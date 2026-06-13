The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 54 - The War on the Frontier 1782

From Canada, the Indian raids into New York and Pennsylvania continued. Worried about rumours of a possible French-American invasion of Canada, Haldimand wrote to Ross on February 18th that:

“If the Enemy do intend an attempt upon this Province, the Possession of Oswego is certainly an Object of great Importance to them and the first they will turn their thoughts to in the Spring. We must therefore endeavour to prevent it by a more Early Exertion”,

and he ordered Ross to begin preparations to establish a new fort at the mouth of the Oswego river (the old fort had been destroyed by the Americans in 1778) – Oswego was also a much shorter distance than from Niagara for conducting raids into the Mohawk valley.

On April 14th, navigation of lake Ontario opened, and Ross departed Carleton island with over 300 men in bateaux and arrived at Oswego the next day. They were joined by over 200 men sent from Niagara, and a month later Joseph Brant, who had returned from Detroit, left Niagara with 300 Indians for Oswego.

On June 5th, John Deserontyon left Oswegatchie with 170 Indians along with Captain Daniel Robertson and 80 Royal Highlanders for Oswego, was joined by Captain William Crawford and 25 Royal Yorkers along with 100 Indians from Carleton island, and together they raided the Mohawk valley and Ellice’s Mill(1) – the only operational mill left on the upper river.

On June 14th, Deserontyon and his troops raided German Flatts, killing any unsuspecting settlers, burning houses and barns, and driving off 300 cattle and some horses. On June 16th, Deserontyon split his forces, sending one part (made up entirely of Indians) to create a major distraction, raiding and driving off more cattle, eastward along the Mohawk river from German Flatts to Canajoharie and as far as Fort Plain, while the second part (made up of the troops plus the remaining warriors) attacked Ellice’s Mill.

Willett and 250 men from the 2nd New Hampshire Regiment pursued the Indian raiding party, catching up with them at daylight while they were cooking breakfast and forcing them to flee. Willett sent 100 troops along with 100 Oneidas to continue the chase, while he and the rest of his troops returned to Fort Rensselaer. Following the raiders, they recovered some of the stolen horses and cattle, but fearing an ambush, they stopped and returned to Fort Rensselaer.

On June 21st, the attack was made on Ellice’s Mill, capturing its 7-man garrison, destroying the mill and burning the outlying houses and barns. By June 29th, Captain Crawford and his Royal Yorkers had arrived back at Oswego and Captain Robertson and his Royal Highlanders had returned to Oswegatchie.

On July 5th, Joseph Brant and 460 warriors along with Captain George Singleton and the Light Company of the Royal Yorkers left Oswego for another raid on the Mohawk valley. On July 15th they attacked Fort Herkimer and Fort Dayton but were repelled by cannon fire. Brant then raided German Flatts, burned houses and barns, and captured 150 cattle and 50 horses and drove them back to Niagara.

In the midst of these two Mohawk valley raids, on June 26th General Washington arrived at Albany to examine the situation on the Frontiers and met with Colonel Willett, in charge of the 600 New York State Levies, and also met with Lieutenant Colonel Reid, in charge of the 500 New Hampshire Continentals. General Washington toured the Saratoga battlefields and the new fortifications with Schuyler, and then they travelled to Schenectady and met with their Oneida allies, before he returned to headquarters at Newburgh.

On June 12th, Old Smoke with 100 Seneca warriors and 60 Rangers, had departed Niagara with a plan to attack Fort Pitt, and advanced to Chautauqua lake and waited while scouts were sent to spy on Fort Pitt. But on learning that General William Irvine had arrived and had strengthened the fort, the attack was abandoned. Instead, Old Smoke and his men descended the Allegheny river and on July 13th attacked Hannastown (the seat of Westmoreland county, Pennsylvania, and the only court west of the Alleghenies).

The raiders attacked the palisaded fort, where the settlers had taken refuge and were able to fight off the attack. They then ransacked and burned the 30 houses in the town, drove off the horses and slaughtered the livestock. Old Smoke then attacked nearby Miller’s Station, killing 15 and capturing 10, killed the livestock, and plundered and burned the settlement before retreating back to Niagara with their loot. Several militia companies set off in pursuit but were unable to catch up to the retreating raiders.

On June 23rd, Haldimand received instructions sent on April 22nd from the new Secretary of State for the Colonies, the Earl of Shelburne, that:

“Undoubted Intelligence is received that an Armament is now preparing at Brest for America. It is said to be destined for Quebec and is to consist of Six thousand Troops conveyed by a considerable naval Force; it appears to me very doubtful whether their real object be New York, Halifax, or Quebec… I have the Honor to enclose to you the Address of the House of Commons to the King together with his Answer and two Resolutions. You will see by these that the King’s Servants are bound as much as they are not only to avoid all Measures of offensive War but in truth every Act that Carries the Appearance of attempting to reduce the Revolted Colonies to Obedience by Force”.

On July 13th, Ross at Oswego and Butler at Niagara would receive Haldimand’s orders to cease offensive operations – but this was after Old Smoke, Deserontyon and Brant had been sent on their raids.

Indian raids also continued from Detroit and the upper Sandusky villages against the American frontier settlements along the Ohio river south of Fort Pitt. In response to these raids, Colonel David Williamson led 100 mounted militia from Fort Henry on March 4th, to pursue the Indian war parties, which led them toward the abandoned Moravian Indian villages(2), where they found the tortured bodies of a woman and her baby, who had been captured in the raids a few days before.

At the Delaware villages, Williamson and his men discovered animals, clothing and other articles that had been taken from the attacked frontier settlers. After herding all the Indians together, they realized that both hostile warriors who had attacked the settlements, as well as unarmed Indians who were only there trying to find food, were living together, and a council was convened to decide their fate. The majority decided that all the Indians must be executed, and on March 8th, all 96 men, women and children were killed, and the villages, along with the corpses, were burned, so that the villages would never again be used ‘as their jumping-off point for attacks on the pioneers’.

At Fort Pitt, General William Irvine arrived to take command on March 25th, with the country people there ‘in a fit of frenzy’ because of the British-Indian raids. Irvine then proceeded to re-organize the area’s defences in cooperation with the county militias of Pennsylvania and Virginia, and to re-establish civil authority. To meet the grave concerns of the frontier settlers to stop the Indian raids, Irvine approved an expedition against those Indian towns along the Sandusky river, and volunteers began to assemble at Mingo Bottom on the Ohio river.

On May 25th, Colonel William Crawford and 480 militia-men began the march through 175 miles of wilderness to Sandusky. The British however became aware of the expedition and De Peyster sent Captain William Caldwell and a company of 100 rangers from Detroit along with 200 Indians to repel the Americans. On June 4th a few miles from Sandusky, Crawford’s scouting party encountered 200 Delaware Indians under Captain Pipe, and a battle soon began, as the Delawares were joined by a force of 300 Wyandots, and it continued until nightfall. The next day the Indians were joined by the company of 100 Rangers and by 200 Shawnee.

Being now almost surrounded by an overwhelming force, Crawford ordered a retreat that evening, through a weakly defended spot in the surrounding circle of Indians, that was discovered by one of the scouts. While under fire from some of the Indians, the retreat was made, and Crawford waited until all the troops had left, but in the confusion of the night attack, was unable to find the main body of troops and was captured by Delawares. The other prisoners were killed, but Crawford was tortured, killed and his body was burned. The American army of 300 was reassembled under Williamson and after an attack by the pursuing Indians was beaten back, the retreat was continued, finally arriving back at Mingo Bottom on June 13th.

Back at Sandusky, Captain Caldwell had regrouped his forces, and on July 15th, with 69 rangers and 300 Indians, marched east to attack the Wheeling settlements near Fort Henry. But upon hearing news that Clark was advancing toward the Shawnee towns on the Scioto, they changed their direction and diverted west to Piqua, where they then learned that the reports of Clark’s invasion were false.

On August 9th, Caldwell and his army moved down the Miami river and on reaching the Ohio river, held a council with the Indians, and decided to leave Turney, Clinch and 36 Rangers there to watch for any movement from Clark’s forces at the Falls of the Ohio, while Caldwell, 30 Rangers and 300 Indians would travel down the Licking river to attack the Kentucky settlements. On August 15th, at Bryant’s Station, they tried to lure the settlers out of the fort and into an ambush, but the 44 men inside defended the fort and would not surrender. The Indians then surrounded and attacked the fort, while the Rangers destroyed the fields of corn, killed the livestock (300 hog and 157 cattle), and burned the outlying cabins, leaving nothing of value standing outside the fort walls, before retreating north to the Licking river, where they waited in ambush against any pursuers.

A force of 180 Kentucky militia under Colonel Todd from Lexington, along with Colonel Trigg from Harrodsburg and Colonel Boone from Boonesborough, pursued the raiders, reaching them at Blue Licks on August 19th, but were ambushed and overwhelmed and forced to retreat, as 146 militia-men were killed or taken in the battle – the Indians killed and scalped and looted any wounded who were lying on the field or any who surrendered, including Todd and Trigg. Colonel Boone was able to rally what men he could and to lead them in retreat by means of a fighting withdrawal.

Caldwell, with his Rangers and the Indians, remained there for another day, hoping to ambush any other militia that might pursue them, before they travelled north with their plunder, reaching Wapatomika on August 26th, where they rejoined Turney and the other Rangers, and where they were also to meet Captain Andrew Bradt. Bradt and a company of Rangers had been sent in early July from Niagara to assist Captain Caldwell, and on their arrival at Sandusky, had marched south to Wapatomika.

At Wapatomika, Caldwell and Elliott received a message from DePeyster ‘ordering them not to make any incursions into the Enemy’s country, but to act on the defensive only’. But a few days earlier, Bradt had arrived and received reports that the Americans were assembling at Wheeling for an attack against the Indians. He immediately left, with his 50 Rangers and with James Girty and 250 Indians, to march east to the Ohio river, and on September 11th they arrived at Fort Henry. The settlers, led by Ebenezer and Silas Zane, refused to surrender, and Bradt’s Indians surrounded and attacked the fort for 2 days, while the Rangers killed all of the cattle, hogs and sheep, and set fire to the outlying cabins. After a failed attempt to set fire to the walls of the fort, the frustrated Indians gave up the siege and broke off into smaller parties to raid smaller stations and isolated cabins near Beaver creek. Bradt and his Rangers left before militia reinforcements arrived from Catfish Camp in western Pennsylvania, and arrived back at Wapatomika on September 21st. Bradt’s Rangers met with Caldwell’s Rangers, who had taken ill there, and made their way back to Detroit.

The settlers on the western frontier were now to organize one more attempt to save their settlements. With no money available from Virginia, with soldiers on the frontier not paid in over 2 years, Clark would write that:

“but can assure you with truth, I am entirely reduced myself by advancing everything I could raise, and except what the state owes me, am not worth a Spanish dollar”.

Nonetheless, Clark exchanged 3500 acres of land for the flour necessary for an expedition. Plans were made for a cooperative campaign – Irvine to advance with 1200 men against Wyandot at Sandusky, and Clark to attack the Shawnee at Chillicothe.

On November 3rd, Clark and 1500 men marched north for 6 days along the Miami river to Chillicothe. Although the inhabitants had fled before their arrival, Clark’s men burned it and 5 other towns, including the re-built village of Piqua, and destroyed 10,000 bushels of corn and large quantities of their winter supplies. Lorimer’s, the British trading post at the head of the Miami river, was captured, and any supplies that could not be carried away were burned. After vainly attempting for 4 days to bring on a general engagement with the Shawnee, Clark and his men departed for Kentucky.

As Irvine was about to depart from Fort McIntosh for the attack on Sandusky, he received orders from the Congressional Secretary of War to halt the expedition because assurances had been received from the British that all hostilities were suspended (including the Indian raids).

Along the frontiers, by the end of 1782, the British navy controlled the ports of Halifax and Quebec; the British and Hessian army maintained the forts along the Richelieu river from Sorel to Isle aux Noix and along the St. Lawrence river from Quebec to Montreal; and the British Regulars and Provincials (Tories) still held their outposts at Carleton island, Oswego, Niagara, Detroit and Mackinac.

But the Americans (thanks to General Irvine and General Clark) still held that tenuous grip on the western frontier settlements in the Ohio country, the Illinois country, and the Kentucky counties of Virginia, and they still held the key to the west – Fort Pitt.

Footnotes for chapter 54:

(1) Alexander Ellice and his 4 brothers emigrated from Scotland to Schenectady to start the fur-trading company of Phyn, Ellice and Co. They were opposed to the Quebec Act because it levied duties on rum and spirits entering Quebec, which they needed to trade with the Indians! To circumvent the colonies’ trade embargo with Britain, most of the company’s assets were liquidated, the remaining assets (including the mill at Little Falls) were left with brother James, who stayed at Schenectady, and Alexander moved to Montreal with brother Robert to set up their trading business in Canada. Robert remained in Montreal while Alexander moved to London. During the war, while James supplied the American army, brother Robert, in Canada, supplied the British army! For more intelligence concerning the ‘Ellice Gang’, please read “A Hypothesis concerning Canadian History” by Francois Lepin.

(2) The Moravian Delaware Indians and missionaries had been forced by the British to relocate from the Tuskarawas river to the upper Sandusky in September 1781, but due to the threat of starvation, in late February 1782 some of the Delawares had been allowed to return to their abandoned villages to try to gather up any crops that were left standing when they were forced to move.

[next week - chapter 55 - The Plan of Campaign, May 1st 1782]

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