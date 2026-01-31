The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 35 - The Battle of Stony Point, July 16 th 1779

On May 5th, Henry Clinton sent a squadron of 6 ships under Commodore George Collier and 28 transports with 1800 men under General Edward Mathew, for an attack on the Chesapeake bay – to keep any available American troops from supporting any operations in Georgia or South Carolina, and as “the most feasible way of ending the rebellion was by cutting off the resources by which the enemy could continue war, these being principally drawn from Virginia, and principally tobacco”.

On May 9th, they attacked Fort Nelson, at the mouth of the Elizabeth river. During the night, being vastly outnumbered, Major Thomas Matthews spiked the cannon and evacuated his 100 men from the fort. Collier took possession of the fort, as well as the towns of Portsmouth and Norfolk, destroyed the public stores, captured the ship-yards at Gosport, burning 137 vessels, and later burned the town of Suffolk. After destroying the fort and the barracks, on May 26th Collier sailed back to New York – leaving behind 2 ships to capture warehouses and cargoes and to burn vessels until they also left on June 22nd.

Arriving at New York on May 29th, Collier now joined Henry Clinton in a planned attack on the two forts guarding the entrance to the Highlands, Fort Lafayette at Verplanck’s Point and the unfinished fort at Stony Point. Sailing up the Hudson river with 5000 men, the British landed in two divisions – one under Vaughan on the east side of the river about 7 miles from Verplanck’s Point, the other under Henry Clinton on the west side about 3 miles from Stony Point. Upon the approach of Henry Clinton, the 30 Americans abandoned Stony Point, burning the blockhouse, and retreated into the Highlands. During the night, Henry Clinton had cannon dragged up to the point, and in the morning opened a furious fire upon Fort Lafayette. The ships also fired on the fort, while Vaughan moved his troops against the now surrounded fort, forcing Captain Armstrong and his 70 men to surrender.

Arnold had travelled to General Washington’s camp at Middlebrook where his court martial finally began on June 1st. But that evening, after learning that the British were attacking 50 miles north of New York, General Washington rushed north, and the court voted to postpone the hearing for two or three days. General Washington would postpone it until the military campaign was over – it would resume in late December.

Before Arnold left camp, he would reply to Andre on June 18th, disclosing top-secret troop strengths, dispositions and destinations. Back in Philadelphia, Arnold would again reply to Andre on July 11th, that he expected ₤10,000 for his services!!! When no guarantee was forthcoming from Andre, and that instead Andre wanted a face-to-face meeting with him and a British officer, General Phillips, a prisoner who Arnold was to help get exchanged, Arnold broke off negotiations.

Leaving Putnam and the main body of the army at Smith’s Clove, General Washington moved his headquarters to New Windsor, and pressed to complete the fortifications at West Point, under the command of McDougall, with Heath and 3 brigades stationed on the opposite side of the river. This strong disposition of the American forces checked Henry Clinton’s designs against the Highlands, and after leaving garrisons at Verplanck’s Point and Stony Point, Henry Clinton returned to New York.

On July 3rd, Henry Clinton sent Collier with 2600 men under William Tryon and his tory regiment, to raid the coastal towns of Connecticut, while he would wait with a body of troops at Mamaroneck to go after General Washington when he moved troops to oppose the raids. On July 5th, the British troops landed at New Haven, where it met resistance from the local militia, and after gaining control of the town, dismantled the fort, destroyed the public stores and armaments and any ships in the harbour, destroyed the barns filled with grain and set fire to the local manor houses. The next morning they sailed for Fairfield.

Upon the British arriving there on July 8th, the inhabitants fled. Tryon went on a rampage – destroying 97 houses, 67 barns, 48 store-houses, 3 churches, 2 schoolhouses, the courthouse and the jail, and destroying the public stores and vessels in the harbour. On July 11th, Tryon arrived at Norwalk, dispersed the 50 militiamen, and destroyed most of the town, burning 130 houses, 87 barns, 22 storehouses, 17 shops, 4 mills, 2 churches, and 5 vessels. During the expedition, Tryon suffered 20 killed, 96 wounded and 32 missing, before returning to New York.

