The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 4 - 1778, the Road to Kentucky

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 25 - The Capture of Kaskaskia, July 4th 1778

During 1775, following the Wilderness Road through the Cumberland Gap to the Kentucky river, the first permanent settlements were established in Kentucky.

From June 8th to 15th 1776, a general meeting of the Kentucky settlers was held at Harrodsburg where they elected two delegates that they wished to represent them in the Virginia General Assembly and to seek the creation of a new county. The two delegates were John Gabriel Jones, a twenty-four year-old lawyer, and George Rogers Clark, a twenty-three year-old surveyor. In 1775, Clark had been a deputy-surveyor under Captain Hancock Lee surveying in the Kentucky country, which resulted in the first permanent settlement at Leestown. Clark had also been a surveyor for the Ohio Company.

Over the objections of the many land companies, and due to the efforts of Jones and Clark, Virginia created Kentucky County on December 31st 1776. Virginia would also ship 500 pounds of gunpowder to Fort Pitt for the use of the inhabitants of Kentucky. Jones, along with two others, was killed by Indians while delivering the powder from Fort Pitt down the Ohio river to Kentucky county.

From June 17th to 28th 1776, Henry Hamilton, British Lieutenant Governor and Superintendent of Indian Affairs at Fort Detroit, held a council with the Ottawa, Huron, Chippewa, Potawatomi, Miami, Shawnee and Delaware Indians, to gain their support for the British policy of sending out war parties and “making a diversion on the frontiers of Virginia and Pennsylvania by parties of Indians”.

On January 1st 1777, the settlers from McClelland’s Station sought refuge at Boonesborough after being attacked by Indians who killed John McClelland. Soon seven stations were abandoned, as nearly 300 settlers left Kentucky to return to the eastern settlements in Virginia, leaving only three settlements – Harrod’s Town (started by James Harrod), Boonesborough (started by Daniel Boone) and Logan’s Station (started by Benjamin Logan). In March, the Kentucky militia was organized under Major George Clark, with Captains Daniel Boone, James Harrod, Benjamin Logan and John Todd.

In April, Clark would send Benjamin Linn and Samuel Moore, who were posing as trappers, to visit Kaskaskia, a town on the Mississippi river of 1000 French inhabitants, in order to gather intelligence on the British garrison at the fort there. When the British became suspicious of them, they were forced to flee Kaskaskia, and returned to Harrod’s Town on June 22nd.

On April 24th, after leaving some warriors to harass the other stations and prevent them from sending any reinforcements, the Shawnee chief Black Fish with 200 Indians that were armed and supplied by the British, attacked the fort at Boonesborough which was defended by 22 men, wounding four men before withdrawing and destroying the cattle and crops. On May 23rd, Black Fish attacked the fort at Boonesborough, attempting to set it on fire before withdrawing after midnight. On July 4th, Black Fish again attacked the fort for two days and nights, before lifting the siege and withdrawing. On July 19th, Logan’s Station, which was defended by only 15 men, was attacked, and the Indians killed two and wounded one.

On July 25th, 45 riflemen from North Carolina arrived to reinforce the garrison, and were then replaced by Colonel John Bowman and 100 men of the Virginia militia who arrived on August 20th. For the next six weeks, there were skirmishes with the Indians every day.

On October 1st, George Clark left Harrod’s Town to travel to Williamsburg, arriving there on December 10th, and met with Virginia Governor Patrick Henry and the Executive Council to obtain their permission to lead an attack on the British fort at Kaskaskia, which he received on January 2nd 1778. The capture of Kaskaskia would cut off one of Detroit’s source of supplies and help stop the Indian attacks.

When the Kentucky settlers’ supply of salt for preserving meat was exhausted, on January 1st 1778 a trip was led by Daniel Boone, with 30 men from the three forts, to the salt springs at Blue Licks on the Licking river where they would make salt by boiling the salt water in large iron kettles over a continuous fire.

On February 1st, while on a meat hunting patrol for buffalo, Boone was captured by an Indian scouting party, and Boone agreed to the surrender of his 27-man crew to Black Fish and 100 Shawnee (who also had two French-Canadian aides of Lt-Governor Hamilton with them). Boone and some of his men were held captive at one of the Shawnee villages on the Scioto river, while the rest of the men were brought to Hamilton at Fort Detroit. (Many of the families of the captured men, including Daniel Boone’s, left Kentucky and returned to settlements in North Carolina.)

After being delayed, to allow more time for recruiting the 350 men that he had been authorized to raise by Virginia, Clark decided not to wait any longer, and on May 12th 1778 he started out from Redstone with 150 men for Fort Pitt, where he picked up supplies, and travelled down the Ohio river to Fort Randolph, at the mouth of the Great Kanawha river. The commander of the fort had beaten off an attack by 250 Indians the day before and asked for Clark’s help in pursuing the attackers, but Clark could not spare the time, and he and his men continued down the Ohio. At the mouth of the Kentucky river, he delivered some salt kettles for the settlers and was joined by a few dozen more men from the Holston river settlements.

