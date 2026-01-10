The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

Chapter 32 - The Plan of an Attack upon Quebec, October 22nd 1778

On September 4th, Congress resolved:

“that General Washington be directed to pursue such practicable measures for the defence of the frontiers of the states exposed to the incursions of the northern Indians, as to him shall seem best adapted to present circumstances, calculated to check the ravages of the enemy, and to protect the distressed inhabitants of the said frontiers”.

Unlike the disastrous attempt at an irruption into Canada earlier in the year (during the time of the plotting by the Conway Cabal to oust General Washington as commander-in-chief) that had been run through the Board of War, that had proceeded without the advice of General Washington, and that had placed in command Lafayette, who would take the blame for the failure of the attempt, this attempt would be done, by first, obtaining the advice of General Washington.

On September 10th, Major General Horatio Gates, Brigadier General Jacob Bayley and Colonel Moses Hazen [of the Canadian Regiment] met at White Plains (at the request of General Washington) ‘to consider, and report, upon the best ways, and means, for the invasion, and possession of Canada’. Their report (showing General Washington’s true reasons for contemplating this attempt) stated that:

“the union of Canada, on which depends a permanent peace with the Indians – the advantages resulting from their trade – the security of our frontiers – and the evasion of the extended limits of Canada by the late Quebec Bill, will, we hope, in due time, have its full weight in the great scale of politicks”.

On September 11th, General Washington wrote to Bayley ‘to request that you employ proper persons to gain the most authentic intelligence from Canada’. Bayley would send a 4-man party of Captain Clement Gosselin with his brother Lieutenant Louis Gosselin to the neighbourhood of Quebec, and Captain Travisie with Enoch Hall to Sorel at the mouth of the St. Francois river; and would send a 3-man party to St. Charles, Chamblee and St. Jean on the Richelieu river.

On September 12th, General Washington wrote to Henry Laurens of his initial thoughts regarding an attack on Canada:

“The expediency of the undertaking in a military point of view will depend on the enemy’s evacuating these states and on the reinforcements they may send into Canada. While they keep their present footing, we shall find employment enough in defending ourselves, without meditating conquests; or if they send a large addition of strength into that country, it may require greater force and more abundant supplies on our part, to effect its reduction, than our resources may perhaps admit. But if they should leave us, and their other exigencies should oblige them to neglect Canada, we may derive essential advantage, from a successful expedition there…”

But on September 25th, General Washington wrote to Lafayette that:

“If you have entertained thoughts my dear Marquis of paying a visit to your Court… but waver on acct of an expedition to Canada, friendship induces me to tell you, that I do not conceive that the prospects of such an operation is so favourable at this time as to cause you to change your views. Many circumstances & events must conspire, to render an enterprize of this kind practicable & advisable. The Enemy in the first place, must either withdraw wholly, or in part from their present Posts to leave us at liberty to detach largely from this army – In the next place, if considerable reinforcements should be thrown into that country, a Winters expedition would become impracticable, on acct of the difficulties which will attend the March of a large body of Men with the necessary apparatus – Provisions – Forage & Stores at that inclement Season – In a word, the chances are so much against the undertaking that they ought not to induce you to lay aside your other purpose… but as it is a compliment which is due so am I perswaded you would wish to dispense with the form, of satisfying your desires to Congress on the subject of your Voyage & absence…”.

On October 5th Lafayette met with General Washington to discuss the present situation regarding an expedition to Canada and of his possible return to France.

On October 13th, Lafayette wrote to Henry Laurens of his plan to visit Congress:

“As long as I thought I could dispose of myself, I made it my pride and pleasure to fight under American colours, in defence of a cause, which I dare more particularly call ours, because I had the good fortune to bleed for it. Now Sir, that France is involved in a war, I am urged by a sense of duty, as well as patriotic love, to present myself before the king, to know in what manner he may judge proper to employ my services… As long as there were any hopes of an active campaign, I did not think of leaving the field. Now that I see a very peaceable and undisturbed moment, I take this opportunity of waiting on congress”.

On October 22nd, Congress resolved:

“that the Marquis de Lafayette, major-general in the service of the United States, have leave to go to France, and that he return at such time as shall be most convenient to him”.

Congress also wrote a letter of recommendation to the King of France. And Congress resolved on their instructions to Dr. Franklin, who had been elected the minister plenipotentiary to the Court of France on September 14th, that included:

“You shall constantly inculcate the certainty of ruining the British fisheries on the banks of Newfoundland, and consequently the British marine, by reducing Halifax and Quebec…”

Congress then resolved on a ‘Plan for reducing the Province of Canada’, that proposed:

(1) a 3000-man attack from the Wyoming valley against Niagara;

(2) a 1500-man attack from Fort Pitt against Detroit, that would then to proceed to join the attack on Niagara;

(3) a 2500-man expedition from Oswego to secure the navigation of lake Ontario; and

(4) a 5000-man attack from Connecticut via the St. Francis river upon Montreal, St. Jean and the north end of lake Champlain, that would leave a sufficient detachment along with as many Canadians as will join them, and join the forces at Oswego, leave a garrison at that post, and then proceed to join those forces at Niagara;

(5) If successful, another campaign must be made against Quebec – but to keep these troops in Canada and to supply them with provisions and clothing would be difficult if not impracticable, and an attack on Halifax could not be attempted, without the aid of France. If 4000-5000 troops sailed from Brest at the beginning of May under convoy of 4 ships-of-the-line and 4 frigates, and arrive at the end of June at a quite defenceless Quebec, after possessing that city, they could join up with the American troops at Sorel. By the end of July, the reduction of Canada might be so far completed as to proceed to an investiture of Halifax by September.

Congress resolved that this plan should be transmitted to General Washington:

“that he be requested to make observations thereon as to him shall appear proper, and transmit the same to Congress and deliver a copy to the Marquis de la Fayette”.

Congress also resolved on ‘Observations on the Finances of America’, and that Dr. Franklin should lay these observations, as well as the plan for an attack on Quebec, before the French minister, who could also consult with the Marquis de la Fayette ‘as he hath made it his particular study to gain information on these important points’.

On November 5th, General Washington received a report from Bayley with some intelligence from Canada that he had received from his nephew, Frye Bayley, and 2 other Americans that had been held in Quebec and Halifax, and also from the 3-man party that had returned after being sent to St. Charles, that said:

“…the British forces in Canada does not exceed 5500 including Refugees, Tories & Canadians all they can muster, that not more than 300 or 400 have arrived this year, that Head Quarters is at Sorell where there is 400 men and fortified with 60 pieces of Cannon in Redoubts without Entrenchments, their Pay Office at St. Dennis, where there is 300 men, a small party at Chamblee, 1 Regt at St. Johns, 1 at the Isle Aux Noix, a small party at Montreal, St. Francois & Three Rivers, the Remainder at Quebec, the French very much Attached to our Cause especially since they have heard of our Alliance with France… they say they are ready not only to turn out, in our Service, but will if notice given them, of our Coming lay up all the Provisions in their Power ready for us. They inform that Genl Haldimand has Ordered 50 out of every Parish to be ready to assist him in Case of an Invasion and that they will turn out on his Order and immediately Join Us, that the Priests say but little, the Indians about Canada, are all in our favour…”

On November 11th, General Washington, in his official reply to Congress of his considerations on an invasion of Canada, wrote that:

“…I view the emancipation of Canada, as an Object very interesting to the future prosperity and tranquility of these States; but I am sorry to say – the plan proposed for the purpose does not appear to me to be eligible, under our present circumstances… It seems to me impolitic to enter into engagements with the Court of France for carrying on a combined operation of any kind, without a moral certainty of being able to fulfil our part, particularly if the first proposal came from us… a failure on our part would certainly occasion in them, a misapplication of a considerable land and naval force, which might be usefully employed elsewhere; and probably their total loss… if the Enemy keep possession of their present posts at New York and Rhode Island – it will be impracticable, either to furnish the men – or the other necessary supplies for prosecuting the plan…”

In this very lengthy report, that gives a unique insight into his strategic thinking, he elaborated on the difficulty in raising men for the present campaign before then raising more men for this expedition, plus the additional men needed to open passages through a wilderness, to provide means of long and difficult transportation by land and water, to build and man the vessels necessary to acquire superiority on the lakes and to establish posts of communication and, in addition to all this, to supply a French fleet during the winter.

He criticized the troop operations of the plan itself, to show that:

“If the Enemy attempt to keep posts in these States – a primary object will be to expel them, if in our power; if not, we must make proper provision to bar their depredations; and must turn our attentions to the security of our frontiers, by pursuing such measures, as shall be within the reach of our abilities”.

Then on November 14th, General Washington, in an unofficial letter to Henry Laurens to present his inner reasons against the plan, wrote that:

“…The question of the Canadian expedition in the form it now stands appears to me one of the most interesting that has hitherto agitated our National deliberations. I have one objection to it, untouched in my public letter, which is in my estimation, insurmountable, and alarms all my feelings for the true and permanent interests of my country. This is the introduction of a large body of French troops into Canada, and putting them in possession of the capital of that Province, attached to them by all the ties of blood, habits, manners, religion and former connexion of government. I fear this would be too great a temptation, to be resisted by any power actuated by the common maxims of national policy… Let us suppose, that when the five thousand french troops (and under the idea of that number twice as many might be introduced) were entered the city of Quebec; they should declare an intention to hold Canada, as a pledge and surety for the debts due to France from the United States, [or, under other specious pretences hold the place till they can find a bone for contention], and [in the meanwhile] should excite the Canadians to engage in supporting [their pretences and claims]; what should we be able to say with only four or five thousand men to carry on the dispute?… If France should even engage in the scheme, in the first instance with the purest intentions, there is the greatest danger that, in the progress of the business, invited to it by circumstances and, perhaps, urged on by the solicitations and wishes of the Canadians, she would alter her views”.

On December 5th, Congress heard a report from the committee to respond to General Washington’s November 11th letter, and agreed ‘that the Reasons assigned by the General against an Expedition to Canada, appear to the Committee to be well founded and to merit the Approbation of Congress’.

Also on December 5th, D’Estaing’s letter to the Canadians was presented to Congress, before being distributed in Canada. Although, on November 3rd, D’Estaing had put his fleet out to sea from Boston and sailed for the West Indies, on October 28th, before he left America, he had written a ‘Declaration addressed in the name of the King to all former French subjects in North America’, that proclaimed:

“You were born French, you could not have ceased to be French… for a people, when it acquires the right to think and to act, knows its own interest; it knows that to ally itself with the United States is to ensure its own happiness; but I shall declare, and I do formally declare in the name of His Majesty who authorized and commanded me to do so, that all his former subjects in North America who cease to recognize the sovereignty of Britain can count on his protection and support”.

On November 23rd, General Washington received a letter from Bayley, with the intelligence report from the Gosselin brothers, Traversie and Hall – the 4-man party sent to Quebec and Sorel. On November 25th, General Washington replied to Bayley that:

“the continuance of the enemy in this quarter – the hazard we should run by detaching from the army – the condition of our supplies in your quarter which fall infinitely short of what I was led to expect with some other weighty considerations, make it necessary to suspend the expedition to Canada for this winter…”

After his visit to Congress, Lafayette had returned to head-quarters, in a high state of fever and during a pelting autumnal rain, and throughout his journey, fetes were given in compliment to him. At Fishkill, he was obliged to yield to the violence of a raging fever and violent headaches, and reports of his approaching death distressed the army. After over two months while he was being nursed back to health by Dr. Cochran, who was visited every day by General Washington, he was finally able to meet with General Washington. On December 18th, Lafayette wrote a letter to the Indians of Canada, inviting them to unite with the French to drive out the British.

On January 1st 1779, the committee appointed to confer with the General brought in a report, which Congress agreed to, that:

“the plan proposed by Congress for the emancipation of Canada, in co-operation with an armament from France… however desirable and interesting, should be deferred till circumstances shall render the co-operation of these states more certain, practicable, and effectual”.

A letter was also sent to their Minister Plenipotentiary at the Court of Versailles, to the Minister of France in Philadelphia and to the Marquis de la Fayette, informing them of Congress’s decision.

On January 11th, Lafayette set sail from Boston for France with dispatches from Congress – including the plan for an attack on Quebec and the letter to defer the attack.

By May 1779, Clement Gosselin had brought copies of D’Estaing’s proclamation into Canada and they were distributed throughout the province, along with the letter from Lafayette to the Indians, brought by Francois Cazeau and Father Germain. The proclamation was posted at the doors of the churches – with the knowledge of the curés, and almost none of them reported the appearance or sent copies to the British authorities!!! Because of the reports of the French alliance and of French troops in America, and of reproaches addressed by the Bishops of France to their Canadian brothers, a profound effect was seen on the Canadian priests, and several joined the ranks of the rebel partisans, even though the Bishop of Canada, Briand, had remained loyal to the British, and had issued a ‘mandement’ of excommunication that stated:

“the list of sins against God of which you have been guilty is a long one! First, the sin of disobedience to the lawful Sovereign; the sinner guilty of such resistance is damned… they are all liable to excommunication”.

Valentin Jautard and Fleury Mesplet circulated copies of D’Estaing’s proclamation in Montreal. Jautard also wrote a proclamation, pretending it was signed by King Louis XIV and General Washington, that forbid Canadians to take up arms for the British, and it was printed by Mesplet, and also distributed in Montreal. In June, the British governor, Haldimand, issued orders for the arrest and imprisonment of Jautard and Mesplet, who would remain prisoners until September 1782!!!

