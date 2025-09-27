The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 3 - 1777, the Road to Saratoga

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 17 - The Battle of Trenton, December 25th 1776

Prior to their adjournment, Congress had resolved that ‘until they should otherwise order, General Washington should be possessed of all power to order and direct all things relative to the department and to the operations of war’. To those whose terms were expiring, General Washington’s promise of increased pay and bounty of ten dollars to the men for six weeks’ service, kept together the dissolving army.

Colonel John Cadwalader arrived with a large volunteer detachment, well equipped and composed principally of Philadelphia troops, and was assigned by General Washington to Bristol, along with Colonel Reed, to keep a watchful eye upon Count Donop’s Hessians, who were cantoned along the opposite shore from Bordentown to the Black Horse. And, instead of marching toward Princeton as Lee had ordered him to, Sullivan now pressed forward to join General Washington, and arrived at his camp on December 20th, the same day that St. Clair, Arnold and Gates and his regiments arrived. After meeting with General Washington, and being told that another British invasion was expected at Rhode Island(4), Arnold now agreed to take a temporary command in New England – instead of going to see Congress.

On December 9th, General Burgoyne, who had received permission from Carleton to return to Britain to attend to personal matters because of the death of his wife, arrived at Portsmouth, on his way to meet with Lord George Germain, Secretary of State for the Colonies, who was planning for the next year’s campaign.

At New York, Howe was in winter quarters, while Cornwallis, thinking his work accomplished, had obtained leave of absence and was likewise at New York, preparing to embark for London. The British troops were loosely cantoned about the Jerseys, from the Delaware river to Brunswick. The Hessians were in the advance, stationed along the Delaware, facing the American lines that were on the west bank. General Washington now felt the time was propitious to cross the Delaware at night at different points and make simultaneous attacks upon the Hessian advance points. But it must be done quickly before the river was frozen, when it was suspected that Howe would resume active operations, cross the river on the ice and push triumphantly to Philadelphia. General Washington wrote to Reed:

“yet nothing but necessity, dire necessity, will, nay must, justify an attack”.

When General Washington wrote Gates of his plan and asked him to go to Bristol and take command there, Gates, who like Lee had a disparaging opinion of Washington, pleaded ill health and requested leave to go to Philadelphia, where he was intent on making interest among the members of Congress for an independent command. Gates did not even stop for a day or two at Bristol to concert a plan of operations with Reed and Cadwalader, but set out for Baltimore on December 24th.

General Washington’s plan was to cross the Delaware river with a considerable force at McKonkey’s Ferry, about nine miles above Trenton, and march down upon that place, where a brigade of three Hessian regiments (1500 men) were stationed. General Ewing with a body of Pennsylvania militiamen was to cross at a ferry about a mile below Trenton, and secure the bridge over Assunpink creek, a stream flowing along the south side of the town, to cut off any retreat of the enemy in that direction. Maj-General Putnam, with those troops occupied in fortifying Philadelphia and those troops under Cadwalader, was to cross below Burlington and attack the lower posts under Count Donop. The several divisions were to cross the Delaware at night, so as to be ready for simultaneous action by five o’clock in the morning.

On Christmas day at sunset, General Washington and his 2400 men and 20 pieces began to cross the Delaware – with the weather intensely cold, the wind high, the current strong and the river full of floating ice, led by Colonel Glover’s regiment of Marblehead fishermen – the same ones who had navigated the army in its retreat from Brooklyn to New York. Colonel Knox attended to the crossing of the artillery.

After crossing, General Washington formed his troops into two columns, the first led by himself with Greene, Stirling, Mercer and Stephen that made a circuit by the upper road to the north of Trenton, the second led by Sullivan, with St. Clair, that took the lower road leading to the west of town. As it began to hail and snow, it made the march intolerable, but helped to surprise the pickets, and the outposts were driven in. General Washington advanced his column into the town from the north, while his advance guard rushed forward and drove the Hessian artillerists away before they could fire their two cannons. Sullivan approached on the west, and sent Stark to press on the south end of the town.

A troop of British light horse and about five hundred Hessians and chasseurs, which had been quartered in the lower part of the town, upon seeing Washington’s column pressing in front and hearing Stark thundering in the rear, fled over the bridge across the Assunpink, and then along the banks of the Delaware toward Count Donop’s encampment at Bordentown. Their retreat was not cut off, as General Ewing had been prevented from crossing the river by the ice and did not secure the bridge. Cadwalader was hindered from crossing by the same obstacle, and no attack was made against Donop.

