The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 6 - 1780, the Road to Treason

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 39 - The Surrender at Charleston, May 11th 1780

In November 1778, D’Estaing had sailed for the West Indies. After a major battle with the British fleet at Grenada in July 1779, (D’Estaing had 190 killed and 759 wounded, while Byron had 183 killed and 346 wounded) D’Estaing, who had orders to return to France, first sailed to Savannah in September 1779. Lincoln left Charleston with 2000 men and arrived at Savannah to meet D’Estaing on September 12th and began siege preparations.

The British, under Prevost, with 2500 men, constructed a defensive entrenchment, with an abatis, around the city, with 13 redoubts and 15 batteries with 76 cannon. On October 3rd, D’Estaing moved his ships to begin a naval bombardment of the city. Not wanting to wait too long, in case the British navy arrived to break the French blockade, D’Estaing and Lincoln relaunched an assault on October 9th with a combined force of 4500 men. After 5 hours of battle, the French and Americans, after failing to take and hold a redoubt, pulled back – having 244 killed, including General Pulaski, and nearly 600 wounded, including D’Estaing, and 120 taken prisoner, while the British had 40 killed, 63 wounded and 52 missing. The French abandoned the siege and on October 18th they returned to their ships and sailed for France, before the arrival of Byron’s fleet. Lincoln and his men retreated to Charleston.

General Washington was preparing to winter the army – one division under Heath at the Highlands, and the main division, including Hazen’s 2nd Canadian and Livingston’s 1st Canadian regiments, with him at Morristown. Food was scarce, as well as clothing and blankets. Even more scare was funds for the army. Due to the depreciation of the currency, it required 40 continental dollars to buy 1 dollar’s worth of goods(4). And since soldiers were still paid at its nominal value, it meant that a common labourer could earn four times the pay of an officer.

That winter would be extremely harsh – the great bay of New York froze over. General Washington ordered Alexander Stirling and 2500 men, including Hazens’s 2nd Canadian regiment, to cross the ice to surprise and attack a British force of 1000 men on Staten island. On the night of January 14th, Stirling and his men crossed the ice from DeHart’s Point on 500 sleighs, but his approach was discovered by the British who took refuge in the works, which was too strong to attack. Stirling retreated to Elizabethtown with 17 prisoners and a quantity of blankets and stores, including tents.

Knyphausen launched two retaliatory raids into New Jersey. On January 25th, one British detachment crossed to Paulus Hook, surprised and captured a company at Newark, burned the academy and the returned to Staten island. The other detachment crossed to Trembly’s Point and surprised the picket guard at Elizabethtown, killing 8, capturing 34 men (plus Judge Hedden, who lost both legs due to frostbite) and burned the courthouse and the church of Rev. Caldwell.

Fearing that Henry Clinton might be preparing for further attacks against Georgia and South Carolina, General Washington sent the North Carolina brigade and the Virginia brigade to the Southern army. Lincoln had only 3 South Carolina Continental regiments with 660 men. (Colonels Parker and Heth had arrived with 400 Virginia Continentals in February, Brigadier-General James Hogun arrived with 750 North Carolina Continentals on March 3rd, and Brigadier-General William Woodford arrived with 700 Virginian Continentals on April 7th.)

Henry Clinton had evacuated Newport Rhode Island on October 25th to consolidate his forces at New York. On December 26th, he sailed with 8500 men, leaving Knyphausen in charge at New York. Battered and damaged by storms, during a voyage in which all their cavalry horses perished, Clinton finally arrived at Savannah and remained there for repairs until he could sail for Charleston, landing 30 miles south at the southern tip of John’s island on February 11th.

On February 14th they began marching to Stono Ferry, but stopped when they saw the American cannon on the opposite shore. That night the Americans abandoned their position at Stono Ferry and Clinton crossed over to James island and built fortifications there by February 24th. On February 26th, the British captured Fort Johnson, which had been burned and abandoned by the Americans, and began building a redoubt, while being fired on by Continental Navy ships. The British brought up their schooners and the American fleet had to withdraw. The British gained control of James island, while still skirmishing with the Americans. Clinton then began moving his forces north along the western shore of Ashley river, opposite Charleston, and on March 26th, under cover of fog, crossed the river north of the Ashley Ferry. When the Americans realized that the British crossed the river, they abandoned their fortifications at Ashley Ferry.

Clinton began moving south toward Charleston, and in the evening on March 29th skirmished with Colonel John Laurens and 200 men at an advanced redoubt and forced them to retreat back to the American lines. Clinton began building redoubts and batteries for a siege, and also to cut off Lincoln and his army from any communication or escape by land.

On April 8th, Arbuthnot, who had lightened his ships to be able to sail past the sand bar, now moved his 11 warships, with a favourable wind and fog, past Sullivan island, while under heavy fire from the Americans at Fort Moultrie, and anchored off Fort Johnson, inside Charleston harbour. Commodore Abraham Whipple retreated with his small fleet to the mouth of the Cooper river, behind a log boom between Shutes Folly and Charleston, made by sinking unusable ships and lashing spars, chains and cables between the masts, to keep open this last line of communication – taking people, livestock and goods over to the east bank of the Cooper river. Lincoln, with 2500 North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Continental troops and 1200 North Carolina and South Carolina militia, was still hoping for more reinforcements and decided to not retreat from Charleston. On April 2nd, General Washington would order DeKalb with 1400 Continental soldiers from the Maryland and Delaware lines to reinforce Lincoln. (DeKalb left Morristown on April 16th, and sailed from Head of Elk on May 8th, arriving at Petersburg Virginia on May 23rd.)

On April 17th, 2500 additional British troops arrived, giving Henry Clinton a total of over 12,000 men. On April 9th, Clinton sent a summons, demanding the surrender of Charleston, but Lincoln would refuse. And on April 13th, Clinton began the bombardment of the town with red-hot cannonballs.

Clinton also sent 1400 men under Tarleton to attack the American post at Monck’s Corner that were defending Biggin Bridge, which secured their communication and supplies on the Cooper river with Charleston. At 3 a.m. on April 14th, a surprise attack was launched by the British on the 400 dragoons and militiamen under General Isaac Huger, forcing them to flee on foot through the swamps to escape – 25 were killed and 100 were taken prisoner, and the British captured 50 wagons loaded with arms, clothing and ammunition and 400 cavalry horses. The British then seized Biggin Bridge and the boats at Bonneau’s Ferry, and proceeded down the east side of the Cooper river to Lampriere’s Point, but retired after being fired upon.

With Lampriere’s post now providing the only open route of escape from Charleston, by boat, Lincoln called a council of war. Lieutenant-Governor Gadsden and the remaining city councillors argued against surrender, and it was decided to remain and defend the town.

The remnant of the American cavalry from Monck’s Corner had regrouped at Santee river under Colonel Anthony White, and on May 6th, White and his men captured 18 British dragoons who were foraging and they headed for Lenud’s ferry to team up with Colonel Buford and his Continental soldiers. But Tarleton and his dragoons chased and surprised White before they could cross the ferry – 11 men were killed, 30 wounded and 67 were taken prisoner.

On April 27th, fearing an attack from 500 marines sent by Arbuthnot, the post at Lampriere’s Point was vacated. As the men retreated across the Cooper river to Charleston, one boat with 80 men was captured by the British. On May 2nd, a detachment of British troops at Lampriere’s Point stormed and captured the post at Haddrell’s Point. On May 4th, 150 marines landed on Sullivan’s island and captured an abandoned redoubt near Fort Moultrie. On May 6th, with 500 marines on Sullivan island ready to storm the fort while the ships would bombard it, Arbuthnot demanded the surrender of Fort Moultrie. The next day, the 117 Continentals and 100 militia surrendered. The British could now block Charleston harbour, had the town completely surrounded and were preparing to make an assault by land and sea.

On May 8th, Clinton again sent a summons demanding surrender of Charleston, and after he had rejected Lincoln’s revisions, began an intensive bombardment of the town. On May 12th, with an exhausted garrison and almost no more provisions, Lincoln surrendered his army – 1977 rank and file Continental soldiers from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd South Carolina regiments, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd North Carolina regiments, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Virginia regiments, the 1st and 2nd Virginia Detachments plus the Dragoons and artillery units, along with 1079 North and South Carolina militia and 758 Charleston militia. The men would be loaded onto ‘prison ships’ in Charleston harbour, where one third of the men would die (of camp or typhoid fever or dysentery) before being exchanged in May 1781. The British captured 5916 muskets, 33000 rounds of ammunition, 8000 round shot, 376 barrels of powder and 391 artillery pieces. The British also captured 3 Continental navy ships – the Providence, the Boston and the Ranger, and 2 French ships – the L’Avanture and the Polacre, plus 4 armed galleys.

Footnotes for chapter 39:

(4) The British had also printed large quantities of counterfeit bills.

