treating, or other business unexceptionable in its nature”.

On October 15th, the committee responsible for Indian affairs made their report to Congress and resolved that:

“a convention be held with the Indians residing in the northern and western districts, who have taken up arms against the United States, for the purpose of receiving them into the favor and protection of the United States, and of establishing boundary lines of property for separating and dividing the settlements of the citizens from the Indian villages and hunting grounds, and thereby extinguishing as far as possible all occasion for future animosities, disquiet and contention”.

In December, a delegation of Iroquois from Niagara arrived at Schenectady and met with Schuyler and delivered a request for a general council to settle peace between them. On April 12th 1784, Governor Clinton invited the Six Nations of Iroquois to attend a council with the New York state Indian commissioners at the abandoned ruins of Fort Schuyler (since the British army would not surrender their fort at Oswego). The council opened on September 5th and lasted until the 10th.

On October 2nd 1784, Oliver Wolcott, Richard Butler and Arthur Lee, the commissioners from Congress, arrived at Fort Schuyler, accompanied by James Madison and also the Marquis de Lafayette(14). On October 3rd, Lafayette spoke to the Indians:

“that the American cause is just, I formerly told you, that it is the cause of humanity, that it is your cause in particular, that you ought at least to remain neutral, and that the brave Americans would defend, both their liberty, and yours… what have you ever gained my children? What have you not lost in European quarrels? Be more wise than the white men – keep peace among yourselves, and since the great Council of the United States, is in their goodness disposed to treat with you, profit of those good dispositions… in selling your lands, do not consult the keg of rum, and give them away to the first adventurer, but let the American chiefs, and yours, united around the fire, settle on reasonable terms”.

The council meeting officially began on October 12th and the commissioners ordered all the alcohol belonging to the suttlers confiscated and stored until the end of the council. On October 22nd a treaty was signed, stating that:

“The United States give peace to the Senecas, Mohawks, Onondagas, and Cayugas, and receive them into their protection… The Oneida and Tuscarora nations [who had allied with the Americans] shall be secured in the possession of the land on which they are settled”.

The Indians agreed to release all their prisoners, and they agreed on the western boundary of the Six Nations – a line drawn from Oyonwayea creek on lake Ontario (4 miles east of Niagara) south to the mouth of Buffalo creek on lake Erie, and to continue south to the Pennsylvania border – the eastern boundary was already settled by the Treaty of Fort Stanwix in 1768 -

“so that the Six Nations shall and do yield to the United States all claims to the country west of the said boundary, and then they shall be secured in the peaceful possession of the lands they inhabit east and north of the same”.

The United States sought to re-establish peace among the Six Nations (those who fought with the British and those who fought with the Americans), and didn’t expel them but forgave them, restoring to them the lands that they held before the war – except for a 4-mile strip along Niagara river at Fort Niagara, and a 6 mile square round the fort of Oswego. On October 23rd, at a council with the Pennsylvania commissioners, the Indians also ceded a large tract of land composing most of the north-western corner of that state, in exchange for $5000.

On September 1st 1784, George Washington left on a tour of the country west of the Appalachian mountains, to visit his lands on the Ohio river, accompanied by Dr. Craik, his companion on a similar tour in 1770. Travelling along the old Braddock Road, they arrived at the Monongahela river and heard accounts of irritation among the Indian tribes, and ventured no further, but turned south through the wild unsettled areas until they came to the Shenandoah valley, and after 680 miles, arrived back at Mount Vernon on October 4th.

On January 21st 1785, Congress sent commissioners Richard Butler, Arthur Lee and George Clark to Fort McIntosh, near Fort Pitt, to meet with representatives of the Wyandots, Delawares, Chippewas and Ottawas, and to sign a peace treaty, whereby the Indians would release all their prisoners, and would establish the boundaries of the Wyandot and Delaware nations – an area roughly bounded by the Cayahoga and Tuscarawas rivers on the east, down to the abandoned Fort Laurens; and then by a line drawn westward to the destroyed post of Pickawillany; and then northward, bounded by the St. Marys and Maumee rivers on the west; and that the lands to the east, south and west of this area belong to the United States. The Indian nations ‘do acknowledge themselves and all their tribes to be under the protection of the United States and of no other sovereign whatsoever’. And for the protection of the Indian nations:

“If any citizen of the United States, or other person not being an Indian, shall attempt to settle on any of the lands allotted to the Wiandot and Delaware nations in this treaty, except on the lands reserved to the United States in the preceding article, such person shall forfeit the protection of the United States, and the Indians may punish him as they please”.

This treaty ceded to the United States, the area south of the line from Fort Laurens to Pickawillany, and north of the Ohio river. It included the former Delaware towns along the Tuscarawas river that were destroyed by the expedition of Colonel Brodhead in April 1781, and the same towns from where the British forced the Delaware to relocate to Sandusky. It also included the towns along the Miami river that were destroyed by General Clark in August 1780 and again in November 1782. It did not include the Indian towns along the Sandusky river or the Maumee river, that were still protected by the British from the fort at Detroit. This treaty, therefore, simply recognized the same British policy of ‘uti possidetis’ – ‘as you possess’, meaning that territory remains with its possessor at the end of a conflict – that the British used in Paris to negotiate the treaty of peace.

On January 31st 1786, the commissioners of Congress, General George Clark and Richard Butler, signed a peace treaty at Fort Finney with the chiefs of the Shawanoe, who agreed to release all their prisoners and ‘acknowlege the United States to be the sole and absolute sovereigns of all the territory ceded to them by the treaty of peace, made between them and the king of Great Britain’. The Shawnee nation was allotted lands west of the lands allotted to the Wyandots and Delaware nation, and north of a line drawn from the Miami river to the Wabash river -

“beyond which lines none of the citizens of the United States shall settle or disturb the Shawanoes in their settlement and possessions… if any citizen or citizens of the United States shall presume to settle upon the lands allotted to the Shawanoes by this treaty, he or they shall be put out of the protection of the United States”.

The United States Congress had now negotiated peace with the Indian nations in the Ohio country.

Footnotes for chapter 61:

(14) Lafayette returned from France and arrived at New York on August 4th 1784, visited General Washington at Mount Vernon, and travelled north through the major towns to Boston – including Albany, where he attended the peace council. He then sailed to Virginia and again met General Washington (the final time that they would ever meet) while visiting the battle sites, and then travelled to Trenton to present himself to Congress and resign his commission. He left New York on December 25th for France.

[next week - chapter 62 - The Land Bounties for the Canadian and Nova Scotia Refugees, May 11th 1784]

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