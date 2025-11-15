The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 24 - The Irruption into Canada

News of the surrender at Saratoga had finally reached General Washington on October 25th, and he sent his aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Hamilton, north to General Gates with a request to send reinforcements to Washington’s army. Poor’s, Paterson’s, Learned’s and Glover’s brigades – with 3300 men fit for duty – would finally be sent but would not arrive until the end of December. Nixon’s brigade, along with Livingston and the 1st Canadian regiment, would remain in Albany.

On November 3rd, Varnum had sent his 4th and 8th Connecticut Continentals to reinforce Fort Mifflin. With the batteries now completed on Providence island, opposite Mud island, on November 10th Howe began a massive bombardment of Fort Mifflin and also a bombardment with six war ships and two floating batteries. Hazelwood tried to attack the ships but was driven back. Smith was wounded in the hip on the 11th, ferried across to Red Bank, and Major Simeon Thayer of Rhode Island assumed command. After five days, Major Thayer with 250 casualties among his 400 men and with ammunition running low, abandoned the fort and evacuated his 300 surviving men to Fort Mercer. Thayer and 40 men stayed behind to burn the barracks before joining the others. The next morning, the British occupied the abandoned fort, having suffered only 13 killed and 24 wounded.

Howe then sent Cornwallis and 2000 men to attack Fort Mercer, crossing the Delaware at Bylling’s port, three miles away. Colonel Christopher Greene, not wanting his 400-man garrison to be captured, abandoned the fort on November 20th, which was then seized by Cornwallis. With the forts gone, Hazelwood set his ships on fire, to prevent them being captured by the British. General Washington sent a detachment under General Nathaniel Greene across the Delaware, just north of Gloucester. Greene sent Lafayette and 350 men on a reconnaissance mission of Cornwallis’s forces. Lafayette led the men on a surprise attack on the forward picket of jaegers, who fled back to the main camp. Afterwards, Greene and his troops returned to White Marsh.

Howe had Montresor supervise the building of 14 redoubts, from Upper Ferry on the Skuylkill river east to the Delaware river. Daily skirmishes occurred between the British and American troops. Howe wanted to make one last attempt to try to destroy Washington’s army before winter. Just before midnight on December 4th, Howe marched his 10,000 men out of Philadelphia in two columns, the first under Cornwallis and the second under Knyphausen.

Early morning December 5th, General Washington sent out a reconnaissance force of General James Irvine’s 600 Pennsylvania militia, General James Potter’s 1000 Pennsylvania militia and Webb’s 200 Connecticut regiment. Irvine’s troops encountered the British light infantry, but were soon routed. Irvine had three fingers shot off and was taken prisoner after falling from his horse. Potter’s troops also retreated and Webb’s forces made a stand but also had to retreat. Before dawn on December 7th, Howe marched his army in a flanking movement upon Washington’s left. General Washington sent Morgan`s riflemen (who had arrived from Saratoga) and Colonel Gist’s Maryland militia eastward, and they encountered Howe’s advance and fought tree to tree. When Cornwallis sent in the 33rd regiment, Morgan and Gist retreated back to the main camp.

After various marches and counter-marches, Howe realized that he could not outflank General Washington or draw him out into the open, and he marched his troops back to Philadelphia. General Washington decided to march his army to Valley Forge, about twenty miles from Philadelphia, where he could keep a vigilant eye on the city and at the same time protect a great extent of country. Washington’s army, including Hazen’s 2nd Canadian regiment, arrived there on December 17th for the winter.

