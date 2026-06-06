The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 53 - The War on the Northern Frontier in 1781

In Canada, Governor Haldimand still had over 8000 troops, but because of British worries of a French-American invasion, his 3300 British regulars and 2600 Hessians remained in Canada, while his 2000 Provincial (Tory) troops would continue to be sent out on constant Indian raids against the American frontier settlements – along the Ohio river near Fort Pitt, along the Wyoming valley in Pennsylvania and along the Mohawk valley in New York. By June 1st, Guy Johnson would report from Niagara that in the first half of the year, 36 war-parties were dispatched; 44 Americans were killed and 66 taken prisoner; 2 forts, 32 houses and 6 mills were destroyed; 16 cattle were killed and 18 horses taken.

By early May, heavy rains had eroded away most of the sod-covered works at Fort Schuyler – the western-most fort on the Mohawk river, and on May 13th, a major fire broke out at the fort, burning the barracks. Without enough men to effect repairs, General Washington agreed to abandon the fort and remove the garrison and stores to German Flatts. Colonel Marinus Willett had only 250 New York State Levies to guard the 60-mile stretch of the Mohawk valley from Fort Herkimer to Fort Hunter from the British raids. Willett stationed himself and his troops at Fort Herkimer and rotated the troops to guard the forts – sending out detachments to the different forts and relieving them every few days to return to Fort Herkimer. General Washington approved of Willett’s strategy, writing to him that:

“I have ever been of opinion that small stationary Garrisons are of no real utility. By having your parties constantly in motion and ready to unite upon occasion, the small parties of the Enemy will be checked and their Main Body may be suddenly attacked, if they commit themselves too far into the settlements.”

On June 1st a convoy arrived at Fort Schuyler with orders to begin evacuation. On June 5th, six companies of the 1st New York Regiment and Hazen’s Canadian Regiment were sent from West Point to Albany to defend the Mohawk valley forts during the evacuation. On June 10th, the last bateaux brigade left Fort Schuyler with the remaining stores and the last of the troops marched for Fort Herkimer.

On July 4th, Hazen received orders to march to Schenectady and to return to West Point, along with the 1st New York regiment, to rejoin General Washington’s main army for an expected attack against the British at New York. The 2nd New York regiment would remain at Albany until August 20th, after 300 Massachusetts Levies had arrived as reinforcements, of which 4 companies were sent to Willett at Fort Rensselaer and the remaining companies sent to join Stark’s troops at Saratoga. (On August 9th, General John Stark had arrived at Albany to take command of the Northern Department.)

On July 9th, a war party of 150 Rangers and Indians from Niagara attacked Currytown, a previously unharmed hamlet, plundering and burning 20 houses and 20 barns, killing or driving off 60 horses and 50 cattle, and capturing 30 women and children. At Fort Rensselaer, Colonel Willett assembled a 140-man force of Levies and volunteer militia, and travelling through the night, arrived at the raiders’ camp by morning. Willett arranged his men in two parallel lines, facing each other and hiding behind trees, stumps and brush, and, using an Indian tactic, sent 10 men to the enemy camp to lure them back into the ambush. Although 2 of the men were overtaken and killed, the trap worked. While Willett’s men were engaged in heavy fire with the Rangers, the Indians sent a flank attack around their right side to strike their rear, but their attack was returned by a 50-man platoon, led by Captain McKeen, who was mortally wounded in the fight, and soon the British force was in retreat – killing some of their captives while losing all of the captured cattle.

By mid-July, Haldimand had decided on a plan to abduct prominent Americans in the Albany neighbourhood – in order to have a devastating effect on morale and to provide ideal prisoner-exchange material. 8 men were targeted, including Samuel Stringer and John Bleecker, members of the Albany Commission for Detecting and Defeating Conspiracies, and General Philip Schuyler. All of the abductions failed in their attempts.

On July 28th, the attempt against Stringer failed, when the British Secret Service agent Bettys, lusting after a girl, spirited her away instead, and the mission was abandoned when his men panicked and headed back to Canada. On August 6th, Bleecker was easily kidnapped by Lt. Howard and his 20-man party, but when they were hotly pursued, they released the captive and later quietly surrendered. On August 7th, Captain Meyers and his 20-man party assaulted the house of Philip Schuyler, but were met by Schuyler’s guards and black servants, who defended gallantly, allowing Schuyler to escape and alarm the town, that caused the attackers to flee.

The British attempts for reunion with Vermont continued. On February 2nd 1781, Beverly Robinson had written a second letter to Ethan Allen “and assure, that you may obtain the terms mentioned… provided you and the people of Vermont take a decisive and active part with us.” While the British had hoped to use Vermont to create a crisis in Congress, and also a safe haven for fleeing Tories, on the other hand however, Allen had hoped to use the British in order to obtain statehood for Vermont from Congress. On March 9th, Allen sent copies of Robinson’s two letters to Congress.

On May 8th (as Ethan Allen and Sherwood had agreed at their meeting in October) Ira Allen, with his party of 15, arrived in Canada at Isle aux Noix and met with Sherwood to continue the discussions of prisoner exchanges, and also the private discussions between Allen and Sherwood about the British proposal. Sherwood outlined Haldimand’s proposal – that Vermont would be recognized as a separate British province, and that 3000 British troops would be sent up lake Champlain to protect Vermont’s territory. But Haldimand would later write to Germain:

“I am apprehensive the Flag was sent merely to cause a jealousy on the part of Congress and to intimidate that Assembly into a Compliance with a Union upon the Independent Terms they contend for, from a belief Vermont is in Treaty with us. This opinion is strengthened from a persuasion that whatever they profess, they are in their Hearts inveterate Rebels, and if once united with Congress, would be very formidable Enemies”.

On July 9th, Joseph Fay arrived at Dutchman’s Point to continue prisoner-exchange talks with Sherwood and to give Sherwood a letter from the Allen’s. The prisoner exchanges would take place between the British and Vermont on August 7th where Joseph Fay met again with Sherwood aboard the British ship, Royal George. Fay also reached an agreement with Commander Chambers, that hostilities between Vermont and the British were to cease and that Vermont would not remove any abandoned guns from Ticonderoga.

After much debate that summer, on August 7th Congress appointed a committee to confer with representatives from Vermont “respecting their claim to be an independent state, and on what terms it may be proper to admit them into the federal union of these states, in case the United States in Congress assembled shall determine to recognize their independence”. On August 17th Congress resolved that the committee should meet with Jonas Fay, Ira Allen and Beza Woodward, as representatives of Vermont, and present to Congress “a number of questions in writing and requested written answers thereto from the said agents”. On August 21st Congress resolved that as an indispensable preliminary Vermont should give up claims to towns along the east side of the Connecticut river in New Hampshire (known as the Eastern Union), and to towns along the east side of the northern Hudson river in New York (known as the Western Union).

A second prisoner exchange took place on August 22nd at Skenesborough, where Joseph Fay and Ira Allen again met with Sherwood, and they proposed that Haldimand should issue a proclamation outlining the British offer for Vermont’s reunion with the King.

With the arrival at Quebec of the provision ships from Britain, Haldimand now began to plan another raid from Canada into the Mohawk valley, like the previous year’s October raid, while he secretly prepared to deliver his proclamation to try to sway Vermont back into the British fold. A party of Indians would also be sent from Niagara to raid Shamokin, at the junction of the two branches of the Susquehanna river.

On October 3rd, Major Ross arrived at Oswego from Fort Haldimand with 75 British regulars (34th) and 200 provincials, plus 32 Royal Highlanders (84th) sent from Oswegatchie, and was later joined by 30 British regulars (8th) with 165 Rangers and over 100 Indians that arrived from Fort Niagara. On October 11th Ross and his 600-man army travelled down Oswego river to lake Oneida and marched east. On October 24th they arrived at Currytown and marched toward the Mohawk river, destroying any farms that were missed during the previous raid. They marched through the night, forded Schoharie Kill and the next morning attacked Warrensborough – burning 22 houses, 18 barns, 3 mills and a large granary and killing the cattle and livestock, before crossing to the north side of the Mohawk river to begin their retreat.

Upon receiving news of the raid, Willett began assembling his troops at Fort Rensselaer, and sent Major Rowley and his Massachusetts Levies to block Ross’s line of retreat along the north side of the Mohawk river, while he and the New York Levies, plus the local militia, marched along the south side of the river to chase after Ross. When he heard that Ross had gone north, Willett crossed the river at the Caughnawaga ford and marched toward Johnstown where he joined with Rowley. Willett then divided his force, sending Rowley and about 200 men on a wide left hook around a swamp and through woods to try and cut off Ross, while he and about 200 men pursued Ross directly. On October 25th, while Ross halted to rest and prepare a quick meal, Willett’s advance came upon Ross’s rear troops near Johnson Hall. Willett advanced against Ross’s Rangers at the rear, forcing them to retreat back into Ross’s main line, who then advanced against Willett’s outnumbered troops and forced them to flee. Rowley suddenly attacked from the rear, while Ross tried to reassemble his troops. This allowed Willett time to re-enter the fray with militia reinforcements, as the fighting continued until nightfall. Willett had 12 killed, 24 wounded and 5 missing; while Ross had 8 soldiers and 3 Indians killed, 10 soldiers and 4 Indians wounded, and 32 soldiers missing.

The next day, Willett marched to German Flatts to get between Ross and his boats at lake Oneida, but Ross had marched north instead. Willett then led 400 men and 60 Oneidas from Fort Herkimer after Ross. Ross followed the Carleton island track north, and on October 30th as his rear troops had just crossed the West Canada creek, Willett’s vanguard arrived. During the skirmish Captain Walter Butler, son of Colonel John Butler, was killed. Ross and his men then continued their flight north, following the Kahuago (Black) river, and on November 6th they arrived back at Fort Haldimand. Since Willett’s men had marched without blankets or provisions to more speedily pursue Ross, Willett was afraid to continue, called off the pursuit and returned to Johnstown, where they were met with the peeling of the Court House’s bells – celebrating the news of Cornwallis’s surrender in Virginia.

[Note: One of Willett’s soldiers returning to hear those bells at Johnstown, was Daniel Bakeman, a 22-year-old private in the Tryon county militia. Bakeman would live to be 109 years-old, and when he died in 1869, he was the last of the pensioned soldiers of the Revolutionary War.]

Daniel Bakeman (1759-1869)

In Canada, after receiving Haldimand’s carefully crafted proclamation, St. Leger left Fort St. John’s and sailed to Pointe au Fer to assemble his 900-man army of 300 Provincials, 100 British regulars from each of the 29th and 34th regiments and 3 Light companies from the 29th, 31st and 44th regiments, and 120 Jaegers. Leaving Pointe au Fer on October 17th, his troops sailed up Lake Champlain in gunboats and bateaux, along with his small navy under Commodore Chambers – the Royal George, the schooners Carleton and Maria, the galley Trumbull and the sloop Lee, and arrived at Ticonderoga on the 20th. Boats were hauled overland from the lake Champlain landing to the lake George landing, and on October 24th (the same day that Ross was raiding Currytown) St. Leger sent 200 Provincials, 60 British Lights and 40 Jaegers (with 14 days’ rations) under Major Jessup to sail up lake George to collect sympathizers and burn rebel homes ‘by extensive fires and slow movements’.

This was a ruse – meant to keep the Americans in suspense of his intentions as long as possible, and to prevent them from sending westward any reinforcements to aid Willett against Ross’s Mohawk raid – while he would send Haldimand’s proclamation to Vermont. Sherwood advised St. Leger to send a small detachment across the lake to capture a Vermont patrol and bring them back to Ticonderoga, where they would be given Haldimand’s proclamation and released to return to Vermont. But in the attempt to capture the 6-man Vermont patrol, their sergeant was killed. The patrol was later released without the proclamation, but with a letter of apology for the killing, to Chittenden. When news of the surrender at Yorktown reached Vermont, Ira Allen and Jonas Fay wrote to Sherwood, who was at Ticonderoga with St. Leger’s forces, and urged a delay in the broadcasting of Haldimand’s proclamation. Sherwood then decided to try to travel, under a Flag of Truce, to Castleton and attempt to reopen the negotiations, but the Vermont council voted to maintain the truce with the British, but not to support any further talks.

Major-General Heath, now the Commander in Chief of the American army in the north, had sent Major-General Lord Stirling to Albany with 2 New Hampshire regiments to take command of the Northern Department. When news of the British force at Ticonderoga reached Lord Stirling, he sent the two New Hampshire brigades along with two Albany County militia brigades north, from Albany to Saratoga.

On November 1st, Jessup and his men returned to Ticonderoga and on November 4th St. Leger began to vacate his army and navy, and sail back to Canada, arriving at Fort St. John’s on the 16th. On November 3rd, Stirling had his garrison at Saratoga salute the Yorktown victory with fourteen guns – the last to compliment ‘our friends in Vermont’. With reports that the British were leaving and with the lakes soon to be choked by ice, the Albany county militia was released to return home and Stirling returned to West Point, but the two New Hampshire brigades stayed in the north, under Stark’s command.

On December 21st, Stark wrote to General Washington to congratulate him on his success at Yorktown and to report on Ross’s and St. Leger’s raids – and on the killing of the Vermont patrol sergeant. Stark told him that he had written to Chittenden to ask for an explanation of why the enemy would apologize for a military action (!?!), and that Chittenden had replied that the letter had been forwarded to General Washington, but that Stark suspected that a doctored letter had been sent to him instead. He further wrote that:

“I believe, sir, that I may venture to predict that unless something decisive is done in the course of this winter, with respect to these people, we may have every thing to fear from them that they are capable of, in case we are under the disagreeable necessity of making another campaign”.

On January 1st 1782, General Washington would write, in a personal letter to Thomas Chittenden, that:

“It is not my business, neither do I think it necessary, now to discuss the origin of the right of a number of Inhabitants, to that tract of Country formerly distinguished by the name of the New Hampshire Grants, and now known by that of Vermont. I will take it for granted that their right was good, because Congress by their resolve of the 7th August imply it, and by that of the 21st are willing fully to confirm it: provided the new state is confined to certain described boundaries. It appears therefore to me, that the dispute of boundary is the only one that exists and that that being removed, all further difficulties would be removed also, and the matter terminated to the satisfaction of all parties... You must consider, sir, that the point now in dispute, is of the utmost political importance to the future Union and peace of this great Country. The state of Vermont, if acknowledged, will be the first new one admitted into the Confederacy, and if suffered to encroach upon the Ancient established Boundaries of the adjacent ones, will serve as a precedent for others, which it may hereafter be expedient to set off, to make the same unjustifiable demands... I will only add a few Words, upon the subject of the negociations which have been carried on between you and the Enemy in Canada and in New York. I will take it for granted, as you assert it, that they were so far innocent that there never was any serious intention of joining Great Britain in their attempts to subjugate your Country; but it has had this certain bad tendency, it has served to give some ground to that delusive opinion of the Enemy, and upon which they in great measure found their hopes of success, that they have numerous Friends among us, who only want a proper opportunity to shew themselves openly, and that internal disputes and Feuds will soon break us in pieces; at the same time the seeds of distrust and Jealousy are scattered among ourselves by a conduct of this kind. If you are sincere in your professions, these will be additional motives for accepting the terms which have been offered (and which appear to me equitable) and thereby convincing the common Enemy, that all their expectations of disunion are vain, and that they have been worsted at their Weapon, deception.”

On February 22nd 1782, in a move led by Isaac Tichenor, the Vermont Assembly approved the August 21st 1781 resolve of Congress, regarding its acceptable boundaries.

[next week - Part 8 – 1782, the Road to Independence - chapter 54 - The War on the Frontier 1782]

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