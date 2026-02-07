The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 36 - Battle of Newtown, August 29th 1779

On February 26th 1779, Congress had resolved:

“That the representation of the circumstances of the western frontiers, communicated by a committee of the general assembly of Pennsylvania, and also copies of the memorials and of the letters from the governors of Connecticut and New York, respecting the depredations on the said frontiers, be transmitted to the Commander in Chief, who is directed to take effectual measures for the protection of the inhabitants, and chastisement of the savages”.

General Washington replied on March 3rd that:

“a plan of offensive operations for the effectual relief of the Western frontier has been some time since determined upon and preparations are making in consequence”.

Earlier, on January 25th, General Washington had written to Schuyler:

“as I am more and more convinced of the necessity of carrying the War into the Indian Country in the Spring, in order to give peace and security to our own Frontier, I shall be much obliged if you would turn your attention to that matter”,

(which Schuyler replied to on February 4th). Then, shortly after General Washington had arrived at his headquarters at Middlebrook on February 5th, on returning from his visit to Congress at Philadelphia, he had again written to Philip Schuyler on February 11th, requesting his opinion and aid for the ensuing campaign against the Indians, and asked him 13 questions regarding it (which Schuyler replied to in a lengthy letter on March 1st).

Regarding Major General Schuyler, he had not seen active duty since he was replaced as commander of the northern army by Gates on August 19th 1777, and he had demanded a court martial to clear his name of accusations resulting from the evacuation of Fort Ticonderoga. The court martial finally convened on October 1st 1778, and the court were “unanimously of opinion that he is not guilty of any Neglect of Duty in not being at Ticonderoga, as charged, and the court do thereby acquit him with the highest honour”. On December 3rd, Congress confirmed the acquittal. On December 27th, Schuyler asked to resign his commission as Major General, but was refused. On March 5th 1779, Schuyler would again ask to resign, but would again be refused. Finally, on April 19th, Schuyler’s third request to resign would be accepted by Congress.

On March 6th, General Washington wrote to Sullivan that:

“Congress having determined upon an Expedition of an extensive nature agt. the hostile tribes of the Indians of the six Nations, the command is offered to Majr General Gates as senior Officer, but should he decline, it is my wish it should devolve upon you… I must request you to set out as speedily as possible after the Rect. of it to Head Quarters, as the Season is already far advanced. Upon your arrival the whole plan of the Expedition shall be communicated to you and measures concerted for carrying it into execution”.(9)

While he had been planning this Indian raid, General Washington was keenly aware that whatever he told to Congress seemed to be immediately communicated to the British. He then deliberately concocted a ruse of a ‘secret’ invasion of Canada – that an American army under Lafayette would march across Vermont to attack St. Jean, while a French fleet of 8000 French troops would sail and attack Quebec.

Also on March 6th, General Washington wrote to Moses Hazen to march with the 2nd Canadian regiment to Coos to obtain intelligence from Canada –

“to know the present disposition of the force in Canada and how it will probably be employed in the spring… While this is doing, your regiment may be employed in extending the road toward the River Sorel or if that shall be deemed too hazardous… you may mend and repair what has been already opened by Colonel Biddle” (i.e. in 1776).

As General Washington would later inform Congress (in a letter of November 20th 1779):

[Hazen’s road-building] “was for the purpose of exciting jealousies at Quebec and at the enemy’s posts on the St. Lawrence etc., and of making a diversion in favor of the late expedition under General Sullivan, by preventing Reinforcements being sent into the Upper Country to oppose him”.

By March 30th, the last division of Hazen’s regiment had left camp at Redding, Connecticut, and marched to Springfield, Massachusetts, and to Charlestown and Haverhill, New Hampshire. Early in May, while leaving half of his men at Haverhill, Hazen took the rest of his men and part of Bedel’s regiment and began the monumental task of pushing the old Bayley road from Wells River through Cabot, Walden, Hardwick, Greensboro, Craftsbury and Lowell townships (no towns had yet been settled in this area) and ended in a mountain pass called Hazen’s Notch. Along the way, blockhouses were constructed and garrisoned at Peacham, Cabot, Walden and Greensboro. Hazen ended the construction late in August when he was ordered by General Washington to rejoin the army at Peekskill.

Sullivan’s three brigades – Maxwell with the 1st (Ogden), 2nd (Shreve), 3rd (Dayton) and 5th (Spencer’s) New Jersey regiments; Poor with the 1st (Cilley), 2nd (Reid) and 3rd (Dearborn) New Hampshire and the 2nd (Van Cortlandt) New York regiments; and Hand, who had arrived from Fort Pitt with the 8th Maryland (the German regiment), Armand’s Legion of light troops, and Schott’s rifle corps, (together with the troops already in Wyoming – the 11th Pennsylvania regiment, the Independent Wyoming Company, and the Wyoming militia); plus Proctor’s artillery unit – General James Clinton’s brigade – the 3rd (Gansevoort), 4th (Weissenfels) and 5th (Dubois) New York, the 6th (Whiting) Massachusetts and the 4th (Butler) Pennsylvania regiments, plus Wool’s New York artillery unit, a battalion of Morgan’s riflemen and a company of volunteers – would travel from Schenectady to Otsego lake and down the north branch of the Susquehanna river to join up with Sullivan at Tioga, where together they would sweep through Iroquoia.

Since Sullivan would be beyond any supply lines, he would have to be self-sufficient. At Easton, Sullivan had great difficulties obtaining supplies, and in obtaining wagons, as Pennsylvania refused to lift the law that prohibited the impressments of wagons (due to Arnold’s prior misuse of the wagons). Sullivan was also forced to cut a new road through the wilderness to his supply centre at Wyoming from Easton – sending Cilley’s, Spencer’s and Van Cortlandt’s regiments to make the path passable for wagons and artillery. They reached Wyoming on June 14th, and Sullivan’s troops left Easton on June 18th, marching through the Wind Gap in the Blue Ridge, and camped at Jacob’s Plains in the Wyoming valley on June 23rd.

While Sullivan was at Easton waiting for his supplies, Colonel Gosen (called Goose) Van Schaick was gathering troops at Fort Schuyler (3 companies from the 1st New York regiment and 1 company each from the 3rd, 4th and 5th New York, the 4th Pennsylvania and the 6th Massachusetts, and 1 company of riflemen) for an attack on the Onondagas(9). On April 18th, Schaick marched his 550 men to Wood creek where they loaded their supplies on bateaux and continued on to Oneida lake. By April 20th, they had crossed Oneida lake and marched toward the Onondaga villages.(10)

On April 21st, several different detachments surrounded as many of the settlements as possible at the same time, while the main army advanced on the principal village. Caught by surprise, the inhabitants fled. The houses were plundered, and then burned along with large quantities of corn and beans, the horses and animals were killed, and about 100 guns and ammunition were seized. Van Schaick arrived back at Fort Schuyler on April 24th, not having lost a single man, while 12 Indians were killed and 33 were taken prisoner.

The British meanwhile continued their Indian raids. During July, Brant with 60 Indians and 27 tories swept through the Neversink valley, forcing the settlers to flee. On July 20th, Brant raided the settlements of Peenpack and Mahackamack. After attacking the main fort without success, they laid waste to the entire settlement – burning 10 houses, 11 barns, a church, school, and gristmill, and destroyed much hay and grain, and took away any cattle they could find. Four people were killed and scalped, and three were taken prisoner, and Brant returned north up the Delaware river.

After word of the raid spread, 120 militiamen from Goshen and Warwick in New York and from Sussex county in New Jersey joined together to pursue Brant, catching up with them on July 22nd as they were crossing the Delaware river with the cattle at Lackawaxen. After a 4-hour battle, Brant was able to outflank the militia and forced them to retreat, pursuing them relentlessly, as 48 militiamen were killed and scalped. After the battle, Brant continued his return up the Delaware river.

On July 28th, Cornplanter with 120 Indians and Captain McDonell with 50 tory rangers attacked the settlement at Warrior Run creek, on the west branch of the Susquehanna river, killing 3 men and taking 2 men prisoner, while they were working in the field. On July 28th, they shot Jacob Freeland and then surrounded and fired upon his stockaded log house (called Fort Freeland), and forced the 21 men inside the fort to surrender. Upon hearing the firing, Captain Hawkins Boone (Daniel Boone’s cousin) hastened from Fort Boone with 30 militiamen to help the garrison at Fort Freeland, and fired on and killed about 30 Indians, who were surprised while preparing for a feast beside the creek. The Indians and rangers soon rallied and surrounded Boone’s men, killing 13 men – including Boone. 108 settlers were killed or taken prisoner, but later 56 women, children and old men were released to go to Fort Augusta, and the remainder taken prisoner to Fort Niagara. The Indians burned the fort, and then ravaged the surrounding countryside.

Sullivan would not let these raids divert his attention, divide his force or delay his movements. After spending five more weeks in collecting the needed supplies and means of transportation, which he had expected but did not find at Wyoming, on July 31st Sullivan finally began his march and reached Tioga on August 11th. The next day, Sullivan marched 15 miles to the Indian village of Chemung, battled with and drove away a small party of Delawares that had stayed behind, while the rest of the inhabitants fled. Sullivan ordered the entire village (2 large public buildings and 40 dwellings) and forty acres of corn and vegetables to be burned. Sullivan then returned with his army to Tioga to wait for James Clinton, sent Hand’s brigade to meet him, and began building a fort at Tioga point.

On June 11th, James Clinton and his 1500 men, had begun the march from Schenectady to Canajoharie, while moving the supplies and artillery there by boat up the Mohawk river, and had then portaged all the boats and supplies across the carrying place in wagons to Otsego lake, and again by boat across to the south end of the lake – all the while being watched by Brant’s Indians, who were skulking about in the thickets. Then, on June 21st, in order to make the upper portion of the Susquehanna river navigable, Clinton dammed up the river’s source at Otsego lake, allowing the lake’s level to rise, and then on August 8th destroyed the dam and flooded the river for miles downstream(11). After meeting up with Hand on August 16th, they marched to Tioga, arriving on the 22nd – 6 Indian villages were desolated along the march.

On August 26th, after leaving 300 men behind to garrison Fort Sullivan (at Tioga Point), Generals John Sullivan and James Clinton and 3200 men marched up the Cayuga river and on August 28th received reports of an enemy camp only a few miles away. Major John Butler with a small detachment from the British 8th regiment, his rangers and Indians had met up with Brant and Cornplanter (who were returning from their raids) – their combined forces totalling 14 regulars, 250 rangers and over 300 Indians. About a mile from Newtown, Butler and his Indian allies planned an ambush of Sullivan’s army.

On August 29th, a reconnoitering force of the riflemen discovered the Indians lying concealed behind their breastworks and Sullivan held a council of war to plan his strategy. Hand’s brigade, backed by Maxwell, would advance to the front of the breastworks and Proctor would begin a cannonade, while Poor, backed by Clinton, would make an assault by flanking the enemy’s left. Struggling through a thick swamp delayed Poor and Clinton long enough to allow Butler and the Indians time to retreat before being encircled. Sullivan had 3 dead, while Butler had 3 rangers and at least 14 Indians killed. The next day, Sullivan’s men destroyed the fields of corn and vegetables, before continuing their march.

