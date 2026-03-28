The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 43 - The Raid on Richmond, January 4 th 1781

At the end of November 1780, Washington’s army went into winter quarters – the Pennsylvania line to Morristown, the Jersey line to Pompton, the New England line to West Point and the Highlands, and the New York line to Albany to guard against any invasion from Canada.

The 1st Canadian Regiment was wintered at Fishkill, where the families of some of the Canadian soldiers were housed. (In October, as part of the army reorganization, the two Canadian regiments were consolidated into the 1st Canadian regiment under Colonel Moses Hazen. Colonel James Livingston returned to Albany and retired from the Continental Army.)

The French army remained stationed at Newport, while their ships were still blockaded there by the British navy.

At New York, Henry Clinton ordered a raid on Virginia – to destroy the badly needed American supply bases there, and to try to force Greene to withdraw from the Carolinas. On December 20th, Clinton sent Brigadier General Benedict Arnold with 1600 men (the 80th regiment and a detachment of Jaegers under Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Dundas, the Queen’s Rangers under Lieutenant Colonel John Simcoe, 100 of the New York Volunteers under Captain Althause and 200 of the Loyal American Corps) but due to a violent storm on the 26th the ships were scattered, and Arnold and 1200 men reached Hampton Roads on December 30th, and proceeded up the James river in some small boats which he had captured and with two armed ships.

On the evening of January 3rd 1781, Arnold was fired on by the militia with cannons at Hood’s Point, and he sent Simcoe and 130 men to attack the cannon, but the 50 man garrison abandoned the guns and retreated before Simcoe arrived, and spiked the guns.

On January 4th, Arnold landed the troops at Westover, and marched 33 miles to arrive the next morning at Richmond, the seat of the Virginia state government. The 200 militia who were guarding the town, were forced to flee at the approach of Arnold’s troops. Governor Thomas Jefferson and the council fled the town that night, but had to leave behind the books and papers of the council and of the auditor, which Arnold was able to destroy. Arnold stripped the warehouses of tobacco before burning them, as well as destroying several salt warehouses, the powder magazines, a sailcloth factory and a printing press. Simcoe was sent upriver to Westham, where he destroyed the cannon foundry and 36 cannons, a boring mill, 4 workshops and several oat warehouses, and dumped 310 barrels of gunpowder into the river. The warehouses, mills and clothing depot in the nearby town of Chesterfield were also burned. Arnold then re-embarked his troops at Westover, and made his way back to Portsmouth.

The French fleet had been blockaded by the British navy at Newport, but on January 22nd a severe storm scattered Arbuthnot’s squadron, wrecking one ship and dismasting others, and enabled the French to detach De Tilly with a 60-gun ship and 2 frigates on February 9th to make a dash to Chesapeake bay. But Arnold was warned of their coming, and withdrew his smaller ships upriver, where the water was too shallow for the French ships. Seeing that Arnold was out of his reach and fearing that he may be blockaded should he linger, De Tilly put to sea and returned to Newport on February 25th, capturing a British frigate on the way. But Arnold’s raid was too late to stop the decisive action, taken just days before, by Virginia to unite the new nation.

On January 2nd, the General Assembly of Virginia ‘being well satisfied that the happiness, strength and safety of the United States depend, under Providence, upon the ratification of the articles for a Federal Union between the United States, heretofore proposed by Congress for the consideration of the said States respectively, and preferring the good of their country to every object of smaller importance, do Resolve, That this Commonwealth will yield to the Congress of the United States, for the benefit of the United States, all right, title and claim, that the said Commonwealth hath to the lands northwest of the river Ohio…’; that the territory should be formed into distinct states; that Virginia should be reimbursed for the expenses of Clark’s campaign; that Clark should be granted the land that was promised to the soldiers that marched with him (i.e. Louisville); and ‘that the French and Canadian inhabitants… shall be protected in the enjoyment of their rights and liberty’.

This resolution, by Virginia, ‘for the sake of the general good’, removed the objection of Maryland, the only state not to have signed the Articles of Confederation (agreed to by Congress November 15th 1777), and on January 30th, Maryland voted to empower its delegates to ratify the Articles. On February 22nd, after being presented with Maryland’s ratification by its two delegates, Congress ‘ordered that Thursday next be assigned for compleating the Confederation’.

On March 1st 1781, the United States in Congress Assembled met at Philadelphia.

[next week - chapter 44 - The Battle of Cowpens, January 17th 1781]

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