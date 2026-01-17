The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 33 - The Beginnings of Treason of Benedict Arnold, May 9th 1779

General Washington wintered his army, with 9 brigades, west of the Hudson – 7 brigades at Middlebrook, 1 North Carolina brigade at Smiths Clove and 1 New Jersey brigade at Elizabethtown; with 6 brigades east of the Hudson under McDougall at the Highlands; and with 3 brigades (including Hazen’s and Livingston’s Canadian regiments) under Putnam at Danbury.

He then travelled to Congress at Philadelphia, arriving there on December 22nd and staying until early February, to discuss plans for the campaign for 1779 – expecting the British to remain at their present posts and to conduct the war as heretofore, in which case he was for remaining entirely on the defensive (except for operations to check the ravages of the Indians). The country, he observed, was in a languid and exhausted state, and had need of repose. The interruption to agricultural pursuits, and the many hands abstracted from husbandry by military service, had produced a scarcity of bread and forage, and rendered it difficult to subsist large armies.

He was also worried about the dissension and party feuds that were breaking out around the Congress.

In a letter written to Colonel Harrison, the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, on December 30th, General Washington wrote:

“…If I were to be called upon to draw a picture of the times and of men from what I have seen, heard and in part know, I should in one word say that idleness, dissipation and extravagance seem to have laid fast hold of most of them; that speculation, peculation and an insatiable thirst for riches seem to have gotten the better of every other consideration and almost of every order of men”.

One such man was Major-general Benedict Arnold.

Since June, when Arnold had become military commander of Philadelphia, he had run into disagreements with the Pennsylvania revolutionary leaders, led by Joseph Reed and Charles Willson Peale(5), when Arnold tried to forbid Captain Peale from arresting those who were on a long list of enemy sympathizers which had been drawn up by the supreme executive council of Pennsylvania. This was seen as an attempt by Arnold to protect Tories, and was quickly overturned by General Washington.

As the American troops entered the devastated city, recently vacated by the British, Arnold chose as his headquarters the Penn mansion that was recently the headquarters for the British General Howe. The mansion was in that enclave of handsome brick townhouses of the city’s wealthy Quakers and Loyalists – their shops, meeting-houses and market sheds appearing conspicuously unscathed by the British destruction. Since the mansion had been stripped by the departing British, Arnold refurnished it expensively – buying ₤160 in dining-room furniture from Joseph Stansbury.

While all the stores were closed for a week (to prevent plundering or removal, until goods needed for the army could be contracted for), which drove up prices, Arnold pursued a number of highly profitable business schemes that were a flagrant abuse of his position – buying goods that were not on the list of articles needed by the army, at the depressed prices that had been asked for the goods at the end of the British occupation, and resold for profit or used to maintain his house and staff – he had also hired a steward, a cook, three maids, a coachman and a washer-woman, in addition to his military staff of ten.

At the Fourth of July celebrations, a ‘bewigged’ Arnold again drew the anger of the revolutionary leaders who had begun to take off their wigs and stop powdering their hair. Arnold also was under attack for issuing passes to accused loyalists to leave the state to visit family that had fled to New York, until on August 16th, Congress forbade Arnold to issue any more passes without the countersignature of Pennsylvania authorities. Although Arnold’s days involved army business – deploying troops, carrying out arrests, supervising the prisons and gathering intelligence of British troop movements, his nights were filled with social activities, as he began to court Margaret Shippen, the daughter of a wealthy loyalist judge and member of the Penn proprietary group. Arnold purchased a 90-acre estate and country manor, overlooking the Schuylkill river, for ₤7000.

On November 4th, two men(6) were hanged after being convicted of treason – John Roberts and Abram Carlisle. The night before, Arnold staged a public reception at City Tavern and invited leading Quakers and loyalists, and was accused of showing sympathy for the city’s loyalists.

On December 1st, Joseph Reed, the former aide-de-camp to General Washington, was elected President of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania, and on February 2nd 1779 issued a public proclamation with eight charges against Arnold. And the council proclaimed that as long as Arnold remained in command in Philadelphia, they would pay none of the army’s cost and would call out the militia only in the most urgent and pressing necessity. At the time, Arnold was on his way to New York to negotiate with the state government for a confiscated loyalist manor as a reward for his services in defence of their state during the Canadian campaigns of 1775, 1776 and 1777.

The eight charges were:

1. Arnold had granted illegal passes to persons of disaffected character to enable the (schooner) ‘Charming Nancy’ to get away from British-occupied Philadelphia to any American-held port;

2. Arnold had closed the shops of Philadelphia so that he could make sizable purchases of foreign goods;

3. Arnold had imposed degrading services on militia men (sending them to fetch his barber to fix his wig);

4. Arnold had interfered in a prize case (the sloop ‘Active’) by illegal purchase at an inadequate price;

5. Arnold had used public wagons to transport private property (Arnold was offered a half-share of any goods on the ‘Charming Nancy’ that could be rescued);

6. Arnold had tried illegally to help an improper person (Hannah Levy) through the lines into New York;

7. Arnold had made an indecent and disrespectful refusal when he had been requested by the council to explain about the wagons;

8. Arnold’s discouragement and neglect of patriotic persons and his different conduct toward those of another character.

Arnold wrote to Congress requesting that he should only be tried by a court martial, and on February 16th, Congress referred it to a committee to enquire into the grounds for the charges. On March 17th, the committee reported its findings to Congress – that four of the charges (the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th) were triable by a court martial, and that Arnold should be cleared of two of those (the 1st and 2nd), and that Arnold should be cleared also of the other four charges (the 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th). But on April 3rd, Congress resolved that General Washington be directed to appoint a court martial on all four of the charges. On March 19th, Congress received, with the permission of General Washington, Arnold’s resignation as military commander of Philadelphia. On April 8th, the 39 year-old Arnold married the 19 year-old Margaret Shippen.

Having been in charge of gathering intelligence in Philadelphia, Arnold would have come across the name of Joseph Stansbury. During the British occupation, Howe had appointed him as one of the commissioners for selecting and governing the city police. After the British withdrawal, he was left behind as part of their secret police. Having sold dining room furniture to Arnold in June 1778, gave Stansbury easy access to Arnold. Arnold sent him to New York with a letter offering the services of a high-ranking American general who was willing to aid the British ‘either by immediately joining the British army or cooperating on some concealed plan with Sir Henry Clinton’. Stansbury made his way across New Jersey and through the British lines to Jonathan Odell, and was passed on to William Franklin and then on May 9th was passed on to Major Andre, the new British spy chief.

William Franklin, the son of Benjamin Franklin, and former royal governor of New Jersey, who had refused the advice of his father to resign but instead remained loyal to the king, had been jailed and then exchanged and released in November 1778, and now was organizing thousands of loyalist refugees in New York into the Board of Associated Loyalists, was setting up safe houses, and was coordinating agents to pass information on to the British Secret Service. He met with the Carlisle Commission, that urged waging political warfare, using British troops to subdue a district, then raise a loyalist militia while offering amnesty to the rebels, and set up a loyalist government in each area returned to British submission. William Franklin was drawing up plans for a Loyalist Army, which would need the leadership of a respected American general(7)!!!

Footnotes for chapter 33.

(5) Charles Willson Peale, who studied art under Benjamin West in London 1767-69, would paint his first portrait of Washington in 1772. In the portrait, a paper is seen in his front pocket, on which is written ‘Order of March’ – the order to Washington from Governor Dinwiddie on April 2nd 1754 to march to the Forks of the Ohio, which started the French and Indian war. The placing of that note in the painting underscores the explicit understanding of the American colonists of the purpose of the fight for the western frontier. Peale would later found the first museum in America.

(6) Between 1778 and 1781, some 487 Pennsylvanians and their families were charged with treason and attainted, of the 23 that were tried, 3 were convicted and only 2 were hanged.

(7) Earlier in the year, Arnold had also received a letter from Beverly Robinson, asking him to take over the leadership of the loyalists to end the war.

[next week - chapter 34 - The Battle of Savannah, December 29th, 1778]

