The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 44 - The Battle of Cowpens, January 17 th 1781

On November 23rd 1780, Greene set out from Philadelphia, stopping at the capitols of some of the states on the way, leaving General Gist as the agent for the southern army in Maryland and Delaware, and Baron Steuben in military charge in Virginia. On December 2nd, Greene arrived at Camp Charlotte, North Carolina, and on December 4th, he assumed command of the southern army – 1000 continental troops (the remnants of the Maryland and Delaware regiments) and 1000 North Carolina and Virginia militia. Greene would need to organize the cooperation of the South Carolina partisan generals – Marion and Sumter(1).

In North Carolina, Greene split his small army, and marched with the remainder to Cheraw on the Great Pee Dee river, while sending Lieutenant Colonel Henry Lee and his 300-man legion from Virginia to assist Marion, near Georgetown, and sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan(2) with 600 men (80 Virginia dragoons under Lieutenant Colonel William Washington, 300 Maryland, Virginia and Delaware Continentals under Lieutenant Colonel John Howard and a detachment of 200 Virginia militia) towards the Ninety-Six district, around Cornwallis’s left flank. Morgan would later be joined by Major John Cunningham and his Georgia militia, Colonel Andrew Pickens and his South Carolina militia and by Colonel Joseph McDowell and his North Carolina riflemen.

Cornwallis, at Winnsboro with 3500 troops and with Leslie and 1500 reinforcements marching up from Charleston, ordered Tarleton and his 550 dragoons and light infantry (reinforced with another 450 infantrymen) to find Morgan and drive him toward where Cornwallis would be waiting to entrap him.

On January 16th 1781, Tarleton crossed the Pacolet river and forced Morgan to fall back to Cowpens. Expecting a frontal attack by Tarleton, Morgan placed Howard with 300 Continentals and 140 militia at the top of the ridge, placed Pickens with 300 militia farther down the slope and then placed 150 of Cunningham’s and McDowell’s riflemen at the bottom of the slope, concealed by brush and trees.

Early in the morning on January 17th, Tarleton sent 50 dragoons charging at Morgan’s riflemen, whose fire killed 15 riders and drove them back. Fire from two British 3-pounders forced the riflemen to draw back to Pickens’s men. Tarleton now marched his infantry forward to attack Pickens’s line of militia. After firing two volleys, Pickens began an orderly retreat to the left across the front and to the rear of Howard’s line. Tarleton’s infantry, thinking that the Americans were in full retreat, now continued up the slope but were halted by the fire from Howard’s line. Morgan’s army began an orderly retreat down the first ridge and up the slope of the second ridge, and then suddenly faced about, fired point blank at the British chasing them, and then charged at them with their bayonets, forcing the British to flee. Pickens’s militia, now reformed, marched around and hit the British on their left flank and rear, while William Washington and his dragoons hit the British on their right flank and rear.

Tarleton had 100 men killed while 700 were taken prisoner (including 200 wounded), but he was able to collect 200 remaining men and ride back to Cornwallis’s camp. Morgan reported 12 dead and 60 wounded among his Continental troops (there was about 80 dead or wounded among the militia), and captured 2 cannons, 800 muskets, 100 horses and 35 wagons.

On January 25th, Cornwallis assembled his army, with the arrival of Leslie’s reinforcements from Charleston and with the remains of Tarleton’s cavalry, began a pursuit of Morgan (and his prisoners) into North Carolina. At the Catawba river, Morgan was joined by Greene. General William Davidson and 500 North Carolina militia arrived and were sent to guard Beatty’s and Cowan’s fords across the river and to slow down Cornwallis while Greene and Morgan continued their escape northward.

On February 1st, Cornwallis crossed the fords, fired on the militia and charged with bayonets, forcing the militia to flee. Davidson was shot and killed while trying to rally his troops. Cornwallis sent Tarleton after the fleeing militia, and at Tarrant’s Tavern, Tarleton and his cavalry attacked the militia in a mounted saber charge, killing 50 men and dispersing the rest. Cornwallis now continued his pursuit of Morgan, but on February 4th at midnight he arrived at Trading Ford on the Yadkin river, too late to catch Morgan and Greene who had crossed the river earlier that evening, taking all available flatboats with them.

Footnotes for chapter 44:

(1) Governor Rutledge had made Sumter a Brigadier General of the South Carolina militia, on October 6th and would make Marion a Brigadier General on December 30th.

(2) Morgan had resigned from the army after being refused a promotion, but after the defeat at Camden, he rejoined the army and joined Gates at Hillsborough on October 2nd. On October 13th, Congress resolved that Morgan be promoted to Brigadier General.

[next week - chapter 45 - The Battle of Guilford Court House, March 15th 1781]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon)

And hopefully,

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 – 1807.

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :