The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 4 - 1778, the Road to Kentucky

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 26 - The massacre in the Wyoming valley, July 3rd 1778

In order to provide some protection from Indian attacks, on April 10th 1777, the Continental Congress resolved:

“that Brigadier General Edward Hand… is ordered immediately to repair to Fort Pitt and take measure for the defence of the western frontiers”.

On June 1st, Hand arrived at Fort Pitt and took command of the garrison of two companies of the 13th Virginia regiment – and also the garrisons at Fort Henry at Wheeling creek and Fort Randolph at the Great Kanawha river.

On September 1st, a band of 200 Indians ambushed Captain Mason and his militia at Fort Henry – fourteen militia and nine civilians were killed. On September 27th, Captain Forman and his militia at Fort Henry were ambushed, losing twenty-one men. Hand now planned a march against the Shawnee towns on the Scioto river and he called for the militia to meet at Forts Henry and Randolph. On October 19th, Hand began his march to the Scioto, but at Fort Henry he turned back – because of a lack of men.

In February 1778, Hand planned an expedition to destroy a British magazine, that had been built near the Mingo towns at the mouth of the Cuyahoga river to supply the Indians with arms and provisions for raids in the coming spring. After travelling down the Ohio, and up the Beaver and Mahoning rivers, Hand was forced to return to Fort Pitt, due to bad weather and swollen and flooded rivers. In late April 1778, commissioners from Virginia and Pennsylvania met at Fort Pitt to discuss how to defend against British-run Indian attacks on the frontier and sent their report to Congress.

On May 2nd Congress resolved:

“that two regiments be raised in Virginia and Pennsylvania… for the protection of, and operations on the western frontier; …that Brigadier General Hand be recalled from his command at Pittsburg, agreeably to his request; …that General George Washington be desired to appoint the officer to take command at Fort Pitt and western frontiers”.

On May 26th, General Washington informed Brigadier General Lachlan McIntosh of his appointment to the command at Fort Pitt, and McIntosh journeyed to York to await further instructions from Congress. On June 7th, McIntosh wrote to General Washington that the Board of War had not provided him with any stores, arms or ammunition, nor with the two regiments ordered by Congress, and asked General Washington to supply him with men. McIntosh received the 8th Pennsylvania regiment under Colonel Daniel Brodhead and the 13th Virginia regiment under Colonel John Gibson (part of which was already at Fort Pitt).

On June 11th, upon consideration of the report of the commissioners at Fort Pitt of April 27th, and of the commissioners of Indian affairs convened at Albany on April 15th, Congress resolved:

“that an expedition be immediately undertaken, whose object shall be, to reduce, if practicable, the garrison of Detroit, and to compel to terms of peace such of the Indian nations now in arms against these states as lie on, or contiguous to, the route betwixt Fort Pitt and Detroit”.

McIntosh left Valley Forge with the 13th Virginia regiment at the end of May and arrived at Fort Pitt on August 6th. Colonel Daniel Brodhead and the 8th Pennsylvania regiment left Valley Forge at the end of June, but were diverted from their march when they responded to a call for help from settlers in the upper Susquehanna Valley to disperse rampaging Indians.

During December 1777, British Major John Butler had held a great council with the Iroquois at Fort Niagara, presenting them with rich presents, and seeking their alliance in the war and urging them to seek revenge for their losses at Oriskany. (The Senecas, Cayugas and Mohawks would join with Butler, while the Onondagas remained divided, but the Tuscaroras would continue their support for the Americans and for the Oneidas). In January 1778, Joseph Brant would leave Butler at Niagara and return to Onoquaga to recruit warriors and tories for his planned raids into Tryon county, New York.

Raids were also being run out of Canada against the settlements along the Mohawk valley. On March 15th, a party of tories and Indians attacked Fairfield (a settlement of about 30 families, located about 10 miles from Little Falls), burned the houses, killed and scalped one boy, and took 13 men as prisoners back to Canada, to be surrendered for a reward to the British. On April 3rd, a party of about 50 tories and Indians attacked and destroyed the grist mill at Snyder’s Bush (a small settlement of about 7 families, 2 miles north of Little Falls), took 8 men prisoner there, and afterwards attacked the other homes in the neighbourhood and took 4 men prisoner. Then on their way north, they attacked Salisbury (a small settlement of about 6 families, 8 miles east of Fairfield), destroyed the mill and took 4 more men as prisoners back to Canada. On April 20th, a band of tories and Indians attacked, plundered and burned houses and barns in the small settlement of Ephratah (about 15 miles east of Little Falls), killing several of the town’s militiamen.

In July, Lieutenant McClellan and a detachment from Fort Stanwix destroyed the buildings at Oswego, to prevent their use by the British in launching any Indian raids from Canada.

On May 30th, Brant and over 300 Indians and tories lured a small detachment of regulars and militia into an ambush at Cobus Kill (a town of about 20 families), killing 22 men, wounding 6 and taking 2 prisoners. After burning the barns and houses and taking the cattle, Brant attacked the nearby settlement of Durlach, and then returned to Oquaga, where he continued his raids. On July 18th, Brant and his men raided Springfield and Andrus Town, burning the barns, buildings and wagons, killing 8 men and taking 14 as prisoners, and fleeing before the arrival of the militia.

Major John Butler had left Fort Niagara in early June, and with 110 tory-rangers and almost 500 Indians (mostly Seneca and Cayuga) travelled down the Susquehanna river and on June 30th arrived at the Wyoming valley. The settlers of the Wyoming valley, along the north branch of the Susquehanna river, were from Connecticut, and held office in the assembly at Hartford and served in the Connecticut continental regiments. Along the river were the Wilkes-Barre Fort, Forty Fort (3 miles north), a stockade around the Wintermoot’s home (3 miles further north), a stockade around the Jenkins’s home (3 miles further north), and three blockhouses at Pittston (across the river from Jenkins). The men were organized into the 24th Connecticut militia regiment under Colonel Nathan Denison. Also at Wyoming was one Continental army company under Colonel Zebulon Butler.

On July 1st, John Butler demanded surrender of the Wintermoot’s and it capitulated. The next day, John Butler demanded surrender of Jenkins’ Fort, and with only a very small garrison, it surrendered too. On July 3rd, John Butler demanded surrender of all the forts, all the Continental troops and all the stores. But Colonel Denison refused, delaying until the militia could reassemble at Forty Fort. The 375 militiamen now gathered at Forty Fort were overwhelmingly in favour of marching out to meet the enemy rather than allowing them to devastate the valley while they suffered through a long siege in the fort. Almost the entire force of 400 men marched out of the fort in search of the invaders.

John Butler had ordered Wintermoot’s and Jenkins’ stockades burned – to give the impression that he was retreating, and in an open woods nearby, he had his forces lay in ambush, flat on the ground. When the militia marched to within 100 yards, they opened fire. When the Indians closed in around the left flank, the Connecticut left wing attempted to fall back to a better position, but the move was mistaken for a retreat and the others fled. The Indians pursued relentlessly, killing men as they ran or when they stopped to try to surrender. John Butler reported having 3 killed and 8 wounded, while taking 5 prisoners and 227 scalps.

On the morning of July 4th, John Butler met Denison and demanded surrender. Denison delayed signing until the afternoon, to allow Zebulon Butler and the continental troops time to escape so they wouldn’t be carried off as prisoners. Forty Fort and the other two forts were surrendered to the British, and the Indians immediately began looting – 1000 houses were burned, all the mills were destroyed and 1000 head of cattle, sheep and hogs were driven off before they left on July 8th. The remaining settlers fled the valley. When word of the massacre reached the settlements on the west branch of the Susquehanna, in Northumberland county Pennsylvania, they fled the valley to Fort Augusta at Sunbury, in the ‘big runaway’.

Colonel Brodhead was on his march to Fort Pitt when he was diverted to Wyoming, arriving there on July 12th with 340 men. Finding that he could be of no service to the people of Wyoming, he set up his base at Muncy on the west branch, guarding against the continuing attacks and looting by the Indians.

On July 15th, Congress resolved:

“that the Board of War be directed, in conjunction with the supreme executive council of Pennsylvania, to take the most speedy and practicable measures for repelling the present irruption of the Indians, and for protecting the continental magazine at Carlisle”.

General Washington sent Colonel Thomas Hartley and his Additional Continental Regiment to defend the valley.

On July 25th, Congress received a report from the Board of War that:

“success in an expedition against Detroit cannot be reasonably expected, unless the force destined for that service be ready by the first of September… that the capital articles necessary for carrying on the expedition cannot be procured by any means within the time limited… that the expence of it would exceed, in an enormous degree, the estimate formed”

and Congress resolved:

“that the expedition against the fortress of Detroit be, for the present, deferred; that Brigadier General McIntosh... proceed to destroy such towns of the hostile tribes of Indians as he, in his discretion, shall think will most effectually tend to chastise and terrify the savages, and to check their ravages on the frontiers”.

Congress then resolved:

“that, in respect to the harvest, and the deplorable situation of the frontiers, in consequence of the late irruption of the enemy, Colonel Hartley’s regiment be continued there till the retreat of the enemy be fully ascertained, the harvest secured, and the apprehensions of the inhabitants quieted”.

Colonel Hartley and his 100 men arrived at Sunbury on August 1st, and along with about 600 militiamen, soon began the construction of Fort Muncy, at the mouth of the Lycoming creek. Hartley ordered about 300 of his men out into the country to assist in gathering the crops, while they were still under constant threat of ambush by the stealthy Indians. Colonel Zebulon Butler with 40 Continentals and 40 militiamen returned back to the Wilkes-Barre Fort (now called Fort Wyoming) on August 4th.

Having been relieved by Hartley’s troops, Brodhead now resumed his march to Fort Pitt.

[next week - chapter 27 – The Massacre at Cherry Valley, November 11th 1778]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Battle for a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :