The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 6 - 1780, the Road to Treason

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 42 - The Burning of the Mohawk Valley, October 1780

On June 3rd, Haldimand received his instructions from Lord Germain:

“Sir Henry Clinton’s operations in the Southern Provinces… will, I trust, effectually prevent them sending any Troops towards Detroit or Niagara this Year… Their Safety is at all times of the highest concern to this country and should any misfortune happen to them I am convinced that the fidelity of the Canadians and Indians would not long bind them to the British Interest.”

The British policy for Canada was to maintain the fur trade in order both to control the economy of Canada and to control the Indians, who were to be used to harass the frontier American settlements. Haldimand replied on July 12th that 1000 reinforcements had recently arrived at Quebec, and also that if the French fleet should attack New York, he would assist Knyphausen by making a diversion upon lake Champlain.

On September 5th, Haldimand received Henry Clinton’s letter of July 6th, informing him of the sailing of a French fleet:

“with seven ships of the line & from 20 to 25 transports &c., having on board 5200 land Forces & that their destination is still supposed to be Canada. By information I have received here the French Armament will assemble at Rhode Island a division of which will proceed under the command of the Marquis de Fayette by Connecticut river and No. 4 across the lakes to Saint Johns, the other by the river saint Lawrence”.

(Clinton was relaying the intelligence that he had recently received from Arnold.)

But 4 days later, on September 9th, Haldimand received Clinton’s letter of August 14th, telling him that the French fleet had arrived but:

“there is little probability of their attempting Canada this year, their principle Efforts being directed against this place [i.e. New York]”.

Haldimand replied that:

“for the Purposes of destroying the crops upon the Mohawk river, favoring the escape of Loyalists to complete our Provincial corps, and reclaiming or cutting off the Oneidas, I have ordered a Detachment of 600 chosen troops and a large body of Indians, chiefly from Niagara, under the Command of Sir John Johnson”

and that:

“I hope the Parties mentioned which shall hang as long as possible upon the Frontiers, will alarm the Country & weaken the Force that may collect against you”.

In an effort to disrupt the American spy network in Canada, Governor Haldimand had arrested Charles Hay and Francois Cazeau in April, and had arrested Dr. Boyer Pilon, Pierre Du Calvet, Pierre Charland, Louis Nadeau, Francois Breton and Francois Germain in September. Haldimand now began to organize another attack on the inhabitants and granaries in the Mohawk valley, from both Fort Niagara and from Canada.

At Fort St. Jean, Major Christopher Carleton had assembled a force of 833 men and divided it in 2 – one wing of 484 British regulars, 34 Hessian Jaegers, and 150 loyalists from the King’s Loyal Americans and the King’s Rangers, and a second wing under Captain John Munro of 131 loyalists from the King’s Royal regiment of New York and 34 men from Captain William Fraser’s Independent Rangers. On September 28th the force embarked in 8 ships and 26 bateaux, and travelled down lake Champlain, arriving at Crown Point, before dawn on October 7th. Along the way, Munro’s wing was joined by Daniel Claus and 30 men (a small detachment of rangers and Mohawks), and Carleton’s wing was joined by 108 Kahnawake and Kanehsatake warriors. At this point, Munro and his men left Carleton and marched up the west side of lake George, while Carleton and his men continued up lake Champlain, past Ticonderoga, and up the South river into South bay.

On October 10th, Carleton marched to an abandoned blockhouse and sawmill and burned them, then marched to Fort Anne and demanded its surrender – taking as prisoners Captain Adiel Sherwood and 74 militia-men, before destroying the fort and everything around it. Carleton then marched south to the Hudson river, destroying the farms along the way, burning the Kingsbury and Queensbury districts. During the night, two detachments were sent out on both banks of the Hudson river as far south as Fort Miller, destroying all the farms in their path, and then burning the mills and grain barracks east of Saratoga, before withdrawing after a brush with a body of militia, bringing back a supply of provisions and several prisoners. (Six days later, Fort Edward was abandoned by Lieutenant Colonel Henry Livingston and his 60-man garrison.)

On October 11th, Carleton marched to Fort George and was attacked by a sortie of 48 men – 27 were killed, 8 captured and only 13 escaped, before Captain John Chipman and the remaining garrison of 42 men surrendered. The fort was plundered by the Indians and then burned. Using the fort’s bateaux, the wounded and several loyalist families were sent down lake George, along with the fort’s two 6-pounders. After the expedition had destroyed 2 forts, 6 saw mills, 1 grist mill, 38 dwellings, 33 barns and 1500 tons of hay, the troops then marched north along the west bank of the lake, with the prisoners carrying the Indians’ plunder, and reached Ticonderoga on October 15th, embarked on their ships and bateaux and reached Crown Point on the October 16th, where they encamped to wait for Munro. On the 18th, the Indians returned to Canada.

Munro and his 195 men had left Carleton on October 6th at Bulwagga bay, near Crown Point and marched along the Scroon river and the North Hudson river, arriving at the Sacandaga river on October 11th. The next day, they marched south to the Kayaderosseras Kill and towards Ballstown. At midnight, they began pillaging and burning the houses and barns and taking 30 prisoners, avoiding the church where the Schenectady militia was stationed. Munro and his men retreated before dawn. That morning, the Schenectady and Ballstown militia assembled and began a pursuit, but turned back after receiving reports that Munro’s tories numbered 500 men. Later that afternoon, a group of volunteers set out to try to rescue the prisoners, and soon came upon 3 lame men and 1 very young boy that had been released because they could not keep up with the march. They warned the rescuers not to continue because Munro had ordered that should a pursuit draw near, all of the prisoners were to be immediately dispatched!

Munro reached Carleton at Bullwagga bay on October 24th, and the next day, the recombined force embarked in the ships and boats to return to Canada. En route, they met an express from Governor Haldimand with orders that they were to remain on the lakes as long as navigation remained open – “to draw the attention of the enemy”. However, also on the express vessel was Justus Sherwood, a former Green Mountain Boy, and now a captain in the Queen’s Loyal Rangers, who set off carrying a flag of truce to the Republic of Vermont, under the guise of negotiating further prisoner exchanges, but whose real mission was to further talks regarding Vermont resuming an allegiance to the British crown.

The attempted courtship of Vermont by the British had begun when Lieutenant Colonel Beverly Robinson (head of the British Secret Service in New York and the person who had started the treasonous correspondence with Benedict Arnold) wrote a secret letter to Ethan Allan on March 30th 1780, offering a separate government for Vermont if they would join with the British.

“I have often been informed that you & most of Vermont, are opposed to ye wild & chimerical Skeme of ye Americans, in attempt’g to separate this Continent from Great Britain & to establish an Independ’t State of their own & that you would willingly assist in uniting America again to Great Britain… I think upon yr taking an active part and imboding ye Inhabitants of Vermont in favour of ye Crown of England, to act as the Com’d in Chief shall direct that you may obtain a separate Government under the King…”

Allen shared Robinson’s proposal with his brother Ira and with the governor of Vermont, Thomas Chittenden. Vermont was also negotiating to join the United States as a separate state. On June 2nd, after postponing a hearing “to hear and examine into and finally determine the disputes and differences relative to jurisdiction between the three states, New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay and New York, and the people of the district commonly known by the name of the New Hampshire Grants”, on September 16th, Congress resolved:

“that it be earnestly recommended to the people who have assumed an Independent jurisdiction over the district aforesaid immediately to desist from the exercise thereof, and to remain until a final determination shall take place”.

After hearings on September 19th and 20th, where Ira Allen and Stephen Bradley from Vermont were present, on September 27th, Congress resolved that further consideration be postponed.

Among the Indians in Canada, about 300 Kahnawake and Kanehsatake warriors had been recruited to Haldimand’s raids. After 108 of them had left on Carleton’s raid, the other 200 Indians were then sent with Lieutenant Richard Houghton on a raid into Vermont. Leaving Fort St. Jean, they travelled up lake Champlain to the mouth of the Onion river, where they left their bateaux and followed the river inland and then down the first branch of the White river. On October 16th, they attacked the towns of Tunbridge and Royalton – plundering the houses, taking prisoners and the burning the buildings. Anyone who resisted capture or attempted to escape were killed and scalped. After destroying 2 mills, 32 houses and 32 barns loaded with grain, and running off the cattle, hogs and sheep, and after taking 26 prisoners and 30 horses, Houghton retreated towards Randolph and encamped for the night. Houghton also released an aged prisoner, with letters to give to the militia, that if they were pursued, every prisoner would be killed.

About 300 militia-men, under Colonel John House, gathered at Randolph, and at midnight set off after the Indians and soon met the out-guard of the Indian encampment. After an exchange of gun fire, the militia halted to reorganize, which allowed Houghton enough time to retreat, abandoning much of their plunder and horses. In the morning, after finding the camp abandoned, the militia marched north up the second branch of the White river to Brookfield, but found no evidence of the Indians, and the militia returned to their homes. Houghton had gone west and up the third branch of the White river, and then back down the Onion river to their bateaux at lake Champlain, and arrived at Fort St. Jean on October 21st.

It was after this British raid into Vermont, that Justus Sherwood then arrived, under a flag of truce, to continue negotiations, and met with Ethan Allen to discuss the British proposal. Allen agreed to meet Sherwood “if it was no Dam’d Arnold Plan to sell his Country & his own honour by Betraying the trust repos’d in him”. Allen told him that no offer was of any interest to him personally, but only the will of the people of Vermont could sway him. Allen was more interested in a neutrality pact, that would protect Vermont from British raids out of Canada, while the talks were going on. Later, it was agreed that Ira Allen would travel to Canada to continue the talks.

At the same time as Carleton’s raids, John Johnson left Montreal with 227 men of the King’s Royal Regiment of New York and 25 Jaegers and arrived at Buck island (now called Carleton island) on September 20th, where he joined with Leake’s 60-man Independent company that had been stationed there at Fort Haldimand. Leaving behind a 25-man garrison at the fort, the combined force travelled to Oswego the next day and waited there for John Butler and his rangers from Niagara. Delayed by severe storms, Butler and 156 rangers, and 160 British regulars, along with 265 Senecas and Mohawks under Cornplanter and Joseph Brant, began arriving at Oswego on September 29th. Johnson, with 900 men, left Oswego on October 2nd, with the provisions and artillery (1 coehorn and 1 three-pounder) sent in 18 bateaux to the end of Onondaga lake and then pulled on crude sleds, marched south to the destroyed town of Unadilla on the Susquehanna river, and then marched east to reach the Schoharie Kill on October 16th – a march of over 250 miles.

Before dawn on October 17th, Johnson and his army began marching north, down the east side of the Schoharie valley, and after bypassing the Upper Fort on the west side, with its 75 man garrison of militia under Captain Jacob Hager, Johnson ordered his men to destroy all the houses, barns, grain barracks and livestock as they advanced towards Middleburgh, while plundering the houses of any food and valuables. Surrounding the Middle Fort and its 250-man garrison, Johnson fired on the fort with his two pieces and then demanded its surrender, which was refused by Colonel Vrooman of the 15th Albany County Militia regiment (which was reinforced by State Levies from New York and Massachusetts).

After ordering the destruction of the area’s buildings, Johnson then abandoned his attempt on the fort and continued moving northward towards Schoharie, and fired on the Lower Fort with its 150 militiamen under Lieutenant Colonel Volkert Veeder, before marching on, while again killing and destroying everything along their way, and finally camped at Fly creek – the end of their day’s 12 mile long path of destruction.

New York Governor George Clinton had arrived at Albany on October 17th and sent the 2nd Albany brigade under Brigadier General Robert Van Rensselaer into the Mohawk valley after Johnson. (Clinton had already sent Brigadier General Abraham Ten Broeck and the 1st Albany brigade up the Hudson river after Carleton.) On the 18th, Rensselaer’s troops marched all day from Schenectady and arrived at midnight at Fort Hunter.

On October 18th, Johnson’s troops marched north towards the Mohawk valley. Johnson sent Brant and his Mohawks and Captain Andrew Thompson and 150 rangers to destroy the settlement around Fort Hunter – plundering the houses of food and valuables and then burning them. Upon reaching the Mohawk river, Johnson divided his force in two and proceeded westward, destroying everything in their path on both sides of the river, and after marching 24 miles that day, camped at Anthony’s Nose at midnight.

Colonel John Brown was stationed at Fort Paris in Stone Arabia with 150 Massachusetts Levies, a detachment of 60 New York State Levies and 22 Tryon County rangers. On the evening of October 18th, 150 men of Brown’s regiment were sent from Fort Planck and Fort Plain (renamed Fort Rensselaer) to reinforce Brown at Fort Paris. On the morning of the 19th, Brown and 380 men marched out, either to join up with Rensselaer’s army, or else to meet up with Johnson’s army – if he could delay Johnson long enough, then it might allow Rensselaer time to catch up.

On October 19th, Johnson recombined his forces on the north bank and marched west to Homestead creek where he then marched north towards Stone Arabia. Brown’s advance guard ran into Johnson’s frontal screen – Brant and 50 men, and were driven back into the main body. Brown’s forces had taken position in a woods behind a stone fence which bordered the roadway. Johnson’s van advanced through a field to a stone fence on the far side of the road and a brief skirmish commenced, in which Colonel Brown was killed. As Brant’s men were working around Brown’s right flank and McDonell and the rangers were sent to turn the left, Johnson sent the British regulars over the fences and drove the Americans out of the woods in disorder as they fled back to the fort. The Americans had 40 killed, including Brown, while the British had 4 killed. Firing from the 4-pounder, dissuaded Johnson from attacking the fort. Johnson now moved his troops forward and destroyed the settlement of Stone Arabia, and then moved westward, back to the Mohawk river, and resumed their destruction.

Rensselaer had continued his march all night along the south shore of the Mohawk river and in the morning arrived at Anthony’s Nose. Along the way, Rensselaer’s 500 men had been joined by 50 Oneida warriors under Lieutenant Colonel Louis Atayataghronghta, who were sent to scout the Noses to determine if an ambush was in place. When informed that Johnson had decamped and the way was clear, Rensselaer resumed his march and by about noon, the army was a mile below Fort Rensselaer, where the men were finally allowed time to prepare a meal. After being joined by Colonel Lewis Dubois from Fort Rensselaer with about 400 New York State Levies and about 200 Tryon County militiamen, the army crossed the river and marched west in pursuit, and finally, near sunset, his advance corps came upon Johnson’s rear guard at Klock’s field, near Fort Nelles.

Johnson formed up his troops, with the rangers on his right in the woods along the river bank, with the regulars and the provincials in columns in the centre flats and with the Jaegers and Brant’s Mohawks in the orchard on higher ground on the left. Rensselaer advanced against the centre with his Albany militia, with his advance corps of militia and Oneidas moving forward to engage Brant and the Jaegers, and he sent Dubois and the Levies through the wooded high ground to try to gain Johnson’s flank. While Rensselaer had to greatly endeavour to rally the Albany militia which was in great confusion and disorder after confronting Johnson’s regulars, the advance troops had forced Brant and the Jaegers to pull back, and Johnson had to send in reinforcements, but Dubois had outflanked them and forced them to flee. It was now close to being dark, and Rensselaer ordered the firing to cease, least the men should kill each other, and with the militia in disorder, and as Dubois advanced against the British, he found that the firing in his rear was from the Albany militia, he ordered a withdrawal from the field. This gave Johnson time to march his troops to the ford and cross the river to the south side, with much of the cattle and plunder left behind. The next morning they made their escape and using the southern route to avoid Fort Herkimer, on October 26th finally they arrived at Oswego where Johnson dispersed his expedition and he sailed in a sloop for Montreal with his 64 prisoners.

Rensselaer pursued the British as far as Fort Herkimer, where he was joined by reinforcements with Governor Clinton, who now took command, and continued the pursuit until within 15 miles of Oneida lake, when their provisions were entirely exhausted and they were forced to halt and make their return march.

In Quebec, Haldimand would later write to both Germain and Clinton, with an account of the Mohawk valley raids, but first he would urgently write to Germain, on October 25th, and would enclose with his letter, three documents that he had lately received:

(1) a plan of an attack upon Quebec, that had been taken from Henry Laurens, who was on his way to the Netherlands as a commissioner of Congress to negotiate a treaty of amity and commerce, when his ship was captured off the coast of Newfoundland – sent to him by Admiral Hughes from Halifax;

(2) a proclamation to the Canadians by the Marquis de la Fayette – sent to him by Henry Clinton from New York (who obtained it from Arnold); and

(3) a letter to the Indians of Canada from Rochambeau – intercepted from Indians returning to Canada from Rhode Island.

Haldimand was now convinced that:

“the Enemy have serious Thoughts of attacking this Province early in the Spring… Could I persuade myself that in Case of an Attack the Canadians would stand neuter, I think I could defend this Province with a less Force – but when I see the Common People influenced by their old Prejudice & all Ranks so totally blind to their true Interests, as not to wish a long Continuance of their present happy Government, I am led to believe that the Appearance of our Enemy would be followed by the Revolt of a great part of the Province”.

[next week - Part 7 - 1781, the Road to Yorktown, chapter 43 - The Raid on Richmond, January 4th 1781]

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