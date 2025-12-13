The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 4 - 1778, the Road to Kentucky

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 28 - The capture of Vincennes, February 24th 1779

At the Kentucky settlements, when no Indian attack happened, in August, Boone led 20 men on a reconnaissance expedition into Indian country. When they arrived at the Scioto river valley, there was a skirmish with a small band of Indians, and they learned that the village was empty of warriors, and they immediately returned, fearing the Indians may be on their way to attack the fort.

On September 7th, an Indian force of over 400 Shawnee warriors, along with 12 French Canadian advisors of Lt. Governor Hamilton from Detroit, with 40 pack horses carrying extra ammunition and supplies, approached Fort Boonesborough, whose garrison consisted of 30 men and 20 boys, and brought letters from Hamilton demanding that they surrender.

Hoping to gain time for the arrival of reinforcements, Boone(2) asked for a two-day truce to think over the terms. The people of Boonesborough were unanimous in their decision to fight rather than surrender. The British then suggested that they negotiate a peace treaty. When an agreement was finally reached and was being signed at a hollow just outside the fort, the Indians launched a surprise attack on the eight settlers that had been negotiators, but this attack had been suspected and the negotiators fought their way back into the fort, while the settlers inside the fort fired on the Indians. The Indians tried to rush the stockade but failed, and they continued firing at every porthole and chink in the fort, while the settlers fired at every stir in the brush and woods. The British now tried digging a tunnel into the fort, while the Indians threw torches into the fort, and fired blazing arrows at the cabin roofs, trying to set the stockade on fire and force the settlers to run out of the fort. On the eighth day of the siege it rained and this caused parts of the tunnel to cave in, disgusting the Indians and causing them to leave. A few days later, the Virginia militia arrived.

If Boonesborough had fallen, most likely Harrod’s Town and Logan’s Station would also have fallen and Kentucky would have been emptied of any settlements.

Lt. Governor of Detroit, Henry Hamilton had been preparing his resources for an attack on Fort Pitt, when he learned of Clark’s invasion of the Illinois country, and was now ordered ‘to employ every means which offers, if not to retrieve the injury done, at least to stop its further progress’. Hamilton himself would lead an attack against Clark’s army, first to Vincennes and later to Kaskaskia. Hamilton sent Alexander McKee and Matthew Elliott to raise a force from the Shawnee villages on the Scioto river and to join him in the attack. Hamilton also sent Simon and James Girty to the Mingo villages on the Scioto river to raise war parties to launch raids along the Ohio river in order to stop any supplies from reaching Clark from Fort Pitt.

On October 7th, Hamilton with 33 British regulars, 142 militia and 70 Indians, left by bateaux and canoes down the Detroit river, across Lake Erie to the mouth of the Maumee river, and up the river to Fort Miami, where they portaged to the Wabash river. On November 11th, Hamilton’s force was joined by McKee and Elliott and over 400 Shawnee warriors, and then travelled down the Wabash, past Ouiatenon, and arrived near Vincennes on December 15th, having covered 600 wilderness miles in 71 days.

A four-man reconnaissance party from Vincennes was captured, and Hamilton sent Major Jedu Hay to seize the fort (Fort Sackville). When the French garrison began surrendering to Hay’s men, Captain Helm was forced to give up the fort. The French inhabitants were now forced to take a humiliating oath to renew their allegiance to the British king. Because of the bad weather, badly flooded land and a shortage of provisions, Hamilton decided to winter at Vincennes and to wait until spring before attempting to recover the other Illinois settlements. The Indians were sent away ‘to prowl upon the frontiers or return to their homes’ but to reassemble in the spring.

On January 23rd 1779, after supplying Fort Laurens with provisions and on his return to Fort McIntosh, Captain John Clark and his 15 men were ambushed by Simon Girty and a band of 17 Mingoes – killing two, wounding four and capturing one of Clark’s men. Girty returned to Detroit with his prisoner.

On February 23rd, Captain Henry Bird and a force of regulars (8th) along with Girty and 180 Indians returned and ambushed 18 men who were sent to haul some wood for the fort, killing and scalping them all except two who were taken prisoner. The Indians then laid siege to the fort. Gibson refused to surrender and sent a messenger who was able to elude the Indians and reached Fort McIntosh on March 3rd to ask for help. On March 19th McIntosh and 500 men, escorting a train of pack horses with provisions for the starving men, began a forced march to Fort Laurens, reaching there on the 23rd. Bird and Girty withdrew before the relief force arrived. Colonel Gibson’s troops were relieved by Major Vernon and 100 men of the 8th Pennsylvania regiment, while McIntosh and the rest of his men returned to Fort Pitt.

When Clark learned that Hamilton had left Detroit, he had thought it was to counter the campaign of McIntosh, but when he learned, at the end of January, of the capture of Vincennes, he knew that by spring, ‘that nothing in this quarter could withstand his [Hamilton’s] arms, that Kentucky must immediately fall’. The only solution ‘was to attack the enemy in their quarters’. Surprise should work in his favour, for Hamilton would hardly expect an attack in the middle of winter across 180 miles of flooded country.

Captain Bowman arrived from Cahokia with his company plus a company of French volunteers. Captain John Rogers was to command the Willing, a large riverboat equipped with 2 four-pounders, 4 swivels, 1 nine-pounder, supplies of ammunition and food, and carrying a crew of 46 men, and to travel down the Kaskaskia river and down the Mississippi, then up the Ohio river and up the Wabash river, towards Vincennes – where they could meet up with the overland party and also could cut off any attempts by Hamilton to escape southward by water. Rogers left on February 5th, while Clark left on the 6th with 170 men (half of them were French volunteers), travelled over swollen rivers and flooded plains, and arrived on the 22nd near Vincennes. After capturing a citizen, that was duck hunting on the plain, Clark sent him back into the town with a letter warning the people that he planned to take the fort that night, requesting those loyal to him to remain still in their houses, and that anyone found on the streets would be considered hostile. (Clark was trying to detach the French inhabitants from support of the British garrison.)

