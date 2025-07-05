The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 5 - The Continental Congress Letter of January 24 th 1776

While Arnold retreated upriver, two British ships, one of which carried Carleton, would sail downriver to Quebec. On November 22nd, Carleton issued a proclamation that those who refused to enroll in the militia and those in the militia who refused to take up arms against the Americans must quit the town within four days or they would be “under pain of being treated as rebels or spies.” Many merchants left Quebec, including John McCord, Zachary Macaulay, Edward Antill (who Montgomery made his chief engineer), John Bondfield, John Wells and others. On the same day, Lieutenant Pringle left Quebec and sailed for London with letters from Carleton asking for “a large and powerful Land and Naval Armament to reconquer the Country.”

On December 3rd, General Montgomery and his 660 men arrived in three schooners, at Point aux Trembles to join Colonel Arnold and his 500 men, bringing them new British winter uniforms, hats and leggings, shoes and snowshoes – captured from British transports at Montreal. On December 4th, Montgomery led them back to Quebec where they blocked all the roads to the city and erected batteries with guns brought from Montreal; while Carleton prepared to simply withstand the siege until spring, when British ships would arrive with relief.

On December 20th, a smallpox epidemic hit the American camp. The sick, as fast as discovered, were taken several miles away and everything was done to prevent contagion.(17)

Knowing that he could not capture Quebec through siege warfare, Montgomery planned an attack on the city to force Carleton into battle. Montgomery would lead his troops along the narrow road from Wolfe’s Cove, following the St. Lawrence river below the cliff at Cape Diamond, to attack the Lower Town from the south, while Arnold would lead his men from St. Roch past the Palace Gate, following the Charles river below the cliff, to attack the Lower Town from the north, and join with Montgomery and together force their way to attack the Upper Town, while Livingston and the Canadien Regiment plus Brown and his men would carry out a diversion at the St. Jean gate, to draw the British to the walls overlooking the Plains of Abraham.

In the early morning of December 31st they attacked. As Montgomery led his men through a barricade along the narrow road, they were fired on by a canon from a nearby blockhouse – as the militia and sailors in it were fleeing from the approaching Americans, and General Montgomery was killed(18), along with Captain Cheesman, Captain McPherson and two pioneers. Now in command, Colonel Donald Campbell, along with Montgomery`s aide-de-camp, Aaron Burr, hastily ordered the troops to retreat.

As Arnold and his men passed the Palace Gate, they were fired on from atop the wall by British muskets, grenades and bomb shells as they moved single file past the warehouses and dockyards, until they reached the first barricade and were fired on by the British. Here Arnold was wounded in the left leg and had to turn back, and Captain Daniel Morgan now led the troops where they attacked and scaled the first barricade and took over 100 prisoners.

At dawn, Carleton sent a small force to strengthen the militia and sailors at the barricade below Cape Diamond, and then sent two hundred men under Captain Lawes out the Palace Gate and onto the rear of Arnold’s troops, where they caught up to Captain Dearborn who surrendered, being lost and wandering among the warehouses.

Carleton sent more troops from the Upper Town down to the Lower Town where they encountered Morgan and his men at the second barricade. With Lawes at the first barricade, and the British now at the second barricade, Morgan and his men were now caught in the open between the two barricades under musket and cannon fire, where they took heavy casualties. With no coming rendezvous with Montgomery, due to the actions of Campbell, Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Greene was forced to surrender. A total of four hundred and twenty-six Americans were taken prisoner(19) and about sixty had been killed. Although only having six killed and one wounded, Carleton did not counter-attack but remained behind the walls of Quebec with its canon, waiting for the British ships to come in the spring.(20)

Using small hatchets and hunting knives that were smuggled in by the prisoners when they were captured, and with gunpowder that was bought from the guards with money that was smuggled in to them by the nuns when they came to visit the sick prisoners, an attempt not only to escape but to capture the fort from within was planned!!!, but it was betrayed by a deserter (one who had previously deserted the British to join the Americans) on April 1st.

The officers, who were imprisoned separate from their men, also attempted an escape, but on April 26th, were reported to the British by a priest when he spied one of them cutting a door as part of the attempt to escape, and by a guard who was part of their plan, but under threat of prison, confessed to the British, and the plan was aborted.

Due to his injury, Arnold wrote to General Wooster, asking for as many men as could be spared, and resigning his command to Colonel Campbell. But after hearing from his officers of Campbell’s timidity during the retreat of December 31st (conduct for which Campbell was later court-martialed) and requesting he withdraw his resignation, General Arnold(21) resumed his command on January 24th, and continued the siege of Quebec from his sick bed.

Wooster had only 500 men to garrison Montreal, Chambly and St. Jean, had no more cash to pay for transporting the men and ammunition (he had already spent the ₤20,000 advanced by Price) and instead he secured Montreal for a possible retreat.

The British later were to try a few sallies out of the Palace gate to try and seize the American’s field pieces, but were attacked and forced to retreat back inside the fort. Arnold had 700 American and Canadien troops, but most of the Canadiens who joined had no weapons. Arnold had no more than ₤500 in cash and just 20 barrels of salt pork and was obliged to beg, borrow and squeeze to get money for their subsistence, while the Canadiens were increasingly reluctant to accept the American paper money. But the worst problem of all was smallpox, and it began to take its toll on the troops.

Arnold had sent Edward Antill to Wooster with his report. On January 13th, Wooster sent Antill, along with Moses Hazen, to Schuyler in Albany. Schuyler had few troops to send to Montreal, and was faced with the danger of several hundred Tories at Tryon county being roused against him by Guy Johnson. Antill (with Hazen) was sent on to Philadelphia, with Wooster’s, Arnold’s and Schuyler’s letters, to notify Congress of the death of Montgomery and to urge relief for the situation in the north. He delivered the letters on January 17th and ‘had conference with congress’ – answering questions for two hours.

One week earlier in Philadelphia, on January 10th 1776, Thomas Paine had published his pamphlet ‘Common Sense’. He had been asked in October by Dr. Franklin to write “a history of the present transactions”, and “got it ready for the press as fast as I conveniently could, and sent him (Dr. Franklin) the first pamphlet that was printed off”.

Now on January 19th, the Continental Congress resolved:

“that the American army in Canada be reinforced with all possible dispatch”

and asked New Jersey and Philadelphia:

“immediately to quicken the officers employed in levying the forces directed to be raised in those colonies and marched to Canada”

and

“that for the more speedy raising the battalions, ordered on the 8th of January, to be raised in the colonies of New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania, for the defence of Canada, it is recommended … to exert their utmost endeavours in raising the said battalions”.

(In addition, Washington would ask Massachusetts to also raise a regiment for service in Canada.)

On January 20th, the Continental Congress resolved:

“that General Washington be desired to despatch a general officer, if he can be spared from the service at Cambridge, to command the army in Canada”, “that, exclusive of Colonel Livingston and his regiment, already determined upon, there be one thousand Canadians more raised … and form one regiment”, and “that the committee of safety of Pennsylvania be desired to provide and despatch fifes and drums to Canada, for the two regiments directed to be raised in that Colony”.

On January 22nd, Moses Hazen was unanimously elected Colonel commandant, and Edward Antill lieutenant Colonel. (Clement Gosselin and Pierre Ayotte would become their recruiting agents.)

On January 23rd, five horsemen, who had been sent from Philadelphia with all the specie that had adorned the continental treasury, arrived in Montreal. On January 23rd, 120 troops sent by Wooster from Montreal arrived to reinforce Arnold at Quebec, and by February 4th, eighty-five more men would arrive. Arnold had 100 men in the hospital with smallpox by then.

On January 24th, the Continental Congress approved a “Letter to the Inhabitants of the Province of Canada”, which had been written by the appointed committee of William Livingston, Thomas Lynch and James Wilson, and ordered that it be immediately translated and printed. Hazen carried this letter with him when he returned to Montreal, and Wooster had it published and disseminated.

On January 26th, Arnold appointed Abbe Louis de Lotbiniere as chaplain to Livingston’s Canadian Regiment, since the priests, on the orders of the pro-British Bishop Briand, would not give the sacraments to those who supported the Americans. (Hazen would recruit Father Floquet as chaplain for his regiment.)

On March 8th, the advance guard of the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment (under Colonel John de Haas) had begun arriving at Quebec, soon followed by the advance of the 2nd New Jersey Regiment (under Colonel William Maxwell). There also were now 200 Canadians in Livingston’s regiment and 250 Canadians in Hazen’s regiment. By March 13th, the beseiging American army numbered 2500, but almost one-third were unfit for duty, due to smallpox!!!

The rest of the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment and the rest of the 2nd New Jersey Regiment, along with the 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment (under Colonel Arthur St. Clair), the Connecticut Regiment (under Colonel Charles Burrell), and a company of Pennsylvania artillery (under Captain Bernard Romans) would have to wait until the ice broke up on the lakes before travelling north. On April 25th, these remaining troops began leaving Ticonderoga, and on May 5th would begin arriving in Canada. The New Hampshire Regiment (under Colonel Timothy Bedel) and the Massachusetts Regiment (under Colonel Elisha Porter) travelled to Quebec by way of Number Four to the Onion river.

Carleton had sent word to Beaujeu, a seigneur of Ile aux Grues, to cut off Arnold’s guard at Point Levi and to break the blockade of Quebec. Beaujeu marched with 350 men towards Point Levi. On March 22nd, when he heard of the coming attack, Arnold sent Major Duboys with 80 men and Colonel Nicholson with 70 men, along with a large number of Canadiens who joined these forces, down river to meet them. Duboys surprised Beaujeu’s advance party at a priest’s house, killing six, wounding three, and taking forty as prisoners. Beaujeu’s main force then scattered.

As the British had now evacuated Boston, on April 1st Washington would send two companies of Knox’s artillery (under Captain Ebenezer Stevens) to Canada with two 13-inch mortars, by cutting a road across the Green mountains and by raft down Otter creek.

On April 12th, as asked by Congress, General Washington would send General William Thompson to Canada with four more regiments of 1100 men in all – the 8th Continental Regiment (from New Hampshire under Colonel Enoch Poor), the 15th Continental Regiment (from Massachusetts under Colonel John Patterson), the 24th Continental Regiment (from Massachusetts under Colonel John Greaton), and the 25th Continental Regiment (from Massachusetts under Colonel William Bond).

On April 26th, General Washington would send General John Sullivan to Canada with six regiments of 2500 men in all – the 4th Pennsylvania Regiment under Colonel Anthony Wayne, the 6th Pennsylvania Regiment under Colonel William Irvine, the 1st New Jersey Regiment under Colonel William Wind, the 3rd New Jersey Regiment under Colonel Elias Dayton, the 2nd Continental Regiment (from New Hampshire) under Colonel James Reed(22), and the 5th Continental Regiment (from New Hampshire) under Colonel John Stark.

With enough troops now to secure a retreat to Montreal, on April 1st, Wooster arrived to take command of the siege at Quebec. Having now undone the damage which was done to the cannon by the British when they fled from Montreal, the cannons were moved up to Quebec, and two 24-pounders were also sent from St. Jean. New batteries were opened at Point Levis (to bombard the town and also the British ships in the harbour) and new batteries were planned for the Heights of Abraham and for the other side of the Charles river. Two fire-ships were built to attack the British ships in the harbour, once the ice melted. One fire-ship was unsuccessful in its attempt to attack and burn the British fleet in the harbour, on May 3rd.

Wooster had left Moses Hazen in command at Montreal until Arnold should arrive. On rumors that a force of Indians and British regulars were planning to descend the St. Lawrence river and attack Montreal, Hazen ordered Colonel Bedel and 390 of the New Hampshire and Connecticut men and two pieces of artillery to proceed forty miles above Montreal and entrench himself behind a wooden stockade at a mission post known as the Cedars, to guard against a surprise from the enemy or from the Indians.

After recovering from an injury to his injured leg by a fall from a horse, Arnold left Quebec and arrived at Montreal on April 19th. On April 26th, Major General Thomas(23) arrived in Montreal. After a hasty meeting with Arnold, Thomas left down the St. Lawrence river and arrived at Quebec on May 1st. On April 29th, the commissioners arrived in Montreal and were met by General Arnold.

Footnotes for Chapter 5.

(17) It has been alleged that in December, the British fort commander had civilians immunised against the disease and then deliberately sent out to infect the American and Canadien troops, and a few weeks later a major smallpox epidemic broke out.

(18) Montgomery was buried with dignity inside the town of Quebec, until his bones were reinterred in New York City in 1818.

(19) While prisoners, they petitioned to be inoculated against smallpox. About one hundred Americans who were of British birth, instead of death, were offered mercy if they swore an oath of allegiance and served the king until June, with full pay – even for the time they campaigned with the Americans, and a free voyage to Britain in the spring. Although all accepted, after too many escaped back to the American ranks, Carleton had the rest disarmed, disuniformed and locked up in the barracks.

(20) The failure of Montgomery’s and Arnold’s attack has also brought into question the potential treachery of Aaron Burr – for more on this question, please see the Appendix B – ‘In Defence of Benedict Arnold’s Left Leg’.

(21) On January 10th, the Continental Congress made Benedict Arnold a Brigadier General.

(22) Colonel Reed would only make it as far as Crown Point, where he contracted smallpox and lost his vision.

(23) On March 6th, Congress had appointed John Thomas a major-general and ordered him to Canada, to take command of the army there. Thomas left Roxbury on March 21st, arrived at Albany on March 28th but had to wait almost three weeks while Lake Champlain was impassable due to ice. Also waiting at Albany were cannon sent from New York, another 1500 troops, and $3200 in gold. On April 17th, Thomas finally could leave Albany and travel to Montreal.

