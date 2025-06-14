The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 2 - The Continental Congress Letter of May 29 th 1775

After the battle of Lexington and Concord, the Massachusetts militia under General Artemas Ward surrounded Boston, but without any heavy artillery it would be impossible to drive out the British. On May 3rd, the Massachusetts Provincial Congress commissioned Colonel Benedict Arnold and approved a plan to send Arnold to attack Fort Ticonderoga and to send the captured cannon to Boston. At the same time, the Connecticut Committee of Correspondence authorized a plan to recruit the Green Mountain Boys under Ethan Allen to attack Fort Ticonderoga, before it could be reinforced by the British and used for an attack on the rear of the colonies.

Colonel Philip Skene was sailing from Britain as the new governor of Ticonderoga and Crown Point, with instructions to raise a regiment to hold the forts for the British, who had earlier spent nearly ₤2 million to rebuild the forts but had then let them fall into disrepair and to molder. The forts were now guarded only by forty-six soldiers under two officers. When Skene landed at Philadelphia, he was seized and jailed.

Forty-five volunteers from Pittsfield, Massachusetts had ridden to join the one hundred and thirty Green Mountain Boys. The men elected Ethan Allen as Colonel Commandant, James Easton as Colonel, John Brown as Major and Edward Mott as Captain. Captain Mott, along with Captain Noah Phelps of Connecticut and military engineer Bernard Romans, were sent to spy on the fort at Ticonderoga. Colonel Easton and thirty men set out to attack Skene’s 30,000 acre plantation at the southern tip of Lake Champlain, to seize Skene and his schooner and any small boats, and to bring them up the lake to Hand’s Cove at Shoreham (a mile from Ticonderoga) to rendezvous with Allen and the rest of the men.

Hearing of their plan, Arnold raced after Allen, finally catching up with him at Shoreham, where Arnold demanded the right to command the attack, but the men would only follow orders from their own officers. Allen allowed Arnold to command the Massachusetts troops, while he would command his Green Mountain Boys as well as the Connecticut troops.

Not finding Skene’s schooner, Easton instead found a bateaux and arrived in the bateaux with his men at Hand’s Cove on May 9th at 3 am, to ferry Allen’s and Arnold’s men across the lake to attack Fort Ticonderoga. At 4 am, with only 83 men having crossed over, Allen and Arnold launched a surprise attack on the fort which quickly surrendered. Many of the cannon at the fort were in wretched condition(8) – some buried in the ruins, some covered with water from the spring runoff.

On May 11th, Bernard Romans and sixteen Connecticut men, successfully captured Fort George, guarded by two retired British officers, and on May 11th, Captain Seth Warner and his men captured Fort Amherst at Crown Point with its nine-man garrison.

Also on May 11th, Captain Samuel Herrick captured Skene’s schooner and brought it to Ticonderoga, where on May 14th Arnold and fifty men set sail in the schooner, towing two bateaux, to try and capture the British sloop, which patrolled Lake Champlain, before it sailed from Fort St. Jean with provisions to retake Fort Ticonderoga. Allen and his men followed, rowing in four bateaux. Arnold reached the north end of Lake Champlain on May 17th, but with no wind, left the schooner with fifteen men, and with the other thirty-five men rowed in the two bateaux down the Richelieu River all night til they reached Fort St. Jean.

On May 19th at 6 am, they charged the fort, and the sargeant and his thirteen men surrendered, without a shot being fired. Arnold and his men then surprised and captured the British sloop and its seven-man crew. On hearing that British reinforcements were expected any time, Arnold stripped the fort of supplies, took four of the British bateaux while sinking five other bateaux, and returned up the Richelieu to go back to Lake Champlain, where they met Allen and his one hundred and fifty men, who decided they would continue on to retake Fort St. Jean and try to hold the fort against the British, while Arnold and his men sailed back to Fort Ticonderoga.

Allen arrived at Fort St. Jean on May 19th where he was warned by a Montreal merchant, Bindon, that Major Preston and 140 British soldiers were approaching, and Allen was forced to return to Fort Ticonderoga. Before leaving, on May 18th, Allen wrote a letter to the merchants of Montreal, and asked Bindon to deliver it to James Morrison, telling them that the forts were in the hands of the colonials, and asked for ₤500 worth of provisions and ammunition, and that his directives were “not to contend with or any way injure or molest the Canadians or Indians but on the other hand treat them with the greatest friendship and kindness”.

On May 24th from Crown Point, Arnold would send a letter to Walker in Montreal, asking information on the number and movements of British troops, and warning Canadians that if any of them joined the British troops, the Colonials would send an army into the heart of Canada. On May 29th, both Arnold and Allen would write letters to the Continental Congress.

Governor Carleton was informed of the capture of Ticonderoga by Moses Hazen(9), a retired British officer who owned half of a seigneury – Bleury Sud – on the east side of the Richelieu river opposite St. Jean.

Carleton left Quebec with the 7th regiment, picking up the garrison at Trois Rivieres, on the way to Montreal. The 26th regiment was to leave Montreal and go to St. Jean. This left Quebec with only 61 soldiers, a few gunners, and 26 fusileers on outpost duty up the Chaudiere river.

At Montreal, Colonel Preston issued a proclamation calling for a general meeting of the population at the Recollet church. Eight citizens, seigneurs and bourgeois, were chosen to draw up lists of men to be called up for the militia. Tenant farmers were to be enrolled by their seigneur. The proclamation, instead of reestablishing the old Canadian militia under a captain in each parish, would be under the noblesse and seigneurs.(10) The proclamation was met with a wall of opposition, with open resistance in some parishes, and with others chasing the officers out of the parish. A message was also sent to the Indians, ordering them to be ready to take up arms. Only fifty Canadien volunteers from the seigneurs and bourgeois came forward, which occupied Fort St. Jean under Lieutenant Samuel McKay until regular troops could arrive. The Indians refused to make a move.

For the Americans, Fort Ticonderoga was too badly breached to repair and too many of its cannon were useless. Fort Amherst at Crown Point was in better condition with one hundred cannon worth salvaging. Arnold took his men to Crown Point to try to dig out the cannon and to fix up the sloop and schooner to defend the lake. He also learned that the Canadiens and Indians were refusing to join the King’s troops, and that Carleton had threatened the inhabitants of Montreal that if the English merchants wouldn’t defend Montreal, that he would burn the city and retire to Quebec. Carleton had three hundred British regulars entrenching Fort St. Jean – half of the total number of British troops left in Canada!!! (General Gage had earlier ordered Carleton to send the two regiments in Quebec to Boston.) The Canadian militia was in disarray with no volunteers from the habitants or colonists.

On May 17th, news of these American victories at Ticonderoga and Crown Point would be brought to Philadelphia by John Brown. On May 18th, he addressed the Continental Congress at Carpenters’ Hall, giving them his reports on the attacks and his analysis of the conditions in Canada that he had observed during his mission to Montreal for Massachusetts. Congress passed a resolution approving the attacks due to “indubitable evidence that a design is formed by the British Ministry of making a cruel invasion from the province of Quebec, upon these colonies”. Congress recommended that the cannon and military stores at Ticonderoga, that would certainly have been used by the British in their intended invasion of the colonies, be removed to the south end of Lake George, and that New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay and Connecticut would supply an additional body of men as will be sufficient to establish a strong post at that place.

The General Assembly of Connecticut appointed a committee to meet with the Montreal merchant, James Price. On May 22nd, Price reported to the committee that to the Canadian people, the idea of marching against the colonies was repugnant. This report was forwarded to the New York Provincial Congress which decided on May 26th

“as hostile measures have been carried on in the neighbourhood of Canada … a committee be appointed to draw up a letter or address ‘To the Inhabitants of Quebeck’ [dated June 2nd] in order to convince the Canadians that nothing hostile is intended against their persons, liberty, or property”

and ordered 1500 copies in French and 50 copies in English be dispatched to Montreal.

After also hearing “a full and just account of the state and affairs of Canada” from James Price on May 27th, the Continental Congress appointed John Jay, Samuel Adams and Samuel Deane as a committee to compose a second letter to the Canadian people. On May 29th, the Congress approved the ‘Letter to the Oppressed Inhabitants of Canada’, composed by John Jay, and agreed to have it translated by Pierre Simitiere and printed by Fleury Mesplet, and 1,000 copies to be sent to Canada for distribution.

On May 31st, Congress requested that Connecticut send a strong reinforcement to the garrisons of Ticonderoga and Crown Point, and requested that New York furnish them with provisions and bateaux. On June 1st, the Congress also resolved

“that no expedition or incursion ought to be undertaken or made, by any colony, or body of colonists, against or into Canada; and that this resolve be immediately transmitted to the commander of the forces at Ticonderoga”, and ordered “that the above resolve be translated into the french language and transmitted, with the letter, to the inhabitants of Canada”.

However, on May 27th after a council of war, Allen and Arnold agreed on the necessity of attacking the Canadian forts, while holding command over the lake. On June 4th, Allen would send another letter to the people of Quebec. On June 6th, Arnold, with one hundred and fifty-five men in the schooner, the sloop and three bateaux, left Crown Point for Fort St. Jean, to confirm the number of British troops there, while probing the fort and sniping the regulars. On June 9th, Arnold returned to Crown Point to pick up enough troops to return and attack St. Jean, but was not able to do so.

The Albany Committee of Safety, in following the Continental Congress’ advice, began pulling their companies out of Crown Point back to Fort George. On June 16th, Colonel Hinman arrived at Crown Point with three Connecticut companies and demanded that Arnold turn over command of the lake and all its forts and ships to him. Arnold refused. On June 22nd, an investigative committee of the Massachusetts Committee of Safety arrived at Crown Point and ordered Arnold to step down as commander. Arnold resigned instead.

On June 12th, James Price conferred with the New York Provincial Congress, which would compose a letter addressed ‘To the Merchants of Canada’ (dated June 13th). Price was sent back to Montreal with 2 copies of this letter and with 800 copies of the letter from the Continental Congress.

On June 15th, the Continental Congress appointed George Washington the commander in chief of the Continental Army, and sent him north to Boston to build the army. Most of the army was from Massachusetts Bay, under General Artemas Ward, with the rest from New Hampshire under Colonel John Stark, from Rhode Island under General Nathaniel Greene, and from Connecticut under General Israel Putnam. It was an army of volunteers, and many were hasty levies of yeomanry, who had seized their rifles or fowling-pieces and turned out in their working clothes and homespun country garbs. There were about six to eight thousand yeomen spread out over ten or twelve miles, beleaguering the town of Boston, with a population of seventeen thousand, and garrisoned by four thousand British regulars.

On May 25th ships of war and transports had brought another two thousand reinforcements from Britain, under Generals Howe, Burgoyne and Clinton.

While on his way to Boston, Washington would learn of the June 17th bloody battle of Bunker’s Hill, and the British burning of Charlestown.

Footnotes for Chapter 2.

(8) In November 1775, Washington would send a twenty-five year old bookseller-turned-soldier, Colonel Henry Knox, appointed chief of artillery of the Continental Army, to Ticonderoga to transport the cannon to the heights overlooking Boston – where they would help bring about the British withdrawal on March 17th 1776.

(9) Moses Hazen was born in Massachusetts of Jewish parents, had served as a first lieutenant in Robert Rogers’s Rangers in the attack on Louisbourg in 1758 and had been a captain in the Rangers at the capture of Quebec in 1759. He purchased a lieutenant’s commission in the British army in 1761, retired in 1763 at Montreal, and purchased two seigneuries near St. Jean with Lt. Colonel Christie in 1764, when its owner decided to return to France. In 1765, Hazen was appointed by Murray as one of the 27 new justices of the peace in Canada (22 were British protestants and 5 were French protestants).

(10) Prior to the British occupation of Canada, each parish was organized under a captain of the militia, who would provide men for needs of the army, for billeting troops, to distribute weapons, supervise repairs to roads and bridges, to apprehend offenders, to help with the census of surplus grain, and to settle local disputes. Governor Murray disbanded the militia in the fall of 1765.

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :

Volume 5 – On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 - 1814.

[next week - chapter 3 - General George Washington’s Letter of September 6th 1775, and the surrender of Montreal to General Montgomery, November 13th 1775]