The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 45 - The Battle of Guilford Court House, March 15 th 1781

On February 9th, Greene reluctantly accepted the resignation of Morgan (suffering miserably from sciatica and acute hemorrhoids) who was taken home to his farm in the Shenandoah valley. On February 15th, Cornwallis reached Boyd’s ferry on the Dan river in Virginia, but Greene had passed there the day before, in the ‘race to the Dan’, and again had taken all the flatboats with them. Cornwallis, after pursuing Morgan and Greene for 3 weeks and covering almost 250 miles, now marched back south to Hillsboro.

After being strengthened by a reinforcement of 600 Virginia militia under Brigadier General Edward Stevens, and of Lieutenant Colonel Henry Lee and his legion, Greene followed Cornwallis’s army back into North Carolina, changing the position of his camp every night to avoid Cornwallis. Greene was later joined by Brigadier General John Butler and 1000 North Carolina militia, and by Brigadier General Robert Lawson and another 600 Virginia militia and Colonel Charles Lynch and 200 Virginia riflemen. On March 15th, after sending off his baggage, Cornwallis began a march with his 1900 men to Guilford Court House, where Greene was reported to have taken post with his 4500 men.

Greene modelled his battle plan on that of Morgan’s at Cowpens. At the bottom of the slope were the North Carolina militia, with Washington’s cavalry, the Delaware Continentals and Lynch’s Virginia riflemen on their right flank, and with Lee’s cavalry and Campbell’s riflemen on their left flank. Up the slope 300 yards were the Virginia militia. And 400 yards to their rear were the 2 Virginia and 2 Maryland Continental regiments. Two 6-pounders were placed slightly in advance of the 1st line, and two 6-pounders were placed in the rear of the Continentals in the 3rd line. (This comprised the entire American artillery.)

As the British approached, the two 6-pounders opened fire, and the British responded with its field-pieces. Cornwallis sent the 71st regiment, the German regiment and the 1st guards battalion to the right side, and sent the 23rd regiment, the 33rd regiment, the grenadiers, and the 2nd guards battalion to the left side, and pressed steadily up the slope, halted to deliver a smashing volley, and then charged with bayonets, which caused the North Carolina militia to flee, while the two flanks pulled back to the Virginia line. The British continued the attack up the slope and drove the Virginia militia from the field.

The British attack on the left side then forced the 2nd Maryland to break and retreat, but Washington’s cavalry hit their right flank and the 1st Maryland charged with bayonets, but the British artillery forced them to fall back. The 71st came up from the right, joined the British left line and advanced on the 1st Maryland, while the 33rd attacked the Virginia regiments, pushing them back and capturing the 4 American cannons. The remaining British right side, fighting through the woods, met heavy resistance from Lee and Campbell. Cornwallis then sent Tarleton and his cavalry to clear the area, and the battle was over, as Greene retired from the field to Troublesome Creek, 18 miles away, to rally his troops. Cornwallis had 93 killed, 413 wounded and 26 missing, while Greene had 78 killed and 195 wounded. The British, although outnumbered 2 to 1, had won the battle, but Greene, although defeated, had pulled back in good order and saved his army.

Cornwallis now marched to the coast, to the British-held garrison at Wilmington, to rest his army, as Greene followed closely as far as Ramsay’s Mill. Arriving at Wilmington on April 7th, Cornwallis decided that instead of returning south to South Carolina, he would march north, up the coast to tidewater Virginia, where he would join his force with the force that was there, under Benedict Arnold, on May 20th.

Cornwallis had hoped that this move would draw Greene back to the north to defend Virginia, but Greene decided to move back to South Carolina, hoping to draw Cornwallis after him, and preventing his junction with Arnold. Greene left the Virginia militia in North Carolina, sent Lee’s legion to assist Marion in attacking the British supply lines near Georgetown, and marched with his remaining 1200 men towards Camden. The British held Camden with a garrison of 900 men under Francis Rawdon.

On April 24th, Marion and Lee forced the surrender of Fort Watson, a British post on their line of communication between Camden and Georgetown.

On the morning of April 25th, Rawdon expected that Marion and Lee would arrive to join Greene, before his own reinforcements could arrive, and so he launched an attack on Greene, who was a short distance away from Camden at Hobkirk Hill. The attack occurred while Greene’s men were still cooking their breakfast. Greene quickly formed a line of the Maryland and Virginia Continental regiments, with the North Carolina militia and Washington’s cavalry in reserve. As the line attacked the British, the 1st Maryland was broken and it retreated, and then the 2nd Maryland also had to fall back. The British 63rd advanced and attacked the flank of the 5th Virginia, and the 4th Virginia suddenly panicked and fell back in disorder. Ordering the 5th Virginia to cover the retreat, Greene retired from the field, while hiding his three 6-pounders, that Washington was able to retrieve later. Greene lost 132 killed and 136 wounded, and Rawdon had over 250 killed or wounded.

Colonel Watson evaded Marion and Lee and arrived at Camden with reinforcements on May 7th. Although Rawdon had won the battle and now had 1200 men, he decided to abandon Camden on May 10th, after burning the jail, the mills and the homes of the American supporters, and evacuated with 500 slaves and most of the tory population of the town, and marched to Moncks Corner, north of Charleston.

The neighbouring British posts soon fell – Orangeburg, with its garrison of 89 men, fell to Sumter on May 11th; Fort Motte, with its 175-man garrison, fell to Marion and Lee on May 12th; and Granby, with its garrison of 340 men, surrendered to Lee on May 15th. Greene then sent Marion to march against Georgetown, and sent Lee with Andrew Pickens and the South Carolina militia against the British posts near Augusta, Georgia. Galphin, with its garrison of 126 men, fell to Lee on May 19th. Lee then joined Pickens, and with Elijah Clarke and his Georgia militia, attacked Fort Grierson on May 23rd – all of the garrison of 80 tory militia were captured and killed. They next attacked and forced the surrender of Fort Cornwallis, with its garrison of 300 militia and 200 slaves, on June 5th. Marion had arrived and began a siege at Georgetown on June 5th, and the next day, the British garrison evacuated and sailed to Charleston.

Meanwhile, Greene had marched and arrived at the strong British base at Ninety Six on May 22nd, garrisoned by 350 provincials and 200 tory militia, and surrounded by a fraise of pointed sticks, a dry ditch and an abatis, and in the eastern corner was an earthen fort – an 8-pointed star, with a platform for firing the three 3-pound cannon. Greene camped in 4 areas around the town with almost 1000 men – 848 Continentals, 66 North Carolina militia, Kirkwood’s 60-man Delaware infantry and with his engineer, Thaddeus Kosciusko.

Greene, on the advice of Kosciusko, attacked the star fort and began siege operations – completing the 1st parallel about 220 yards from the fort on May 27th, the second parallel about 100 yards away on May 30th and beginning a 3rd parallel only 30 yards from the fort on June 3rd. The British directed an intense fire on the sappers, who worked behind a rolling wooden shield. To counter this fire, Greene built a tower 40 feet high, with riflemen manning the shooting platform to shoot anyone in the fort who showed his head above the parapet. Unable to be used during the day, the British would dismount their pieces each morning, and remount them each night to fire on the American sappers. A British raid destroyed the moveable wooden shield, but the American batteries dismounted all of the British 3-pounders.

On June 3rd, three fresh British regiments had arrived at Charleston from Ireland. Taking the grenadiers and light infantry from these regiments, and together with his troops at Moncks Corner, Rawdon began a march, on June 7th, with a force of 2000 men to relieve Ninety Six. On June 8th, Lee and Pickens arrived to aid Greene. Greene sent Washington’s cavalry to join Sumter, to try to impede Rawdon’s march as much as possible.

On June 18th, after completing the third parallel, Greene launched an all-out cannonade on the fort, and, with the riflemen on the platform and batteries maintaining a steady fire, and with the Continentals firing volleys from the 3rd parallel, he sent forward two assault groups. The British counter-attacked by sending two 30-man parties from the rear of the fort to strike the assault parties on their flanks, and using bayonets, killed or wounded 40 of the attackers. With the force of the assault broken, and fearing the arrival of Rawdon’s superior force, Greene called off the siege on June 19th and the next day, marched away, having had 147 men killed or missing. The British lost 27 killed and 58 wounded. On June 21st, Rawdon arrived with 1800 men after a gruelling march in the hot weather. On July 8th, after destroying what they could of the fort and the defences, the British evacuated Ninety Six, and marched with the tories and their families to Charleston.

Greene sent Sumter’s militia, supported by Lee’s legion and Marion’s brigade to harass the British at the posts near Moncks Corner, about 30 miles from Charleston. After holding off an American attack at Quinby Bridge and at the Shubrick plantation on July 17th, the British force retired to Charleston. Even though Greene had failed in his siege and had not won any battles, he had nonetheless kept his army intact and had forced the British to abandon all of its inland posts in the Carolinas and Georgia!!!

[next week - chapter 46 - The Gift of Six Million Livres and the Resignation of Dr. Franklin, March 12th 1781]

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