The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 47 - The Battle of Petersburg, April 25th 1781

[Note: here begins some of the most exciting chapters of the revolution, and what would make the 24-year-old Gilbert Lafayette an American hero!]

After General Washington had learned of Arnold’s raid on Richmond in early January, he wrote to Rochambeau on February 15th, that he hoped that the French would send their whole fleet from Newport, along with 1000 men, and that they would join with 1200 of his troops that he would send, and together they would capture Arnold. Before Rochambeau received this letter, Destouches had already sent 3 ships to Virginia, but was unable to proceed against Arnold and returned to Newport on February 24th.

On February 20th, General Washington sent instructions to Lafayette to proceed to Virginia with a force of 800 men – 3 regiments of light infantry assembled from the troops from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. On February 26th, Lafayette’s men were joined by a detachment from the Jersey line, and marched to Trenton, where they embarked on March 1st and sailed to Wilmington, where they marched on to Head of Elk, to await word from General Washington.

On February 27th, General Washington learned of the return to Newport of the French ships, and that the French were preparing another attempt to sail to Virginia with their whole fleet. He then rode to Newport and met with Rochambeau and Destouches on March 6th to plan a new joint operation with Lafayette.

On March 3rd Lafayette had arrived with his troops at Head of Elk, were joined by Steven’s 4 artillery companies, and were ferried by Commodore Nicholson to Annapolis on the 12th. Lafayette went on ahead with a small convoy by boat to Yorktown, and then rode to Williamsburg to confer with Steuben on the 14th, and later he conferred with Muhlenburg and reconnoitred the enemy’s works at Portsmouth.

On March 8th, a French fleet of 7 ships-of-the-line, plus the captured British frigate, with 1120 troops sailed from Newport for Chesapeake bay. On March 10th, Arbuthnot sailed from Gardiners bay with 8 ships-of-the-line in pursuit of the French ships. On March 16th, at the capes of the Chesapeake – the entrance to the bay, the two fleets engaged in a battle. The British had 3 ships damaged and had 30 killed and 73 wounded; while the French had 2 ships damaged and had 72 killed and 112 wounded. But the British still lay between the bay and the French, and so Destouches gave up his attempt to reach Chesapeake bay and returned to Newport, arriving on March 26th. Clinton then sent 2000 reinforcements, under Phillips, that arrived at Cape Henry on March 26th – to try to break Washington’s line of supplies and communication to Greene.

On March 25th, Lafayette learned of the outcome of the naval battle and of the British fleet entering the bay, and the next day, learned of the arrival of Philips’s reinforcements. Lafayette rode to Annapolis and on April 3rd he rejoined his troops that were blockaded there by 2 British sloops. Nicholson now challenged the British sloops and forced them to retreat, enabling Lafayette to embark his troops on 90 boats and sailed north to Head of Elk, where they arrived on April 8th and prepared to march north and rejoin the main army in New York. But here he received a dispatch from General Washington, who did not want Greene’s army to be caught between the reinforced British forces in Virginia and Cornwallis’s army in North Carolina, and he was ordered to again march south – to either join Greene or to remain in Virginia to keep a watch on Phillips. Greene was trying to prevent the junction of Arnold and Cornwallis, and had moved back to South Carolina, hoping to draw Cornwallis into following him. Greene asked Lafayette to proceed against Arnold, and on April 10th, Lafayette ordered his men to face about and to march south to Baltimore. Lafayette impressed all the horses and wagons that he could find, and advanced by forced marches – half the men on foot and the other half in the wagons, changing at regular intervals.

Regarding impressments, Lafayette wrote to Jefferson, that:

‘when we are not able to do what we wish, we must do what we can’.

On April 16th, Phillips left 1000 men in garrison at Portsmouth, embarked 2500 men in small vessels, proceeded up the James river, destroying armed vessels, public magazines and a state shipyard and landed at City Point. Simcoe led an advance force to Burwell’s Landing, raided Williamsburg and forced the militia to retreat, then marched to Yorktown and captured a large store of military supplies, and finally burned the docks and shipyard on the Chickahominy river, before rejoining Phillips. Phillips had been followed by General Muhlenburg and his 1000 militia, who had marched along the south side of the river and had joined Steuben at Petersburg.

On April 25th Phillips advanced against Petersburg and was met by Steuben and his troops, who disputed the ground inch by inch for two hours before retreating across the Appomattox river, breaking down the bridge behind them. Steuben was able to safely remove all the military stores, but not the tobacco. Phillips entered the town and set fire to all the tobacco. On April 27th Phillips and his army repaired the bridge and marched north. He sent Arnold and half the army to Osborne’s Landing to destroy all the vessels lying there, while he marched with the rest of the army to the Chesterfield Courthouse, destroying the barracks and public stores. At Osborne’s, Arnold’s detachment fired on the ships, and a battle ensued. Seeing they could not save their ships, the crews tried to scuttle or set fire to them before escaping to the north side of the river. Arnold was able to capture most of the ships and their cargoes. At Osborne’s, Phillips re-united his army and now marched toward Richmond, burning the foundry at Westham and many warehouses, and capturing much supplies.

Meanwhile, Lafayette had been marching south when at Fredericksburg he heard news of Phillips’s movements, and he decided to march his men as fast as possible to Richmond, arriving there on the evening of April 29th, to join the small militia force under Thomas Nelson. In the morning of April 30th, Phillips reached Manchester, across the river from Richmond. But suspecting that Lafayette would soon be joined by Steuben, Phillips did not want to risk being caught between them, and after burning some buildings and 1200 hogsheads of tobacco at Manchester, ordered his army and boats back down the river to Portsmouth.

When he reached the Chickahominy river, he received word from Cornwallis to meet him at Petersburg, where he now returned with his army on May 9th. On May 10th, Lafayette sent to Petersburg a battalion of troops with two artillery pieces to begin a bombardment of the town. This was a diversion, so that Steuben could safely move 200,000 rounds of ammunition past the British and across the bridge west of town.

On May 13th, Phillips, who had been suffering with a fever, died. On May 20th, Cornwallis and his 1500-man army arrived at Petersburg and joined forces with Phillips’s army, now under the command of Arnold. On May 24th, Cornwallis marched his army east and continued the destructive raids, destroying the bridge at City Point and then crossing the James river at Westover. Here he was joined on May 26th by Leslie, who arrived with 2000 reinforcements sent by Clinton from New York. Leslie was then sent by Cornwallis to take command of the garrison at Portsmouth, and Arnold returned to New York.

On May 10th, Count de Barras arrived at Newport to replace Destouches and to take over command of the French fleet. He also brought word of De Grasse’s sailing to the West Indies and of his plan to arrive in North America in July or August. Rochambeau then arranged a meeting with General Washington at Weathersfield, Connecticut on May 22nd to plan the next campaign. Although they were ignorant of Cornwallis’s arrival in Virginia, they discussed a joint expedition to relieve the Carolinas, but as the French fleet was still blockaded at Newport, a long and difficult land march in the heat of summer was rejected in favour of an effective blow at New York, where the garrison had been reduced by the detachments sent to Cornwallis in the south.

On June 10th, Rochambeau left 700 men for Barras to man his ships, left another 400 men as part of the garrison at Newport, and began a march with 3000 men (and 8 twelve-pound field pieces and 6 mortars) to join General Washington for a planned attack on the British works at the north end of York island – either to wrest them from the British or to oblige them to recall a part of their force from the south for their defence.

[next week - chapter 48 - The Battle of Green Spring, July 6th 1781]

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