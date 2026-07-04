The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 57 - The Arrival of John Adams at Paris, October 26 th 1782

On July 1st 1782, the British Prime Minister Rockingham died of influenza. The king chose Shelburne to become the new Prime Minister, but several members of the cabinet refused to serve under him. (Both Charles Fox and Edmund Burke resigned and would later ally with Lord North.) Fox was replaced with Thomas Robinson, Baron Grantham; and Thomas Granville, Fox’s emissary to France, would be replaced by Alleyne Fitzherbert. But Shelburne would also make use of his own protégé and confidant, Benjamin Vaughan(4), to maintain another line of communication with the American commissioners.

Dr. Franklin, in a letter to Robert Livingston on June 29th had warned that:

“the Ministry still flatter the King with the Hope of recovering his Sovereignty over us, on the same Terms as are now making with Ireland(5)… this Project of Reunion… is said have much Reliance on the Operation of private Agents sent into America, to dispose Minds there in favour of it, and to bring about a separate Treaty there with General Carleton.”

And on July 11th, Dr. Franklin wrote to Vaughan that:

“It is now intimated to me from several Quarters that Lord Shelburne’s Plan is to retain Sovereignty for the King, giving us otherwise an independent Parliament, & a Government similar to that of late intended for Ireland(5). If this be really his project, our negociation for peace will not go very far; the thing is impracticable and impossible.”

On July 10th, Dr. Franklin met with Oswald, and (without an advance notice to Vergennes) he read to Oswald ‘a few hints’ from a memorandum – which divided his proposals into ‘necessary’ and ‘advisable’ articles. The ‘necessary’ articles included ‘full and compleat independence to the Thirteen States’ with all British troops withdrawn; ‘a settlement of the boundaries of their colonies and the loyal colonies’; confirming the boundaries of Canada to what they were before the Quebec Act ‘if not to a still more contracted state on an ancient footing’; and freedom of fishing on the Banks of Newfoundland. The ‘advisable’ articles included reparation to Americans for damage done them by the British; acknowledgment by Parliament of its error ‘in distressing these countries so much’; each country giving the same privileges as its own to the ships of the other; and the cession of Canada.

The cession of Canada was now considered by Dr. Franklin as an ‘advisable’, not as a ‘necessary’ proposal for peace – and was also in keeping to the instructions from Congress of August 14th 1779(6).

After recovering from influenza, Jay met with the Spanish ambassador to France, Conde de Aranda, who had been authorized by Floridablanca to negotiate with the Americans on the western boundaries, and was assisted by Rayneval, the undersecretary of Vergennes, who acted as their interpreter. Jay would receive from Aranda a map (a copy of John Mitchell’s map of North America, originally published in 1755) marked with a red line – ‘from a lake near the confines of Georgia, but east of the Flint river, to the confluence of the Kanawha river with the Ohio, thence round the western shores of lake Erie and Huron, and thence round lake Michigan to lake Superior’. Spain sought to coop up the Americans in a relatively narrow strip of coastal territory almost 500 miles to the east of the Mississippi river – that bore a striking resemblance to the restraining line that the British had drawn up in the Proclamation of 1763!!!

(It was the age-old oligarchic plan to stop America’s dream of opening up the west – as if the French and Indian War and the War for Independence had never been fought!!!)

Spain’s role, in influencing France, was now open for all to see.

On August 10th, Jay and Dr. Franklin met with Vergennes to discuss their problems in negotiating with Aranda, and while Vergennes was cautious and reserved, they were confronted by Rayneval who stated that ‘we claimed more than we had a right to’.

(Unbeknownst to the Americans, Vergennes and Aranda had been discussing this over the previous fortnight, and Rayneval had drafted this compromise line! Vergennes considered the Americans to be extravagant in their boundary claims, not only because of their insistence on the Mississippi river as their western boundary, but also for venturing to assert title to the Northwest territory, that France hoped Britain would retain as part of Canada.)

Jay and Dr. Franklin rode back to Passy, to discuss this disturbing meeting and their uncertain future course.

The next week, Dr. Franklin was stricken with an acute attack of bladder stones, intensified by his chronic gout. Jay met with Vaughan and Oswald, and also with Aranda, who proposed another compromise line – from the western end of lake Erie, running down the Wabash river to the Ohio river, and south along the Kanawha river. But Jay refused to compromise with the Mississippi river as the western boundary.

Again Aranda, with Rayneval, proposed yet another compromise line – from Fort Toulouse on the Alabama, to the Tennessee until the confluence with the Sequatchie, up to its source, thence to the source of the Cumberland, and down to the Ohio river, and everything north of the Ohio was generously awarded to the British!!! Reyneval then wrote to Jay and enclosed a memorandum on the historical points he used to justify this compromise – that by the Proclamation of 1763, neither Spain nor America had any rights north of the 31st parallel. Yet, somehow, the Indians dwelling to the west of that line would be placed under Spanish protection!!! This was denying any American claim to the Northwest!!! On September 9th, Jay broke off all further discussions with Aranda.

On September 7th, Rayneval left Paris, for a secret visit to London, where he addressed a letter to Shelburne asking permission to call upon him at his country home and to give him a letter from Vergennes. Discussions began on September 13th and continued for almost a week. (Vergennes told Aranda about the mission, but did not tell the Americans! Aranda told Floridablanca that the British would be consulted about America’s territorial claims.) In the talks, Shelburne conceded that:

[he had] “always been opposed to independence, that it was the hardest pill to digest, but that he recognized the necessity of swallowing it, and that this object would be decided unconditionally.”

Rayneval gave Shelburne to understand that, once independence was granted, the French ‘were disposed to assist us as to the Boundaryes’. Shelburne remarked that he hoped the king would not yield to any of the American’s claims on the fisheries, and Raynaval declared that ‘we do not want the Americans to share in the fisheries’. Shelburne also dangled the prospect that after the peace, an Anglo-French entente act as arbiter of the public peace.

Learning of Rayneval’s trip, in a letter to Robert Livingston, Jay conjectured that the purpose was:

“1st, to let Lord Shelburne know that the demands of America to be treated as independent previous to a treaty were not approved or countenanced by this court, and that the offer of Britain to make that an acknowledgement in an article of the proposed treaty was in the court’s opinion sufficient; 2dly, To sound Lord Shelburne on the subject of the fishery, and to discover whether Britain would agree to divide it with France to the exclusion of all others; 3dly, To impress Lord Shelburne with the determination of Spain to possess the exclusive navigation of the Gulf of Mexico, and of their desire to keep us from the Mississippi; and also to hint the propriety of such a line as on the one hand would satisfy Spain and on the other leave to Britain all the country north of the Ohio; 4thly, …to judge… whether it was probable that a general peace, on terms agreeable to France, could be effected in order that, if that was not the case, an immediate stop might be put to the negotiation”.

Without the knowledge of Dr. Franklin or of Vergennes, Jay dispatched Vaughan on a secret mission to tell Shelburne that without unconditional acknowledgement of independence ‘neither confidence nor peace could reasonably be expected’ and underscored ‘the obvious interest of Britain immediately to cut the cords which tied us to France’. Jay instructed Vaughan on the fisheries, that we could not make peace at the expense of Britain’s dividing the fisheries with France and excluding America, and on the boundaries and navigation of the Mississippi river, that to contest the American claims to either would be ‘impolitic’. Not ‘the possession of vast tracts of wilderness’ but ‘the profits of an extensive and lucrative commerce’ was the true objective of ‘a commercial European nation’. Britain should abandon any idea of retaining a part of the back-country or of insisting on extending the bounds of Canada ‘so as to comprehend the lands in question’.

A week before Jay had decided to send Vaughan over to see Shelburne, he informed Oswald that, if Dr. Franklin would consent, he was prepared to accept a ‘constructive denomination of character to be introduced in the preamble of the treaty’ which would merely describe their constituents as ‘the Thirteen United States of America’, and agreed in that case to go on with the treaty, and without any other declaration of independence than as standing as an article in that treaty.

Jay and Dr. Franklin spent that night and the next morning drafting a letter ‘to satisfy His Majesty’s Ministers of the propriety of their conduct’. But Dr. Franklin hesitated to sign the letter, in case of a rejection, and also, because of an uneasiness about whether such a move might be considered a violation of the commissioners’ instructions which fettered them to the French court. Jay turned over to Oswald an unsigned copy of the draft. Oswald would warn Shelburne that if the government rejected Jay’s compromise formula, ‘there will be an end to all further confidence and communication with the Americans’.

Without commanding support in Parliament, Shelburne had to make his moves while Parliament was still prorogued until November. On August 30th Shelburne’s cabinet had agreed to concede all four of Dr. Franklin’s necessary articles. Now, on the night of September 18th, the final day of Shelburne’s talks with Rayneval, after debating Jay’s and Dr. Franklin’s draft letter, the cabinet met and voted to change the commission and to empower Oswald ‘to treat, consult, and conclude with any Commissioner or person vested with power by and on the part of the Thirteen United States of America’, named in geographical order from north to south.

With Dr. Franklin still in but an indifferent state of health, Jay wrote to Adams on September 28th, announcing Oswald’s receipt of the commission, and hoping and praying that he would see him soon. Adams replied that he would come as soon as he cleared up business in the United Provinces, and so Jay carried on the conversation with Oswald alone. In his talks with Dr. Franklin, Jay insisted that no communication be made to Vergennes until the draft of the preliminaries was completed and conditionally signed, and Dr. Franklin agreed. Working round the clock, Jay drew up a provisional treaty draft, which he submitted to Oswald on October 5th, on behalf of Dr. Franklin and himself.