On September 1st, they reached Shechquago (Catherine’s Town) at the southern end of Seneca lake – destroying the village and its crops, marched up the eastern side of the lake – destroying any scattered settlements they found, came to Kendaia (Appletown) on September 5th – destroying the settlement of twenty houses, and marched to Kanadesaga, at the north end of the lake – destroying the village of 50 houses, the orchards and fields of crops on September 7th. Sullivan sent parties down the west side of Seneca lake to burn any nearby villages, and then he continued his march westward, destroying Kanandaigua and Honeoye, then marched southward to destroy the village of Kanaghsaws, at the south end of Conesus lake. Sullivan sent Lieutenant Thomas Boyd and 26 men to scout and find the Genesee castle (Chenussio). After finding the abandoned village of Gathsegwarohare, Boyd skirmished with a small band of Indians, and fearing an ambush, he returned toward Kanaghsaws.

Meanwhile, John Butler with 400 rangers and Indians were planning an ambush near Kanaghsaws as Sullivan’s army would cross a bridge over a creek, when Boyd and his small party unintentionally came upon the attackers. Though their ambush of Sullivan was spoiled, Butler’s forces killed and scalped 12 of Boyd’s men and their Oneida scout, Thaosagwat, and took Boyd and another (Parker) as prisoners, who were later tortured and killed.

Sullivan now marched to and destroyed the village of Gathsegwarohare, then marched north along the Genesee river, crossed to the west bank and destroyed Chenandoanes, the large Genesee castle – 128 houses and extensive fields of corn and all kinds of vegetables. (Here they also found the bodies of Boyd and Parker, which they buried with full military honors.) Sullivan now turned his army back to Tioga, destroying any settlements that it had missed on the march up. On October 3rd, Fort Sullivan was demolished and the army marched to Wyoming (October 7th), to Eason (October 15th) and then hastened to rejoin General Washington’s army.

Colonel William Butler was sent with 500 men to destroy the settlements on the east side of Cayuga lake, and Henry Dearborn was sent with 200 men to destroy those on the west side. Peter Gansevoort was sent with 100 men to proceed by way of the Mohawk river and destroy Tiononderoga, the lower Mohawk castle near Fort Hunter. On September 29th Gansevoort and his men surprised the castle – only four houses were occupied as the other Mohawks instead had fled to the British, but he did not destroy the village, and instead gave the houses to settlers whose houses had been burned by the British tory and Indian raiders.

General Washington had also ordered Colonel Brodhead at Fort Pitt, to proceed up the Allegheny river to attack the Seneca villages. Brodhead and 600 men (plus a few Delaware as scouts) left Fort Pitt on August 11th, following the Allegheny river past Forts Crawford and Armstrong until they reached the Mahoning creek, and then marched north along an Indian trail until they again reached and followed the Allegheny river. Near Buckaloons, the advance scouts ran into a Seneca war party. When Brodhead arrived with reinforcements, the Senecas fled, leaving their canoes and provisions and five dead behind. Brodhead then marched on and found the deserted village of Conewago. Returning to the Allegheny, they discovered seven other deserted Indian towns, which extended for eight miles along the river. Brodhead’s troops remained there for three days, while destroying about 130 houses and over 500 acres of corn and vegetables. On the return trip, they destroyed the Muncy town of Maghingue-chahocking. They reached Fort Pitt on September 14th, without suffering the loss of a single man.

By the end of September, over 5000 Iroquois Indians, with their towns and crops devastated, had fled to Fort Niagara, to try to receive food and assistance from the British.

On November 9th, Major General John Sullivan wrote to Congress:

“It is with the deepest regret I find myself compelled to request from Congress liberty to retire from the Army. My health is so much impaired by a violent bilious disorder, which seized me in the commencement and continued during the whole of the western expedition that I have not the smallest hope of a perfect recovery”.

On November 30th, Congress accepted his resignation and he returned home to New Hampshire.

Footnotes for chapter 35:

(9) Gates would decline the command in a letter to General Washington on March 16th.

(10) In January, 8 Onondaga chiefs declared that they were going to leave to join the Oneida and Tuscarora and their American allies. A body of them later went to live with the Oneida and were able to escape the destruction of their castle.

(11) This event is described by James Fenimore Cooper in The Pioneers.

[next week - chapter 37 - The Battle of Flamborough Head, August 23rd 1779]

