The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 23 - The Battle of Barber’s Wheat Field at Saratoga, October 7th 1777

At Saratoga, Burgoyne had his troops build a great redoubt with three gun batteries to protect the artillery park, the baggage and the bateaux. On his right flank, near Freeman’s farm, a huge, enclosed fort was built between the two ravines – 500 yards long with logs and earth mounded 2 feet high, called Balcarres redoubt. Beyond this and father north, a palisaded breastwork was built – 200 yards long and 8 feet high, called the Breymann redoubt. Between the two redoubts were several log cabins, manned by the Canadians.

Burgoyne would make a reconnaissance in force with 1700 regulars (plus 100 Canadians, 50 Indians and 450 Loyalists) to reconnoiter Gates’s left wing and determine its strength. They were divided into three – the right under Fraser at the Balcarres redoubt, with 100 rangers and Indians moving wide to the west in advance, and with Balcarres’s light infantry and with the 24th regiment; the center under von Spaeth with 200 Hessians and 300 Hessian grenadiers, leaving behind 200 other Hessian grenadiers to man the Breymann redoubt; and the left, the British grenadiers under Acland. Major Williams would command two 12-pounders, six 6-pounders and two howitzers.

On October 7th, the troops marched through the woods and emerged into Barber’s wheat field, about three-quarters of a mile from Gates’s lines. Gates ordered Morgan and Dearborn to make a wide swing beyond the left of Fraser, and sent Poor’s brigade (the 1st, 2nd and 3rd New Hampshire Continentals on the left and the 2nd and 4th New York regiments on the right) to attack the left of the British line. Learned’s brigade was held in reserve, ready to attack the centre. Poor’s men came upon Acland’s forces, and charged and fired at them before Acland could charge them with bayonets, and the British were swept away, with Cilley’s 1st New Hampshire capturing a 12-pounder which they then turned on the retreating British. Acland was wounded in both legs and was taken prisoner. Morgan’s men drove in Fraser’s advance and attacked Balcarres’s light infantry on the front and right flank, while Dearborn charged them from the rear, and the British broke and ran back to join the 24th regiment. While leading the 24th regiment, Fraser was mortally wounded in the stomach by one of Morgan’s sharpshooters (he would die the next morning at the British hospital). Then General Ten Broeck with his 1800-man New York militia arrived, and the British right wing retreated back to the Balcarres redoubt.

Arnold now led Learned’s brigade (the 2nd, 8th and 9th Massachusetts Continentals and the 1st Canadian regiment) along with the Connecticut militia, in an attack on von Spaeth in the British centre, but made no progress against the determined stand of the Hessians. With Balcarres’s troops driven back on his right, and with Acland retreating on his left, von Spaeth ordered his men to fall back, before they were surrounded. After a quick meeting with Morgan, Learned and Poor, instead of being satisfied with driving the enemy from the field, Arnold now led the attack on the Balcarres redoubt. But each charge on the redoubt would be driven back, and they had to fall back to the trees.

While this attack continued, Arnold then rode between the American and British lines to the cabins between the two redoubts, and with Learned’s men, quickly cleared out the Canadians there. Arnold then headed to the Breymann redoubt, where Morgan’s men were already attacking from the front, and led an attack on the unprotected rear of the redoubt. The 200 Hessians fought ferociously, but were finally overwhelmed by superior numbers, and were taken prisoner. During the battle Breymann was killed, and Arnold(17) was shot in his bad leg, his horse was killed, and the leg was broken when he was pinned to the ground beneath his horse. The Americans began bringing up more cannon to the captured redoubt.

With the coming of darkness, the battle ended. The British had 184 killed, 264 wounded and 183 captured, the Hessians had 94 killed, 67 wounded and 102 captured – in total 894 of the 1700 of the reconnaissance force, more than half, had been lost!!! The Americans had about 30 killed and 100 wounded. (Gates, again, never left his headquarters – two miles from the battlefield!)

At one o’clock in the morning, Burgoyne ordered his troops to move in silence back to the great redoubt. The next morning, a large number of Americans advanced along the river toward the British camp, but the British artillery kept them at a distance. During the exchange of gunfire, Lincoln was wounded in the leg. While still hoping that Henry Clinton might appear, that night Burgoyne began the retreat towards Fort Edward, leaving behind their 400 sick and wounded, and marched 4 miles all night on the narrow road to the heights above Dovegat, while the bateaux with cargoes of food were rowed up river, abreast of the army. The 9th was a day of short marches and more delays, and by the evening, they had marched another 4 miles onto the heights above Saratoga, burning buildings, houses and bridges as they went (including the home of Philip Schuyler), while being continually harassed from the rear by American riflemen.

On the 9th, Gates sent Brigadier John Fellows and 1300 militiamen on horseback – 2 to a horse – who rode all night, passing the British and took position on the east side of the Hudson opposite Saratoga, to block any attempt by them to cross the river at Batten Kill.

On October 11th, after receiving news that Burgoyne had retreated to Fort Edward, Gates ordered Nixon and Glover to cross the river and attack what he thought was the rear guard of Burgoyne’s army. Luckily, a deserter was captured who told them that Burgoyne’s whole army was still there, and they retreated in time before heading into a certain trap against the strongest point of the British line. Morgan, Learned and some Pennsylvania troops had moved into position west of the British. During the night of the 12th, General Stark and more than 1000 New Hampshire militia crossed the Hudson near the mouth of the Batten Kill and erected a battery on the west side, north of Burgoyne – the British were now surrounded.

The artillery barrages and skirmishes continued, with the riflemen shooting at the men and the horses, with the bateaux under constant attack (most had been captured or destroyed), and with Burgoyne’s army growing smaller every day. By October 13th, the Americans had taken over 120 prisoners and had received over 160 deserters. On the afternoon of the 13th, Burgoyne called a council of war, and afterwards a message was sent to Gates to arrange a meeting with him and one of Burgoyne’s officers, Major Kingston, to discuss the terms of a possible surrender. Gates wanted it to happen very quickly, as he heard that a British fleet of twenty sail was heading upstream with Vaughan’s troops to Esopus. But with his army worn out and almost out of provisions, Burgoyne would agree to the ‘articles of convention’ and to surrender – knowing that Henry Clinton could not reach them in time.

When additional forces had arrived from Britain at the end of September, Henry Clinton with 3000 men in 56 ships – warships, transports and flatboats – set sail from New York on October 2nd to create a diversion to aid Burgoyne, hoping to force Gates to send some of his troops to counter his movements. Henry Clinton landed at Tarrytown on October 4th and at Verplanck’s Point on October 5th, landing some troops, who then marched about and reboarded the ships – as a feint to try to draw out Putnam’s troops. Putnam was three miles north at Peekskill with 1100 Continentals and 400 militia.

Several miles farther upriver were 300 Continentals, 300 militia and 100 artillerymen at Fort Montgomery (on the west side of the Hudson just north of Popolopen creek) under General George Clinton (governor of New York) and at Fort Clinton (on the south side of Popolopen creek) under General James Clinton (his brother). Just north of the creek, a chain was placed across the Hudson river to stop any British ships, and was guarded also by two frigates, the Montgomery (36 men and eight 12-pounders) and the Congress (nine 9-pounders); the sloop Camden (18 men and six 6-pounders, four 4-pounders and 12 swivel guns) and two row galleys – the Shark (18 men and four 9-pounders) and the Lady Washington (20 men and one 32-pounder and eight 3-pounders).

On October 6th, Henry Clinton crossed over the Hudson from Verplanck’s Point to Stony Point and landed 2100 troops. Lieutenant Colonel Campbell with 500 regulars and 400 tory militia under Beverly Robinson, began the 7-mile march around to Fort Montgomery, and Henry Clinton with 1200 men marched toward Fort Clinton. A detachment of 100 men from Fort Montgomery with one cannon engaged Campbell’s forces before retreating back to the fort. During a vigorous defence, in which Campbell was killed, the British finally broke into the fort, and engaged in a near massacre to avenge the loss of Campbell. George Clinton and some of the garrison were able to escape. Henry Clinton attacked Fort Clinton from the northwest, while his row galleys fired on it. The fort was eventually overwhelmed, but a wounded James Clinton and part of his garrison were able to escape across the river. The British had 41 killed and 142 wounded, while the Americans had 70 killed and 40 wounded, with 263 men taken prisoner.

The Montgomery, the Shark and the Lady Washington were set on fire to prevent them landing in the hands of the British. The Congress had sailed north to Fort Constitution the day before, had run aground and was also burnt. But the Camden had run aground and became a British prize. The British destroyed Fort Montgomery and left troops at Fort Clinton, which was renamed Fort Vaughan.

By October 8th, Henry Clinton’s fleet had sailed north of Stony Point and had taken Fort Independence (on the Hudson river near Peekskill), had broken the chain across the Hudson river at Fort Montgomery, and had sailed north and occupied Fort Constitution (across from West Point). The British now controlled the Hudson river and the forts of the Highlands. Although Henry Clinton had returned to New York (due to illness), the British fleet of 30 sail with 1600 men under Major-General Vaughan sailed up the river, burning or destroying every vessel they found, and small parties, landing from the vessels, desolated neighbourhoods with fire and sword. On October 14th, Vaughan left Peekskill and late on the 15th arrived at Esopus creek. Upon hearing of the British landing, the inhabitants of Kingston fled to the neighbouring towns.

The next morning the British arrived at Rondout creek and opened fire on two hastily thrown-up earthworks. The British then landed and, after forcing the company of 150 Americans to retreat up the creek, marched to attack Kingston, where almost every house was burnt, and a large amount of powder and arms were destroyed. George Clinton arrived with his troops to see the city in flames and the invading army returning with their plunder to their ships. Vaughan then crossed the river to Rhinebeck, where he landed some of his men with orders to march north, destroying and looting property, travelling as far north as Clermont, where they torched the home of Robert Livingston(18).

On October 17th at 10 o’clock, Burgoyne’s army marched out of camp to the river, where they parked their cannon, emptied their cartridge boxes and stacked their muskets, and then began their 200 mile march to Boston – 2442 British of the 9th, 20th, 21st, 24th and 62nd regiments; 2198 Hessians of the Rhetz, Riedesel and Specht regiments; along with 600 sick and wounded; trailed by almost 300 women (215 British and 82 German), plus a ragtag of camp followers and accompanied by number of bewildered deer, raccoons, and other wild animals that had been turned into pets by the lonely, homesick Hessians. The 1100 Canadians(19) were allowed to return home. Generals Burgoyne, Riedesel and Phillips rode off with Schuyler, who had come to witness the surrender, and stayed at Schuyler’s house, before joining the 21-day march to Boston.

On October 18th, Gates heard that a British fleet was sailing up the Hudson river, and now marched his army south to Albany, passing the ‘convention prisoners’ along the way. (Morgan’s troops, however, left to join General Washington at White Marsh.) At Clermont, Vaughan received news of Burgoyne’s surrender at Saratoga, embarked his troops and sailed back down the river to rejoin the rest of the fleet at Esopus. With Putnam with 5000 men on the east bank, with George Clinton with 1500 men on the west bank, and now with Gates marching his army to Albany, Vaughan sailed to Fort Vaughan on October 26th, destroyed the fort and returned to New York.

On November 8th, Brigadier General Henry Powell ordered the evacuation of Forts Ticonderoga and Mount Independence. The four remaining companies of the 53rd regiment (after John Brown’s raid in September), the Prinz Friedrich regiment, St. Leger’s reinforcements (that had arrived in September) and the small contingent of Royal Artillery packed up everything of use, set fire to all the buildings, destroyed the defensive works, and returned to Canada.

‘Saratoga’ would become a turning point in the revolutionary war and its accompanying effects would soon be felt around the world.

When news of Burgoyne’s surrender reached Howe on October 22nd, he sent his letter of resignation to London and on May 24th 1778, he would leave America to return to Britain and be replaced by Henry Clinton.

On October 31st, Colonel Wilkinson arrived at Congress with General Gates’s letter of October 18th and the copy of the letter of convention at Saratoga. On November 1st Congress agreed to the report, by the committee appointed to prepare a recommendation to these states, to set apart a day of thanksgiving, the 18th day of December, as the first national Thanksgiving Day in America.

On November 15th, after a year of debate, the Second Continental Congress, at York Town, Pennsylvania, approved the Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union for ratification by the individual states, (the draught was first read by Congress on July 12th 1776). Article XI read, “Canada, acceding to this Confederation, and adjoining in the Measures of the United States, shall be admitted into and entitled to all the Advantages of this Union”. Congress would also appoint a committee to procure a translation to be made of the Articles of Confederation into the French language, and an address to the inhabitants of Canada inviting them to accede to the union of these states.

Although Burgoyne and Gates had agreed in the ‘articles of convention’ that the British and Hessian prisoners were to be sent to Britain and were not to serve in America during the present war, on January 8th 1778 Congress resolved “that the embarkation of Lieutenant General Burgoyne and the troops under his command be suspended til a distinct and explicit ratification of the convention of Saratoga shall be properly notified by the court of Great Britain to Congress”. Britain did not do so, and the troops remained in America as prisoners of war and were called the ‘convention prisoners’.

On March 3rd, Congress would resolve that “Burgoyne, on account of his ill health, have leave to embark for England” on parole. On May 13th, Burgoyne would arrive in London. The convention prisoners would be moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in January 1779 for the remainder of the war.

Riedesel and his family were permitted to return to Canada in July 1781. At that Christmas in 1781, the Riedesels held a party at Sorel, delighting their guests with a fir tree decorated with candles and fruits – the first Christmas tree in Canada.

Footnotes for Part 3, Chapter 23.

(17) Arnold would refuse to have the leg amputated and remained three months in an Albany hospital, and he wouldn’t be able to rejoin the Continental army before May 1778. On November 29th, Congress restored Arnold’s seniority.

(18) Robert Livingston was the first Chancellor of New York and had been a member of the Committee of Five, that drafted the Declaration of Independence. He would later help negotiate the Louisiana purchase in 1803, and in 1807, would operate the Steamboat from New York to Albany with his partner Robert Fulton.

(19) Before October 14th, Burgoyne had given permission for the loyalist provincials to escape in small groups back to Canada. Many did. The 212 loyalist provincials who were captured at Saratoga, along with 303 other loyalist provincials captured earlier on the campaign, signed paroles to take no further part in the hostilities, and along with women and children and refugees that had sought Burgoyne’s protection, were sent to Powell at Ticonderoga, and on back to Canada.

