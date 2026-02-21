The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 6 - 1780, the Road to Treason

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 38 - The Battle on the Frontier, Spring 1780

When word arrived that George Rogers Clark had captured the British post at Vincennes and Governor Hamilton, this success of American arms inspired immigration from Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina, and the spring of 1779 saw settlers pouring into Kentucky County through Fort Boonesborough, at the end of the Boone Trace. The old fort became too small and too crowded, and in October 1779, the Virginia Assembly established the town of Boonesborough. Starting in October 1779, because of the great confusion as to land claims, the Virginia Land Commission held hearings in Kentucky, moving from one fort to another, to award land to settlers who appeared before them and offered sufficient evidence as to the validity of their claim. The spring of 1780 brought a resumption of the flood of immigrants to Kentucky. By the end of the summer, the population had grown to about 20,000. Daniel Boone returned, with his family, from North Carolina, and established Boone’s Station.(1)

In the spring, the British launched a four-pronged attack on the frontier forts and settlements, using their Indian allies – hoping to push back the Americans to the boundaries of 1763 – east of the Appalachians.

First, at Fort Michilimackinac, Patrick Sinclair, the British military governor, offered control of the fur trade in the northern parts of Spanish Louisiana to fur traders if they would recruit Indian tribes for an attack on St. Louis. The two dozen traders, under Emanuel Hesse, and over 750 Indians, gathered at Prairie du Chien and left on May 2nd down the Mississippi river. At St. Louis, the Spanish governor Leyba, with 29 regulars, 168 militia, and a reinforcement of 150 men from nearby Ste. Genevieve, had built a 30-foot diameter, 30-foot tower with 5 cannons on top.

On May 26th, Hesse sent 300 Indians to attack Cahokia, while he and the rest of his force attacked St. Louis. When Leyba opened fire from the tower, Hesse and the Indians withdrew, but on their way back north, they destroyed crops and buildings, took away livestock and killed or captured any inhabitants they found. At Cahokia, the commander Colonel John Montgomery sent for help from George Rogers Clark at Fort Jefferson.

On April 19th, Clark and 175 men had arrived at the mouth of the Ohio river, near Mayfield creek, about one-half mile east of the Mississippi river, to build Fort Jefferson, named after Virginia governor Thomas Jefferson, who had given Clark permission to build the fort and a community which could supply the fort with food which Virginia was unable to send. With the arrival of Clark and his men at Cahokia on May 24th, the attack was easily repulsed. Clark ordered Montgomery with 350 Virginians and with the French and Spanish militia, to pursue the Indians. They marched to the Indian village at Peoria and destroyed it, then marched to the Indian village at the mouth of the Rock river and burned the village and destroyed the crops. A messenger arrived from the Falls – with word of a coming British attack on the Kentucky settlements(2). On June 10th, Clark, and half of his men, left Fort Jefferson and hurried back to the fort at the Falls.

Second, at Fort Detroit, Major DePeyster ordered Captain Henry Bird with 150 British, tories (including Simon Girty) and militia and several hundred Indians (whose number increased along the way to almost 1000) to attack the fort at the Falls and the Kentucky settlements. Upon reaching the Ohio river, the Indians were worried that Clark would soon reach the Falls, and wouldn’t attack Louisville. Instead, Bird and the Indians travelled up the Licking river and on June 22nd, they attacked with cannon and forced the surrender of Ruddle’s Station and of Martin’s Station. The British then retreated, bringing their plunder and 470 prisoners back to Detroit.

Clark arrived at Harrodsburg and organized a mobilization of the Kentucky militia, to meet at the mouth of the Licking river by July 31st. Clark built a stockade to leave their boats and any excess baggage and on August 2nd, led his 970-man army north along the Little Miami river, and on August 5th they reached the Shawnee village of Chillicothe, which had been abandoned with the fort and council house burned.

Clark ordered that everything else standing, as well as several hundred acres of corn and vegetables be reduced to ashes. On August 8th Clark and his men arrived at the Pickaway settlement – 3 villages along the Mad river. Waiting for them were 300 Indians – the Shawnee, with reinforcements from the Mingo, Wyandot, and Delaware, and James and George Girty. Clark wanted to attempt to surprise and encircle the community – sending Logan and 300 men up the Mad river to the rear of the settlements to cut off any retreat, sending Harrod and his men around by the west, while Clark himself pressed the attack at the centre.

Pushed from hill to hill, the Indians were forced to withdraw to their stockade and blockhouse, which Clark fired on with his six-pound cannon. In desperation, the Indians charged at the cannon, but a volley from Clark’s infantry, assembled in a hollow square, routed the Indians, who fled through the cornfields. Clark had 14 men killed and 13 wounded, and estimated the Indian loss to be three times that. The next day, Clark’s men burned the vast planted fields of corn, vegetables and potatoes. Due to the excessive heat and weak diet, Clark returned to their stockade at the Ohio river, abandoned it on August 14th, and the militia marched back to their homes. Clark and his Illinois men returned to Louisville.

After Clark had departed from Fort Jefferson, the fort was attacked on July 17th for 2½ hours by 150 Indians, before they retreated, killing most of the stock. Again, on August 27th, 150 Chickasaw Indians, led by Lieutenant William Whitehead of the British Southern Indian Department attacked the community. After 4 days of fighting the Indians retreated, ‘after killing what few sheep and cows were left from their former violence and destroying almost all of a large crop of corn and other truck’. Discouraged by the destruction of their crops and livestock, many of the settlers left during September and October. Captain Robert George would send out retaliatory raids against the Chickasaw in September 1780 and January 1781. Fort Jefferson would be evacuated in June 1781.

Third, at Fort St. Jean in Canada, Lieutenant Colonel John Johnson assembled a force of 528 men – 109 regulars, 211 provincials from the King’s Royal Regiment and over 200 Kanehsatake Mohawks. They travelled to Crown Point by boat, and then marched to Johnstown, arriving on May 21st, where Johnson hoped to recover certain property and papers which he had buried and concealed there before his flight to Canada. He sent part of his force to Tribes Hill, where they proceeded up the Mohawk river (killing, plundering and burning 120 barns, mills and houses along the way) to Caughnawaga, where they rejoined Johnson and fled back to Canada. Colonel Van Schaik arrived with 800 men in pursuit but was too late to engage Johnson’s men.

Fourth, at Fort Niagara, Captain John McDonnell with 70 rangers and 110 Seneca and Mohawk Indians travelled to the Old Oneida castle on June 24th, to urge the Oneidas to move to Niagara and rejoin the rest of the Six Nation Iroquois. But the Oneida demanded that, first, their delegates had to be released(3). The Seneca chief promised to return with the delegates and a large combat force in three weeks.

Having successfully stalled for time, the Oneida now abandoned the castles of Old Oneida and Kanonwalohale, and relocated to Fort Schuyler, where the Oneida warriors continued to perform military duties in exchange for help from Colonel Van Dyck, commander at Fort Schuyler.

On July 11th, Joseph Brant led 300 warriors, with Lieutenant Clement and 12 rangers, from Fort Niagara to Kanonwalohale, with the 2 Oneida delegates. Finding the village abandoned, Brant ordered all the 70 homes to be burned, and then went to Fort Schuyler, to attempt to persuade the Oneidas to join the British. 132 Oneida (mostly women, children and elderly who were sent to Niagara for safety) agreed to go to Fort Niagara, and the rest fled into the fort. (In August, the remaining 400 Oneida at Fort Schuyler would decide to relocate to safer locations at Schenectady and Saratoga.)

Brant now led his warriors eastward to raid the American settlements. On August 2nd, they attacked the settlements at Fort Plain, on the south side of the Mohawk river, while the militia was away guarding 9 bateaux of supplies on their way to Fort Schuyler. Brant burned 53 houses and as many barns, drove away 300 cattle and horses, killed 16 inhabitants and took 50-60 prisoners.

Footnotes for chapter 38:

(1) In March 1780, Captain Abraham Lincoln (grandfather and namesake of the future president) sold his 250-acre farm near Linville Creek in the Shenandoah valley of Virginia, purchased an 800-acre tract near Green River Lick and a 400-acre tract at Log Run near Hughes Station, and moved his family to Kentucky.

(2) Major Chapline, who had been taken prisoner by the Indians when Simon Girty and a party of Indians attacked David Rogers and his crew who were bringing supplies from New Orleans to Fort Pitt, learned of the planned attack on Kentucky, escaped from his Indians captors and was able to reach Harrodsburg to warn the inhabitants.

(3) At the end of January, Schuyler had sent 2 neutral Mohawks and 2 prominent Oneidas to Fort Niagara, with a reply to Guy Johnson’s letter about prisoner exchanges, and with a peace proposal for the Iroquois. When the delegates arrived on February 12th, their proposal was rejected, and Lieutenant Colonel Bolton, commander at Fort Niagara, would not let them return, but instead put them in the dungeon – called the ‘black hole’. When the delegates did not return, the Oneidas feared that a British-Indian force would soon attack. In mid-June, the Indians at the Tuscarora/Onondaga village of Kanaghsaraga, abandoned their homes and sought shelter at Niagara, and a small group of Oniedas went with them.

[next week -chapter 39 - The Surrender at Charleston, May 11th 1780]