It acknowledged American independence and stipulated for the evacuation of troops and the liberation of prisoners. It reserved for Americans ‘the right to take fish of every kind on the banks of Newfoundland and other places’. It included the free navigation of the Mississippi river for both parties, as well as providing access to ‘all rivers, harbours, lakes, ports and places’ belonging to either side ‘in any part of the world’ – saving only to the British chartered companies, the Hudson’s Bay Company and the East India Company.

As per Congress’s instructions to their commissioners of January 22nd 1782 (when Congress had re-confirmed, in their instructions to their peace commissioners that they contend for the boundaries as described in their instructions of August 14th 1779), it set the Mississippi river as the western boundary, the 31st parallel as the southern(7), the 45th parallel and the lake Nepissing line to the Mississippi source as the northern, and the St. John’s river as the eastern boundary.

The cabinet meeting was called as soon as Oswald’s packet arrived, with the draft treaty, and six days later, on October 17th, it overruled its decision of August 29th. Oswald was given a new set of instructions – to get a better north-eastern boundary, to reassert Britain’s claims to the Northwest and to urge it as a means of providing for the Tory refugees. Oswald was instructed that he could only recede from this stand on the boundaries, upon condition that the United States make ‘a just provision for the refugees’. Oswald was also to deny the right of drying fish on the coasts of Newfoundland; to urge the Americans as strongly as possible, to discharge their prewar debts; and while agreeing to free navigation of the Mississippi river, to state that reciprocal free trading privileges would not be adopted.

The cabinet also dispatched to Paris a ‘proper and confidential person’, Henry Strachey, an undersecretary of state. Strachey had met John Adams and Dr. Franklin before, when he acted as the secretary of Lord Howe’s peace commission at Staten Island in 1776. On October 24th, Oswald broke the news to Jay that the draft was not acceptable – that the British wanted the boundaries of Canada as fixed by the Quebec Act, which meant securing the whole of the Northwest.

On October 26th, after a 10-day trip, Adams reached Paris, after he had successfully negotiated a treaty of commerce with the United Provinces. The 76-year-old Dr. Franklin would now have the help of the young 37-year-old John Jay, and the help of John Adams, who would become 47-years-old in a few days.

Footnotes for chapter 57:

(4) Vaughan was a friend and disciple of Adam Smith, and had brought out an edition of Dr. Franklin’s writings in 1779.

(5) Again, this was the ‘false independence’ that was rejected by Congress, but given to Ireland, and later to be presented to Canada in 1867, and that would later become the basis of the British Commonwealth.

(6) In response to a memorial of February 9th 1779 from the Minister plenipotentiary of France, and after much deliberation, Congress resolved on March 19th 1779:

“That the thirteen United States are bounded, north, by a line to be drawn from the north-west angle of Nova Scotia, along the high lands which divide those rivers which empty themselves into the river St. Lawrence from those which fall into the Atlantic ocean to the north-westernmost head of the Connecticut river; thence down along the middle of that river to the forty-fifth degree of north latitude; thence due west in the latitude forty-five degrees north from the equator, to the north-westernmost side of the river St. Lawrence, or Cadaraqui; thence strait to the south end of lake Nepissing; and thence strait to the source of the river Mississippi; west, by a line to be drawn along the middle of the river Mississippi from its source to where the said line shall intersect the latitude of thirty-one degrees north; south, by a line to be drawn due east from the termination of the line last mentioned in the latitude thirty-one degrees north from the equator to the middle of the river Apalachicola, or Catahouchie; thence along the river thereof to its junction with the Flint river; thence straight to the head of St. Mary’s river; thence down along the middle of St. Mary’s river to the Atlantic ocean; and east, by a line to be drawn along the middle of St. John’s from its source to its mouth in the bay of Fundy…”

On August 14th 1779, as Congress was deliberating on the instructions to their peace commissioner, they resolved on the exact same boundaries as of their March 19th resolution, and they further resolved:

“Although it is of the utmost importance to the peace and commerce of the United States that Canada and Nova Scotia should be ceded, and more particularly that their equal common right to the Fisheries should be guarantied to them, yet a desire of terminating the war hath induced us not to make the acquisitions of these objects an ultimatum of the present occasion.”

(7) Jay allowed his own perturbation over Spanish objections to navigation of the Mississippi and to America’s western boundary, to colour his judgement. Jay asked Oswald, ‘What are you doing with 20,000 men? Why don’t you ship the troops from Charleston and New York and seize West Florida?’ Oswald reported that ‘Americans will never forgive our neglect of this object’ because they are determined that the territory should not remain with the Spaniards, even ‘if they should be put to recover it themselves’. A secret article would be attached to the preliminary treaty that awarded the British, should they secure Florida at the end of the war, a northern boundary at the 34th parallel, three degrees northward than the Americans were prepared to yield to the Spaniards!

[next week - chapter 58 - The Arrival of Henry Laurens at Paris, November 29th 1782]

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