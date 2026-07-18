The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 59 - The Arrival of Peace, September 3 rd 1783

Although the American commissioners were to conclude a preliminary treaty with Britain without the advice or consent of the French court on November 30th, the evening before the signing Dr. Franklin dashed off a note to Vergennes, apprising him of the event to take place, and promising to forward a copy of the articles of peace, which he would do (without the secret separate article).

On December 5th, Dr. Franklin wrote a letter to Robert Livingston, concerning Livingston’s complaint of his not writing, that:

“the greater Distance, the War, and the extream Irregularity of Conveyances, may be the Causes, and not a Desire of acting without the Knowledge or Orders of their Constituents”.

He gave details of the events leading up to the signing, and that he would soon send him a copy of the preliminary articles. He informed him of his progress in trying to obtain another loan from France.

At a meeting on December 5th, Vergennes had told Dr. Franklin and Laurens that the abrupt signing of the articles had little in it that could be agreeable to the French King. He urged them not to send the provisional treaty to Congress until France and Britain had come to a preliminary peace. Vergennes wrote to Luzerne of his indictment of the commissioners, with a request that they be censured by Congress.

On December 14th, the commissioners wrote to Livingston, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and explained in remarks on the articles that:

“they will appear to Congress as they do to all of us to be consistent with the honour and Interest of the United States and we are persuaded Congress would be more fully of that Opinion if they were apprised of all the Circumstances and Reasons which have influenced the Negotiation”.

On December 15th, after learning that Dr. Franklin had received a British passport for protection of an American vessel, the ‘Washington’, to send dispatches to America, including the preliminary articles, Vergennes wrote to Dr. Franklin that:

“I am at a loss to explain your conduct and that of your colleagues… You have concluded your preliminary articles without us being a part, although the instructions of Congress prescribed you to do nothing without the participation of the King. You are about to hold out a certain hope of peace to America without even informing yourself on the state of the negotiation on our part”.

On December 17th, Dr. Franklin (with the approval of his colleagues) answered Vergennes, that:

“Nothing has been agreed in the Preliminaries contrary to the Interests of France; and no Peace is to take Place between us and England till you have concluded yours. Your Observation is however apparently just, that in not consulting you before they were signed, we have been guilty of neglecting a Point of Bienséance. But as this was not from Want of Respect for the King whom we all love and honour, we hope it may be excused; and that the great Work which has hitherto been so happily conducted, is so nearly brought to Perfection, and is so glorious to his Reign, will not be ruined by a single Indiscretion of ours. And certainly, the whole Edifice falls to the ground immediately, if you refuse on this Account to give us any farther Assistance… The English, I just now learn, flatter themselves they have already divided us. I hope this little Misunderstanding will therefore be kept a perfect Secret, and that they will find themselves totally mistaken”.

On December 19th, Dr. Franklin met with Vergennes and assured him of the commissioners’ fidelity to France and that they would be inconsolable if their conduct should have displeased the King, and cooled his affection for the United States. Vergennes agreed to countermand his prior letter to Luzerne – a censure would be unnecessary. Dr. Franklin also arranged for the shipment of 600,000 livres – the first instalment of a new 6 million livre loan, that would accompany the dispatch to Congress with the preliminary articles!!!

On December 5th, the British parliament was opened with a speech from the throne by King George, who spoke of the ending of the war in North America, and of an ‘offer to declare them free and independent States, by an article to be inserted in the treaty of peace’. Debate on the preliminary treaty with the United States began on December 13th, and during that time, preliminary treaties and an armistice were reached by Britain with France and Spain, and were signed on January 20th 1783.

Dr. Franklin and Adams were invited to the signings, where they also exchanged, with Fitzherbert, a Declaration for Suspension of Arms and Cessation of Hostilities between Britain and the United States. On January 27th the preliminary treaties were presented to the British Parliament.

In the preliminary treaty between Britain and France, France returned the islands of Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat to Britain, and Britain returned St. Lucia to France. Britain ceded to France the islands of St. Pierre and Miquelon (near Newfoundland) and of Tobago. Britain guaranteed the possession of the Senegal river and the slave trading post of Goree island to France, and France guaranteed the possession of the Gambia river and the slave trading post of Fort James to Britain. Britain restored to France its former possessions in India (Pondicherry, Karical and Mahe).

In the preliminary treaty between Britain and Spain, Britain surrendered Minorca, and East and West Florida to Spain, and Spain returned Providence and the Bahamas islands to Britain. Spain’s obstinate and obsessive demands for Gibraltar failed. But Spain still opposed the terms of the preliminary treaty between Britain and the United States regarding the boundaries. Lafayette, on a diplomatic mission in Spain, was able to convince Spain to abide by the limits of the preliminary treaty.

As the debate over the preliminary treaties intensified, Lord North and Charles Fox joined forces in opposing them, and on February 21st they proposed to the Commons a series of resolutions that accepted the peace as necessary, approved the grant of independence to the United States as being in conformity with the wishes of parliament, while condemning the concessions to the enemy as being greater than the comparative strength and actual situation of the belligerents warranted.

When this vote of censure was carried, Shelburne resigned.

Peace negotiations were now virtually suspended, until a new ministry could be put together, with William Bentinck, the Duke of Portland, as Prime Minister, and with Charles Fox as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and Lord North as Secretary of State for Home Affairs. Fox would dominate the business of peacemaking, replacing Oswald with David Hartley, and replacing Fitzherbert with the Duke of Manchester, to conclude a preliminary peace with the Dutch and to make definitive treaties with Spain, France and America.

On March 13th, Congress received the dispatches from their commissioners in Paris, and learned of the preliminary articles for peace, and a great debate over the articles began. According to James Madison’s ‘Notes of Debates’ -

[while] “the terms granted to America appeared to Congress on the whole extremely liberal… The separate and secret manner in which our ministers had proceeded with respect to France and the confidential manner with respect to the British ministers affected different members of Congress very differently... Many… thought they had all been in some measure ensnared by the dexterity of the British minister and particularly disapproved of Mr. Jay in submitting to the enemy his jealousy of the French… and of the unguarded manner in which Mr. A and Dr. F. had given in writing sentiments unfriendly to our ally, and serving as weapons for the insidious policy of the enemy. The separate article was most offensive, being considered as obtained by G.B. not for the sake of the territory ceded to her but as a means of disuniting the U.S. & France as inconsistent with the spirit of the alliance and a dishonorable departure from the candor, rectitude and plain dealing professed by Congress. The dilemma in which Congress was placed was sorely felt.”

And Luzerne had also shown Congress the letter from Vergennes that remonstrated on the conduct of the commissioners (but not the second one from Vergennes that had countermanded his instructions and professed that Dr. Franklin’s explanations had been found acceptable).

After much debate, on March 24th -

“…intelligence arrived which was this day laid before Congress. That the preliminaries for a general peace had been signed on the 20th of January. This intelligence was brought by a French cutter… and engaged by the seal of the Marquis de la Fayette to convey it to Congress. This confirmation of peace produced the greater joy, as the preceding delay, the cautions of Mr. Lauren’s letter of the 24th of December, and the general suspicions of Lord Shelburne’s sincerity had rendered an immediate and general peace extremely problematical in the minds of many”.

On April 15th, again after much debate, Congress unanimously resolved to ratify the preliminary articles. But ratification was still needed by Britain. Shelburne had maintained that his treaties proved that ‘we prefer trade to dominion’, and that a peace was good in the exact proportion that it recognized the principle of free trade. Shelburne had proposed to cover the matter of trade with a treaty of commerce. He had drafted a bill that would permit American produce to enter British ports on the same footing as though British-owned, while treating American ships carrying such produce as those of foreign states.

With Shelburne no longer in office, the bill was soon altered beyond recognition, vesting power in the King-in-Council to regulate all such matters. On May 14th, one such order-in-council would permit un-manufactured American goods to be imported into Britain in British or American ships (but saying nothing about American manufactures). On July 2nd, another order-in-council barred American ships from the West Indian trade. No treaty of commerce would be negotiated, and no new proposals would be agreed to.

Meanwhile, on April 3rd, a treaty of amity and commerce between United States and Sweden was signed. And, in a letter to Livingston on July 22nd, Dr. Franklin wrote that he had sent a proposal of a plan for a treaty with the United States to the ambassador of Portugal and the ambassador to Denmark, that was based on the treaty with Sweden; and that he was in discussions with the minister of Prussia as well.

On August 8th, the plenipotentiaries of the belligerent powers, excepting the United States, whose envoys expressed no desire to be present, assembled to learn the proposed final terms of peace.

On August 16th, Dr. Franklin wrote to Vergennes, that the British had finally ‘sent over a plan for the definitive treaty, which consists merely of the preliminaries formerly signed, along with a short introductory paragraph and another at the conclusion, confirming and establishing the said preliminary articles. My Colleagues seem enclin’d to sign this with Mr. Hartley, and so to finish the Affair’.

On August 24th, William Carmichael was, at last, presented to the King of Spain in his capacity of charge d’affaires of the United States. On September 2nd, the British signed a preliminary treaty with the United Provinces.

On the morning of September 3rd 1783, Adams, Jay and Dr. Franklin, the three American commissioners (Laurens was in Britain trying to recover his health) travelled to see Hartley at the British commissioner’s lodging at the Hotel d’York, to sign the Definitive Treaty of Peace. That afternoon, the Duke of Manchester signed the definitive treaties with Spain and France at Versailles.

[next week - chapter 60 – The Departure of the British from New York, November 25th 1783]

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