Colonel Rahl with some difficulty extricated his troops from the town and led them into an adjacent orchard, and then turned and led his grenadiers back into the town to attack, when he was fatally shot and fell from his horse. The Hessians now retreated up the banks of the Assunpink, intending to escape to Trenton.

General Washington then threw Colonel Hand’s corps of Pennsylvania riflemen in their way, while a body of Virginia troops gained their left, and as General Washington was ordering a discharge of canister shot, the Hessians surrendered, with nearly one thousand taken prisoner. With a superior force under Donop below him and a strong battalion of infantry at Princeton, and with his own troops exhausted and having to guard a thousand prisoners, General Washington gave up any idea of pursuing the enemy or of keeping Trenton, and determined to recross the Delaware river with his captured artillery and his prisoners, who were then marched off to Newtown, and subsequently from place to place until they reached Winchester in the interior of Virginia.

Donop, meanwhile, had sent one half of his troops to Princeton and had hurried on with the remainder to Brunswick. When word was brought to Howe of the capture of the Hessians at Trenton, he instantly stopped Cornwallis, who was on the point of embarking for London, and sent him back in all haste to resume the command in the Jerseys.

Now bent upon following up this blow and with a fair opportunity of driving the enemy entirely from the Jerseys, on December 29th Washington’s forces began to again cross the Delaware river. An advance of two parties of light troops was sent in pursuit of the enemy, to harass Donop in his rear until the other troops came up. Cadwalader also detached a party of riflemen from Bordentown to do the same. General Washington now was effecting the passage of his main force and artillery over the icy river to Trenton, which with great labour and difficulty took two days. This gave the British time to draw in their scattered cantonments and assemble their whole force at Princeton. Cornwallis had now joined General Grant at Princeton with a reinforcement of chosen troops.

General Washington now called to his aid, Cadwalader and Mifflin, who joined him with their collective forces of 3600 men, on January 1st 1777. General Washington assembled his main body on the east bank of the Assunpink, and planted his artillery on the stone bridge across it, and stationed his advance guard about three miles off in a wood, behind Shabbakong creek.

On January 2nd came word that Cornwallis was approaching with all his force. Strong parties under Greene were sent out to skirmish with the enemy and harass them in their advance. By noon, Cornwallis had reached the Shabbakong, crossed it and drove the advance guard out of the woods and pushed on until they reached a high ground near the town. Here Hand’s corps of several battalions was drawn up and held them in check for a time. All the parties in advance, after crowding over the narrow bridge, ultimately reached the main body on the east bank of the Assunpink.

Cornwallis and the head of his army finally entered the town at sunset, while his rearguard was at Maiden Head, about six miles away – nearly half way between Trenton and Princeton. Though Cornwallis’s troops made repeated attempts to cross the Assunpink, they were repulsed by Washington’s artillery, until finally camping for the night.

Worried that his raw, inexperienced army would prove no match against an enemy vastly superior in numbers and discipline, and that behind him was the Delaware river – impassable from floating ice, General Washington decided on a plan of a rapid night-march along a different road from that on which Cornwallis’s rear guard was resting, and of getting past that force undiscovered and surprising those troops left at Princeton and of capturing or destroying what stores were left there, and of possibly pushing on to Brunswick where the British army’s baggage and principal store were weakly guarded.

To deceive the enemy, men were employed to noisily dig trenches near the bridge, while others were to go the rounds to relieve guards at the bridge and keep the camp-fires going, until daybreak and then to hasten after the army. The baggage of the army was silently removed to Burlington.

In the dead of night, the army quietly left its encampment and began its march on the new Quaker road, that was a complete roundabout that joined the main road about two miles from Princeton. Before reaching the main road, General Washington led the main army across a bridge over Stony Brook and then turned onto a less exposed by-road to Princeton, and sent Mercer and his brigade to continue on to the main road to secure and if possible destroy a bridge over Stony Brook, so as to intercept any fugitives coming from Princeton and also to check any British troops coming from Trenton.

However, three regiments of the British had been quartered all night in Princeton, under orders to join Cornwallis in the morning. The 17th regiment under Mawhood was already on the march, and after crossing the bridge over Stony Brook on the main road, they spotted Mercer’s troops marching along the Quaker road toward the bridge.

Mawhood turned around, recrossed the bridge and, after sending messengers for the other two regiments at Princeton to hasten forward, attacked Mercer’s troops. Mercer’s mount was shot in the leg and one of his colonels was mortally wounded, and in the confusion, the British charged with the bayonets. The American riflemen, having no bayonets, retreated. Mercer tried to rally them but was knocked to the ground, surrounded, bayoneted repeatedly and left for dead by the British. Mawhood pursued the retreating Americans, until a body of American militia emerged from the woods and advanced to the rescue. Mawhood drew up his artillery and by a heavy discharge brought the militia to a stand.

General Washington himself now arrived at the scene in advance of his troops to rally the militia, the 7th Virginia regiment emerged from the woods, the American artillery fired at the British, and a desperate battle began. Mawhood was able to fight his way back to the main road and to retreat back over the bridge towards Trenton to join Cornwallis. General Washington detached Major Kelly with a party of Pennsylvania troops to destroy the bridge at Stony Brook.

In the meantime, the 55th regiment had left Princeton, encountered the American advance guard under St. Clair, and after some sharp fighting in a ravine, the 55th retreated across fields and along a by-road to Brunswick. Part of the remaining 40th regiment fled to Brunswick, while the rest took refuge in the college at Princeton, but a few artillery shots by the Americans compelled them to surrender. The British left about 100 dead on the field, and nearly 300 were taken prisoners. The Americans lost about thirty men.

After pursuing the routed regiments towards Brunswick, General Washington stopped at Kingston, three miles from Princeton, and while on horseback, held a council of war. Thinking that Cornwallis would be upon them before they reached Brunswick, it was determined to stop the pursuit and push for Morristown, breaking the bridges behind them. At Morristown they would be in mountainous country, heavily wooded and on the flank of the enemy.

After his surprise and chagrin, when at daybreak Cornwallis saw only the expiring campfires and the deserted camp of the Americans, he could not learn where the army had directed its stealthy march, until there was a booming of cannon in the direction of Princeton, and he then broke camp and made a rapid march towards Princeton. At the bridge at Stony Brook, he beheld Kelly and his men busy in its destruction. A shot from his field-pieces drove them away. Not wanting to take time to repair it, Cornwallis urged his troops chest-high through the turbulent and icy stream, and pushed forward, but was brought to a stand, by the discharge of a thirty-two pounder from a distant breastwork. After sending some horsemen to reconnoitre, he advanced to storm the battery, but found there was no one there. (It had been left behind as too unwieldy, and had been lit by one of Washington’s rear-guard before retreating.) Cornwallis crossed the bridge at Kingston and hurried forward toward Brunswick, thinking that General Washington was still before him.

At Morristown, General Washington would order Colonel Reed’s rangers and militia to scour the country, waylay the British foraging parties, cut off supplies and keep the cantonments of the enemy in a constant state of siege. Cornwallis was forced to draw in his troops, which were posted about the country, and to collect them at Brunswick and Amboy, so as to have a communication by water with New York.

Here at Morristown, smallpox again began to appear, as also did the question of inoculation(5).

General Washington, who was immune from smallpox (he had already contracted it in 1751 at nineteen years of age, when he had gone to Barbados with his half-brother Lawrence, who had hoped a change of climate would help his tuberculosis) wrote to Doctor William Shippen, on January 6th 1777:

“Finding the small pox to be spreading much and fearing that no precaution can prevent it from running thro’ the whole of our Army, I have determined that the Troops shall be inoculated. This Expedient may be attended with some inconveniences and some disadvantages, but yet I trust, in its consequences will have the most happy effects. Necessity not only authorizes but seems to require the measure, for should the disorder infect the Army, in the natural way, and rage with its usual Virulence, we should have more to dread from it, than from the Sword of the Enemy”.

Footnotes for Part 3, Chapter 17.

(4) On December 7th, General Henry Clinton had seized Newport, to counteract the heavy damage being inflicted on British shipping by New England privateers and to try to blockade New England shipping.

(5) In 1706 Rev. Cotton Mather, who had earlier lost three of his children to smallpox, had written of a conversation he had with his servant Onesimus, who told him about inoculation which he had undergone as a child in Africa, and Mather set about researching the practice of inoculation around the world. When the next major smallpox outbreak hit Boston in 1721, Dr. Zabdiel Boylston, with the encouragement of Mather, attempted the first inoculation on three subjects – Jack, an adult male slave, Jackey, a two-year old slave boy, and Dr. Boylston’s own six-year-old son.

[next week - chapter 18 - The Retreat from Ticonderoga, July 6th 1777]

