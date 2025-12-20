The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 29 - The Treaty with France, May 4th 1778

On December 4th 1777, the commissioners in France finally received a dispatch from America.

In May, Dr. Franklin had learned that the Nantes banker, who oversaw the American-bound stores, had turned over his most recent dispatches from the colonies, to the British. His replacement made a regular habit of removing all American correspondence from the post and delivering it to the British ambassador. At the end of May, Arthur Lee set out to approach Prussia about a commercial treaty. In Berlin, his diary was stolen from his room by the British. In October, the sea captain, entrusted with eight months of confidential correspondence to be sent to America, delivered it instead to the British.

The British secret intelligence service, under William Eden, installed Paul Wentworth as the head of this network of spies in Paris – and he even had a spy inside Dr. Franklin’s household staff, Edward Edwards, who kept the British ambassador informed of ‘every transaction of the American commissioners, of every step and every vessel taken to supply the revolted colonies with artillery, arms, etc. of every part of their intercourse with the French’!!!

On October 31st, Jonathan Austin, owner of a privateering ship, had left Boston, carrying dispatches with news of the victory at Saratoga, that included the official word of Burgoyne’s surrender, and on arriving in Nantes he galloped off to see Dr. Franklin in Passy, arriving on December 4th. The news was ‘electric’. The commissioners composed a brief twenty-two-line announcement, made copies by hand and dispatched them to friends in Paris and Versailles. The effect of ‘Saratoga’ as a turning point in the revolutionary war would indeed be felt around the world, and especially in France.

On December 6th, Vergennes obtained permission from the French court to open negotiations with the American envoys. On February 6th 1778, a Treaty of Amity and Commerce and also a Treaty of Alliance were signed between France (Conrad-Alexandre Gerard) and the United States (Dr. Franklin, Silas Deane and Arthur Lee) in Paris. In the Treaty of Alliance, France would renounce any claim on Canada.

Article 5 read:

“If the United States should think fit to attempt the Reduction of the British Power remaining in the Northern Parts of America, or the Islands of Bermudas, those Countries or Islands in case of Success, shall be confederated with or dependent upon the said United States.”

And, Article 6 read:

“The Most Christian King renounces for ever the possession of the Islands of Bermudas as well as of any part of the continent of North america which before the treaty of Paris in 1763, or in virtue of that Treaty, were acknowledged to belong to the Crown of Great Britain, or to the united States heretofore called British Colonies, or which are at this Time or have lately been under the Power of The King and Crown of Great Britain.”

On February 23rd, Baron Friedrich von Steuben arrived at Valley Forge to train the soldiers in close-order drill, in loading and re-loading, and in basic camp hygiene. Although he spoke no English, he drafted a drill manual in French which Alexander Hamilton and Nathaniel Greene then translated into English. He had been recommended to General Washington by Dr. Franklin, and Beaumarchais lent Steuben the money for his trip to America.

On March 17th, four days after the French ambassador informed the British of the French recognition of American independence and the signing of the two treaties with the United States, Britian declared war on France. On March 20th, the American commissioners were presented to Louis XVI.

On March 31st, Silas Deane, recalled by Congress, sailed home in the flagship of Admiral D’Estaing’s 17-ship squadron, accompanied by France’s envoy to the United States, Conrad-Alexandre Gerard.

A few days later, John Adams, the new commissioner appointed by Congress to replace Deane, arrived in France along with his 10-year old son, John Quincy Adams, and with Silas Deane’s 13-year old son, Jesse Deane (who arrived too late to join his father who had already sailed). Dr. Franklin assumed responsibility for Jesse, enrolling him in school, along with Benny and John Quincy.

On May 2nd, Simeon Deane, Silas Deane’s brother, having sailed from France on March 8th, arrived at Congress, then at York, with the two treaties. On May 4th, Congress ratified the treaties with France.