Toward sundown, Clark marched his troops in sight of the town (but not of the fort), marching circuitously around the hillocks and displaying every available flag or banner, to create the impression of a force that greatly outnumbered the garrison, and entered the town after dark. Clark sent a party of 15 to construct breastworks and to open fire on the fort, while he and the other men occupied the town. With the desertion of most of the French militia, Hamilton had only 79 men – 30 regulars plus some remaining militia.

On February 24th, Clark agreed to a meeting with Hamilton at the town church. An unsuspecting party of French and Indians were returning to the fort from raiding Kentucky, and were attacked by Clark’s men, and several were killed or critically wounded, half a dozen were taken prisoner and four warriors were tomahawked and their bodies thrown into the river. Clark was still bloody and sweating from the battle when he met with Hamilton (using the incidence to convince the Indians that Hamilton couldn’t give them any protection). Hamilton agreed to surrender Fort Sackville with all its stores.

When Clark learned that several British boats were coming down the Wabash river with provisions, he sent Helm and a group of volunteers, to intercept them. Armed with four swivels from the fort, Helm ambushed the British and forced their surrender without firing a shot – taking forty more prisoners. With too many prisoners to feed, Clark told the French prisoners that he understood that they had been misled or perhaps forced to join the British, and that he was freeing them to return home to their families, if they promised not to bear arms against the Americans.

The Willing had arrived at Vincennes on February 27th with its supplies and also a messenger from Governor Patrick Henry of Virginia. On December 9th 1778, the Virginia Assembly had voted to establish the County of Illinois, to include the inhabitants of Virginia north of the Ohio. John Todd was commissioned the county lieutenant – the chief executive officer and commander of the militia (he arrived at Kaskaskia in May 1779, and elections for the court justices were held). George Clark was promoted to Colonel and Joseph Bowman promoted to Major. (Bowman would die on August 18th from an injury he received just after Hamilton’s surrender). On March 8th, Hamilton and twenty-six other British prisoners were escorted to prison in Virginia. Clark stayed in Vincennes to provide for the garrisoning of the fort and the governing of the town, and to sign treaties with several Indian tribes, and left on March 20th to return to Kaskaskia.

In late spring, Lt. Colonel John Montgomery arrived with 150 Virginia riflemen – Clark had been expecting 500 men. And in June, Captain Hugh McGary arrived with only 30 men from Kentucky county – Clark had expected Colonel John Bowman and 300 men. But Colonel Bowman had led 160 men on a raid against the Shawnees at Chillicothe, where they set fire to 30 cabins, after taking any kettles and blankets, and captured 130 horses. During the battle, the Shawnee chief, Black Fish, was killed. This attack created havoc among the Indians of the Ohio country, who quickly dispersed to their own villages fearing that Bowman would attack all their towns, and ended any further British attempts against Fort Laurens.

Realizing that he wouldn’t have enough men to attack Detroit, Clark placed garrisons at Vincennes, Kaskaskia and Cahokia, with Montgomery in command, and returned with the rest of his troops to the new fort at the Falls of the Ohio, arriving there on August 20th 1779. The old fort at Corn island had been abandoned on Clark’s orders, and the new fort was built on the south shore and called, simply, Fort-on-Shore; and the small community growing around it was called Louisville by the settlers – in honour of King Louis XVI.

Also in August, Colonel David Rogers arrived at the Falls of the Ohio from New Orleans, with a large store of gunpowder, goods and specie that he had obtained from the Spanish. Clark detailed an escort to accompany him up the Ohio river to Fort Pitt. On October 4th, the party was surprised and attacked by Simon Girty and 200 Indians, near the mouth of the Licking river. Most of the crew and escorts, including Rogers, were killed, a dozen were taken prisoner, including Major Chapline, and 13 men were able to escape.

On discovering that the British had planned an attack on New Orleans to stop any more assistance being given to the Americans, and on having received instructions that Spain had declared war against Britain (on June 21st 1779), Galvez, the Spanish governor of Louisiana, launched a pre-emptive attack on the British forts on the Mississippi river.

[Note: please note this support of the American Revolution by Spain!]

On August 27th, Galvez marched 115 miles to Manchac, with 670 men, along with Oliver Pollock, the agent of Congress, and 9 other Americans, and including some Acadians, and was reinforced with 600 men and 160 Indians along the way. On September 7th, they defeated the 20-man garrison and captured Fort Bute. On the 13th, Galvez began the 15-mile march to Baton Rouge, but the fort there was too strong to storm and he began to build batteries. On September 21st, after an intense bombardment, Lieutenant Colonel Dickson, with 400 regulars and 100 militia, surrendered the fort, and agreed to also surrender Fort Panmure at Natchez, 130 miles distant.

Footnotes for Part 4, Chapter 28.

(2) Afterwards, Boone appeared before a court martial where he was charged with treason regarding his surrendering the salt-makers, of undertaking the expedition just before the siege and of favouring the British in the treaty negotiation. He was completely exonerated of all charges and was promoted to Major in the Virginia militia. Boone left in October to visit his family in North Carolina and to prepare for his family’s return to Kentucky.

[next week - Part 5 - 1779, the Road to France, chapter 29 - The Treaty with France, May 4th 1778]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Battle for a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :