The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 58 - The Arrival of Henry Laurens at Paris, November 29 th 1782

On October 28th, Adams, now in Paris, visited Jay and they discussed the coming negotiations until well into the night, and on the 29th, Adams visited Dr. Franklin and told him of his approval of Jay’s conduct, and of their resolve to not communicate anything to Vergennes. But Dr. Franklin was still worried over their instructions from Congress.

On June 7th 1781, Congress had resolved that:

[their commissioner(s)] “are to make the most candid and confidential communications, upon all subjects, to the ministers of our generous ally the king of France; to undertake nothing in the negotiation for peace without their knowledge and concurrence; and to make them sensible how much we rely upon his Majesty’s influence for effectual support, in every thing that may be necessary to the present security or future prosperity of the United States.”

Since their August 10th meeting with Vergennes and Rayneval, Jay had insisted to Dr. Franklin that while France had contributed money, arms, armies and navies for America’s assistance, that support was for reasons of power politics – no different from other wars, which in the past were settled by compromise lines and deals under the table. And that Spain was delaying recognition of the United States until the general peace, where Spain hoped to recover Gibraltar, and the control of the Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico. Jay was prepared to break the instructions of Congress, if necessary.

Dr. Franklin would now have to make a fateful decision. Before the start of the negotiations, Dr. Franklin told his two colleagues:

“I will go with you, and proceed in the conferences without communicating anything to this court; and the rather, because they communicated nothing to us”.

Strachey arrived in Paris on October 28th, accompanied by Whitefoord, his secretary, and by Roberts, a clerk from the Board of Trade with a trunkful of maps and documents to buttress Britain’s boundary claims. Talks began the next day, and Strachey proposed that a longitudinal line, east of the Mississippi, be drawn to limit America’s western extension. (Here was that worn out Rayneval-Aranda proposition all over again!!!)

Jay replied:

“If that line is insisted upon, it is needless to talk of peace. We will never yield that point”.

The American commissioners now proposed an alternative northern boundary – a line that would follow the forty-fifth parallel west to the St. Lawrence river, and then, instead of the ‘Nepissing line’, follow a line through the middle of the St. Lawrence river and the middle of the Great Lakes to the Lake of the Woods and then west to the Mississippi river. This proposal would cede all of the territory that was south of the ‘Nepissing line’ to the Great Lakes (an area that would later become the province of Upper Canada) to the British, as a way to meet their demand for land to compensate the Tory refugees. It also would make the Great Lakes accessible to the Canadians and would provide them with a more advantageous fur-trade route.

Although Adams came to the conference table with pockets bulging with documents to support the claims of Massachusetts to an expansive Maine frontier, his colleagues thought that it was too hazardous to contend for a river which was not named in the charter of Massachusetts (the St. John’s river), against a river that was named in it (the St. Croix river). This was compounded by the fact that British troops were still quartered in Maine at Penobscot bay, where they were obtaining wood for their ships, and that the British were demanding a boundary as far south as the Penobscot. The Americans then proposed a north-east boundary at the St. Croix river, from its mouth at Passamaquoddy bay to its source, then due north to the Highlands, and following the Highlands to the source of the Connecticut river, and down the middle of that river to the 45th parallel.

These proposals for the boundaries with Canada and Nova Scotia were not spontaneous concessions to the British, but a determined move by the American commissioners to fight for the possession of the Ohio country, and also in following the policy and instructions of Congress as resolved on August 14th 1779(6) -

“Although it is of the utmost importance to the peace and commerce of the United States that Canada and Nova Scotia should be ceded, and more particularly that their equal common right to the Fisheries should be guarantied to them, yet a desire of terminating the war hath induced us not to make the acquisitions of these objects an ultimatum of the present occasion.”

The American policy had never been to conquer Canada or Nova Scotia, but to stop any use of these provinces in attacking the United States. They had also to bear in mind the British policy of ‘uti possidetis’ – ‘as you possess’, meaning that territory remains with its possessor at the end of a conflict. The simple reality was that the British army and navy still occupied Canada and Nova Scotia. But, in keeping with this same principle, that small company of brave Kentucky militia-men, under Colonel George Rogers Clark, still held the Ohio and the Illinois country, which had been given to Congress by Virginia.

For those sceptics, stoics and cynics, who need to be reminded of the reason for America’s fight for independence, and of that common thread that courses through the history of these past thirty years (since 1753 and Governor Dinwiddie first sending Major George Washington to demand that the French leave their posts in the Ohio valley; and Dr. Franklin’s famous 1754 cartoon of a snake divided into 8 pieces, with the caption beneath ‘Join, or Die’), it must be seen, that while the commissioners made substantial concessions of territory on the northern and eastern boundaries, and in a secret article, were willing to make concessions on the southern boundary, they would not budge one single inch on the western boundary!!! The Mississippi river remained the western boundary, and secured the Ohio river, and all of its tributaries, for America.

The American commissioners agreed to cover debts contracted by British subjects prior to 1775 (those debts of a later date were irrecoverable), but not to cover debts owing to the Tories. They hinted that if a request for Tory restitution were kept on the agenda, they would be prepared to counterclaim for damages to Patriot properties that were inflicted by Tories or British troops.

