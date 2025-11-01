The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 22 - The Battle of Germantown, October 4 th 1777

With Howe and his 9700 men encamped at Germantown and Cornwallis and his 3500 men occupying Philadelphia, General Washington remained at Pott’s Grove to give his troops a rest and to wait for Wayne’s brigade to rejoin them. Admiral Howe had moved his fleet from the Chesapeake into the Delaware river but was prevented from moving further by a small flotilla under Commodore John Hazelwood and by the obstructions (chevaux-de-frise whose iron-tipped spikes threatened to tear the bottom out of any ship that attempted to pass) that had been placed in the river at Bylling’s point (Fort Billings) and farther upriver between Fort Mifflin on Mud island and Fort Mercer on the Jersey shore, to try and prevent Howe from resupplying his troops at Philadelphia.

On September 23rd, General Washington sent Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Smith and 200 men of the 4th Maryland to Fort Mifflin, who were ferried across the Delaware by Hazelwood. On September 28th, Howe detached the 10th and 42nd regiments out of Germantown to Chester, to cross over the Delaware, and to march up the Jersey shore toward Fort Billings. Along the way, they twice routed the New Jersey militia forces under Newcomb. With the news of the militia in retreat, on October 2nd, Colonel Bradford ordered the immediate evacuation of the 112-man garrison and the ammunition, by guard boat from Fort Billings to Fort Mifflin. The guns at the fort were spiked and the buildings were burnt.

On September 30th, General Washington advanced to Skippack creek, 14 miles from the British encampment at Germantown, with the idea of making an attack on the British camp, while weakened by the absence of this detachment. The British forces were encamped across the lower part of the village, divided into two parts by the main street (Skippack road) – with the left wing to the west of the road and the right wing under General Grant to the east, each wing covered by strong detachments and guarded by cavalry – with Howe and his headquarters in the rear. The 2nd battalion of light infantry, the advance of the army, was two miles ahead, while the 40th infantry was three-quarters mile in the rear of the main army.

According to General Washington’s plan of attack, Sullivan was to command the right wing, composed of his own division (including Hazen and the 2nd Canadian regiment) and Wayne’s division, with a reserve under Lord Stirling, composed of Nash’s North Carolina and Maxwell’s Virginia brigades, and flanked by Conway’s brigade. Sullivan was to march east down the Skippack road and attack Howe’s left wing, while Armstrong with the Pennsylvania militia was to pass down the Monatawny road and get upon their left and rear. Greene was to command the left wing, composed of his own division and Stephen’s division and flanked by McDougall’s brigade. Greene was to march south down the Limekiln road and attack Howe’s right wing in front, and Mcdougall’s brigade to attack it in flank, while Smallwood’s Maryland militia and Forman’s Jersey brigade attacked it in the rear.

At dusk on October 3rd, the army marched fifteen miles and arrived at Chestnut hill at dawn with thick fog. Sullivan’s advance attacked and routed the out-picket, that retreated back to the advance of light infantry. Wayne led the attack on the infantry, which broke but was joined by the grenadiers and returned the charge. Sullivan and Conway formed on the west of the road and joined the attack, as the infantry broke and ran, being pursued by Wayne’s troops with their bayonets (who took revenge from the slaughter of their comrades by the British bayonets on September 20th). The whole of the British advance was driven in, and Sullivan, with Conway on his right and Wayne on his left, drove forward. Colonel Musgrave and six companies, left behind in the British retreat, threw themselves into Chew’s house.

Not wanting to allow a garrison in the rear of their advance, Maxwell’s brigade was brought up to storm the house, whose thick stone walls withstood the light cannons, and their assaults were cut down, causing heavy casualties. Sullivan’s division stopped often to fire volleys into the fog, and they quickly had expended all their cartridges and were alarmed at seeing the British on their left and drew back. Wayne had moved ahead, becoming separated from Sullivan, and fearing they would become isolated, they also fell back. This left Conway’s troops exposed to enemy attack. Greene had moved down the Limekiln road and his vanguard drove away the British pickets, and as he advanced he encountered the British right wing drawn up. Because of the thick fog and smoke, Stephen’s brigade veered off course and in the fog, they collided with Wayne’s division, mistaking them for redcoats, and the two brigades opened fire on each other, became badly disorganized and fled. Mcdougall came under attack by the Queen’s rangers and the British reserve guards, and was forced to retreat. Greene launched an attack on the British line, but the 9th Virginia regiment was soon surrounded by two brigades under Cornwallis that had arrived from Philadelphia, and forced to surrender, while Greene retreated with the rest of his troops. Maxwell’s forces, having failed to capture the Chew house, had to draw back.

The British now rushed after the retreating Americans. Greene kept up a fighting retreat and Wayne was able to turn his cannon on the British and brought them to a stand, and the American army continued their retreat to Perkiomen creek. The British had 71 killed, 448 wounded and 14 missing, while the Americans had 152 killed (including General Nash), 521 wounded and 438 taken prisoner.

On October 18th Howe evacuated his camp at Germantown and pulled his forces inside the city of Philadelphia. Howe was still unable to supply his troops in Philadelphia due to the American defences on the Delaware. Earlier on October 10th Howe had sent Captain John Montresor(16) and a crew to begin building the batteries to be used in attacking Fort Mifflin. But on October 11th, Hazelwood and Smith launched a joint attack by row galleys on the working parties, taking 58 prisoners. On Oct 18th Smith and his men were joined by Lieutenant Colonel John Greene and 200 men of the 7th Virginia regiment.

General Washington was then reinforced with 1200 Rhode Island troops under General Varnum, that had left Peekskill on September 29th after being ordered by Congress to join Washington’s army. General Washington then moved his army to White Marsh, which was nearer to Philadelphia, and sent Varnum’s 1st and 2nd Rhode Island Continentals, under Colonel Christopher Greene, to Fort Mercer on October 11th.

Howe sent Colonel Donop and 2000 Hessians to attack Fort Mercer on the Jersey shore. Donop crossed the Delaware at Cooper’s Ferry in Gloucester, four miles upriver from the fort. On October 22nd, Donop launched a two-prong attack from the southern and northern approaches, while he was supported by a British war ship, 3 frigates, 1 sloop and 1 galley from the river, that fired on Fort Mifflin. After a cannonade by the Hessian artillery, Donop attacked the nine-foot-high southern parapet, the Americans attacked with cannon and musket fire, and Donop was forced to retreat. Donop was mortally wounded and died three days later. On the north, as the Hessians were trying to get through an abatis, a tangled mass of felled trees with pointed branches, they were fired on by the Americans, suffered heavy casualties and were forced to retreat.

Hazelwood’s gunboats attacked the British ships, and the war ship and the sloop were run aground while trying to avoid the chevaux de frise. The next day, fire from Fort Mifflin’s batteries, caused the war ship to catch fire and it exploded. The British then set fire to the sloop and it too exploded. In all, the British had 337 killed and wounded, with 20 missing, while the Americans had 14 killed and 27 wounded.

Howe now pulled back Donop’s troops and prepared an attack on Fort Mifflin.

Footnotes for Part 3, Chapter 22.

(16) In 1771, Montresor had designed and began building the fort on Mud Island (now called Fort Mifflin).

[next week - chapter 23 - The Battle of Barber’s Wheat Field at Saratoga, October 7th 1777]