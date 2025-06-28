The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 4 - General George Washington’s Letter of September 6th 1775, and the siege of Quebec begun by Colonel Arnold, November 13th 1775

The standard story is that after the surrender of Quebec to the British in 1760, General Murray appointed surveyor Lieutenant John Montresor to map out the newly acquired territory. In doing so, Montresor made trips from Quebec to the Kennebec river in 1760 and 1761 and recorded them with a map in his journals. It is claimed that Arnold somehow got hold of a copy of this map.

However, in 1763 after his return to Philadelphia from London, Dr. Franklin took a five month tour of the colonies’ post offices from Savannah Georgia to Falmouth (Portsmouth) New Hampshire. As deputy Postmaster General along with John Foxcroft, he appointed Hugh Finlay as postmaster of Canada, and helped to set up a weekly postal service between Quebec, Trois Rivieres and Montreal and a monthly service between Montreal and New York. In 1772, Hugh Finlay also was made the ‘surveyor of the post roads in North America’. One of his duties was to ascertain the practicability of a direct road between Quebec and Falmouth. In September 1773, during an eleven day trip, Finlay and 4 Indian guides explored ‘the uninhabited country beyond the most southerly settlements on the river Chaudiere in Canada and the most northerly habitations on the River of Kennebek in the Government of Massachusets Bay’. This trip is recorded in Finlay’s journal. Finlay ended his tour in June 1774, when Dr. Franklin was relieved of his duties as deputy postmaster general and was replaced by Hugh Finlay. On July 26th 1775, the Continental Congress appointed Dr. Franklin as Postmaster General for the colonies. We should also bear in mind the importance of these postal roads in connecting the American colonies, the importance of Dr. Franklin in promoting and building them, and the potential importance of their upcoming use by General Washington.

Back on September 11th, Arnold had began marching his 1080 men (including 252 riflemen) the fifty miles from Cambridge to Newburyport, where Nathaniel Tracy provided them with boats, crews and provisions to travel by sea to the Kennebec river in Maine, past the British ships(15) which were farther up the coast at Penobscot Bay, hauling firewood for the British troops in Boston. The British were concerned about a possible attack on Halifax.

By September 19th, Arnold and his men were sailing up the Kennebec to Georgetown, were joined by a company of the militiamen of Maine, and continued thirty-four miles upriver to Gardinerstown. Due to a summer-long drought that left the Kennebec river shallow with its rocks and shoals either exposed or covered by only a few feet of water, Arnold had to leave the ships and continue in the 200 bateaux that he had ordered only two weeks before. Some men travelled with the supplies (rations to last each man for forty-five days) in the bateaux – sometimes paddling or polling the bateaux upriver and sometimes wading and hauling the bateaux through the rapids in icy water, while others (the relief crew) marched along the dirt road. At the portages to get around the falls, the men had to unload and carry the supplies and heavy bateaux (it took four men to carry each bateaux).

They travelled this way to Fort Western and Fort Halifax, and reached Skowhegan (the last Maine settlement, fifty miles upriver from the mouth of the Kennebec) on October 2nd. On September 27th at Fort Western, a courier from Washington arrived with his proclamation, that Arnold was to distribute among the Canadiens.

From here to the first Canadien settlement lay 300 miles of wilderness – forests, swamps, wild rivers and lakes. Much of the food supplies would be damaged and spoiled, as cracked barrels of salted meat leaked brine and went bad, or cracked barrels of flour soaked up river water and burst, or salted fish had the salt washed away and rotted – leaving only some salt pork and flour, in short supply (and any fish they could catch along the way).

On October 11th, they reached the first carrying place, left the Kennebec river, and after one week of four portages (the last one through bog and mud a foot deep), each portage taking eight or nine trips to carry all the bateaux and supplies, they reached the Dead river. Part way along the portage, some tired and thirsty men became sick after drinking brackish pond water. Arnold left the company of Maine woodsmen to build a hospital – a log building protected by a blockhouse, in order to leave behind the one hundred sick men, until they were fit to go on. On October 12th, Lieutenant Steele returned from his three week reconnaissance mission to the Chaudiere river.

After two days and nights of heavy rains (caused by a West Indies hurricane that had been moving across Maine) the Dead river was flooded, having risen more than twelve feet. The water was moving so rapidly that it overturned seven bateaux, and the men had to be rescued, and seven more boatloads of food, ammunition and clothing were lost the next day. Because the course of the river could not be discovered, the men marching on shore took a wrong turn and became lost. These men too had to be rescued.

That night, October 23rd, Arnold held a council of war with the officers of the first two battalions under Meigs and Greene, and they agreed with Arnold – to march on to Quebec. Arnold ordered the sick to be sent back to Fort Halifax (74 men), ordered Captain Hanchet and fifty men to go ahead to clear the route for the main force and to reach the Canadien settlement and bring back food, and ordered the rest of the army to wait until Enos came up with the excess supplies and then to proceed. Arnold himself, would set out with Hanchet. The next morning two inches of snow fell.

On October 25th, Colonel Enos arrived at the main camp and held a council of war to question Arnold’s orders. Enos insisted there was not enough food supplies to continue and that they should instead return to Cambridge. Colonel Greene disagreed, but Enos(16) decided to give up and to turn back with his entire battalion – one third of Arnold’s army!!!

On October 29th, Arnold’s men began travelling up the Dead river – an ocean of swamps, with moss covering frigid water and ice, as they waded into water up to their waists, where acres of trees had been laid flat, and with precipices and ravines on either side of the swamps. They had to portage across marshes, rivulets and a string of small lakes looking for a channel, until they reached the Chain of Ponds, a string of ponds, lakes and waterfalls carrying them higher toward the height of land, where they would reach the carrying place – a four-mile thirty-five degree slope to the top of the 2100-foot Height of Land. After stumbling down from the height of land, they waded through a five-mile wide swamp, and after finally finding a crossing, and a fifteen mile march, on October 31st they reached the shore of Lake Megantic, the source of the Chaudiere river. The next day they marched along the shore of the river, and the ten boats that had been carried over the height of land and were launched on the Chaudiere, were overturned, and wrecked by the boiling current.

For the next two days the men had nothing to eat, until on November 3rd the men saw some men and horses and cattle, that had been sent by Colonel Arnold, making towards them. That night, after marching thirty miles that day, the remainder of Arnold’s starving and exhausted, but still determined, army of 675 men (called les Bostonnais by the Canadiens) reached Sartigan, the first settlement on the Chaudiere, and could now receive provisions either purchased or freely given by the French Canadiens.

“Our clothes were torn in pieces by the bushes and hung in strings. Few of us had any shoes, but moccasins made of new skins, many of us without hats, and beards long and visages thin and meager. I thought we much resembled the animals which inhabit New Spain called the Ourang-outang”. The march of “that little army is thought equal Hannibal’s over the Alps”.

Those of Arnold’s men who were sick, exhausted or lost and had been left behind, were found by the Indians, who nursed them and brought them safely to Sartigan. At Ste. Marie, thirty miles from Quebec, Arnold met with Natanis and 800 Abenaki Indians, from Odanak and Wolinak in Canada. Here, through his interpreter, he read them Washington’s letter, and distributed copies of it in French. Arnold, without Washington’s orders, hired fifty Abenaki to join his attack on Quebec – he would need their canoes to cross the St. Lawrence river, as Cramahe, the Lt. Governor of Quebec, learned of the coming of the Americans and had ordered all boats within fifty miles to be burned.

On November 7th, they reached Point Levis, on the south side of the St. Lawrence across from Quebec, but for five days a crossing was prevented by a gale accompanied by heavy snows and was also prevented by the two British men-of-war whose guns could easily sink Arnold’s canoes, as well as patrols by a sloop, a frigate, and an armed transport (all of whose guns had been taken to defend the Upper Town of Quebec), and the British longboats.

Quebec would be defended by over 1100 men, not the handful of regulars that Arnold had expected. Quebec had 200 British Canadian militia and 300 French Canadien militia and over 300 sailors from all of the British ships still at Quebec. On November 5th, the frigate Lizard and its 35 marines arrived at Quebec, bringing also Captain Malcolm Fraser, who had been sent to recruit Irishmen for the Royal Highland Emigrants in St. John’s Newfoundland with a promise of 200 free acres of land, and his 90 volunteers. On November 12th, Colonel McLean arrived back at Quebec with his 140 Scottish Highlanders and 60 fusiliers.

On November 12th, at a council of war, Arnold and Greene agreed to cross the river and storm the city without waiting for reinforcements. Washington had thought that “in consequence of Enos’s return, Arnold will not be able to make a sucessful attack on Quebec without the cooperation of Montgomery”. On November 13th – the same day that Montgomery captured Montreal, when heavy cloud masked the moonlight, Arnold and Morgan crossed the St. Lawrence, landed near Wolfe’s Cove, and sent the canoes back for more men. Five hundred men crossed before being discovered by the British patrols. Arnold and his men marched up the same road used by Wolfe, and then camped at Ste. Foy at the farm of Major Caldwell, two miles southwest of Quebec, where they could block any traffic along the two western roads leading to the gates of St. Jean and St. Louis at Quebec.

Some Quebec merchants held a secret meeting and decided to send a messenger to Arnold, who was warned that McLean was planning to attack him that morning with 600 men and artillery. Arnold decided to advance immediately and marched his men to within a half mile of the walls of Quebec. Arnold sent his aide, Matt Ogden, with a drummer under a white flag to deliver a demand to surrender. McLean ordered his cannons to fire on the Americans. Arnold pulled back his troops and began a blockade of Quebec. During the night of November 18th, Arnold retreated 20 miles to Point aux Trembles, where his men were housed and fed by the Canadiens, to wait for reinforcements from Montgomery.

Footnotes for Chapter 4.

(15) On October 18th, in retaliation for the colonists having captured several British supply ships there earlier in May, four British ships under Captain Mowat bombarded and burnt the town of Falmouth, Massachusetts (now Portland, Maine).

(16) Upon Enos’ return to camp, Washington ordered him arrested and brought before a court-martial. Since none of Arnold’s officers could travel to Canada to testify, Enos was acquitted, but, eight days later he resigned his commission.

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 - 1814.

[next week - chapter 5 - The Continental Congress Letter of January 24th 1776]