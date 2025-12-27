The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 30 - The Battle of Monmouth, June 28th 1778

When the treaties were signed by Congress on May 4th, General Washington held a military fete at Valley Forge on May 6th to celebrate.

On May 8th, British Lieutenant General Henry Clinton arrived in Philadelphia and on the 11th took over command from General William Howe, who had resigned. On May 18th, Captain John Andre prepared a lavish farewell, a Meschianza, for Howe in Philadelphia – a waterborne parade, a tournament, a dress ball, and an enormous dinner!!! For the next month the British would be stripping and packing Philadelphia, as Clinton’s new orders were to evacuate Philadelphia and concentrate his forces at New York – a better position to meet the French if they entered the war. Major General Grey and his staff had been staying at Dr. Franklin’s house on Market Street, and Andre would be busy stealing Dr. Franklin’s rare books, scientific apparatus and musical instruments he had invented, personal account books and even his portrait painting(1)!!!

On May 18th, General Washington sent Lafayette with Enoch Poor’s New Hampshire brigade of 1500 men, Captain Allen McLane’s Independent Partisan Corps of 150 troops and 600 Pennsylvania militia, to observe the movement of the British at Philadelphia and to harass any foraging parties. Lafayette attached Tousard and the 47 Oneidas (who had arrived in camp on the 15th) to McLane`s Partisan Corps and marched his army east from Valley Forge, across the Schuylkill river at Swede`s Ford and south along the Ridge road to the village of Barren Hill.

Lafayette placed his main brigade on the high ground just west of Ridge road, had the militia watch the Germantown road and the Whitemarsh road to the east, and sent McLane and the Oneidas to scout southward along the Ridge road. Local spies had informed Henry Clinton about Lafayette`s expedition, and on May 19th he sent eight thousand men on an overnight march in three columns to attack Lafayette – the largest one along the Whitemarsh road to block the Ridge road on the north side of town, one along the Germantown road to attack the militia on the left flank, and the third, with Clinton and Howe, along the Ridge road. In the morning, on hearing the approach of the column of cavalry in the vanguard, the Oneidas tried to ambush the British, concealing themselves among the trees lining both sides of the road and letting loose a flurry of arrows and gunfire. The cavalry retreated and waited for the main column to move forward, while the Oneidas fell back to the main force.

Lafayette moved some of his main force behind a stone wall to meet the British advance on his left flank, and sent parties into the woods north of town to act as decoys against the British first column which was encircling his troops in the north, cutting off escape by the Ridge road to Swede’s Ford. Lafayette then withdrew his men from the main position first, then those to the north and then those from the stone wall on his left flank, down a steep hill to the Schuylkill river and across Matson’s Ford in waist-deep water where they formed into a defensive position. Fearing too many casualties if he attempted a crossing, and suspicious that General Washington may be nearby with his army, Clinton marched his troops back to Philadelphia.

The Oneidas were among the last of Lafayette’s troops to cross the Schuylkill river at Matson’s Ford, and during the battle four were killed and two were captured. When General Washington became worried about bloody attacks near their homeland, the Oneidas agreed to return home, leaving in the middle of June and arriving in Albany on July 1st.

General Washington had also written to Gates, commanding the northern army on the Hudson, urging him to call in as large a force of militia as he could find subsistence for, and to be on the alert for the protection of that river.

On June 4th, Congress had resolved:

“that should the city of Philadelphia be evacuated by the enemy, it will be expedient and proper for the Commander in Chief to take effectual care that no insult, plunder, or injury of any kind, may be offered to the inhabitants of the said city; that, in order to prevent public or private injury from the operations of ill disposed persons, the General be directed to take early and proper care to prevent the removal, transfer, or sale of any goods, wares, or merchandise in possession of the inhabitants of the said city, until the property of the same shall be ascertained by a joint committee… to determine whether any, or what part thereof may belong to the king of Great Britain or to any of his subjects”.

(All goods belonging to the enemy would be seized, so that the army could contract for any supplies it needed. And privateers were ready to pounce on any ships trying to smuggle goods out of Philadelphia.)

General Washington appointed Benedict Arnold, who had arrived in camp on May 21st with his leg not healed entirely and still unable to walk without a crutch, the military governor of Philadelphia, a city that had been devastated by the British occupation – with houses, fences, church pews and pulpits burned for firewood, and a potter’s field of mass graves of the two thousand American prisoners of war who had died there that winter. On June 6th, Congress received a packet containing three acts of parliament, the Conciliatory bills.

The first was ‘An Act to enable His Majesty to appoint Commissioners with sufficient Powers to treat, consult, and agree upon the Means of quieting the Disorders now subsisting in certain of the Colonies, Plantations and Provinces of North America’, where on April 12th, Britain had appointed three commissioners to travel to America and negotiate with the Continental Congress.

The second was ‘An Act for repealing An Act for the better regulating the Government of the Province of the Massachusets Bay in New England’, which repealed the act of 1773 that had ripped up the Colonial charter.

The third was ‘An Act for removing all Doubts and Apprehensions concerning Taxation by the Parliament of Great Britain, in any of the Colonies, Provinces, and Plantations in North America and the West Indies’, which repealed the 1773 Tea Act and declared that Britain would not impose any taxes except to regulate commerce.

Congress sent a letter in reply, to Howe and to Clinton, which read:

“…when the king of Great Britain shall be seriously disposed to put an end to the unprovoked and cruel war waged against these United States, Congress will readily attend to such terms of peace, as may consist with the honor of independent nations, the interest of their constituents, and the sacred regard they mean to pay to treaties”.

General Washington, in a letter to John Banister on April 21st, in commenting on the peace commissioners, had written:

“…Nothing short of Independence, it appears to me, can possibly do. A peace on other terms would, if I may be allowed the expression, be a peace of War”.

This third act would be incorporated into the Constitution Act of Canada in 1791, which repealed parts of the Quebec Act of 1774, split Canada into two parts and established the governments of Upper Canada and Lower Canada.

In other words, Canada would receive the type of government that was proposed by the British peace (sic) commissioners and was rejected by Congress – because it did not include independence!!!

On June 11th, Congress was informed ‘that the Earl of Carlisle, Mr. Eden and Governor Johnstone, the commissioners for restoring peace between Great Britain and America, are arrived at Philadelphia’ and on June 13th, a letter from the commissioners was read in Congress, which stated that their purpose was:

“…To consent to a cessation of hostilities, both by sea and land. To restore free intercourse, to revive mutual affection, and restore the common benefits of naturalisation through the several parts of this empire. To extend every freedom to trade that our respective interests can require. To agree that no military force shall be kept up in the different states of North America, without the consent of the general congress, or particular assemblies. To concur in measures calculated to discharge the debts of America, and raise the value and credit of the paper circulation. To perpetuate our union, by a reciprocal deputation of an agent or agents from the different states, who shall have the privilege of a seat and voice in the parliament of Great Britain; or, if sent from Britain, to have in that case a seat and voice in the assemblies of the different states to which they may be deputed respectively, in order to attend to the several interests of those by whom they are deputed. In short, to establish the power of the respective legislatures in each particular state, to settle its revenue, its civil and military establishment, and to exercise a perfect freedom of legislation and internal government, so that the British states throughout North America, acting with us in peace and war, under our common sovereign, may have the irrevocable enjoyment of every privilege that is short of a total separation of interest, or consistent with that union of force, on which the safety of our common religion and liberty depends”.

On June 17th, Congress replied:

“…The acts of the British parliament, the commission from your sovereign, and your letter, suppose the people of these states to be subjects of the crown of Great Britain, and are founded on the idea of dependence, which is utterly inadmissable. I am further directed to inform your excellencies, that Congress are inclined to peace, notwithstanding the unjust claims from which this war originated, and the savage manner in which it has been conducted. They will, therefore, be ready to enter upon the consideration of a treaty of peace and commerce not inconsistent with treaties already subsisting, when the king of Great Britain shall demonstrate a sincere disposition for that purpose. The only solid proof of this disposition, will be, an explicit acknowledgement of the independence of these states, or the withdrawing his fleets and armies”.

Also on June 17th, General Washington called a general council of war on whether the army should remain in its present position or whether it should immediately move, and whether to attack the enemy if it should move, requesting the opinions of his generals in writing.

But before he could receive them, word came that Henry Clinton had begun his evacuation of Philadelphia at three a.m. on the morning of the 18th, crossing the Delaware in boats to Gloucester Point on the Jersey shore. General Washington immediately detached Maxwell with his brigade to cooperate with Dickinson and his New Jersey militia to break down bridges and to harass the enemy’s rear if he should march through the Jerseys; sent Arnold with a force to take command of Philadelphia; and then broke up his camp at Valley Forge and pushed forward with his main army in pursuit of the enemy, crossing the Delaware river at Coryell’s Ferry on the 24th.

Clinton marched his 11,000 regulars and 1,000 loyalists, with a 12-mile long baggage train of 1500 wagons, north toward South Amboy, but upon hearing a rumour that Gates was moving south to join up with Washington’s army, he decided not to cross the Raritan river, and then turned to make his way instead to Sandy Hook, encamping at Monmouth on June 27th. With Maxwell’s New Jersey militia, reinforced by Morgan and 600 men and Colonel Moylan’s 4th Continental light dragoons, harassing the British on the flank and rear, Clinton moved his baggage in front, under the convoy of Knyphausen, with the main strength of his army in the rear under Cornwallis.

General Washington ordered Lee(2), commanding the advance forces, to attack the British rear as soon as the front began to leave in the morning, before the British could gain the heights at Middletown, while he and the main army would come up to support him. Although Dickinson reported the movement of Knyphausen as early as 5 a.m., it was 7 a.m. before Lee began a leisurely advance, and 9 a.m. before he began an attack - without even reconnoitring the field or drawing up a battle plan!

Lee sent Wayne, with Oswald`s artillery, to advance and they ran into the Queen’s Rangers and after a short volley Wayne forced them to retreat. Lee then attempted to encircle the rear guard, but failed to inform his subordinates of his plan, as he sent Lafayette with some of Wayne’s men to try to flank Clinton’s left, and told Wayne, in the centre, not to attack but to feint. When Oswald’s artillery was sent to the rear to get more ammunition, Maxwell and Scott on the left flank mistook it as an ordered retreat and began pulling back. When Lafayette on the right flank was informed of Scott’s retreat, he also fell back. Clinton now brought up Cornwallis’s troops, and as Lee ordered a retreat, Clinton attacked, turning the retreat into a rout.

General Washington was now on the march with his troops to support Lee’s advance, when he found the roads full of the soldiers in full retreat, and no notice had been given to him!!! He galloped forward to rally the troops and to stop the retreat, and angrily confronted Lee(3). General Washington now turned around the last two regiments in the line of retreat, Stewart’s 13th Pennsylvania and Ramsay’s 3rd Maryland, and posted them and Oswald’s artillery to keep the enemy at bay while he re-formed the rest of Lee’s troops under Wayne. He then hurried back to bring on the main army, setting Stirling on the left wing and Greene on the right, and set Lafayette’s men in reserve, while artillery was placed on both wings.

Clinton and Cornwallis tried to attack the left side but were unable to advance and when three American regiments were sent through the woods and attacked the British right flank, they had to fall back. Cornwallis then led the attack on the right side, but was again driven back. Four times the British tried to charge Wayne in the advance, who was now reinforced by Maxwell’s militia and Scott’s Virginians, but failed and finally the British drew back and the battle ended with all the troops overcome by fatigue and the heat, lying on their arms in the field for the night. The British reported 65 killed – 59 died from heatstroke, 170 wounded and 64 missing, while the Americans had 69 killed, 160 wounded and 130 missing.

During the night, Clinton’s troops were silently awakened and they stole away to join Knyphausen, who had pushed on with the baggage train. General Washington decided not to pursue Clinton, because of his fatigued troops and the extreme heat and because the embarkation point could only be reached by a very narrow and easily defended passage.

By June 30th, Clinton had reached Sandy Hook and on July 5th Howe’s ships transported the men to where they would be encamped in three divisions – on Staten island, on Long island and on York island. General Washington ordered Maxwell and Morgan to follow and hang on the rear of the British while he and the rest of the army hurried toward the Hudson, in case Clinton had any designs on the posts there.

While on his march, General Washington had also agreed to Lee’s request(3) to clear his name, and a court martial, under Major General Stirling, was first convened on July 1st, when the army halted at Brunswick, and continued as it moved with the army and convened at Paramus, Peekskill and Northcastle, and lasted until August 12th, when the board found Lee guilty of disobedience of orders in not attacking the enemy despite repeated instructions to do so; misbehavior before the enemy in making an unnecessary and in some instances a disorderly retreat; and disrespect to the commander in chief in two letters written after the action. Lee was to be suspended from all command for one year.

Unbeknownst to General Washington, was a document, dated March 29th 1777 (it was only found 80 years later) written during his time as a prisoner, where Lee abandoned the American cause, and wrote a war plan for the British to defeat the Americans.

It begins:

“As on the one hand it appears to me that by the continuance of the war America has no chance of obtaining the ends she proposes to herself…”

and it later reads:

“the taking possession therefore of Philadelphia or any one or two towns more, which the General may have in view, will not be decisive – to bring matters to a conclusion, it is necessary to unhinge or dissolve, if I may so express myself, the whole system or machine of resistance, or in other terms, Congress Government – this system or machine, as affairs now stand, depends entirely on the circumstances or disposition of the People of Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania – if the Province of Maryland or the greater part of it is reduc’d or submits, and the People of Virginia are prevented or intimidated from marching aid to the Pennsylvania army the whole machine is dissolved and a period put to the War, to accomplish which, is, the object of the scheme which I now take the liberty of offering to the consideration of his Lordship and the General… As the difficulty of passing and of re-passing the North River and the apprehensions from General Carlton’s Army will I am confident keep the New Englanders at home, or at least confine them to the East side of the River… to secure N. York and Rhode Island against their attacks will be sufficient…”.

Footnotes for Part 5, Chapter 30.

(1) Dr. Franklin’s portrait, painted by Benjamin Wilson in 1759, was taken by Major General Charles Grey, later Earl Grey, and was passed down through the Grey family, until 1906 when his great grandson, Earl Arthur Grey, the Governor General of Canada, had the painting returned to the United States, on the 200th anniversary of Dr. Franklin’s birth. It now hangs in the White House.

(2) Major General Charles Lee had been under comfortable house arrest in New York since his capture in December 1776 until he was exchanged for British Major General Prescott on April 21st 1778 and rejoined the army at Valley Forge on May 20th.

(3) Scott reported that “Washington swore at Lee until the leaves shook on the trees”. After the arrival of the main army, General Washington sent Lee with the now-exhausted troops of Stewart and Ramsay to the rear at Englishtown. Lee would later write two highly insubordinate letters to Washington demanding an apology and a court martial to clear his name.

[next week - chapter 31 - The Battle of Quaker Hill, August 29th 1778]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon)

And hopefully,

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 – 1807.

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :