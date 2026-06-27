The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 56 - The Arrival of John Jay at Paris, June 23 rd 1782

On Christmas day 1781, Lafayette left Boston on the Alliance and arrived at L’Orient on January 17th 1782. He soon met with Dr. Franklin, who would write that:

“our good Friend the Marquis whom I have just now seen, has been at my Request with all the Ministers, spent an hour with each of them, pressing with all the Arguments possible a farther Supply of Money for the ensuing Campaign; and being better acquainted with Facts he was able to speak with greater Weight than I could possibly do.”

Lafayette presented to Vergennes a lengthy memoir about America’s need for 12 million livres and for a powerful demonstration against the British at New York or Charleston.

Dr. Franklin was facing a financial crisis – trying to pay for the supplies that were purchased to replace those lost when the Lafayette was captured by the British, and were now sitting at Brest, and trying to pay for the supplies that were purchased by Laurens and were still sitting in Amsterdam, plus trying to arrange transports for these supplies to America; but especially, trying to help the thousand Americans who were held prisoner in Britain, by giving 1 shilling a week to each for comfort during the winter; and trying to pay for John Jay’s bills in Spain. On March 1st, France provided the United States with a 6 million livre loan, with the first instalment of 1.5 million livres to be received on April 10th.

Also on March 1st, Dr. Franklin received the news from London of the vote in Parliament against the war. The Sheriffs of London presented a petition, along with an earlier petition from Bristol (both were commercial centres that were harmed by the war), and a debate was led by General Henry Conway, who moved the following resolution:

“that to carry on any longer an offensive war in America, for the impracticable object of reducing the Colonies to obedience by force, would only tend to weaken our efforts against our European enemies; and by encreasing the enmity between Great Britain and the Colonies, frustrate the hopes and desires of his Majesty, so graciously expressed from the throne, of restoring to his people the inestimable blessing of public tranquility.”

The resolution passed.

On March 5th, Parliament empowered the King to negotiate peace with the United States, and on March 20th, the Prime Minister (since 1770), Lord Frederick North, the Earl of Guilford, resigned and was replaced by Charles Watson-Wentworth, Marquis of Rockingham (with William Petty, the Earl of Shelburne, as Secretary of State for the Home, Colonial and Irish Affairs, Charles Fox as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Conway as Commander-in-chief of the Forces, and Edmund Burke as Paymaster of the Forces). Shelburne, insisting that negotiations with the Americans fell to his department so long as their independence wasn’t recognized, sent Richard Oswald to France as his peace emissary.

Richard Oswald had been a partner in the company that owned Bunce Island, a slave-trading station on the Sierra Leone river, and had been a business partner with Henry Laurens(3), who had been a partner in the largest slave-trading house in America. Oswald would put up the ₤50,000 bail, to release Laurens from imprisonment in the Tower of London on December 31st 1781.

After his release:

“[Laurens] had frequent conversations with Rockingham and members of both Houses of Parliament, at his lordship’s house; they were all heartily disposed to peace with the United States, but the alliance with France was a ‘choak-pear’… I uniformly and firmly maintained there could be no peace without a formal and tacit acknowledge of independence, and that France and the United States must treat and lay down their arms at the same time… In all conversation with Lord Shelburne, his lordship regretted the independence of the United States; for the sake, he said, of the inhabitants; he was sure they would not be so happy without, as with the connexion of Great Britain”.

On April 4th, Shelburne met with Laurens, telling him that:

“Here is a letter, from Mr. Diggs… Diggs is just arrived from the Hague, where he had a conversation with Mr. Adams, who assured him the American Ministers can treat for peace with Great Britain, independent of France.”

Shelburne allowed Laurens to travel to the United Provinces to meet with John Adams, in order to prove Mr. Diggs wrong. (Thomas Diggs had been sent as an emissary by Lord North, in the last days of his government.)

The next day, Laurens met with Oswald, who was being sent to France to meet with Dr. Franklin, and Oswald asked Laurens to give him a letter of introduction to Dr. Franklin. They travelled together to Ostend, where Oswald proceeded on to Paris, and Laurens proceeded to Leyden to meet Adams, who gave the lie to everything Diggs had written. (Adams had been living in the United Provinces since July 1780.)

After receiving the news of the victory at Yorktown and while still recovering from a deathly illness (possibly typhus or malaria), Adams had renewed his demand for an answer to his memorial from the States-General, and the question of American independence became a matter of political debate throughout the country. Adams called for citizen petitions to the government for recognition of the United States, and he personally went to the individual residences at The Hague for the delegations of 18 cities in the province of Holland. (Holland was the most populous province).

On February 26 1782, the province of Friesland had voted to instruct its delegates in the States-General to move formally to receive John Adams as minister from the United States. On March 28th the Province of Holland had recognized the independence of America. On April 19th (one year to the day that Adams presented his memorial) the States-General resolved that:

“Mr. Adams shall be admitted and acknowledged in the quality of ambassador of the United States to Their High Mightinesses”.

On April 17th, Dr. Franklin was visited by Caleb Whitefoord, his old London friend and next-door neighbour, who introduced Shelburne’s emissary, Richard Oswald. Oswald would later meet together with Vergennes and Dr. Franklin. Oswald asked for proposals that he could bring back to London, but was told it was up to Britain to make overtures. The next day, Dr. Franklin met again with Oswald to discuss the prospects for peace, and to also discuss his thoughts about Canada, which he had written down, and which he allowed Oswald to take back with him to show to Shelburne.

The memorandum read:

“Britain possesses Canada. Her chief Advantage from that Possession consists in the Trade for Peltry. Her Expences in Governing and Defending that Settlement must be considerable. It might be humiliating to her to give it up on the Demand of America. Perhaps America will not demand it: Some of her politic Rulers may consider the fear of Such a Neighbour as a Means of keeping the 13 States more united among themselves, and more attentive to Military Discipline. But on the Minds of the People in general, would it not have an excellent Effect, if Britain Should voluntarily offer to give up this Province; tho’ on these Conditions, that she shall in all times coming have & enjoy the Right of Free Trade thither, unincumbred with any Duties whatsoever; and that so much of the vacant Lands there shall be sold, as will raise a Sum sufficient to pay for the Houses burnt by the British Troops and their Indians; and also to indemnify the Royalists for the Confiscation of their Estates”.

Although Dr. Franklin had always kept Vergennes informed about any negotiation details, he did not tell him about the memorandum that he had given to Oswald, or about his proposal regarding Canada.

After Oswald’s departure, Dr. Franklin was dissatisfied with himself for ‘hinting at a reparation to the Tories’ and ‘a little ashamed of my weakness in permitting the paper to go out of my hands’, and he quickly acted to offset his error. Dr. Franklin printed ‘Supplement to the Boston Independent Chronicle’ – a hoax that appeared to be an actual supplement to the actual Independent Chronicle at Boston. The feature purported to be a letter from a captain of the New England militia, who had intercepted 8 large packages of American scalps – scalps of 43 soldiers, 297 farmers, 88 women, and 526 children (including 29 infants) – sent by the Seneca Indians as a present to the governor of Canada, to be sent over the water to the great king, that he may regard them and be refreshed.

Laurens and Oswald had arranged to meet back at Sittingburne and they returned to London together, where later they both reported back to Shelburne of their missions. From Oswald, Shelburne received Dr. Franklin’s notes on Canada. After receiving Laurens report that Digges had lied, Shelburne replied:

“Then, Mr. Laurens, independence, must be a preliminary.”

On April 23rd, the British cabinet authorized Fox to propose a person who would begin direct negotiations with Vergennes, and decided to send Oswald back to France, and to name Paris as the place for holding peace negotiations.

On May 4th, Oswald again visited Dr. Franklin in Paris, returning his paper on Canada and suggesting that its discussion await the end of the negotiations. (Shelburne had told Oswald that he would refuse to consider paying reparations to Americans out of Canadian lands, and that he had no intention of acknowledging American independence without the loyalists being taken care of, with a more friendly method than of ceding Canada.) Oswald also gave Dr. Franklin the news that Charles Fox was sending his own emissary, Thomas Grenville, a son of George Grenville – the man who had conceived of the Stamp Act, a ‘proper person’, to confer with Vergennes.

On May 9th, Grenville met with Dr. Franklin and with Vergennes, representing to him that:

“the principal points in contemplation are the allowance of independence to America, upon Great Britain being restored to the situation she was placed in by the Treaty of 1763”.

Vergennes replied that the Treaty of 1763 badly needed revision.

While Grenville would later tell Dr. Franklin that he brought along full powers to treat for peace with France and her allies, Vergennes would tell Dr. Franklin that Grenville’s powers related to France only:

“They want to treat with us for you, but this the king will not agree to. You will treat for yourselves, and every one of the powers at war with Britain will make its own treaty. All that is necessary for our common security is that the two treaties go hand in hand, and are signed all the same day”.

Vergennes told Grenville that the issue of independence should be treated by Britain in direct negotiations with the United States rather than with France, which had no authority over the question.

On April 22nd, Dr. Franklin had written to John Jay asking him to come and join him in Paris. John Jay had arrived at Cadiz, Spain in January 1780, but the Spanish government refused to recognize him or to recognize the independence of the United States. Congress had sent Jay to negotiate an alliance with Spain, insisting upon ‘the navigation of the Mississippi into and from the sea’, while Spain refused to negotiate, because they sought the total control of the river and of the gulf. Spain’s Foreign Minister, Conde de Floridablanca, was conducting secret negotiations with the British, where Spain was willing to sign a treaty with Britain – in exchange for Gibraltar, while reassuring them that Spain would never acknowledge the independence of the revolted colonies until it was conceded by Britain.

Congress had drawn upon Laurens and Jay for ₤100,000 sterling apiece, but Jay was to find no financial assistance from Spain. Dr. Franklin had to come to Jay’s rescue with modest advances, until in December 1780, Spain promised a loan of $150,000 – but not available for 6 months! Congress continued to draw upon Jay, and Dr. Franklin continued to pay Jay’s bills.

On February 15th 1781, Congress changed Jay’s instructions, permitting him to recede from the demands for the free navigation of the Mississippi river in order to remove every obstacle to an alliance with Spain. Jay was finally able to obtain a conference with Floridablanca on September 22nd, where he proposed an alliance, with the relinquishment of navigation of the Mississippi river south of 31 degrees. (Jay wisely stated that should Spain put off its acceptance until a general peace, then the United States would cease to consider themselves bound by the offer.) But even after the news of Yorktown, Floridablanca continued to oppose an alliance with America, because of his hopes that Spain could become the mediator of a general peace between Britain, France and America.

On April 22nd 1782, Dr. Franklin wrote to Jay, that:

“I have undertaken to pay all the Bills of your Acceptance that have come to my knowledge, and I hope in God no more will be drawn upon us, but when Funds are first provided. In that Case your constant Residence at Madrid is no longer so necessary. You may make a Journey either for Health or Pleasure without retarding the Progress of a Negociation not yet begun… Spain has taken four Years to consider whether she should treat with us or not. Give her Forty. And let us in the mean time mind our own Business”.

Jay left Madrid and arrived in Paris on June 23rd, as Dr. Franklin was recovering from a bout of influenza – a pandemic that was sweeping Europe. Jay himself would be laid low with an attack of influenza, during the first part of July.

Footnotes for chapter 56:

(3) After the war, Henry Laurens manumitted all his 260 slaves.

[next week - chapter 57 – The Arrival of John Adams at Paris, October 26th 1782]

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