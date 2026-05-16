The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 50 - The Battle of the Capes, September 5 th 1781

On July 2nd, Arbuthnot sailed to London, leaving Thomas Graves in command of the British navy at New York. On the same day, Graves wrote to Rodney, who was in command of the British fleet in the West Indies, that intercepted dispatches showed that De Grasse was to leave the West Indies and sail to America and cooperate with the French fleet at Newport. On August 1st, Rodney returned to London, leaving Hood in command. On August 5th, De Grasse left Haiti with 28 ships-of-the-line to sail to Chesapeake bay, and on August 10th, Hood sailed from Antigua with 14 ships-of-the-line to the Capes in pursuit of De Grasse.

On July 21st, Graves left New York and with 8 ships-of-the-line sailed towards Boston to intercept Laurens and his convoy bringing supplies from France. Because of intense fog, Graves returned to Sandy Hook at New York on August 18th. On August 25th, Barras would set sail from Newport to join De Grasse. And on the same day, August 25th, Laurens arrived at Boston with the needed supplies and needed cash!!!

But Hood arrived at the Chesapeake on August 26th before De Grasse, and not finding the French fleet at the Capes, Hood sailed on to New York, where he arrived on August 28th. Clinton had by now learned that Barras had left Newport to join De Grasse, and that General Washington was marching south. In the hope of distracting the attention of General Washington, Clinton now sent Arnold on a raid along the coast of Connecticut. The raid was also in retaliation for the Americans who had seized and brought into New London the British merchant ship Hannah and its cargo of West Indies goods and gunpowder.

Arnold appeared at New London on the Thames river, September 6th, with a fleet of ships and transports carrying a force of 2000 infantry and 300 cavalry. Colonel Ledyard decided to concentrate his American militia at Fort Griswold on the east shore at Groton, and abandoned Fort Trumbull on the west shore near New London. Arnold landed with half his troops on the west, encountered little resistance, and took possession of the town. Arnold split his force into two groups, to burn the town from both ends and meet at the centre. More than 140 homes, shops and warehouses were destroyed. The Hannah was set on fire and when the gunpowder in its hold exploded, the fire spread and burned any remaining ships at the wharves – some of the privateers had been able to sail up the river and escape.

Colonel Eyre led 800 troops in the attack on Ledyard and his 157 militia at Fort Griswold. Ledyard refused to surrender and his men fought furiously and repeatedly repulsed the British assaults. When the British finally effected a lodgement of the fraise and made their way with bayonets through the embrasures, Ledyard, with 6 men killed and 20 wounded, surrendered and ordered his men to lay down their arms. After yielding up his sword, Ledyard was run through with his own sword, and the British continued the slaughter – another 70 Americans were killed and 35 were desperately wounded, and any of the rest that could walk were taken prisoner to New York. Arnold lost 51 killed and 142 wounded, and then returned to New York.

De Grasse arrived at Lynnhaven bay within the entrance of Chesapeake bay on August 30th, and positioned 3 ships and 2 frigates to block the mouth of the York river and sent 2 ships with some corvettes to the James river to prevent Cornwallis from escaping to the Carolinas. On September 2nd, the 3300 French troops, under Saint Simon, were landed at Jamestown and they immediately marched to join Lafayette.

On August 31st, Hood and 14 ships joined Graves with 5 ships and a 50-gun warship, and they sailed from Sandy Hook for Chesapeake bay, arriving on the morning of September 5th. When the tide had risen, the French fleet sailed out of the bay in a line parallel with the British line, and firing started and continued until sunset. The British lost 90 killed and 246 wounded and 6 damaged ships, while the French had about 200 killed or wounded. Graves decided that with so many ships disabled, it was too hazardous to renew the action. As the two fleets kept a few leagues apart, the wind continued carrying them south.

On the evening of the 9th, De Grasse lost sight of the British fleet, and fearing that a change of wind might enable the British to return to Chesapeake bay first, he sailed back to continue operations at that point, and anchored inside Cape Henry on September 11th. Here he was joined by Barras and his squadron, that had arrived the day before with heavy siege artillery, and the French fleet, now numbering 36 ships-of-the-line, blockaded the entrance to Chesapeake bay. Graves and his fleet arrived back at the Capes on September 12th. After a council of war, it was decided that the British fleet ‘should proceed with all dispatch to New York and there use every possible means for putting the squadron into the best state for service’. Graves sailed from Virginia on September 14th and arrived at Sandy Hook on the 19th. On September 24th, Digby arrived at New York from Britain with 3 ships, and Parker arrived from the West Indies with 2 more ships. It was decided by both the land and sea commanders that Graves must attempt the relief of Cornwallis.

[next week - chapter 51 – The Surrender of Yorktown, October 19th 1781]

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