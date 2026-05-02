The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 48 - The Battle of Green Spring, July 6th 1781

Cornwallis, hoping by the reduction of Virginia to promote the subjugation of the south, now set out to try to draw Lafayette into action to strike a blow against him, and he marched toward him at Richmond. Lafayette was waiting for Wayne’s reinforcements – ‘on their arrival we shall be in a position to be beaten more decently, but at present we can only run away’, destroying the bridges and hiding the boats. On May 27th when he learned that Cornwallis had crossed the James river, Lafayette decamped from Richmond and withdrew northwest to the South Anna river. Cornwallis crossed the Chickahominy river, marched north to Newcastle on the Pamunkey river and then marched northwest to Hanover Courthouse on May 30th. Lafayette meanwhile had continued his retreat to Anderson’s Bridge on the North Anna river. Cornwallis followed and reached Cook’s Ford on the North Anna river on June 1st, while Lafayette reached Corbin’s Bridge on the Mattaponi river.

Cornwallis found that he could not overtake Lafayette, and he turned his attention to Charlottesville, to where the state legislature had removed. Tarleton, with 180 cavalry and 70 mounted infantry, was sent to Charlottesville on the Rivanna river to surprise the assembly, but on June 4th he was only able to capture seven of the legislators, as the others escaped to Staunton. A party was sent to capture Governor Jefferson at Monticello, but he was warned in time to also escape. Tarleton was able to capture a convoy of arms and clothing that was destined for Greene in South Carolina, and then set fire to all the public stores in the town.

Cornwallis also sent Simcoe with a detachment of 300 cavalry and infantry to Point of Fork in order to destroy a great quantity of military stores that was collected there and guarded by Steuben with about 500 Virginia state troops. Steuben had succeeded in transporting the greater part of the stores, his troops and all the boats across the river, but the unexpected appearance of Simcoe’s infantry, designedly spread out on the opposite heights, deceived him into the idea that it was the van of Cornwallis’s army. Steuben made a night retreat, leaving the greater part of the stores along the river bank, which were destroyed the next morning by Simcoe’s troops. Cornwallis took the rest of the army to Goochland Courthouse and destroyed supplies that were stored there and continued on to Elk Hill, where he re-united with Simcoe and Tarleton on June 7th.

Meanwhile Lafayette had crossed the Rapidan river at Ely’s Ford, marched west to Culpeper and at Raccoon Ford had re-crossed the Rapidan river and marched south to Brock’s Bridge on the North Anna river. On June 10th, Lafayette was joined by Wayne and about 800 troops – a small artillery unit and three Continental regiments from Pennsylvania, and together they marched to Boswell’s Bridge on the South Anna river. By a rapid night march through an abandoned back road, Lafayette’s army reached Mechunk Creek, where they were now joined by William Campbell and his 600 mountain militia, and prepared to move against Cornwallis if he raided the military depot located nearby at Old Albemarle Courthouse.

Deciding that it was not advisable to proceed to Albemarle against the recently enlarged army of Lafayette, on June 14th Cornwallis began to withdraw eastward back to Richmond, crossed the Chickahominy river at Bottom’s Bridge and arrived at Williamsburg on June 25th. He was closely followed by Lafayette, who was joined along the way by Steuben and about 500 Virginia continentals on June 19th. While Cornwallis had almost 8000 men, Lafayette now commanded about 4000 men – 2000 Continentals and 2000 militia, and he sent out detachments to counter British forage and raiding expeditions.

On June 26th, Simcoe and his rangers were returning from a foraging raid with some cattle and had stopped at Spencer’s Ordinary (tavern), when they were attacked by Colonel Richard Butler and his men, who had been sent by Lafayette to intercept Simcoe. After a brief battle (the British had 11 killed and 25 wounded, and the Americans had 9 killed, 14 wounded and 32 captured), both forces withdrew – Simcoe thought that Lafayette was approaching with reinforcements and Butler thought that a larger British force was soon arriving.

On June 25th, when he had arrived at Williamsburg, Cornwallis received a letter from Clinton with instructions to send half his force to New York to assist in its defence against a joint attack by Rochambeau and General Washington. A letter from General Washington to Congress that contained a full report of his conference of May 22nd with Rochambeau and their planned attack on New York was captured by a British patrol and this important information fell into Clinton’s hands.

On July 4th, Cornwallis left Williamsburg to march to Jamestown, where he planned to cross the James river and march to Portsmouth. Lafayette followed him, intending that when the main body of Cornwallis’s army should have crossed the ford to the island of Jamestown, to fall upon the rear guard. Cornwallis suspected an attack to hinder their crossing and prepared to take advantage of it. The carriages and baggage were passed over to the island under the escort of Simcoe’s Queen’s Rangers – making a great display as if the main body had crossed. Cornwallis’s main force however remained on the mainland, concealed by a skirt of woods, covered by ponds and morasses. He also sent two spies, pretending to be deserters with the false information that the main army had crossed over, leaving only a rear guard.

On July 6th Lafayette moved his army to the Green Spring plantation, and sent an advance force of 800 men under Anthony Wayne – 2 companies of Virginia riflemen, 1 company of light infantry and most of the Pennsylvania continentals. After advancing along a narrow causeway through a swamp, Wayne, with the riflemen, easily routed a patrol of cavalry and drove in the pickets, and pushed forward with the continentals and his 3 field pieces to attack the outpost of the rear guard. At the first cannon fire, 2000 British troops emerged from their concealment and attacked them. Thinking that a retreat was more dangerous than to go on, Wayne ordered a charge upon the British line that was outflanking him on the right and left. Wayne’s charge succeeded in halting the British advance long enough for Lafayette to move forward with more troops to cover Wayne’s retreat back to Green Spring. Lafayette lost 28 killed, 99 wounded and 12 missing and left behind the 3 cannon, while Cornwallis lost 75 killed or wounded.

Cornwallis did not pursue, thinking that Lafayette’s army was stronger and that the retreat was a feint to draw him into an ambuscade, but crossed over after dark to Jamestown, and proceeded on to Portsmouth. Lafayette sent Wayne and the Pennsylvanians across the James river to watch Cornwallis and to protect the stores at Amelia, while he proceeded with the rest of his army to Malvern Hill, half way between Williamsburg and Richmond. On July 20th. Lafayette wrote to General Washington that Cornwallis was at Portsmouth and an embarkation was taking place, and asked if the British troops go to New York, that he could rejoin Washington’s army.

Also on July 20th, Cornwallis received another letter from Clinton. Cornwallis had been preparing to send the troops requested by Clinton to New York, and to abandon Virginia and take his remaining troops with him to Charleston. Clinton however wished to keep a foothold on Chesapeake bay and his new letter cancelled the recall of troops to New York, and ordered Cornwallis to set up an outpost at Old Point Comfort, near Hampton, or at Yorktown. Cornwallis’s engineers found Old Point Comfort to be unsuitable, and he determined to move his men to Yorktown. On July 31st, Cornwallis and his troops sailed from Portsmouth.

Thinking that Cornwallis may be heading up the bay to Baltimore, Lafayette moved his men northward to Richmond, where he then learned that Cornwallis had begun to land his troops at Gloucester and Yorktown. Lafayette now moved his men back - first, to Newcastle on the Pamunkey river, and then slowly they made their way to Montock Hill, near West Point, at the fork of the Pamunkey and the Mattapony rivers.

[next week - chapter 49 – The Decision of General Washington, August 14th 1781 - the decision heard ‘round the world]

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