Henry Clinton failed in trying to draw out General Washington, who anticipated an attack on West Point, 12 miles north of Stony Point, and instead ordered General Anthony Wayne to prepare an attack to be made on Stony Point, which was garrisoned by Lieutenant Colonel Henry Johnston and 650 men. On the evening of July 15th just before midnight, Wayne and the 1200 men of the Light Infantry brigade moved forward, led by Major Hardy Murfree in a diversionary attack on the centre of the British line, while two other columns flanked the British from the north and south. Johnston immediately ordered a counter-attack and bayonet charge with 6 companies, but Murfree stopped their charge. The flanks were then attacked by the two columns.

The British had chopped down all the trees and made a double row of abatis, with trenches and earthworks. Twenty men from each of the advance troops, called the ‘Forlorn Hopes’, from the 6th and 9th Pennsylvania regiments, wielded their axes to cut the needed gaps in the abatis while under intense fire, sustaining horrible losses, and the light infantry charged through the gaps with bayonets and routed the British, who surrendered – 553 were taken prisoner. The British also had 20 killed and 58 missing, while the Americans had 15 killed and 83 wounded.

Wayne sent a message to General Washington that:

“The fort and garrison with Colonel Johnston are ours. Our officers and men behaved like men determined to be free”.

General Washington was so pleased that he rode to Stony Point the next day, along with von Steuben, to personally shake hands with every man that took part in the attack.

Robert Howe was sent to besiege the British at Verplanck’s Point but lacked adequate artillery. Henry Clinton mobilized his army to reinforce Verplanck’s Point and to retake Stony Point, hoping that General Washington might risk a battle to keep possession of Stony Point. Lacking the men to fully protect and to reconstruct the fort, General Washington ordered the post evacuated, taking away the cannon and stores, and the works destroyed. Henry Clinton retook possession, but was too wary to risk an attack on the Highlands, and returned to New York.

On August 3rd, Collier was now sent to Penobscot bay. Henry Clinton had assigned General Francis McLean and a detachment of 700 men from Halifax, which arrived on June 16th, to build a military post on a peninsula near the Penobscot river to patrol the frontiers of Massachusetts against privateers and to harvest timber for the royal shipyards. On July 24th, Massachusetts sent Commodore Dudley Saltonstall with 3 ships of the Continental Navy, and 40 ships of the Massachusetts Navy and private vessels, with 1000 militia and 6 small cannons, under General Lovell from Boston. On July 28th, General Peleg Wadsworth led an assault force of 200 marines and 200 militiamen, landing on shore and advancing up the bluff leading to the British fort. 100 men were killed or wounded in the assault, and Lovell ordered them to halt and to entrench to begin a siege as both sides cannonaded each other. On August 12th, Collier arrived, forcing the American ships to flee up the Penobscot river as Collier attacked and pursued them. Some vessels were captured, several vessels were scuttled and burnt along the way, the rest were destroyed at the rapids at Bangor, and the men had to make their way through 100 miles of wilderness back to Boston.

On August 18th, Major Harry Lee led 300 men from New Bridge in an attack on the British post at Paulus Hook. It happened that the British had detached a foraging party into New Jersey the day before, and as Lee approached, they were mistaken by the sentry for this patrol on its return. By 4 a.m. they had passed over the creek and the ditch and had reached the fort before the men were awake. Major Sutherland and about 60 Hessians threw themselves into a small block-house beside the fort and opened an irregular fire. As alarm guns from the ships in the river and the forts at New York threatened speedy reinforcements, Lee decided that it would cost too much time to attempt to dislodge them. Having made 159 prisoners, Lee began his retreat. Lee had hoped to cross the Hackensack river to return to New Bridge, but the boats he was to have found at Dow’s Ferry had been removed, and he was forced to march up the neck of land between the Hackensack and Hudson rivers in imminent danger of being cut off by the foraging party, but Lord Stirling sent out a force to safely cover his retreat.

On August 25th, Admiral Arbuthnot, the former commander and lieutenant-governor of Halifax, arrived at New York with a fleet of 12 ships and a dozen smaller vessels from Britain, bringing 3000 additional troops and a provision of supplies and stores.

[next week - chapter 36 - Battle of Newtown, August 29th 1779]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon)

And hopefully,

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 – 1807.

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :