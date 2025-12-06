The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 4 - 1778, the Road to Kentucky

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 27 - The Massacre at Cherry Valley, November 11th 1778

On September 17th, Joseph Brant with 150 Mohawks and over 200 tory rangers under Captain William Caldwell, attacked the town of German Flatts. Having been warned of the coming attack, the inhabitants gathered into Fort Dayton (on the north side of the Mohawk river) and Fort Herkimer (the stone mansion of the Herkimer family on the south side). While only 2 people were killed, Brant and his men burned all the buildings (63 houses, 57 barns, 3 gristmills and 1 sawmill), carried off all the livestock (235 horses, 229 cattle and 269 sheep), and made homeless the 719 inhabitants.

In retaliation for Brant’s attack, Lieutenant Colonel William Butler and over 200 men from his 4th Pennsylvania regiment who were stationed at Fort Schoharie, left on October 2nd down the Delaware river, then crossed over to the Susquehanna river, and on October 6th, reached the tory town of Unadilla, which the inhabitants had deserted and had gone to Onoquaga (30 miles south). Arriving at the Indian village of Onoquaga on October 8th, Butler found that it had also been abandoned, and the next morning the village was burned and two thousand bushels of corn were destroyed. Thirty men were sent to destroy the small nearby settlement of Tuscarora. The next day, while returning, they burned Unadilla and finally reached Schoharie on the 16th.

On September 21st, Hartley left Fort Muncy with 200 men, on a 200-mile march through the wilderness to attack the villages of the Senecas and Cayugas at Tioga and Chemung, and also to secure as much information as possible for a more formidable invasion being planned for the next year. On the morning of the 26th, Hartley’s advance guard of 19 men, discovered an Indian party approaching and fired on them first – one chief was killed and the rest fled. Now that his mission could no longer be concealed, Hartley hurried on and arrived at the abandoned village of Sheshequin, where they found 15 persons from the settlements that had been captured by the tories and Indians. Hartley pushed on through the night and finally rested at the abandoned village of Tioga – the inhabitants there had been alarmed and fled to Chemung.

Hartley now learned from prisoners they had taken, that about 500 Indians were assembling near Chemung and that Walter Butler and about 300 tories were also heading toward Chemung. After gathering any stolen cattle and plunder that they could find, they burned Tioga and on September 27th they began their trip back to Fort Muncy, with 70 men travelling in the 28 captured canoes and the rest marching along, with the 50 head of cattle behind the advance guard. Along the way they also burned the abandoned villages of Queen Esther’s town, Sheshequin and Wyalusing. On September 29th, the advance guard was attacked by Indians, who opened fired and then retired, as if trying to draw them into an ambush but really meant to delay Hartley until their main body could come up. Having failed twice at this tactic, a large body of Indians next attacked the rear. Hartley sent Captain Spaulding and his men to form on the left flank of the rear guard, while he led two of his three divisions, undetected, onto high ground, which overlooked the enemy. The men in the canoes came up and joined with the right of the rear guard. By this movement the Indians were nearly surrounded before they fled, leaving behind 10 dead, while Hartley had 4 killed and 10 wounded. Hartley reached Fort Muncy on October 1st, left half his men there to help Colonel Zebulon Butler guard against further Indian raids, and returned to Fort Augusta at Sunbury.

On October 24th, British Major Christopher Carleton left Ile aux Noix and arrived at Crown Point on November 6th with a force of 350 men and 100 Indians, on orders from the Governor General of Quebec, Frederick Haldimand:

“to destroy all the supplies, provisions and animals which the Rebels may have assembled on the shores of Lake Champlain, to take prisoner all the inhabitants who have settled there and have sworn allegiance to the Congress… to destroy all the boats which he could discover, as well as sawmills and gristmills”.

When they had returned to Ile aux Noix on November 14th, Carleton reported having destroyed 1 sawmill, 1 grist mill, 47 houses, 48 barns, 28 stacks of wheat and 75 stacks of hay, and to have captured and brought back 80 head of cattle, and to have taken 79 prisoners.

In early November, Captain William Butler (son of Major John Butler) with 50 men of the 8th regiment, 150 tory rangers, and over 300 Seneca warriors who were joined by Joseph Brant and his Mohawks, moved to attack the settlement of Cherry Valley, which was defended by Colonel Ichabod Alden and 200 men of the 7th Massachusetts regiment at the fort – a picketed church. On November 11th at daybreak, 50 rangers and the Indians surrounded the Wells house where the officers were lodged (the house was 400 yards outside the fort). The Indians attacked the house and killed 16 of the officers and guards – including Colonel Alden, who was tomahawked and scalped – and slaughtered the 12 members of the Wells family. Lt. Colonel Stacy and some soldiers were captured and taken prisoner back to Fort Niagara.

The main force attacked the fort but without success – lacking heavy weapons, while the Indians plundered and massacred throughout the settlement, killing 20 more civilians. The next day, William Butler sent Brant with 50 Indians and 60 rangers into the village to burn every building and bring off the cattle, taking 70 inhabitants as prisoners to the Indian villages (until exchanged later for loyalist families).

After having been relieved by Hartley’s troops in early August, Brodhead had resumed his march to Fort Pitt, arriving there on September 10th and joining McIntosh who had already arrived on August 6th. While waiting for supplies from back east to come in, McIntosh invited the Delaware Indians, who remained friendly to the Americans, to come to Fort Pitt where talks were begun on September 12th and a treaty was signed on the 19th. With permission to now cross Delaware territory, McIntosh planned to build a string of forts from Fort Pitt along the path to Fort Detroit.

On October 1st, with 800 Virginia militia, and 500 men from the 8th Pennsylvania and 13th Virginia, accompanied by 60 Delaware, McIntosh marched out of Fort Pitt and along the Ohio river, building a road on the south shore as they marched. At the mouth of the Beaver river, about 20 miles down river from Fort Pitt, a fort was built – named Fort McIntosh by its French engineer, Chevalier de Cambray, as an advance depot for provisions and ammunition.

On November 5th, the army left Fort McIntosh and marched over a trail until the 19th when it reached the Tuscarawas river, where they built a stockade named Fort Laurens. When a reckless militiaman killed the chief White Eyes, the Delaware left. With no guides and an uncharted hostile Indian territory from there to Detroit, with the militia enlistments about to expire, and with winter weather and supply shortages, McIntosh decided to end the march. He left Colonel John Gibson and 150 men from the 13th Virginia regiment at Fort Laurens, then left Colonel Brodhead and a detachment of the 8th Pennsylvania regiment at Fort McIntosh and returned with the rest of the army to Fort Pitt.

