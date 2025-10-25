The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 21 - The Battle of Freeman’s Farm at Saratoga, September 19th 1777

On September 8th, Gates marched back north to Stillwater, where Baldwin’s engineers built a bridge of rafts (more than 900 feet long and 16 feet wide) across the Hudson river, and established communication and a supply line with the 11th Massachusetts regiment placed on the east bank. Gates then moved 3 miles north to Bemis Heights, which afforded an unobstructed view for miles around, and it overlooked the only road to Albany, through which Burgoyne’s heavy train of artillery and baggage would have to pass.

Gates’s engineer, Tadeusz Kosciuszko, supervised the building of a three-sided breastworks with a battery at each corner and in the centre, and to block an enemy advance down the river road, a trench was dug from the foot of Bemis Heights to the river, with a battery behind it. Gates had his men in two wings – the right consisted of Glover’s, Nixon’s and Paterson’s Continentals, the left under Arnold was made up of Learned’s and Poor’s Continentals, Morgan’s Riflemen Corps and Dearborn’s light infantry (9000 men total, including the militia).

On September 10th, Burgoyne broke camp and moved his main army to the mouth of the Batten Kill. Burgoyne ordered that nothing, only a token force, was to be left at Fort George, and that after the stores passed Fort Edward the rear guard of Hessians there were to move forward. Skenesborough and Fort Anne were evacuated. On September 13th, they crossed over a bridge of boats to the west side of the Hudson river, the boats were removed, and they set off for Saratoga. The supplies were floated downstream to the cove at Dovegat – 7 miles from Gates at Saratoga. With communication with Canada voluntarily cut off, and with enough provisions for four weeks, Burgoyne had no line of retreat – and to get to Albany, he must attack.

On September 19th, the British army advanced towards the American army on Bemis Heights, not in a frontal assault along the river road, but swinging westward to move onto the heights and outflank Gates’s army, taking advantage of the cleared fields to use their cannon. Fraser, with 3000 men – the 24th regiment and 2 Hessian regiments under Breymann, reached the Great Ravine and was forced to travel farther west before he located a suitable place to cross the stream, and to swing onto the ridge. Hamilton, with 1700 men - the 9th, 20th, 21st and 62nd regiments, followed Fraser, and then about midway along the ravine, turned south down the densely-wooded slope, crossed the stream and struggled up the opposite bank, marching parallel to Fraser. Riedesel, with 3 Hessian regiments and the train of artillery, slowly followed the river road. The Americans had destroyed the bridges and placed debris to hinder any crossing of the streams along the road. Arnold, not wanting to wait for the British to gain the heights but wanting to attack them first in the woods, was able to at least get Gates(15) to agree to allow Morgan’s riflemen and Dearborn’s light troops to move out and keep an eye on the army’s left flank and harass any enemy troops that came in sight.

Morgan’s troops advanced through the woods and reached the southern edge of the clearing at Freeman’s farm. Soon after, Forbes’s advance troops (in Hamilton’s centre column) emerged from the trees at the northern end of the field, and Morgan’s men fired on them (killing all the officers) and ran into the open field to chase the fleeing British troops. But then Fraser’s light infantry arrived, brought up a cannon and blasted at the Americans, who had to scramble back into the woods. Poor was now ordered to dispatch more men in support of Morgan. Cilley’s 1st New Hampshire took off to the left in hopes of flanking the enemy, and Scammell’s 3rd New Hampshire went straight through the woods towards the clearing. Burgoyne lined up his troops – the 21st on the right, the 20th on the left, and the 62nd in the centre, with the 9th held in reserve. An intense skirmish resulted – the American volleys causing the British to flee, the Americans pursuing them trying to capture their cannon, the British grenadiers charging with bayonets to regain their cannon – back and forth all afternoon.

Poor arrived with the rest of his brigade – the 2nd New Hampshire, Van Cortlandt’s 2nd and Livingston’s 4th New York militia, Cook’s and Latimore’s Connecticut militia, and also with Livingston’s 1st Canadian regiment and Major Hull and 300 men of the 8th Massachusetts.

The Americans were driving back the 62nd, and Riedesel was now ordered to attack the American right wing. Leaving Brigadier Specht to guard their precious supplies, Riedesel led 500 Hessians up a wagon track south of the Great Ravine and opened fire on the American flank and had his two cannon rake them with grapeshot. Learned’s brigade – the 2nd, 8th and 9th Massachusetts regiments, was ordered up, to support the troops under attack from Riedesel, but got lost in the woods, ending up facing Fraser’s light infantry. The coming of darkness finally put an end to the battle, with British losses at 160 dead, 364 wounded and 42 missing (the 62nd was reduced to the size of a single company, and three quarters of their artillery men were either killed or wounded). With only Arnold’s left wing of Gates’s army seeing action, the Americans suffered 300 killed or wounded. The next day, both sides tended to their dead and wounded.

On September 21st, Burgoyne received a letter from Henry Clinton, written on the 12th in New York, that he was expecting reinforcements from Britain any day, and that he could make an attack on Fort Montgomery in 10 days with 2000 men. Burgoyne now decided to wait and not attack immediately. On the same day, Gates received word of Lincoln’s successful attack on Ticonderoga.

Earlier, at a meeting on September 1st, Lincoln had suggested to Gates that a force could be sent to ‘annoy, divide and distract the enemy’. On September 8th, Lincoln moved his 2500-man army (2000 Massachusetts militia, plus Warner’s Continentals and Whitcomb’s rangers from New Hampshire, and Herrick’s rangers and Marsh’s militia from Vermont) to Pawlet, ‘a strong post, both of our flanks being covered by mountains, in most places impassable, forming, at this place, almost the point of an acute angle, not unlike my ideas of Thermopylae’.

On September 12th, Lincoln sent Colonels Benjamin Woodbridge, Samuel Johnson and John Brown, each with 500 men to harass the posts in Burgoyne’s rear. Brown was to attack the landing at the north end of Lake George and destroy any boats and supplies there, and if he could do so without risking too much, to attack Fort Ticonderoga. Woodbridge was to head to Skenesborough (which the British had evacuated) to cover Brown’s retreat, while Johnson would threaten Mount Independence in support of Brown and make an attack if the situation warranted.

After an all-night march, Brown reached the heights above the Lake George landing on September 17th, and surprised the enemy’s outposts the next morning, overpowering the guards and surrounding the encampment, taking prisoners and releasing American captives. Captain Ebeneezer Allen and a company of rangers stormed the British camp atop Mount Defiance, taking 20 prisoners.

Brown next attacked the quay, and then surprised a company of British troops at the French lines, taking more prisoners and freeing more captives – in all, 330 British and Canadians were taken prisoner, while 119 American captives were freed, while Brown only had four killed and five wounded, and a large stand of arms and a large quantity of baggage were seized. Also, 150 bateaus in Lake Champlain and another 50 vessels in Lake George were captured.

Brown then demanded the surrender of the fort, but the commander, Brigadier general Powell, refused and Brown began a four-day siege and bombardment of the fort, but with little effect. Without enough men to assault the fort, Brown withdrew, burned the stores and destroyed the wagons and all but 20 boats, and with a small schooner and several gunboats armed with five cannon, Brown and his men embarked down lake George, and attacked the British supply base at Diamond island (3 miles down the lake from Fort George). After a two-hour naval battle against two companies of the 47th and a dozen Hessians, the sloop was hulled, one gunboat was damaged and many other boats shattered to pieces by their cannon. Brown thought it proper to retreat, burned what was left of the boats and headed to Skenesborough.

By September 26th, Brown, Johnson and Woodbridge would be back at Pawlet. Lincoln had left a small detachment at Pawlet to guard the supplies, and had marched with his remaining troops to join Gates at Stillwater – bringing the number of troops there to over 11,000. By October 5th, Brown, Johnson and Woodbridge and their men would also join Lincoln and Gates at Stillwater.

On September 29th, St. Leger arrived from Canada with 600 reinforcements for Ticonderoga, but was unable to join up with Burgoyne. But, Burgoyne’s supply line to Ticonderoga had been cut. His only hope now was to reach Albany and to join up with Henry Clinton’s forces.

Footnotes for Part 3, Chapter 21.

(15) A rift developed between Arnold and Gates, as Arnold had invited kinsmen and former aides of Schuyler into his camp. Gates, still jealous of Schuyler, irritated Arnold by making John Brown, who was slandering Arnold to Congress, a lieutenant colonel and inviting him to his staff meetings.