The Americans wanted the right of fishing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Newfoundland Banks and ‘all other places where the inhabitants of both countries used at any time heretofore to fish’, but compromised by omitting Newfoundland from the area where drying the fish was to be permitted.

The talks continued through day and night sessions until November 4th, and Jay incorporated these changes into a new (second) draft of preliminary articles, which was sent to Shelburne. Strachey also returned to London for new instructions.

Shelburne and the cabinet met on November 11th to discuss the draft. After much discussion, they accepted the new boundaries, but insisted upon an explicit declaration that the prewar debts would be recovered at full value in sterling, and a ‘full and complete amnesty and oblivion’ for acts done during the war. They instructed Strachey to obtain as much satisfaction as possible for the Tories, and they opposed permitting the Americans to dry fish on the shores of Nova Scotia, but proposed instead the unsettled parts of the Magdalen Islands.

The Cabinet met again on November 14th and 15th, and settled on a (third) draft of the preliminaries to be submitted to the Americans, that Strachey was to take back to Paris. The Cabinet also authorized Oswald to sign a treaty, whenever he, Fitzherbert and Strachey should think it consistent with the spirit of their new instructions, that Strachey would also bring back to Paris.

Strachey was also given private instructions that stated the different classes of Loyalists (Tories) and which of them were to be finally insisted upon and which only contended for. The personal security of the Tories and provision for payment of the debts were ‘absolutely indispensable’, and that an appeal to France may be hazarded if the Americans would not make concessions.

On November 20th, Rayneval again was in London to resume his discussion of the French and Spanish terms for peace. Rayneval met with Shelburne on the 23rd and as he had been instructed, tried to defer the issue of the boundaries and of the Tories, to the definitive treaty. That same day, November 23rd, Vergennes wrote to Congress, by way of Luzerne, that France did not feel herself obliged to prolong the war ‘to sustain the pretentious ambitions’ of the United States as regards both the fisheries and the boundaries. He urged Congress that the Tories be accorded amnesty and restitution of their property.

Shelburne had the choice of holding up the peace until France obtained further concessions for Britain from the Americans, or to present Parliament with a fait accompli. Since exposing the negotiations to the charges of his foes in Parliament not only would jeopardize the prospects of a peace, but most certainly bring down his ministry, Shelburne persuaded his Cabinet to have Parliament prorogued from November 26th, when it was scheduled to convene, until December 5th – giving him an additional 9 days!

The next round of talks began on November 25th to consider the provisional articles proposed by the British. They insisted on the restitution of Tory property, and proposed to allow the Americans fishing on the Banks, but to deny them the ‘inshore fishing’ (keeping them outside the 3 league zone from the coast and away from the bays, harbours and mouths of the rivers), and to offer them the liberty of drying fish on the unsettled parts of the Magdalen islands and on Sable island, but it was contingent upon the 3 league limit.

On November 29th, Henry Laurens arrived in Paris. Adams had written to him on November 6th, urging him to join them as soon as possible, and had enclosed a copy of the resolution of Congress of September 17th, enjoining upon all the commissioners, attendance on the negotiations for peace. Adams also had the sad task of informing Laurens of the death of his son, John, that August, in action in South Carolina.

During that day, a compromise was worked on the fisheries issue. The four American commissioners settled on a ‘right’ to fish on the Banks and Gulf of St. Lawrence, and a ‘liberty’ to fish on the coasts, bays and creeks of Newfoundland and other British Dominions in America; and on a ‘liberty’ to dry and cure fish on the ‘unsettled’ parts of Nova Scotia, Magdalen Islands and Labrador (as long as they remained unsettled).

Dr. Franklin now asked, that since Britain demanded payment of debt and restitution or compensation to the refugees, can it justly refuse making compensation for British seizures? He then itemized American claims for reparations – the carrying off of goods from Boston, from Philadelphia (including the rifling of his own house and library) and from Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia, and the burning and destroying of towns, villages and farms. Dr. Franklin reminded the British negotiators, that even if the British had conquered, it would have been hard to force the Americans to compensate the Tories, ‘and you will please recollect, that you have not conquered us’. In a compromise, the Americans accepted an obligation that Congress shall earnestly recommend to the legislatures of the respective states to provide for the restitution of all estates, rights and properties which have been confiscated belonging to ‘real British subjects’ and of ‘persons resident in districts in the possession of his Majesty’s arms and who have not borne arms against the United States’. All other persons could move freely within the United States for twelve months unmolested, to try to obtain any restitution of properties that were confiscated.

They further agreed that no prosecution would be taken against any person for reason of the part they may have taken in the war. And the Americans agreed to the payment of all debts due to British merchants, rather than only those debts contracted before 1775. No provision for reparations for Patriots was secured, but none had really been expected.

On November 30th, Richard Oswald, on behalf of King George, and John Adams, Dr. Benjamin Franklin, John Jay and Henry Laurens, the four commissioners on behalf of the United States of America, signed the preliminary treaty.

[next week - chapter 59 - The Arrival of Peace, September 3rd 1783]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon)

And hopefully,

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 – 1807.

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :