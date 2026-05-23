The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 51 - The Surrender of Yorktown, October 19 th 1781

On September 6th, General Washington arrived at Head of Elk, where he wrote to Robert Morris that he needed one month’s salary in specie in order to induce the army to march to Virginia. Morris asked Rochambeau for a loan, on his own credit, but he had less than 150,000 livres left in his treasury, which he lent to Morris. After the men had been paid, General Washington and Rochambeau rode to Mount Vernon – he had not been home in 6 years. They continued their journey and on September 14th they arrived at Williamsburg, where they met Lafayette. On September 18th, they met with De Grasse aboard his ship, and De Grasse agreed to prolong his stay until the end of October.

On September 11th, at Head of Elk, about 1800 American troops and about 1200 French troops boarded small boats and set out for Chesapeake bay, and arrived at Annapolis the next day, where they heard that De Grasse had sailed from Lynnhaven to meet the British fleet. News of De Grasse’s return reached them on the 14th, and the next day they resumed their trip and began arriving on September 20th near Williamsburg.

The rest of the French army and the remaining 800 men of the American army had marched to Baltimore, where on September 16th the American troops then boarded small ships and sailed to Williamsburg. The French troops started to march to Virginia, but turned around and marched to Annapolis, where on September 21st they embarked, along with the artillery, on 15 transports sent by De Grasse and arrived at Williamsburg the next day.

By September 26th all the artillery and baggage had been unloaded at Williamsburg, and on the 28th, General Washington’s 2500 Continentals and Lafayette’s 4000 troops, along with Rochambeau’s 4200 and Saint Simon’s 3300 French troops, marched to within 2 miles of Yorktown, formed a semicircle around the town, with each end resting on the York river – the French forces on the left and the American forces on the right, and began the siege. General Washington divided his army into two lines, with the Continentals in front and the 3000 Virginia militia in the rear.

The Continentals were divided into 3 divisions. On the left, under Lincoln, were placed James Clinton with the 1st and the 2nd New York regiments; and Elias Dayton with the New Jersey and Rhode Island regiments. In the centre, under Steuben, were placed Anthony Wayne with the 1st, the 2nd and the (just arrived) 3rd Pennsylvania regiments and the Virginia regiment; and Mordecai Gist with the 3rd and the 4th Maryland regiments. On the right, under Lafayette, were placed Peter Muhlenburg and the 1st, the 2nd and the 3rd light infantry battalions (that had marched with Lafayette from New York to Virginia), under Gimat, Vose and Barber; and Brevet Brigadier General Moses Hazen(10) with the 1st, the 2nd and the 3rd Light Corps battalions, under Lt. Colonel Ebenezer Huntingdon, Lt. Colonel Alexander Hamilton, and Lt. Colonel John Laurens(11), and the Canadian Regiment under Lt. Colonel Edward Antill.

Cornwallis had 7000 troops at Yorktown, defended by a line of 10 redoubts and 14 batteries, where he would hold the town – until the expected help from Graves, sent by Clinton at New York, could arrive. He sent 1000 men (that included Simcoe’s Rangers and Tarleton’s cavalry) across the river to garrison Gloucester Point, which he planned to use as an escape route if it became necessary. Rochambeau sent De Choisy with 800 marines from De Grasse’s fleet along with De Lauzon’s 600-man legion of cavalry and infantry, to Gloucester to join with General Weedon and his 1500 Virginia militia in order to watch and contain the British forces there. On October 3rd, a British foraging party on its return to Gloucester with wagons of corn was followed by a detachment of mounted Virginia militia and French cavalry. Tarleton led an attack by dragoons and cavalry to cover the retreat of the wagons, and was met and was checked by the French and American cavalry, and Tarleton retreated back to Gloucester.

Throughout the nights of October 4th, 5th and 6th, the British maintained a steady cannonade to impede the opening of a siege parallel, but on the evening of the 6th, the sappers began the first parallel at the bank of the York river, about 600 yards from the advanced redoubt on the British left, to just east of the head of the Yorktown creek. The French sappers dug a narrow trench just west of the mouth of the creek and set up a redoubt to meet and neutralize the British star redoubt across the creek. On October 7th Lafayette’s troops marched into the completed entrenchment and began work on redoubts and batteries to defend the parallel.

On the afternoon of October 9th, the three batteries of the Americans and the three batteries of their French allies began an incessant bombardment of the British lines, for three days. On the night of the 11th, the two British frigates on the river, hoisted anchor and began to maneuver, but the French redoubt fired on the ships – one got safely behind a point of land, but the other, as well as several other smaller vessels, were hit with red-hot shot, caught fire and burned.

With most of their artillery in place, it was determined to begin a second and closer parallel. But the two strong outlying redoubts on the British left would have to be taken, by direct assault, if the second parallel was to be successfully completed. Throughout the night of October 11th, the sappers drove a trench from the first parallel on an angle toward the two redoubts, and on the 12th soldiers moved forward to throw up an epaulement at the end of the trench, about 300 yards from the redoubts. Redoubt 10 was near the river and held by 70 British troops, while Redoubt 9 was ¼ mile inland and held by 120 British and Hessian soldiers, and both redoubts were surrounded by abatis and ditches.

On October 14th, General Washington ordered an assault on the redoubts – the French would attack Redoubt 9, and the Americans would attack Redoubt 10. That evening, Deux Ponts led 400 French chasseurs and grenadiers in the attack and while clearing the abatis, were fired on by the 120-man garrison. The French fired back, charged the redoubt, and after a brief resistance, forced the British and Hessians to flee or to surrender. The British lost 18 killed and 50 taken prisoner, while the French lost 15 killed and 77 wounded.

Hamilton led about 300 men from his own battalion and from Gimat’s battalion, while Laurens, with orders to get behind the redoubt and prevent the escape by any of the defenders, led about 80 men on the left. Hazen’s and Muhlenburg’s brigades were drawn up in supporting columns. Led by a forlorn hope of 20 men, Hamilton’s troops crashed through the abatis, without waiting for the sappers to cut it away, crossed the ditch, swarmed the parapets, and, within minutes, they had overwhelmed and captured the 70-man British garrison – without firing a shot! The Americans lost 9 killed and 25 wounded.

Digging night and day, the second parallel incorporated the two captured redoubts and was completed to the river, only 300 yards from the British position – within rifle range. Two howitzers were placed in each of the captured works to maintain a close-range shelling, along with the constant sniper fire. Early morning on the 16th, Cornwallis now tried a desperate sally at the junction of the French and American lines, surprising a sleeping French regiment – killing or wounding several men, and spiking six artillery pieces. Driving toward the trench that led to the first parallel, they were challenged by an American artillery battery, and then driven back by a French covering patrol that charged with bayonets.

Cornwallis now tried to evacuate the town and try to get across the river to Gloucester, join Tarleton’s garrison, attack the French and American besiegers by surprise and fight their way to escape. Sixteen large boats were prepared for the attempt that evening. The light infantry, most of the guards and part of the 23rd regiment had landed at Gloucester undetected, when a violent wind and rainstorm suddenly came up and drove several of the loaded boats downriver, and stopped any further crossings.

In the morning, with a total evacuation impossible, those units that had already crossed were ordered back and the storm-driven boats straggled back upstream. Later that morning, October 17th, the French and American batteries – more than 100 field pieces, howitzers and mortars, opened a steady bombardment. With the British artillery ammunition almost exhausted, Cornwallis sent a messenger to General Washington asking that all hostilities cease for 24 hours, while terms of surrender could be discussed. (All navy personnel would become French prisoners and all army personnel would become American prisoners.)

On October 19th 1781, exactly four years to the day since Burgoyne surrendered at Saratoga, Cornwallis surrendered 7247 soldiers and 840 sailors (with almost 2000 sick and wounded in hospitals). On October 19th, Clinton had sent Graves and the British fleet to try to rescue Cornwallis, but arriving at Chesapeake bay on the 24th, Graves learned of the surrender of Cornwallis, and seeing that he was still outnumbered by the French fleet, he returned to New York.

The British soldiers were to be marched off to prison-camps at Winchester, Virginia and the Hessian soldiers to prison-camps at Frederick, Maryland. On November 1st, while accompanying the prisoners, Hazen and the Canadian regiment, with the New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island regiments, began their march back north to winter quarters. Lafayette’s light infantry also marched north, while the Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland regiments (and the Delaware recruits) left to join Greene in the Carolinas. Besides New York and Halifax (in the north), the British still held naval bases in the south at Wilmington, North Carolina, at Charleston, South Carolina and at Savannah, Georgia.

After hearing of the defeat at Yorktown, General Leslie, the British commander at Charleston, ordered the evacuation of the troops from Wilmington, by sea, to St. John’s island, near Charleston. Greene attempted a surprise night raid on these troops at St. John’s island, hoping that with their capture, Leslie would have to remove the troops from Savannah to then reinforce Charleston, but on December 21st, the difficult attempt had to be called off. Without sufficient arms, ammunition or winter clothing for his troops(12), Greene nonetheless protected the country from excursions by the British to procure supplies of provisions for their troops(13).

General Washington wished to follow up the reduction of Yorktown, by a combined French-American operation against Charleston, but Count De Grasse had orders of his court that rendered it impossible to remain the necessary time for the operation. General Washington wrote in a letter to Lafayette:

“No land force can act decisively unless it is accompanied by a maritime superiority; nor can more than negative advantages be expected without it… A doubt did not exist, nor does it at this moment, in any man’s mind, of the total extirpation of the British force in the Carolinas and Georgia, if the Count de Grasse could have extended his co-operation two months longer.”

On November 4th, after Saint Simon’s troops had re-embarked, De Grasse ordered his fleet to weigh anchor and sail out of Chesapeake bay for Martinique in the West Indies. Rochambeau’s army remained for the winter in Virginia, at Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown.

On November 5th, General Washington left Yorktown, travelling first to Eltham, where his step-son, John Custis, had died(14), and to Mount Vernon, before he arrived on November 27th in Philadelphia where he spent the winter, meeting with Congress and their committees to plan the campaign for the coming year. At Eltham, General Washington wrote to Greene of his biggest concern:

“I shall remain but a few days here, and shall proceed to Philadelphia, when I shall attempt to stimulate Congress to the best improvement of our late success, by taking the most vigorous and effectual measures to be ready for an early and decisive campaign the next year. My greatest fear is, that Congress, viewing this stroke in too important a point of light, may think our work too nearly closed, and will fall into a state of languor and relaxation.”

On November 8th, Lafayette arrived in Philadelphia, and on November 23rd Congress resolved to grant him a leave of absence and permission to return to France, and also resolved that the ministers plenipotentiary of the United States ‘confer with the Marquis de la Fayette and avail themselves of his informations relative to the situation of public affairs in the United States’. Lafayette met with General Washington, and with the superintendent of finance and the secretary of foreign affairs regarding asking France for a loan of 10 million for the United States.

On November 29th, Congress agreed on a congratulatory letter to Louis XVI, and their thanks for the actions of De Grasse, Rochambeau and Lafayette.

Footnotes for chapter 51:

(10) On June 29th, Hazen was promoted to Brevet (honorary) Brigadier General.

(11) After Laurens returned from France, he travelled to Virginia to join Washington’s army, and on October 8th he replaced Scammel, who had been captured and mortally wounded while reconnoitering the British lines.

(12) Greene wrote, “I would order to the secretary of war the returns you require, but we really have not paper enough to make them out”.

(13) While repelling one of these raids, John Laurens was killed on August 27th 1782.

(14) General and Mrs. Washington adopted the 2 youngest of John Custis’s 4 children.

[next week - chapter 52 – The War on the Western Frontier in 1781]

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