On November 24th, General Mifflin had recommended to Congress that General Gates be appointed to the Board of War, and on November 27, Gates was elected, by Congress, to be President of the Board of War. On December 3rd, Congress resolved on a plan “for surprizing and destroying the enemies shipping at St. Johns, or elsewhere, on Lake Champlain”, during the winter season, and appointed James Duane “to communicate the enterprize to Brigadier General Starke, who is appointed to the command”. Also on December 3rd, Congress’s committee for Indian affairs reported a speech to the Six Nations and instructions to the commissioners for Indian affairs in the northern department – “as the Ottawas, Chippawas, Wiandots and Mingoes at Pluggy`s town are now actually carrying on a predatory war against the inhabitants of the western frontiers of Virginia and Pennsylvania, the Six Nations are to be prevailed upon to oblige them immediately to desist; in case of refusal, to declare war against them and surprise and destroy their towns”, and requested James Duane to confer with the commisssioners.

On January 22nd 1778, Congress resolved “that an irruption be made into Canada and that the Board of War be authorized to take every necessary measure for the execution of the business”. And on January 23rd, Congress elected Major General the Marquis de la Fayette, along with Major General Conway and Brigadier General Stark, to conduct the irruption into Canada.

When informed of the Board of War’s plan in a letter from Gates, General Washington replied,

“I am much obliged by your polite request of my Opinion and advice on the Expedition to Canada and other occasions. In the present instance, as I neither know the extent of the Objects in view, nor the means to be employed to effect them, It is not in my power to pass any judgment upon the subject. I can only sincerely wish, that success may attend it, both as it may be advancive of the public good and on account of the personal Honor of the Marquis de la Fayette, for whom I have a very particular esteem and regard… Agreeable to your request I shall order Hazen’s Regiment to march from Wilmington to this place, from whence it will immediately proceed towards Albany.”

Although Lafayette was requested to immediately repair to Albany, after conferring with both General Washington and with a committee of Congress on military affairs that was in camp at that time, Lafayette instead travelled first to York to meet with the Board of War.

In two letters to Henry Laurens, president of Congress, Lafayette expressed his concerns about Conway –

“for the board of war, you know, is not in the interest of the friends to gnl Washington… I see with the greatest concern that the two greatest enemys and most insolent calumniators of my friend are directed to follow me, conway as second commandant, and duer as volunteer… Conway is so much despised by every honest frenchman that no body will serve under him… if no french officers go to Canada then no Canadians will join under that irish man. I am Coming from that board – I spoke to them with a great frankness and finished by telling that if they don’t give me Mcdougall or Kalb, and the french officers appointed according to my ideas I decline the appointement… and will go to france with most all the french officers in the army.”

Regarding Lafayette’s distrust and dislike of Conway, this refers to the scheme of the ‘Conway Cabal’. General Washington had opposed Conway’s promotion to major-general, writing “his importance in this army exist more in his own imagination than in reality”. In late October 1777, Conway wrote a letter to Gates attacking General Washington’s leadership. The scheme by General Washington’s enemies (called the Conway Cabal) to replace Washington with Gates, as commander in chief, was exposed when on January 4th 1778, General Washington replied to Gates’s letter (with a copy sent to Congress) in which he wrote:

“I am to inform you, then, that Colonel Wilkinson, on his way to Congress in the month of October last, fell in with Lord Sterling at Reading and, not in confidence that I ever understood, informed his aide-de-camp, Major McWilliams, that General Conway had written this to you: ‘Heaven has determined to save your country, or a weak general and bad counsellors would have ruined it.’ Lord Stirling, from motives of friendship, transmitted the account…”

On February 2nd, Congress resolved:

“that General Washington be informed that in compliance with the request of the Marquis de la Fayette, Congress are willing that Major General McDougal should proceed on the intended incursion into Canada, if his state of health will admit of it; but if not, that the Baron de Kalb be directed to follow the Marquis on the said expedition in case General Washington shall judge it proper”.

(Both McDougal and deKalb were senior in rank to Conway, who would no longer be second in command.)

On February 3rd, Lafayette left York, and on February 17th finally arrived in Albany. Conway had arrived a few days earlier and wrote to Lincoln, Arnold, Schuyler and George Clinton, to ask for their advice.

On February 16th, Lincoln (recovering from a wounded leg suffered at Saratoga) wrote to Conway:

“I am honoured with your favor of this days date – I am clearly of opinion that the want of men, money, clothing, sleighes, and forage, as stated in your letter, are objections, to the prosecution of the intended expedition into Canada, which cannot in time be removed… I think the sooner all ideas of executing the Plan are quitted, the more it will be for interest of the United States.”

On February 16th, Arnold (in an Albany hospital recovering from the wounded and broken leg suffered at Saratoga) wrote to Conway:

“In answer to your favour of the present date, I am fully of Opinion, as there are no Militia Raised, and the number of Continental Troops fit for Service are so short of those destined for the Expedition, the want of almost every necessary article of clothing, the impossibility of procuring Forage and Carriages, the uneasiness among the Troops (on Account of their Pay and Clothing) will render it impracticable to fulfill the Orders of Congress, and in my Opinion are sufficient objections against your proceeding on the Expedition, as it will be attended with a vast expense to no purpose…”

On February 17th, Schuyler (in Albany) wrote to Conway:

“… as you cannot, by the Accounts you have received as communicated in your Letter, collect above one thousand Men, as these, as you observe are naked and destitute of every necessary Article for the March, extremely dissatisfied for want of Pay; as Genl. Stark has not raised a single man, as the clothing expected is insufficient; as several hundred sleds are wanting to transport the provisions and a great quantity of hay, and as the two last articles are not yet ready – I say, in this Situation of Affairs, I conceive the Intentions of Congress are frustrated, for I believe, no person whatever will venture to affirm that with so small a body of Troops and in such a Condition it would be prudent to make the Attempt…”

On February 17th, George Clinton (in Poughkeepsie) wrote to Conway:

“I sincerely wish it was in my power to expedite the Movement of the Troops intended for the northern Expedition by furnishing the necessary supply of clothing – but it is not – as there is not in the store of this state a Quantity worth mentioning of any of the articles mentioned by Col. Hazen…”

Colonel Hazen had been appointed deputy quartermaster general for the expedition and ordered to acquire enough sleighs, provisions, ammunition, warm clothing and beef cattle for an army of 2500 men. In reply to Lafayette’s request “to know very minutely how all your Exertions have succeeded” where Lafayette wrote “I am fully convinced you have done every thing in your power, and I make you my very sincear thanks for all the Activity and Zeal you have shown in this Occation”, Hazen wrote in a letter to Lafayette of February 18th, of his efforts in acquiring carriages and drivers, forage, cattle, salt provisions, artillery and warlike stores, hospital stores, snowshoes, axes and other implements, but wrote that:

“I therefore humbly conceive the only Difficulties which will attend you proceeding on the Expedition, is the want of the Number of Men intended for this service and Necessarys of Clothing for them…”

Lafayette received the general return of the troops fit for duty, which numbered only 1437 men – Nixon’s 3 regiments of 611 men, Van Schaick’s regiment of 291 men, Livingston’s 1st Canadian regiment of 100 men, Hazen’s 2nd Canadian regiment of 345 men, Warner’s 50 men, and Whitcomb’s 40 rangers, “but out of the present return we must not forget that we’l find a large number of little boys and old men”.

On February 20th, Lafayette wrote to the Board of War that:

“… You will see very plainly if proper orders, proper monney had been sent some time ago we could have been able to carry the expedition, but the time is now too short. There is nothing, or almost nothing in the cloathier general’s store, Colonel Hazen has bought some cloathes from Boston – they are much insufficient… It is the full opinion of Gnl. Schuyler, Gnl. Arnold, Gnl. Lincoln, Gnl. Connway… that the enterprise falls and can not be carried on by want of proper measures taken at time… It will be a reflexion upon us, upon myself that such an expedition can not be carried on but an inconsidered step could bring an eternal dishonor upon the army and the general who commands it…”.

On March 2nd, Congress agreed that:

“Whereas it appears from authentic accounts that difficulties attend the prosecution of the irruption ordered to be made into Canada under the conduct of the Marquis de la Fayette, which render the attempt not only hazardous in a high degree but extremely imprudent; Resolved, That the Board of War instruct the Marquis de la Fayette to suspend for the present the intended irruption”.

On March 6th, Laurens had written to Lafayette that:

“I have this moment a hint that the Board of War mean to recommend the recall of your Excellency & General DeKalb to join General Washington & that General Conway will remain where he is”.

Lafayette, who was still distrustful and angry over the role of Gates and Conway in the campaign against General Washington’s leadership, replied to Laurens on March 11th:

“… if it is so… I’ll beg leave to object… that if I am recalled, to leave this command in the hands of (Conway)… I will look upon myself as not only ill used but very near being affronted – and such will be the sentiment of all those of my nation and Europe whose opinion is dear to me… I am very far from making complaints – but as I hope Congress returns me some of the warm attachment I have showed for theyr country, they will permit me and approve my going to france immediately…”

and on March 12th:

“… recalling me, and leaving gnl connway in a separate command is a thing which neither me neither any friend of mine will ever suffer… I see nothing in the conduct of gnl Connway and the board of war but deception and treachery…”

and on March 20th:

“… if gnl gates, general lee (let him be exchanged) gnl schuyller, are sent to Albany even previous to my Consent I have no objections to it – but I will not suffer any of my officers being commander in this department before my refusal…”

On March 13th, Congress had resolved “that General Washington be authorised to order Major General the Marquis de la Fayette and Major General de Kalb to join the main army without delay”, but after considering Lafayette’s letters, on March 23rd, Congress resolved that General Conway be directed to repair to the army at Peeks Kill, now under the command of General McDougal, (Livingston’s and Hazen’s Canadian regiments were also ordered to Peeks Kill), and on April 15th, Congress would resolve that General Gates be directed forthwith to repair to Fishkill on Hudson’s river and to take command of all the troops in the northern department.

Lafayette also attended the Indian conference at Johnstown on March 7th with Schuyler and 723 Indians (mostly Oneidas and Tuscaroras, with about 100 Onondagas, a handful of Mohawks and Cayugas and no Senecas). Livingston’s Canadian regiment was at Johnstown and had to keep alert for any trouble. Lafayette asked the Oneidas if some of them would join General Washington’s army at Valley Forge. The next day, the Oneida chief asked the Americans to build a fort in Oneida territory and to provide a small garrison force as well, to help protect their villages from British attacks.

A few days after the council ended, Lafayette initiated steps to build a small citadel at Kanonwalohale, sending three of his countrymen, all trained engineers, Lt. Colonel Gouvion, Captain Celeron and Lt. Colonel Tousard, to design and supervise the construction of the fort and to oversee the enlistment of warriors to Valley Forge. Although Gouvion designed the fort, and the Oneidas cut down the needed timber, and while Lt. Colonel Willett at Fort Schuyler was willing to lend the tools to construct the fort, he couldn’t spare any soldiers for the job, and likewise the Tryon county militia couldn’t send any troops, and the project stalled.

On March 25th, Lafayette wrote to General Washington:

“I am very sensible of that goodness which trys to dissipate my fears about that ridiculous Canadian expedition – at the present time we know which was the aim of the honourable board, and for which project three or four men have rush’d the country into a great expense, and risked the reputation of our arms, and the life of many hundred men, had the general your deceived friend been as rash and foolish as they seem to have expected – oh American freedom what schall become of you, if you are in such hands!”

Lafayette left Albany on March 31st and arrived on April 14th to join General Washington`s army at Valley Forge. On April 25th, forty-seven Oneida warriors followed Tousard to go to Valley Forge.

[next week - Part 4 - 1778, the Road to Kentucky - chapter 25 - The Capture of Kaskaskia, July 4th 1778]

*************

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – To Shining Sea – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana, and the Battle for a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :