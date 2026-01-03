The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 31 - The Battle of Quaker Hill, August 29th 1778

At Paramus on July 13th, while on their march across the Jerseys, General Washington learned of the arrival of the French fleet under the command of Count d’Estaing – 12 ships-of-the-line, 4 frigates and with 4000 soldiers. D’Estaing had left France on April 13th and after struggling against adverse winds, finally anchored at the entrance of Delaware Bay on July 8th, narrowly missing an opportunity to trap Howe’s fleet up the river. Accompanying D’Estaing was Silas Deane and Conrad-Alexandre Gerard, France’s envoy to the United States, who both proceeded to Philadelphia to meet with Congress, which had just now returned there after the British evacuation.

Howe and his eleven ships-of-the-line and some frigates and sloops had left the Delaware to assist Clinton’s troops in crossing over to New York, and D’Estaing now weighed anchor and proceeded to Sandy Hook with the intent of trying to capture or destroy the British fleet and of then proceeding against the city with the cooperation of the American troops.

But D’Estaing found that there was not sufficient depth of water on the sand bar, which extended from Sandy Hook to Staten island, to admit the safe passage of the largest ships (a 90-gun and an 80-gun ship) – missing a chance to trap Howe’s fleet in Raritan bay. After abandoning the attempt, he sailed to Shrewsbury river on the Jersey coast, to take in provisions and water.

To assist in this attempt, General Washington had crossed the Hudson river at King’s Ferry and encamped at Wright’s Mill, near Northcastle on July 20th, and had sent his two aides-de-camp, John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton, to Sandy Hook, to discuss with D’Estaing on a plan of action. On July 22nd, the French fleet, having finished taking in supplies, appeared again in full force off the sand bar at Sandy Hook, but was again unable to enter the bay.

D’Estaing now sailed to the eastward for a combined operation with the Americans to recapture Rhode Island, arriving there on the 29th. General Washington sent Lafayette with Varnum’s and Glover’s brigades, and with Livingston’s 1st Canadian regiment, to General Sullivan, then in command at Providence, and authorized Sullivan to call in the militia from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. General Washington also sent Quarter-master Greene because he was a native of Rhode Island and knew the area well. Sullivan’s forces were organized into two divisions, commanded by Greene and Lafayette.

On August 8th, D’Estaing entered the harbour, exchanging cannonade with the British batteries as he passed, and anchored a little ways north of Newport. On his approach, the British sunk two sloops and five frigates and some galleys to avoid having them captured by the French and to prevent the French from passing there. Sullivan moved his troops down from Providence to Howland’s Ferry on the east side of the island. The British troops that were stationed opposite them on the north end of the island, evacuated their works during the night of the 8th, and withdrew to the lines at Newport. On finding the works abandoned the next morning, Sullivan crossed the channel in flat-bottomed boats and took possession of them.

However, on August 9th, Howe’s fleet from New York, which was reinforced by four more ships (including one that was part of a squadron sent from Britain under Admiral Byron, who had left Britain in June trying to intercept D’Estaing, but his fleet had been scattered by a storm), now arrived at Newport and anchored at Point Judith, at the entrance to the bay – hoping to put the French fleet between two fires, from his ships and from the batteries.

When the wind changed direction overnight, D’Estaing moved his twelve ships-of-the-line out of the harbour in the morning, again having to pass the cannonade of the British batteries, and now having good sea room, formed for battle against Howe’s thirteen ships-of-the-line. Throughout the day, the two fleets manoeuvred, trying to gain the weathergage. Sullivan advanced to Quaker Hill, about ten miles north of Newport and waited there until D’Estaing could return and land his troops. On the 12th there came on a tempest of wind and rain that lasted two days and two nights with unexampled violence, scattering the ships with fearful ravage. Lord Howe, with what ships he could collect, bore away to New York to refit. The French fleet returned in a tattered and forlorn condition.

Despite the protests of Sullivan who wanted D’Estaing to leave his land forces for an assault on the British at Newport, the ships were bound for Boston for repair. Sullivan, after a council of war on the 28th, then retreated that night with his men to the north end of the island, and in the morning the British commenced a pursuit. The retreat was covered, in part, by Colonel Livingston and the 1st Canadian regiment, who behaved gallantly, making frequent stands, abandoning one eminence only to take post on another, and keeping up a retreating fire that checked the advance of the enemy, and after a series of skirmishes reached the fortified works at the north end of the island.

The British took post on Quaker Hill and began a cannonade, which the Americans returned. Under the cover fire from two sloops, the British troops were able to advance on the American right flank and capture a redoubt. Fighting continued until night (between 200 and 300 men were killed on each side), and the British drew back to Quaker Hill.

Upon receiving intelligence that a British fleet was on its way to relieve Newport, Sullivan determined to abandon Rhode Island – during the night, the troops and baggage were transported across the channel to the mainland, before Clinton arrived the next day with 4000 men. Finding that Sullivan had already retreated, Clinton returned to New York, but he left behind Major General Grey and the troops on a ravaging expedition – destroying more than seventy vessels, laying waste to New Bedford, Fair Haven and the island of Martha’s Vineyard, before returning to New York laden with the spoils. Howe and his fleet had also sailed for Boston in the hope of intercepting D’Estaing, but on August 30th, found the French fleet safely sheltered and protected by American batteries, and Howe returned to New York.

Much criticism was made of D’Estaing’s actions, and in September, in a letter to Lafayette, General Washington wrote of the “illiberal and unthinking reflection which may have been cast upon the Count d’Estaing”, and advised him that “in a free and republican government, you cannot restrain the voice of the multitude; every man will speak as he thinks, or, more properly, without thinking, and consequently will judge at effects without attending to the cause”.

While the British were camped about New York, and General Washington and his army were encamped at Wright’s Mill, the area between them was ground for skirmishing and ambushing by patrols. The British used the Queen’s Rangers, led by Lieutenant-Colonel John Simcoe, while the Americans used their light infantry in conjunction with the Mohican regiment (the Stockbridge Indians)(4).

Note: (please see Footnote 4) There was one Native American Regiment - of Tuscaroras, Oneidas, Mohicans, and other nations, in the Continental Army!

On August 31st, Simcoe planned an attack on the American patrols (consisting of 60 light infantry and 48 Stockbridge Indians), and he moved out of Kingsbridge with 500 men in two divisions – Emmerick’s corps along the Mile Square road and Simcoe’s Rangers and the cavalry along the Bronx river to the east. The Indians first discovered Emmerick’s men and began firing on them from the fences along the road. Tarleton now advanced with the Hussars and the cavalry to aid Emmerick. Simcoe advanced with the Rangers to try to flank the Indians on their left, and to cut off the light infantry from coming into the battle. The Indians were driven from the fences, being pursued by the cavalry and hit in the flank by the infantry, and although overwhelmed, they would not surrender. Forty Indians and forty British soldiers were reported killed, and a small number of American infantry were killed and ten were taken prisoner.

In early September, General Washington observed preparations by the British at New York – cannon and military stores were embarked and a fleet of 140 transports were made ready to sail. On September 22nd, Henry Clinton sent Cornwallis with 5000 men into the Jerseys, between the Hackensack and Hudson rivers and sent Knyphausen with 3000 men to Westchester county, between the Hudson river and the Bronx.

Fearing that the British were either attempting an attack on the forts and passes of the Highlands, or else were attempting to attack the French fleet at Boston, General Washington strengthened the works and reinforced the garrison in the Highlands, stationing Putnam with two brigades at West Point, and sent Gates with three brigades and McDougall with two brigades to Danbury, while he moved his army to Fredricksburg, about thirty miles from West Point – to be ready for a movement eastward or for a speedy junction westward back to the Highlands. Wayne was stationed in front of the division of Cornwallis, with his detachment of militia at New Tappan and a regiment of light horse under Lieutenant Colonel Baylor at Old Tappan.

On the night of September 27th, Knyphausen crossed the Hudson river to come by surprise on the militia at New Tappan, but they were slow in crossing and the militia were apprised of their coming in time to escape, while Grey mobilized a battalion of light infantry to attack Baylor’s 100 Virginian cavalry staying at a small group of farm houses at Old Tappan. Grey cut off a night patrol, advanced in silence, surrounded three barns where Baylor’s men were sleeping, and with bayonets, made a savage slaughter. Eleven were killed on the spot, twenty-five were mangled with repeated thrusts (four died later of their wounds) and a total of forty men, some of them wounded, including Baylor, were taken prisoner.

On September 30th, Clinton sent Captain Henry Collins with 300 British regulars and Captain Patrick Ferguson with 100 loyalist troops from New Jersey to attack Little Egg Harbour, which was used by American privateers to attack and seize British ships. When the British ships couldn’t enter the harbour, because of the wind, four privateers put to sea and escaped while others took refuge up river.

On October 6th, the British then embarked in row galleys and small boats and pushed twenty miles up the Mullica river to the village of Chestnut Neck, which had been used by General Washington to receive supplies for his troops at Valley Forge. The inhabitants fell back to the woods, firing from behind trees as they went – killing one British officer. The batteries and storehouses were demolished and the prize ships were burned.

Hearing that Count Pulaski and his men were on their way, the British left on the 7th, stopping at the mouth of the Bass river to destroy the salt-works and to burn the buildings and barns there. When Pulaski arrived, he then crossed the river and marched to Tuckerton to watch the British movements. Learning from a deserter where Pulaski’s men were staying, Ferguson and 250 men in small boats went up the river to Tuckerton at night and surrounded the three houses where the infantry were and massacred them while they were sleeping – of the fifty men, all were killed except five who were taken prisoner. Pulaski led his cavalry and forced Ferguson to retreat to their boats and they eventually returned to New York.

By the end of September, Admiral Byron was in New York with the rest of his fleet, which had been scattered by a storm after it had left Britain in June trying to intercept D’Estaing. As soon as his ships were refitted, he set sail for Boston, to try to trap D’Estaing’s ships that were still there for repairs, and arrived off Boston on November 1st, when another violent storm drove him out to sea, disabled his ships and compelled him to put into Rhode Island to refit. Meanwhile, with his ships in good order and the coast clear, D’Estaing put out to sea and sailed for the West Indies, before he could be followed by Byron.

Footnotes for Part 5, Chapter 31.

(4) The Mohicans had been driven from their home along the Hudson river by the Mohawks, who wanted to be the middlemen in the fur trade, and by the 1740’s had resettled at Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and were subsequently called the Stockbridge Indians. In July 1778, Abraham Nimham asked that all the Mohicans that had joined the American army and were in several local regiments, along with other Indians in other regiments – including the Oneida and Tuscarora warriors that had not returned home, could be allowed to serve together in one unit.

