The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 20 – The Battle of Brandywine, September 11th 1777

On August 7th, the British fleet was sited off Sinepuxent Inlet (about 16 leagues south of the Capes). Not knowing what Howe’s intention now were, General Washington kept his army near Philadelphia, at Germantown, and ordered Sullivan to halt where he was, until more was known. Sullivan was also to find out the situation of the British at Staten island. While waiting at Hanover, New Jersey, Sullivan learned that with the departure of Howe’s fleet, the British kept only about 900 regular troops, under General John Campbell, at the north-eastern end of Staten island, with about 400 Loyalist New Jersey militia, under General Cortlandt Skinner, at outposts along the western shore.

Sullivan now planned a raid against the loyalist forces, using about 1000 of his men (drawn from the 1st and 2nd Maryland brigades, the 2nd Canadian regiment, and a company of New Jersey militia).

Leaving on August 21st, they arrived that evening at Elizabethtown, and early the next morning, after splitting his forces into three, began crossing to the island. One detachment, under Colonel Matt Ogden, attacked the outpost of Elisha Lawrence’s brigade, surprising and routing the militia, taking 80 prisoners. He then attacked the outpost of Edward Vaughan Dongan’s brigade, which put up a stiff resistance, even though Dongan was shot and killed. Ogden then retreated to the Old Blazing Star ferry, waited as long as he thought prudent, and crossed back to New Jersey.

Sullivan’s column moved to attack the outpost of Joseph Barton’s battalion at the New Blazing Star Ferry, and the militia fled, and Sullivan took 40 prisoners, including Barton. Some of Sullivan’s men tried to attack Skinner’s headquarters, but had to retreat when Skinner’s forces proved to be too strong. The other column, under Brigadier general William Smallwood, attacked the outpost of Abraham van Buskirk, whose men then fled, until they were rallied by Skinner, and after destroying the camp supplies and equipment, Smallwood retreated.

Smallwood and Sullivan met near Richmond, and made their way back to the Old Blazing Star ferry. Sullivan sent for the boats, but when they didn’t arrive, he had only the three boats, that had been used by Ogden, to use to cross his men. As General Campbell with the British 52nd regiment and two Hessian regiment approached, Sullivan ordered the companies of Majors Stewart and Tillard to cover their retreat. They held off the British, until they were forced to surrender when they ran out of ammunition. The British had 6 killed, 25 wounded and lost 171 men as prisoners. Sullivan(14) had 10 killed, 15 wounded and lost 138 men as prisoners – including Lt-Colonel Edward Antil and 40 men of the 2nd Canadian regiment.

On August 22nd, General Washington received intelligence that the British fleet had arrived at Chesapeake bay and he then ordered Sullivan and his division to move to cross the Delaware and to join him in Pennsylvania. The divisions of General Greene and Major-General Stephen were moved up to White Clay creek, about 10 miles above the head of the Elk river. General Smallwood and the Maryland militia were gathering on the western shore, and were ordered to co-operate with General Rodney and the Delaware militia and to try to get in the rear of the British. General Washington now formed a corps of light troops, under Major-General Maxwell, to hover about the enemy and give them continual annoyance.

On August 25th, Howe landed his 15,000 troops at Turkey Point – six miles below the Head of Elk and seventy miles from Philadelphia. With his troops exhausted and seasick, Howe waited until September 3rd to begin his march. About three miles in front of White Clay creek, Howe’s vanguard was encountered by Maxwell’s light troops and a severe skirmish took place. Having no artillery, Maxwell had to retreat across the creek.

On September 8th, the British advanced in two columns – the one appeared preparing to attack the Americans in front, while the other moved up the west side of the creek, to the right of the Americans. Fearing that Howe was attempting to circle around behind him, General Washington moved his troops back across the Brandywine creek, keeping Maxwell’s light troops south of the Brandywine on the road leading to Chadd’s Ford, and keeping Greene’s division on the high grounds in the rear of the Brandywine as a reserve to aid either wing of the army. The right wing of the army, under Sullivan, was composed of the divisions of Sullivan, Stephen and Sterling, and extended two miles up the Brandywine at Brinton’s Ford. Sullivan sent Hazen and the 2nd Canadian regiment to guard Jones’s Ford. The left wing, composed of the Pennsylvania militia under Major-General Armstrong, was stationed a mile and a half below, to protect the lower fords.

On September 11th, Knyphausen advanced his division on the road leading to Chadd’s Ford, and was engaged by Maxwell’s light troops, until Maxwell was driven back across the Brandywine.

Knyphausen’s troops did not follow but halted on commanding ground and began cannonading the American position, while making repeated attempts to force the ford. Meanwhile, Cornwallis and the main body of Howe’s army, led by experienced guides, had made a circuit of seventeen miles, crossed the two upper forks of the Brandywine, and arrived at Birmingham meeting-house, two miles to the right of Sullivan, gaining the rear of his army.

Sullivan now advanced his troops and formed a line, when Cornwallis attacked with musketry and artillery. Sullivan’s right and left wings were broken and driven into the woods, while the center stood firm. After a while of being exposed to the whole fire of Cornwallis’s army, the center also gave way, but the British got entangled in the woods in advancing. Sullivan’s troops rallied on a height to the north of Dilworth and made a spirited resistance, but were dislodged and forced to retreat. General Washington sent Greene’s division to aid Sullivan, arriving too late to save the battle, but in time to protect their retreat. The vigorous resistance of Greene’s troops against superior numbers checked the further advance of Cornwallis, and Greene gradually drew off his division, while Cornwallis gave up further pursuit as the day was spent.

When Knyphausen learnt of Corwallis’s engagement, he made a push to cross Chadd’s Ford. Left to oppose Knyphausen were Wayne’s brigade along with Maxwell’s light troops, who withstood the attacks until some of Knyphausen’s troops were able to rout his right wing, and Wayne retreated by the Chester road, while Knyphausen’s troops were too fatigued to pursue them.

The British had 93 killed and 488 wounded. The Americans had about 300 killed, about 600 wounded (including LaFayette, commissioned Major-General by Congress on July 31st) and about 400 captured (most of them wounded).

At Chester, General Washington and his army stopped for the night, and the next day retreated across the Skuylkill to Germantown. At Philadelphia, Congress determined to leave for Lancaster, and after a day there, they left for York Town. Before leaving, Congress ordered down 1500 Continental troops from Putnam’s command on the Hudson. The military stores at Philadelphia were moved to Reading.

On September 14th, seeing that the British had not moved, General Washington recrossed the Skuylkill and advanced on the Lancaster road, with the intention of turning the left flank of the British. Howe was apprised of Washington’s move, and began marching his troops towards the major road junction at the White Horse Tavern. General Washington sent out an advance force under Wayne, who encountered the Hessian advance force of jaegers and a skirmish ensued. A violent thunderstorm erupted, drenched the cartridge boxes and musket locks, and not wanting his men to face the British and their bayonets, General Washington decided to retreat, leaving behind Wayne’s division of Pennsylvania regiments to try to harass the British rear, and attempt to capture their baggage train. However, the British learned of Wayne’s location, and on the night of September 20th, Major-General Grey, with 1200 men, launched a surprise attack on Wayne’s camp near Paoli Tavern. Without firing a shot, the British rushed in using their bayonets. Wayne’s troops fled the camp, suffering 272 casualties – about 60 were killed, and about 70 were taken prisoner.

On September 21st, Howe made a rapid march up the Skuylkill on the road leading to Reading, as if intending to capture the military stores there, and General Washington kept pace with him on the opposite side of the river up to Pott’s Grove. But the movement on the part of Howe was a mere feint, and no sooner had he drawn General Washington up the river, Howe ordered a rapid countermarch on the night of the 22nd and reached the ford, threw his troops across the river and pushed forward for Philadelphia. Howe halted at Germantown and encamped with the main body of his army, and on September 26th, Cornwallis with a large force marched into Philadelphia and took possession of the city.

Footnotes for Part 3, Chapter 20.

(14) Sullivan would face a court martial and on October 12th 1777, “the court are unanimously of the opinion that he ought to stand honorably acquitted of any unsoldierlike conduct in the expedition to Staten Island”.

[next week - chapter 21 - The Battle of Freeman’s Farm at Saratoga, September 19th 1777]

