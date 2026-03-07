The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 6 - 1780, the Road to Treason

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 40 - The Battle of Camden, August 16th 1780

Clinton sent three expeditions to subdue the back-country and establish outposts – one was to move up the Savannah river to Augusta, another was to proceed up the southwest side of the Santee river to the district of Ninety Six, and the third, under Cornwallis, was to march up the northeast bank of the Santee river.

Along the way, Cornwallis learned that Colonel Abraham Buford and 380 men of the 3rd Virginia Detachment had been at Lenud’s Ferry when Lincoln surrendered and had now turned around to retreat north to North Carolina. Cornwallis sent Tarleton and 270 dragoons to chase after Buford, catching up to him on May 29th at Waxhaw. Buford ordered his men into a single line, and Tarleton divided his dragoons into three and charged at the American line in the front and on the flanks. Buford’s men (most of whom were raw recruits) were able to fire only one volley before Tarleton’s men cut the line to pieces with their sabres. Buford sent a white flag to Tarleton to surrender, but the flag was refused, and the British continued the attack – stabbing those who had laid down their guns to surrender. 113 were killed and 147 wounded, who were paroled, and 53 taken prisoner in the massacre, while the British had 5 killed and 12 wounded. Buford and about 100 men were able to escape.

The other two detachments met with nothing but submission, and Clinton persuaded himself that South Carolina was subdued and stationed garrisons in various parts to maintain its subjection. On June 5th, he embarked for New York, leaving Cornwallis in command of the troops in the south.

On June 13th, Congress resolved ‘that Major General Gates immediately repair to and take command in the southern department’. On July 25th, Gates would arrive at Deep River, North Carolina and take command of De Kalb’s two Maryland Continental regiments, the Delaware Continental regiment and three artillery companies, plus Armand’s 60 dragoons. On July 27th, Gates marched with his 1000-man army to Camden, the 1000-man British garrison and supply depot in the South Carolina interior. Along the way, Gates was joined by 100 Virginia state troops, 2100 North Carolina militia and 700 Virginia militia, before arriving at Rugeley’s Mill, 12 miles from Camden, on August 13th. On August 15th, Gates ordered a night march to attack the British garrison at Camden. Gates also ordered Thomas Sumter(5) and his partisans to the north of Camden, and ordered Thomas Marion(5) and his partisans to the south of Camden, to isolate the battlefield, burning all the boats on the Santee river.

After being alerted to Gates’s movements, Cornwallis had marched 100 miles from Charleston with 1000 reinforcements in 4 days and arrived at Camden on August 13th. Cornwallis decided not to wait for Gates to attack, and instead ordered a night march from Camden to surprise Gates’s troops. In the early morning of August 16th, Colonel Armand’s dragoons, who were leading the American van, suddenly ran into Lieutenant Colonel Tarleton’s dragoons, who were leading the British march! Tarleton’s sabre charge forced back Armand’s men, but fire from the Virginia state troops forced Tarleton to withdraw. After 15 minutes of fighting, both sides fell back to regroup.

Gates placed De Kalb with the 2nd Maryland and the 1st Delaware regiments on the right side of the road, and the North Carolina and Virginia militiamen on the left of the road, and the 1st Maryland regiment in reserve. Cornwallis placed his loyalist regiments on his left flank and Lieutenant Webster and the British regiments on the right flank – opposite the American militia. When Cornwallis ordered Webster and his British regulars to charge with bayonets, the militia, most of who were in battle for their first time, broke and ran. (One regiment of North Carolina militia, that was stationed closest to the 1st Delaware regiment, did not flee but held its ground.) Seeing the panic, Gates fled with the militia back to Charlotte.

De Kalb’s troops twice repulsed the attack from the British left flank, and then successfully counterattacked. Instead of pursuing the fleeing militia, Webster then turned to the left, attacked the 1st Maryland regiment and forced them to retreat, so that they could not link up with De Kalb’s forces. De Kalb’s 600 men now faced the 2000 British troops, but De Kalb would not consider retreating. Cornwallis then ordered Banastre’s dragoons to attack from the rear, and De Kalb’s troops finally were forced to break and run. Some of the Continentals were able to retreat through the woods in a compact fighting group. After the battle, Tarleton resumed his pursuit of the fleeing militia for 20 miles, killing as he rode. At Rugeley’s Mill, Tarleton attacked Armand’s dragoons and captured the American baggage.

During the final charge, De Kalb was mortally wounded, captured by the British and died three days later, from eleven sword, bayonet and bullet wounds. The Americans suffered 240 killed – 162 Continentals, 63 North Carolina militia, and 15 South Carolina and Virginia militia, and 290 taken prisoner – 206 Continentals, 82 North Carolina militia and 2 Virginia militia. The British had 68 killed and 245 wounded.

On August 18th, Tarleton was sent in pursuit of Thomas Sumter after his attacks on the British outposts at Rocky Mount (July 30th) and Hanging Rock (August 6th). Tarleton surprised Sumter and 800 men while they were cooking, bathing and resting at their camp at Fishing creek – killing or wounding 150, taking 310 prisoner, capturing 800 horses, 1100 stands of arms and 46 loaded wagons, and releasing 150 loyalist prisoners. Sumter was somehow able to escape on a saddleless wagon horse, without coat, hat or boots.

After destroying boats at Murry’s Ferry and Nelson’s Ferry, Marion learned that a strong 38-man British escort were holding a large group of American prisoners at Thomas Sumter’s abandoned plantation. On August 24th, Marion and his men rode through the night and before dawn surprised the British troops, who were asleep with their arms stacked in the front yard. Marion killed or captured 22 British soldiers and released 150 Maryland and Delaware Continentals. On September 4th, Marion’s 50-man force attacked and routed the advance guard of Major Ganey, and then retreated, drawing Ganey and his 200 loyalist troops into an ambush near Blue Savannah. Cornwallis sent Major Wemyss and the 63rd regiment, who had been confiscating houses and horses from pro-American families, to attack Marion. During a night attack, Marion waylaid Wemyss’s stragglers, capturing 30 men, and then beat a hasty retreat. Realizing that he was greatly outnumbered, Marion broke camp and retreated to North Carolina. Wemyss would lay waste to 50 plantations, carrying off their slaves for use as slave labour for the British army.

Cornwallis began establishing a growing network of fortified towns and outposts to control conquered Georgia and South Carolina, and decided that the subjugation of North Carolina was essential to the eventual invasion and conquest of Virginia. Major Patrick Ferguson was sent to the area of northern South Carolina and western North Carolina, to intimidate the rebels and to raise and train loyalist troops, and to cover Cornwallis’s flank on his march into North Carolina.

At Gilberttown, Ferguson and his 800 Carolina loyalists and 100 infantry defeated Charles McDowell and his local militia, driving them over the mountains into the Holston river settlements. There, McDowell’s 160 men joined with Isaac Shelby and John Sevier(6) and their 480 militia. Colonel William Campbell, who was made the overall commander, arrived with 400 riflemen from Virginia and Colonel Benjamin Cleveland arrived with 350 North Carolina militia.

On September 26th they had begun their march in pursuit of Ferguson, and on October 7th they had arrived at Kings Mountain, near the North and South Carolina border. Along the way, they were joined by 120 North Carolina militia, 100 South Carolina militia and 30 Georgia militia – now numbering 1300 men. Campbell with Shelby came up the two sides of the southwest ridge, while Cleveland with Sevier came up the northeast ridge to surround Ferguson. Ferguson formed his men into a rough square, fired volleys and then charged with bayonets, while Campbell’s men retreated, reloaded and returned to the attack. Being completely encircled, Ferguson lead a desperate sally to try to break the line, but every man in the charge was killed or mortally wounded. The remaining British troops were driven in and threw down their arms to surrender. The British had 119 killed, including Ferguson, 123 wounded and 664 captured, while the Americans had 28 killed and 62 wounded. Cornwallis evacuated Charlotte, North Carolina and retreated back to Winnsboro, South Carolina.

On September 28th, after returning from North Carolina, Marion attacked and routed Colonel Ball and his 46 loyalist troops at midnight from three sides at Black Mingo Swamp, and forced them to flee through the woods. Marion took 13 prisoners and captured a useful supply of horses, guns and ammunition. On October 25th, Marion attacked Lieutenant Colonel Tynes and his raiders at their camp at Tearcoat Swamp at night, killing 3, wounding 14 and capturing 23 loyalists.

Cornwallis now sent Tarleton and his legion of dragoons and mounted infantry to hunt down Marion, who rode to meet him with his 400 partisans. Marion learned that Tarleton was camped at Richardson’s plantation(7), was warned of their superior numbers, and then turned and galloped through swampy forests and shallow streams and into Ox Swamp. Tarleton followed him but finally had to call off the chase, saying ‘as for that old fox, the devil himself could not catch him’, earning Marion the nickname of ‘Swamp Fox’.

With Tarleton in the low-country chasing Marion (who was asked by Gates to create a diversion in the lower part of the state), Sumter was asked by Gates to threaten Winnsboro and try to have Cornwallis’s mounted troops pursue him. Gates hoped that these diversions would so weaken the British garrison that General Smallwood and his Continentals and militia could strike directly at Winnsboro.

On November 8th, Cornwallis ordered Wemyss with his dragoons and mounted infantry to attack Sumter. Early the next morning, Wemyss and his troops caught up to Sumter at Fish Dam Ford and charged the camp – with 5 dragoons assigned the task of finding Sumter’s tent and killing him as soon as the attack would begin. Sumter was able to fight them off and again escaped – without coat, hat, boots or trousers. Pickets firing on the British column, shot and wounded Wemyss, toppling him from his horse and taking him out of the action before the fighting began. While the British charged, the partisans fired from both flanks and the charge fell into disorder. The British then regrouped, dismounted and charged with bayonets, driving back the American left. The American right opened up a heavy fire on the British and forced them to retreat. The British had 7 killed and the Americans had 4 killed, while the Americans captured 14 British wounded troops who had been left behind, including Wemyss, and a parcel of horses. Cornwallis now sent Tarleton, with reinforcements, in pursuit of Sumter and his forces, whose number now swelled to 1000 men.

Sumter decided not to retreat but to make a stand against Tarleton, and moved his forces to the nearby farm of Captain Blackstock, leaving a small detachment under Patrick Carr, at the ford of the Enoree river, to watch for and delay Tarleton if possible. Carr was also holding the prisoners captured at Fish Dam Ford. On November 20th, Tarleton stormed through the ford, smashing into Carr’s position, and Carr and his men retreated. Tarleton’s dragoons cut down most of the loyalist and British prisoners before they could identify themselves. Tarleton pressed on with his 170 dragoons and 80 mounted infantry, leaving the artillery and infantry to follow.

At Blackstock’s farm, Tarleton ordered Major John Money and the mounted infantry to dismount and attack Sumter’s advance troops, of Georgia militia under Colonel Twiggs, with bayonets, driving them back onto Sumter’s main position, before being fired on by the North Carolina militia from the log barns. Meanwhile, Sumter ordered Colonel Lacey and his South Carolina militia to swing quietly through the woods and flank Tarleton’s unsuspecting dragoons, shooting 20 of them, before being attacked and driven back. While watching Lacey’s attack, Sumter was wounded, as five buckshot hit his chest and one struck under his right shoulder, chipped his spine and lodged under his left shoulder. Tarleton now ordered his dragoons to charge up the hill against Sumter’s main position to support the 63rd regiment, coming under intense fire before retreating, with Tarleton picking up and carrying on his horse the mortally wounded Money. The British left 92 dead and 100 wounded on the field, while Sumter had 3 killed and 4 wounded. Tarleton waited for reinforcements for another attack the next morning. But, Colonel Twiggs, now in command, left decoy camp-fires burning, and during the night, quietly forded the Tyger river and dispersed the troops. Tarleton returned to the British base at Brierley’s Ford.

Cornwallis held the key towns with a chain of fortified garrisons at Savannah, Charleston, Beaufort and Georgetown in the low-country and at Augusta, Ninety-Six, Winnsboro and Camden in the back-country, with his main army encamped at Winnsboro. But the Americans held the hinterland of mountains, forests, swamps and savannahs. Britain’s southern strategy would continue in its attempt to subdue the Carolinas, and then would proceed to the next decisive step – Virginia. If Virginia were to fall, then the frontier settlements in the Kentucky and Illinois country would soon follow, and that fight for the Ohio (which Washington himself had helped to start 27 years ago) could be lost to the British.

On October 5th, Congress had resolved to direct General Washington to hold a court of enquiry(8) on the conduct of Gates, and to appoint an officer to command the southern army until such enquiry be made. On October 30th, Congress resolved to approve General Washington’s appointment of Major General Nathanael Greene as commander of the southern army.

Footnotes for chapter 40:

(5) After the fall of Charleston, Thomas Sumter rallied men of the backcountry to continue fighting. Lacking material backing or support, he rewarded his partisans with provisions taken from loyalist farmers or plunder captured from the British. South Carolina Governor John Rutledge, in exile in North Carolina, dispatched Francis Marion to organize resistance in the Santee-Pee Dee area.

(6) Selby would become the first governor of Kentucky, and Sevier would become the first governor of Tennessee.

(7) After the surrender of Charleston, General Richardson was paroled, due to failing health, and returned home where he died in September 1780. After leaving Ox Swamp, Tarleton would return to Richardson’s plantation, had Mrs. Richardson flogged in front of her children, had General Richardson’s body exhumed, and then burned the house and the barn with the animals in it!!!

(8) Greene would write to Congress “that the situation of the southern army rendered such a Court of Enquiry during the campaign impracticable”, and “that General Gates was unfortunate, but not blamable, and that he was confident from all the enquiries he has since made, General Gates will acquit himself with honor”. No inquiry into Gates’s conduct was ever held. On August 14th 1782, Congress revoked its resolution for an enquiry so that Gates could rejoin the army, which he did in October 1782 at Newburgh.