On May 27th, he stopped at Corn island, near the falls of the Ohio, to make his base and training camp, to construct blockhouses and a stockade fence, and to clear a few acres for planting late corn. The few men who appeared unable to stand up to the rigors of the campaign would be left behind as the garrison of the fort. (When John Bowman arrived with some men from the Kentucky forts, Clark decided that they should return home to help protect their own settlements that were in desperate need of men, after the capture of Boone and the others near Blue Licks.)

On June 15, the Shawnee had decided on a raid to surprise and capture Fort Boonesborough. Upon overhearing these plans, Boone decided to escape, in order to warn the settlers at the fort, and after eluding the pursuing Indians and travelling over 160 miles, he arrived at Fort Boonesborough on June 20th. The settlers immediately began work on strengthening and repairing the fort.

On June 24th (an eclipse of the sun was seen that same day) Clark left Corn island with 175 men, ordered the oars double-manned, and ran the boats down the Ohio river day and night (to keep ahead of any news of their coming) until they reached the mouth of the Tennessee river. Since the British were keeping close watch on the river traffic at the junction of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, they concealed their boats near the abandoned Fort Massac, and in the morning of June 29th began the 120-mile march across country, arriving in the evening of July 4th at Kaskaskia, a town of about 500 French and 500 African(1) inhabitants.

At midnight, Clark led one detachment to break into and surprise the fort (on the east side of the river), and he seized it and the governor, Rocheblave, within minutes. The other two detachments crossed to the town on the west side of the river, raced screaming through the streets, covered the roads leading from the town, and warned the French inhabitants that anyone attempting to leave would be executed and ordered them to turn in their arms. The next day, a delegation of some of the town’s elderly leaders led by Father Pierre Gibault met with Clark. Wanting to convince them that they had been misled to believe that the Americans were little better than barbarians, Clark informed them that the king of France had allied his country with the United States, that they were free to join either side without any danger to their private property or having families broken up and exiled, and that all religions were protected in his country and he would punish any insult to their church.

On July 5th, Clark sent Captain Joseph Bowman and thirty men, on horses obtained from the French, about 15 miles north, where they captured Prairie du Rocher (a town of 100 French and 80 African(1) inhabitants) and the nearby Saint Philippe, a small town of three families. Bowman then hurried on and demanded the surrender of Cahokia, a town of 300 French and 80 African(1) inhabitants, another 35 miles north. Bowman was left in command of the detachment at Cahokia and set his men to work repairing the fortifications. Clark now sent Simon Kenton and two other scouts to spy out the situation at Vincennes, a town of 300 French and 80 African(1) inhabitants, about 100 miles east of Kaskaskia, who reported back that there was no British garrison there. On July 14th, Clark sent Father Gibault and Dr. Jean Baptiste Lafont as delegates, with numerous letters to friends and relatives in Vincennes from the satisfied citizens of Kaskaskia. Most residents were convinced to take the oath of allegiance, and the delegates returned to Kaskaskia on August 1st. Clark sent Captain Leonard Helm to take command of the garrison at Vincennes.

Clark was able to persuade 100 men into re-enlisting for another eight months (before their term of enlistment ended), and on August 4th, the other 70 men were sent back to be discharged at Corn island. Clark was able to enlist two companies of French volunteers in the villages of Kaskaskia and Cahokia, giving out commissions to the necessary militia officers, and he inaugurated courts, permitting the people to elect their own judges. He visited and established friendly relations with Fernando de Leyba, the Spanish commander at Saint Louis, a few miles from Cahokia on the west side of the Mississippi river. Clark held councils with a number of Indian tribes (offering them two belts – one for peace, the other for war – theirs was the choice) and signed treaties with ten tribes.

Clark had conquered the Illinois settlements without a single blow.

Footnotes for Part 4, Chapter 25.

(1) It is unclear if any of the African inhabitants were free men, although almost all were probably still enslaved. Slavery, both of Indigenous people and of enslaved African people, existed in the Illinois territory under French (Jesuit) rule and it was continued under British military rule, before the territory became officially recognized as a part of the United States in 1783. Although the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 did prohibit slavery in this territory, however, a section of the Deed of Cession of the Northwest Territory by Virginia to the federal Government of the United States in 1784, included a stipulation ‘that the French and Canadian Inhabitants and other settlers of Kaskaskia, St. Vincent and the neighbouring villages who have professed themselves Citizens of Virginia shall have their possessions and titles confirmed to them and be protected in the enjoyment of their rights and liberties’ – including slaves as their possessions. The new Governor of the Territory, Arthur St. Clair, interpreted this to mean the prevention of introducing slaves into the territory (by the Ordinance) but not to mean the emancipation of those slaves who were already there (by the Cession).

[next week - chapter 26 – The massacre in the Wyoming valley, July 3rd 1778]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Battle for a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :