The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 6 - 1780, the Road to Treason

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 41 - The Capture of Andre & the Escape of Arnold, September 23 rd & 24 th 1780

On May 10th 1780, Lafayette arrived at Washington’s headquarters at Morristown with secret information from the French king, Louis XVI(9). Lafayette had returned from France, landing at Boston on April 28th, and was now informing General Washington that France was sending an ‘expedition particuliere’ to America – 6000 troops and 6 ships-of-the-line under Lieutenant-General Rochambeau. After meeting with General Washington, Lafayette proceeded to Philadelphia, arriving on May 15th, and met with La Luzerne, the French ambassador, who then presented the plan to Congress. In an effort to beguile the British, General Washington asked Lafayette to prepare a proclamation to the Canadians – a ruse to make the British think that the destination of the French fleet was Canada, and a few copies were allowed to pass into British hands.

On June 1st, a handbill published by the British authorities reached Washington’s camp, and made known the surrender at Charleston. Knyphausen thought that, after this news of the capture of Charleston, a sudden show of military protection, would produce a general desertion among Washington’s troops and rally back the inhabitants of the Jerseys to allegiance to the crown.

On the evening of June 5th, 5000 British troops crossed from Staten island to Elizabethtown Point. The troops at Elizabethtown, under Colonel Dayton, were too weak in numbers and retreated, while skirmishing with the British, to the village of Connecticut Farms, where they joined with the troops under General Maxwell, but they were again forced to retreat. Some of the British troops began to pillage and set fire to the houses. During the sacking of the village, the church that Rev. Caldwell had moved to after his church in Elizabethtown had been burned, was now also burned, and his wife was killed.

Knyphausen now moved on towards Morristown, to try to draw out General Washington, and halted at the village at the foot of the Short Hills. On the bank of the Rahway river, Maxwell drew up his brigade plus the local militia, while General Washington arrived with his main army, in good order, in the rear of the Short Hills. Knyphausen, now convinced that he had been completely misinformed as to the disposition of the Jersey people and of the army, retreated during the night back to Elizabethtown, before recrossing his troops to Staten island.

Early in April, Arnold had met in Philadelphia with Philip Schuyler, who was now a New York delegate to Congress and had been elected chairman of a committee to meet with General Washington on the reorganization of the army. Arnold asked Schuyler to speak to General Washington about a new command for Arnold as commander of West Point. Late in May, after almost a year, Arnold again sent Stansbury to Andre to restate his terms for joining the British side – ₤10,000, plus command of a Loyalist battalion with the rank of brigadier general, and a ‘conference with an officer of confidence’.

Knyphausen, who was in charge in New York while Clinton and Andre were in South Carolina, answered with assurances that he would take up the matter with Henry Clinton, and that he had procured two rings which are exactly alike for the purpose of communication, and sent one to Arnold, and retained the other for the officer of confidence who would later meet secretly with him.

Upon receiving Knyphausen’s response on June 7th, Arnold replied from Philadelphia (through Stansbury) that he would stop at Washington’s camp at Morristown, while on his way to Connecticut to try to sell his house and collect his debts, and that he had heard of a secret joint French and American invasion of Canada, and he sent him a copy of Lafayette’s proclamation for the Canadians. (General Washington had sent the draught of the proclamation to Arnold, who was to give it to the printer.)

Upon arriving at Morristown on June 12th, Arnold sent another message to Knyphausen with more details of the plan for the invasion of Canada – that a French fleet with 6000 men was to rendezvous with General Washington at Rhode Island. Arnold later added that he expected to be offered the command of West Point. On his way to Hartford, Arnold stopped off to inspect West Point, and on June 16th sent another message to Knyphausen – giving devastating details of what he had seen as he had ridden around the hilltop fortifications and riverfront batteries with the present commander at West Point, Robert Howe!!!

On June 17th, Henry Clinton and his fleet from the south arrived at Staten island. Fearing for the safety of West Point, General Washington left Greene with Maxwell’s and Stark’s brigades, and set off on June 21st with the main army toward the Highlands. Once Henry Clinton saw the American army move, on June 23rd Knyphausen was ordered to march with 5000 troops from Elizabethtown, hoping to destroy the public stores at Morristown.

At Springfield, the British met strong resistance from the Americans before forcing them to pull back to the Short Hills. Not wanting to fight his way through the difficult passes between the hills, Knyphausen’s troops set fire to the town of Springfield and retreated back to Elizabethtown, while being harassed all the way by the militia.

Now back in Philadelphia from his trip north, on July 7th Arnold sent Stansbury with a reply to Knyphausen, wanting an answer to his request for ₤10000, and further informed him of the misinformation that he had sent earlier – that New York was the real target of the joint French-American operation, that Canada was ‘a secondary object in case the other fails’!!! Not waiting for an answer, on July 11th, Arnold sent Samuel Wallis to Henry Clinton, repeating his demand for an answer or he would break off negotiations.

