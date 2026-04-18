The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 46 - The Gift of Six Million Livres and the Resignation of Dr. Franklin, March 12 th 1781

While much has been written of his diplomatic mission in France, the most important responsibility of Dr. Franklin was to organize the money needed to finance the war for independence. And with that money, to organize the purchase and shipping of the needed supplies for General Washington and the men in the Continental Army. Dr. Franklin was America’s chief fundraiser.

In 1778, three weeks after the treaty of amity between America and France was signed, on February 28th the first of four installments (₤750,000) of a 3 million livre loan from France was received.

In 1779, Dr. Franklin, as the sole minister to France, organized an additional loan of 1 million livres from France, and on June 10th 1779, the first of four installments (₤250,000) was received. Later, in September, Dr. Franklin presented the letter from Congress of June 15th 1779 (with the 38-page inventory list) to the French minister, Vergennes, along with their request for an additional loan.

In 1780, on February 29th, the first installment (₤750,000) of another 3 million livre loan from France, organized by Dr. Franklin, was received, and Dr. Franklin began the purchase of the needed clothing and ammunition to be sent to America. After the fiasco with Lee and Landais, the Alliance had returned to Boston with only a part of those needed supplies. With Chaumont’s help, Dr. Franklin was able to obtain a second ship, the Ariel, to transport some of the remaining supplies to America. On November 27th, an additional 1 million livre loan from France, organized by Dr. Franklin, was received.

Dr. Franklin had been hoping that Congress would provide him with a secretary to assist him with all of his duties and paperwork. On December 6th, Congress was to decide on ‘electing a secretary to the commission of our Minister Plenipotentiary at the Court of Versailles’. But Arthur Lee, back in America, submitted to Congress his litany of complaints against Dr. Franklin – to instigate a debate over Dr. Franklin`s recall!!! And instead of voting for a secretary for Dr. Franklin, on December 8th Congress ‘resolved that a minister be appointed to proceed to the Court of Versailles for the special purpose of soliciting the aids requested by Congress, and forwarding them to America without delay’. John Laurens(3) was elected to be the minister.

On December 23rd Congress resolved on the instructions for Laurens, and on December 27th Congress resolved on the instructions to Dr. Franklin regarding Laurens’s mission. On January 2nd 1781, the committee to whom was referred the letter of Arthur Lee, reported ‘that a day be appointed to take the sense of Congress whether Dr. Franklin, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Court of Versailles, shall be recalled’. Scarce had Laurens been appointed to this mission when a painful occurrence proved the urgent necessity of the required aid.

On January 1st 1781, the Pennsylvania line – ‘poorly clothed, badly fed and worse paid’(4) – declared their intention to march to Philadelphia and demand redress from Congress. The men stopped at Princeton, and a committee of Congress with Joseph Reed, the president of Pennsylvania, was sent off to meet them. Two British emissaries sent by Clinton also arrived in camp with seductive proposals and tempting promises. The mutineers spurned at the idea of ‘turning Arnolds’, seized them and turned them over to General Wayne. (The two spies were tried by a court-martial, found guilty and hanged.)

The mutineers were offered the following proposals: to discharge all those who had enlisted indefinitely for three years or during the war(5); to give immediate certificates for the deficit in their pay caused by the depreciation in the currency; and to furnish them immediately with certain specified articles of clothing which were most wanted. Most of the men obtained their discharges, forty days furlough was given to the rest, and thus the whole insurgent force was dissolved.

On January 20th, a part of the Jersey line rose in arms, claiming the same terms just yielded to the Pennsylvanians. Clinton sent troops to Staten island, to be ready to cross into the Jerseys, and an emissary was again dispatched to tempt the mutineers with seductive offers. In this instance however, General Washington sent Howe with a detachment from the Massachusetts line, to compel them to unconditional submission and to grant them no terms while in a state of resistance. After a tedious night march, Howe surprised the mutineers napping in their huts just at daybreak, and allowed them five minutes to parade without their arms and give up their ringleaders. This was instantly complied with, and two of them were executed on the spot. The mutiny was quelled, the officers restored and things were returned to normal.

On February 18th (after sailing from L’Orient on December 18th with part of the remaining supplies) John Paul Jones finally arrived at Philadelphia in the Ariel with the badly needed military stores – which included 437 barrels of gunpowder, 146 chests of arms, a large quantity of shot, sheet lead, and much medicine. (The last of the supplies were to be sent later in the Lafayette, another ship obtained by Dr. Franklin, with Chaumont’s help.)

A week earlier, on February 11th, the Alliance had sailed from Boston and arrived at L’Orient on March 9th, with John Laurens (and also with Thomas Paine as his secretary) who had been sent by Congress to solicit 25 million livres in aid from France and ‘to use every effort in your power to enforce the necessity of maintaining a naval superiority in the American seas’. On arriving at L’Orient, Laurens was informed of the French naval preparations at Brest – ‘that twenty-five sail of the line are ready for sea, with ninety transports, on board of which are six thousand troops; that the ships of war are destined part for the West Indies and part with the troops for North America’. (De Grasse and his fleet would leave Brest on March 22nd.) Laurens then proceeded to Passy to meet with Dr. Franklin, arriving on March 14th.

Two days earlier, on March 12th, Dr. Franklin had written to Congress, informing them that he had presented their letter of November 22nd 1780, that had requested urgent aid from France, and that in his meeting with Vergennes on March 10th, France had agreed to a 4 million livre loan to America, and also a donation of 6 million livres, to be drawn on by General Washington. So far, Dr. Franklin had organized loans totalling 12 million livres and a donation of 6 million livres for America’s war for independence!!!

In that same letter of March 12th, Dr. Franklin wrote:

“I have passed my 75th year(6)… and I am yet far from having recovered the bodily strength I before enjoyed… I find also that the business is too heavy for me and too confining… the constant attendance at home which is necessary for receiving and accepting your bills of exchange, to answer letters and perform other parts of my employment, prevents my taking the air and exercise which my annual journeys formerly used to afford me, and which contributed much to the preservation of my health… I have been engaged in public affairs and enjoyed public confidence in some shape or other during the long term of fifty years, an honour sufficient to satisfy any reasonable ambition, and I have no other left, but that of repose, which I hope the Congress will grant me, by sending some person to supply my place”.

He had resigned and had pre-empted any divisive debate in Congress over his recall.

Laurens met with Vergennes in Paris and presented him with his January 15th letter from General Washington – the result of Laurens’s conference with the General before he left America for France. Laurens was at court almost every day for a month, to answer questions as to the state of America and the condition of its army.

The Alliance left L’Orient on March 29th, to escort the Lafayette to America with the remainder of the American supplies. During a storm on April 25th, the Lafayette was separated from the Alliance and it was later captured (with the supplies) by British war ships that were escorting a large convoy from Jamaica. Later, on May 27th, the Alliance fought a battle with and captured 2 British ships and arrived with the 2 prizes at Boston on June 6th.

On April 9th, General Washington would write to Laurens that:

“… if France delays, a timely, and powerful aid in the critical posture of our affairs it will avail us nothing should she attempt it hereafter… we cannot transport the provisions from the States in which they are Assessed to the Army, because we cannot pay the Teamsters, who will no longer work for Certificates. It is equally certain, that our Troops are approaching fast to nakedness and that we have nothing to cloath them with. That our Hospitals are without medicines, and our Sick without Nutriment, except such as well men eat. That all our public works are at a stand, and the Artificers disbanding; but why need I run into the detail, when it may be declared in a word, that we are at the end of our tether, and that now or never our deliverance must come.”

Also on April 9th, Laurens would write to Congress that he was able to reach an agreement with Vergennes, that America would receive an additional loan of 10 million livres(7), to be drawn in Holland, and underwritten by France, and if the loan should meet with difficulties, France would supply it out of its own finances. It was also agreed that for the 6 million livre donation – 2,500,000 livres would be sent to Brest to be shipped to America; 1,500,000 livres would be sent to Amsterdam to be shipped; and 2,000,000 livres would be employed in the purchase of the supplies, that Laurens had been directed to purchase for the army. On June 1st, John Laurens would set sail on the Resolve with 2.5 million livres in specie and with the 2 frigates containing the needed supplies, and would arrive at Boston on August 25th.

On April 28th, De Grasse arrived at the West Indies island of Martinique with 20 ships-of-the-line, and was joined by the 4 French ships at Fort Royal. A British fleet of 11 ships-of-the-line, under Hood, was sent from the Dutch island St. Eustatius to Martinique where it was to be joined by their 7 ships there. (After the British had declared war on the Netherlands on December 20th 1780, they had attacked and seized the Dutch West Indies islands of St. Eustatius, St. Martin and Saba on February 3rd 1781.) The two fleets fought a naval battle near Martinique on April 29th, where the British lost 39 killed and 162 wounded, and the French lost 18 killed and 56 wounded, and 1 disabled ship. Hood sailed back to Barbados, while De Grasse sailed to St. Lucia where an unsuccessful attempt was made to recapture the island, then sailed to Tobago and successfully captured the island, before he returned to Martinique.

On May 28th, Congress would receive Dr. Franklin’s resignation letter of March 12th. But before Congress had read it, on May 23rd it received the letter of March 10th from the King of France that announced France’s gift of 6 million livres and its loan of 4 million livres to the United States. On May 26th, Congress approved the plan for establishing a national bank in the United States.

Also on May 26th, Congress received a memorial from the minister of France regarding the offer of the Empress of Russia and the Emperor of Austria to act as mediators between the belligerent powers. (Austria had refused to recognize America’s envoy, William Lee, in June 1778, and Russia would refuse to recognize America’s envoy, Francis Dana, when he arrived in August 1781, with 14 year-old John Quincy Adams as his French language interpreter and his secretary.)

The British had been insisting on no negotiations until the colonies returned to their allegiance. A bribe was offered by the British to the Russian Empress – the island of Minorca, and also to the Austrian Emperor – to support the opening of the Scheldt, the river that passed through the United Provinces en route from Antwerp (in the Austrian Netherlands) to the sea. The British also proposed to the Empress that peace be restored on the basis of the 1763 Treaty of Paris, as modified by the conquests of war – a proposal that meant a partition of the states; and that then a treaty of perpetual alliance could be concluded between Britain and Russia. Russia would propose that each of the 13 states declare its intention, as some may prefer submission – ‘Try to divide them. Then their alliance will fall of itself’. Austria would propose to divide America in three – Canada be returned to France, the southern states be returned to Britain and the remaining states be declared a free republic.

On June 14th, Congress elected Benjamin Franklin, Henry Laurens and Thomas Jefferson to join with John Adams in negotiating a treaty of peace with Great Britain; and on June 15th, resolved on the instructions to its four ministers. Also on June 14th, Congress had voted that Dr. Franklin ‘be authorized and empowered to offer Lieutenant General Burgoyne in exchange for the Hon. H. Laurens’ – which the British refused.

On November 1st 1779, Henry Laurens had been elected a ‘commissioner to negotiate a treaty of amity and commerce with the United Provinces of the low countries’. On his trip to the United Provinces, his ship was captured by a British frigate, he was taken to London, examined before the Privy Council, and on October 6th 1780 he was imprisoned in the Tower of London(8) on ‘suspicion of high treason’. After the imprisonment of Henry Laurens, Adams had been given the commission by Congress as ‘Minister Plenipotentiary to negotiate a Treaty of Amity and Commerce with the United Provinces of the Low Countries’, on December 29th 1780.

Adams understood that he would not be received officially, that there would be no treaty between them, and that there would be no loans negotiated for America, until the government of the Netherlands recognized the independence of the United States. While the Dutch people supported the cause of America, the Dutch government had long been allied with the British, and the Stadholder, Willem V, Prince of Orange, was related to the British royal family. Adams had presented a ‘Memorial to their High Mightinesses, the States General of the United Provinces of the Low Countries’(9) – dating it April 19th 1781 – the anniversary of the battle of Concord and Lexington. Appealing directly to the people, Adams bypassed the normal procedure and practice, and in his ‘militia diplomacy’, he published his proposal for an alliance with America as a pamphlet in English, French and Dutch, which was also republished in American and European newspapers.

On June 19th, Congress answered Dr. Franklin`s letter, that:

“a compliance with your request to retire from publick employment would be inconvenient at this particular conjunction, as it is the desire of Congress to avail themselves of your abilities and experience at the approaching negotiation”.

In July, Adams was summoned back to Paris (in his capacity as peace commissioner) by Vergennes, who was unaware that Congress had added three other peace commissioners, and Adams was shown the text of the bases for mediation proposed by the two imperial courts of Vienna and St. Petersburg – but only the three articles that related to America.

In letters to Vergennes, Adams entered very great objections to the armistice and status quo of the third article – that for the United States to entertain the notion of a truce at all, the alliance must remain in full force during the truce until the final acknowledgment of independence by Great Britain, and that British evacuation of land and sea forces from every part of the United States be antecedent to such a truce. Adams then proposed that the co-mediators acknowledge and lay down as a preliminary the sovereignty of the United States and admit their minister to their congress. He cautioned Vergennes on the motive of the British in making propositions of reconciliation at this time – continuing pursuit of ‘their long practiced arts of seduction, deception and division’. Adams also took exception to the designation ‘American colonies’ that implied a mother country, a superior political governor, ideas which the United States of America have long since renounced forever. Adams served notice that the proposal of carrying on separate consultations with each of the thirteen states was entirely unacceptable. The French reply to the co-mediators incorporated the arguments Adams had advanced in his July letters to Vergennes.

Footnotes for chapter 46:

(3) The 26-year old Lieutenant Colonel John Laurens was a former aide-de-camp of General Washington, and had commanded an infantry regiment when he was taken prisoner during the battle of Charleston and was exchanged in November 1780.

(4) Lafayette wrote in his memoires that ‘we live in a frugality, poverty and nakedness, which I hope, will be put to our credit in the next world as a sort of purgatory’.

(5) Many men had enlisted to serve for ‘three years or during the war’, that is to say, for less than three years should the war cease in less time. However, when having served for three years they sought their discharge, the officers, loth to lose such experienced soldiers, interpreted the terms of enlistment to mean three years, or to the end of the war should it continue for a longer time.

(6) In 1780, he wrote ‘Being arrived at 70 and considering that travelling further in the same road I should probably be led to the grave, I stopped short, turned around and walked back again; which having done these four years, you may now call me 66’.

(7) The 10 million livre loan would not come through until 1782.

(8) During the summer of 1781, Laurens read Gibbons’s ‘Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire’ and he wrote letters that drew parallels with Great Britain, including first-hand accounts of horrendous conduct of the British troops in America.

(9) A modest John Adams wrote to Robert Livingston, the Foreign Secretary of the United States, in defending his memorial – “ ‘What dust we raise’, said the fly upon the chariot wheel. It is impossible not to prove that this whole letter is not a similar delusion to that of the fly”.

[next week - chapter 47 – The Battle of Petersburg, April 25th 1781]

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