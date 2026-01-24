The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 34 - The Battle of Savannah, December 29th, 1778

In a letter on March 8th 1778, Lord George Germain(8), the British Secretary of State for the Colonies, had written to Henry Clinton about his ‘southern strategy’ for the future course of the war – the British war plans were about to change!

Germain wrote that:

“…the conquest of these provinces is considered by the King as an object of great importance in the scale of the war, as their possession might easily be maintained, and thereby a very valuable branch of commerce would be restored to this country and the rebels deprived of a principal resource for the support of their foreign credit, and of paying for the supplies they stand in need of, as the product of these provinces make a considerable part of their remittances to Europe. While these operations are carrying on, every diversion should be made in the provinces of Virginia and Maryland that the remaining troops which can be spared for the offensive service, in conjunction with the fleet, will admit of. The great number of deep inlets and navigable rivers in these provinces expose them in a peculiar manner to naval attacks, and must require a large force to be kept on foot for their protection, and disable them from giving any assistance to the Carolinas. The seizing or destroying their shipping would also be attended with the important consequence of preventing the Congress from availing themselves, as they have done, of their staple commodity, tobacco, on which, and the rice and indigo of Carolina and Georgia, they entirely depend for making remittances to Europe. Should the success we may reasonably hope for attend these enterprises, it might not be too much to expect that all America to the south of the Susquehannah would return to their allegiance, and in the case of so happy an event, the northern provinces might be left to their own feelings and distress to bring them back to their duty, and the operations against them confined to the cutting off all their supplies and locking up their ports.”

On November 3rd 1778, after D’Estaing had set sail for the West Indies, Clinton sent 5000 men under General Grant, convoyed by Commodore Hotham with a squadron of five ships-of-war, to reinforce the British ships in the West Indies under Admiral Barrington. (Byron, after repairs were done on his ships, would follow later.)

On November 27th, Clinton now sent Lieutenant-colonel Archibald Campbell with 3500 men, in a squadron under Commodore Parker, to join with General Augustine Prevost, and 1200 British regulars from Florida, in an attack on Georgia. In November, Prevost had moved up from East Florida in two units – 700 men under his brother Lieutenant-colonel Mark Prevost and 500 men under Lieutenant-colonel Lewis Fuser.

On November 22nd Prevost met Colonel John White and his 100 Continentals near Midway, and after a battle, White was forced to withdraw. On November 25th, Fuser arrived at Sunbury and demanded the surrender of Fort Morris by Lieutenant-colonel John McIntosh and his 200 men, but McIntosh refused, saying “Come and take it”, and Fuser withdrew. Returning with 2000 men, Prevost demanded again the surrender of Fort Morris, and after a short bombardment and three-day siege, Major Joseph Lane and his 200 men surrendered on January 9th.

By December 27th, Campbell had arrived at Tybee island, at the mouth of the Savannah river, and decided to attack the town of Savannah, without waiting for Prevost and his troops. On December 29th, they put ashore at a plantation south of the town, and advanced against the forces of General Robert Howe with his 700 Georgia and South Carolina Continentals and with the Georgia militia.

Howe set up a line of defence, with the ends anchored in the swampy woods. Campbell stopped his troops and feigned an attack on Howe’s left, while he sent 350 light infantry and 250 loyalists on a path through the swamp and around the right of the American forces. When the flanking manoeuvre was complete, Campbell ordered his main troops to charge. Howe’s troops were forced to make a retreat through the British forces in their rear and some tried to swim across creeks or through swampy woods. The Americans had 83 men killed or drowned and 453 captured. The British suffered 3 killed and 17 wounded, while capturing many ships, cannons, muskets and supplies. Prevost arrived at Savannah in mid-January and assumed command.

On January 24th 1779, Prevost sent Campbell and 1000 men to capture Augusta. The Georgia and South Carolina militia, under General Andrew Williamson, withdrew from Augusta as Campbell approached. General Benjamin Lincoln, who was appointed by Congress in September 1778 to command the southern army, and who had arrived and taken command on January 6th 1779 at Charleston, now sent General Ashe and 1100 North Carolina militia to assist Williamson.

On January 29th, Prevost sent 200 infantry under Major William Gardner to attack Beaufort, on Port Royal island at the mouth of the Broad river in South Carolina. On learning of their approach, Captain John De Treville and his company of Continental soldiers spiked the cannon and blew up the fort on the island.

General Lincoln sent General Moultrie, with 300 South Carolina militia, to Beaufort, crossing on the main ferry and arriving there on February 1st. Gardner arrived on February 2nd, burning several plantations and captured several hundred slaves. When he sent a detachment to secure the ferry, they were forced to retreat when they encountered Moultrie’s men.

On February 3rd, the two forces met at Gray’s Hill, in the centre of the island, with the Americans opening fire first with two 6-pounders, forcing the British into the woods. After 45 minutes of battle, with the Americans running out of ammunition, they began a slow retreat, but Moultrie learned that the British had already begun to withdraw from the field. Captain John Barnwell and his company of light horse chased after them, capturing 7 men. The Americans had 8 killed and 22 wounded, while the British retreated to their boats, having 40 killed or wounded.

At Savannah, Campbell had begun recruiting loyalists, and sent John Boyd into the Carolinas, who recruited 800 loyalists, and plundered and pillaged on their way back to Augusta. On February 14th, at Kettle Creek, Boyd was attacked by the Georgia and South Carolina militias under Colonels Dooly and Pickens. Boyd and over 40 loyalists were killed and 75 were taken prisoner – others returned home and were captured or surrendered. When he heard of the arrival of Ashe and his militia, Campbell decided to abandon Augusta and on February 14th retreated towards Savannah, with Ashe following.

On March 3rd, the British, now under Colonel Prevost, launched a surprise attack on Ashe’s troops, who were encamped at Briar creek, before reinforcements under Generals Rutherford and Williamson could arrive. Prevost and 900 men made a wide loop covering 50 miles across the creek to the rear of Ashe’s men. Ashe quickly formed a battle line, with the North Carolina militia on both flanks, and Colonel Elbert, with 60 Continentals and 160 Georgia militiamen in the centre.

When the British charged with bayonets, the militia on the flanks, without any bayonets, broke and ran – some died as they tried to wade through the swamp or cross the creek. Though Elbert’s troops held and made a valiant stand, they were eventually surrounded and were forced to surrender. While the British lost 5 men, 150 Americans were killed – over half were Elbert’s men, and over 200 men were captured, including Elbert.

On April 23rd, Lincoln began a march with 3000 men from Charleston to Augusta, leaving behind Colonel Moultrie with 1200 militia at Purysburg. When Prevost learned of this, he began a march with 2500 men towards Charleston, crossed the Savannah river on April 28th, surprising the troops at Purysburg. Moultrie retreated, felling trees and destroying bridges to slow Prevost’s pursuit, and on May 9th arrived at Charleston.

On May 11th a 900 man British advance force arrived at Charleston and was attacked by Lieutenant Colonel Pulaski and his legion of cavalry but Pulaski’s men were driven back. The next day, Prevost demanded the town’s surrender, but the negotiations broke down. That evening, Prevost learned that Lincoln was now about to reach Charleston, and he retreated to Stono Ferry, building three strong redoubts surrounded by an abatis. Prevost left with most of his forces by boat by June 16th to return to Savannah, and left a rear guard of 900 men at Stono Ferry.

On June 20th, Lincoln with 1200 men attacked the works on the mainland, while the main British force was on John’s island. When Lincoln’s diversionary attack on the main force failed, and the British began sending reinforcements over the river, Lincoln withdrew his forces. The British reported 26 killed and 93 wounded, while the Americans had 34 killed and 113 wounded and 150 missing. On June 23rd, the British force at Stono Ferry left for Savannah.

Footnotes for chapter 34.

(8) In 1769 Lady Elizabeth Germain died without any heirs, and left her estate to George Sackville, who changed his name from Lord Sackville to Lord Germain.