The next day, Arnold added that:

“If I point out a plan of cooperation by which S.H. shall possess himself of West Point, the garrison, etc., ₤20000 I think will be a cheap purchase of so much importance”.

Arnold, hoping to become the new commander of West Point, was offering to deliver the strategic fort and its 3000 troops to the British for ₤20000 – which would give to the British, command of the Highlands and of the Hudson river, splitting the American states in two and blocking communication with New England, and stopping General Washington from maneuvering his army around New York.

On July 11th, the French fleet of 8 ships-of-the-line, 3 frigates, a cutter, a corvette, 2 smaller ships and 28 transports, arrived at Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island, and Rochambeau landed his 5000 troops at Newport, placing himself and his troops under the command of General Washington, who had sent Lafayette to meet with him to concert plans for a proposed attack upon New York. On July 13th, a British fleet under Admiral Graves, which had been sent to try to stop the French fleet, arrived at New York to join Admiral Arbuthnot. After Graves’s ships were refitted, the combined fleet under Arbuthnot sailed on July 19th and arrived off of Newport on the 23rd. Henry Clinton determined to forestall the attack on New York by getting between Washington’s army and the French, and proceeded to move 6000 men to Throg’s Neck, where they were embarked on transports by July 27th in preparation for a move to attack the French army at Newport.

General Washington then crossed the Hudson river with his army to Peekskill and prepared to move towards King’s Bridge – to force Henry Clinton to abandon his attack on Newport, by threatening to strike New York during his absence. Clinton received word from Arbuthnot at Newport that the French had been reinforced with American militia and guns and that their fortifications were too strong to be carried. Clinton then called off the attack on Newport and hastened with his troops back to New York. Arbuthnot retired for refitting at Gardiners bay, on the eastern end of Long island. Arbuthnot would be reinforced by Admiral Rodney and his fleet from the West Indies in September, to maintain the blockade of the French at Newport. General Washington set up a post with small works at Dobb’s Ferry on the east side of the Hudson river, and re-crossed the Hudson river at King’s Ferry and marched south to Tappan, on the west side of the Hudson river opposite of Dobbs Ferry, to be on hand for a future attempt on New York.

On July 31st, when Arnold arrived at King’s Ferry, General Washington informed him that he was to be his divisional commander, in charge of the left wing of the army. But Arnold argued against this and insisted on the command at West Point. On August 3rd, General Washington appointed Benedict Arnold to take command of West Point, including all the posts from Fishkill to King’s Ferry, which were garrisoned by the militia from New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Colonel James Livingston and the 1st Canadian Regiment were to garrison the redoubts at Stony Point and Verplanck’s Point, which protected King’s Ferry.

Andre’s answer to Arnold, that “should we, through your means, possess ourselves of 3000 men and its artillery and stores, the sum even of ₤20000 should be paid you”, arrived at his home in Philadelphia on August 15th, and finally reached him on August 24th, as Peggy Arnold tried to find a courier to take the message to her husband at West Point. Meanwhile, Arnold had written her letters that contained more intelligence on Washington’s plans and movements, that she then forwarded to Andre. Arnold began slowly dissipating West Point’s(10) troop strength and depleting its provisions.

After five fruitless weeks of trying to find a way to smuggle letters in and out of New York, Arnold finally received a letter from Andre on September 8th(11), proposing a meeting between them at Dobbs Ferry, on the edge of the American lines, under a flag of truce, on September 11th. Andre left New York on the sloop Vulture and sailed up the Hudson river to Dobbs Ferry and alighted on the east bank, where he expected to meet Arnold. Arnold boarded a bateau at Squire Smith’s(12) wharf at his country house, Belmont, overlooking Haverstraw bay, near Stony Point, to cross the river. As Arnold’s bateau approached Dobbs Ferry, a British gunboat opened fire on it, and Arnold and his crew escaped back to the western shore. Andre had not thought to tell the officers of the British patrol boats that an American bateau was coming for a meeting. The meeting attempt failed and Andre sailed back to New York, and Arnold returned to West Point.

On September 16th, Arnold received a letter from General Washington that he and his staff (Lafayette, Knox, Gouvion and 6 aides) would be crossing the Hudson river at Kings Ferry on the 18th, en route to a meeting with the French admiral and general at Hartford on September 21st. Arnold wrote immediately to Clinton, that if the British moved quickly, they could capture General Washington as he crossed the river with only a few score troops – his escort of 22 dragoons!!! But Arnold’s letter reached the British too late.

On September 18th, Arnold received a letter from Andre aboard the sloop Vulture. Arnold answered the next day, proposing a meeting on the 20th. He told the British that they would have a second chance to capture General Washington, as well as capture West Point, when he would lodge at West Point on his return trip on the 24th!!! But the meeting again failed, when Smith could not obtain a boat from the quartermaster at Kings Ferry. Arnold now arranged to have his bateau tow a boat down to Belmont from West Point.

On September 21st, Arnold received a new message from Andre. Late that night, Smith and two tenant farmers rowed out to the Vulture, where Andre joined them, and they rowed back to the western shore. Andre and Arnold met alone for two hours, where Arnold gave Andre some documents – a summary of the American army’s strength, a report of the troops at West Point and the other Hudson river defences and an estimate of the forces needed to garrison the defences properly, a return of the ordinance on hand, a plan of artillery deployment in event of an alarm, his detailed analysis of the defensive defects of West Point, and a copy of the minutes, that General Washington had sent to him, of the council of war of September 6th !!!

When the two farmers, pleading fatigue, refused to row Andre back down river to the Vulture, and fearing that with the approaching dawn it was becoming too light, Arnold and Andre rode to Smith’s house to continue their talk, until Andre could be returned the next night to the Vulture.

But, despite Arnold’s order not to fire on the Vulture, Colonel Livingston, commanding the 1st Canadian regiment at Fort Lafayette on Verplanck’s Point, was worried that the presence of this British war ship invited loyalists to row out to it and to plot mischief. Livingston had a howitzer and a four-pounder dragged out onto Teller’s Point to harass the Vulture while a twelve-pounder was dragged close enough to fire and pound the ship. The Vulture dropped down-river, being hulled six times, with her sail and rigging in ruins. Arnold’s plan to return Andre to the Vulture was also now in ruins.

Fearing that the river would be crawling with American gunboats after the engagement with the Vulture, and that it would not be possible for Andre to escape down-river to overtake the Vulture, Smith accompanied Andre, on horseback, in his escape, using passes from Arnold to get by the American lines, and hoping to get past the ‘Cowboys’ – loyalist gangs that robbed and sold livestock to the British. On the 23rd, near Pine’s Bridge on the Croton river, Smith left to return home, and Andre continued alone towards the British line, but near Tarrytown, was stopped by a gang of ‘Skinners’ – patriot militiamen who banded together to waylay and rob loyalist travellers. Demanding money, they strip-searched Andre, and discovered in his boots the hidden documents from Arnold.

Andre was brought to Colonel John Jameson at the American outpost at North Castle. Jameson planned to send a letter, along with the documents and with Andre himself, to Arnold at West Point. But, on the advice of Major Benjamin Tallmadge, a high-ranking officer in Washington’s secret service, Andre was taken instead to South Salem, 15 miles east of the river and away from any British ships, and the documents were to be taken instead to General Washington.

On September 24th, after having returned by bateau to West Point, Arnold was awaiting the arrival of General Washington and his staff on their return from Hartford, when he received Jameson’s message that they had captured Andre and had sent the documents to General Washington. Arnold fled to his bateau and ordered the crew to take him to Stony Point. After inspecting West Point (and not finding Arnold there), General Washington arrived at Arnold’s headquarters and received the letter and documents from Jameson.

General Washington ordered his aide, Alexander Hamilton, and Lafayette’s aide, James McHenry to chase after Arnold, but they failed to catch him before he boarded the Vulture. General Washington ordered Greene to march immediately from Tappan with the left wing of the army and take command of West Point.

A court-martial, composed of 6 major-generals (including Lafayette) and 8 brigadiers, with Greene as president, was held for Andre on September 29th at Orangetown, New Jersey, where the board reported that Andre “ought to be considered as a spy from the enemy and that, agreeable to the law and usage of nations, it is their opinion he ought to suffer death”. Andre was hanged on October 2nd.

Arnold was paid ₤6315 as compensation for his losses, and was made a brigadier general in the British army. At West Point, every memento of his name was expunged from the garrison – Fort Arnold was changed to Fort Clinton.

Men swore that if they caught Arnold, they would cut off the leg wounded in the nation’s service at Quebec and Saratoga, bury it with full honours, and then hang the rest of him on a gibbet.(13)

Footnotes for chapter 40:

(9) A Special Note regarding Louis XVI: On August 10th 1779, the king had freed all the serfs upon the royal domains, hoping that the French landowners would follow his example.

(10) The erection of four major forts, a blockhouse, a ring of hilltop redoubts and a string of river-level gun emplacements at West Point had been supervised by the chief engineer in the Hudson Highlands, Tadeusz Kosciuszko.

(11) Arnold used Colonel Elisha Sheldon’s double agent, Elijah Hunter, who was trusted by the British but loyal to the Americans. Sheldon was unaware of Arnold’s treason, thinking instead that Arnold was communicating with an American spy in New York.

(12) Squire Joshua Smith, the brother of the loyalist chief justice of New York, had supervised the spy network under Robert Howe, Arnold’s predecessor. Smith was trusted by neither side. Smith thought that Arnold was meeting with an American spy.

(13) For more on this issue, please see the Appendix B – ‘In Defence of Benedict Arnold’s Left Leg’.

[next week - chapter 42 - The Burning of the Mohawk Valley, October 1780]

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