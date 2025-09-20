The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

Chapter 16 - The Retreat across the Jerseys and The American Crisis, December 19th 1776

On June 29th 1776, General William Howe and his five men-of-war had arrived at New York from Halifax with 6000 troops, along with 3000 Scottish troops sent from Britain. On July 12th, two British ships, the Rose and the Phoenix, sailed up the Hudson river as far as Peekskill bay near Fort Montgomery, to cut off the American supplies and communications. Also on July 12th, Admiral Richard Howe and his armada with 3000 more British troops began arriving at New York, landing at Staten Island.

Admiral Howe sent a letter to Dr. Franklin, that Dr. Franklin read to Congress on July 30th, with a proposal for a truce and offers of pardons. Congress resolved that Dr. Franklin might answer the letter, in which he replied that:

“Directing Pardons to be offered the Colonies, who are the very Parties injured, expresses indeed that Opinion of our Ignorance, Baseness, and Insensibility which your uninform’d and proud Nation has long been pleased to entertain of us; but it can have no other Effect than that of increasing our Resentment. It is impossible we should think of Submission to a Government, that has with the most wanton Barbarity and Cruelty, burnt our defenceless Towns in the midst of Winter, excited the Savages to massacre our Farmers, and our Slaves to murder their Masters, and is even now bringing foreign Mercenaries to deluge our Settlements with Blood. These atrocious Injuries have extinguished every remaining Spark of Affection for that Parent Country we once held so dear: But were it possible for us to forget and forgive them, it is not possible for you (I mean the British Nation) to forgive the People you have so heavily injured; you can never confide again in those as Fellow Subjects, and permit them to enjoy equal Freedom, to whom you know you have given such just Cause of lasting Enmity. And this must impel you, were we again under your Government, to endeavour the breaking our Spirit by the severest Tyranny, and obstructing by every means in your Power our growing Strength and Prosperity.”

On August 1st, Admiral Peter Parker and his nine men-of-war, escorting Major General Charles Cornwallis and his 2500 Irish troops, arrived at New York (they had been prevented at their attempted assault on Charleston by the American forces under Maj-General Lee and Colonel William Moultrie on June 28th). On August 12th, 9000 Hessians arrived at New York from Britain. The British fleet now numbered over 400 ships (including 73 war ships) and 34,000 men.

On August 22nd, 15000 British troops, along with 40 pieces of cannon, and later followed by 5000 Hessians, crossed over from Staten Island and landed at the western end of Long Island. The 8000 American troops had been commanded by General Greene, who became ill and was replaced temporarily by Sullivan (lately returned from Canada) until Maj-General Putnam could arrive to take command. On August 24th, General Washington arrived at Brooklyn and ordered more troops.

On the evening of August 26th, the British advanced from three directions in a flanking operation, and after major fighting and cannon fire at Guana heights, the Americans were surrounded and were forced to retreat back to their fortifications at Brooklyn heights, where the British began digging trenches for a siege. General Mifflin arrived with 2000 more troops early the next morning. But fearing that Howe might bring his ships up the East river and surround and entrap them, General Washington successfully evacuated his 9000 troops from Long Island, with their artillery, ammunition, provisions, cattle, horses and carts, across the East river to York island [i.e. Manhattan island], in a dense fog during the early hours of August 30th. General Mifflin and his troops held the line while the rest of the troops departed, and were the last to retreat, along with General Washington, who refused to enter a boat until all the troops were embarked. During the battle, the British had 64 killed, 31 missing and 294 wounded, while the Americans had 300 killed and 1000 captured, including Maj-General Sullivan and General Stirling(1). Sullivan was released on parole to deliver a message to Congress from Howe, proposing a meeting to discuss ending the conflict.

Congress sent John Adams, Dr. Benjamin Franklin and Edward Rutledge to a conference with Howe at Staten Island on September 11th. In their report to Congress they wrote:

“His lordship then entered into a discourse of considerable length which contained no explicit proposition of peace except one viz. That the colonies should return to their allegiance and obedience to the government of great Britain. The rest consisted principally of assurances that there was an exceeding good disposition in the King and his ministers to make that government easy to us, with intimations that in case of our submission, they would cause the offensive acts of parliament to be revised and the instructions to Governors to be reconsidered, that so if any just causes of complaint were found in the acts or any errors in government were perceived to have crept into the instructions they might be amended or withdrawn. We gave it as our opinion to his lordship that a return to the domination of great Britain was not now to be expected. We mentioned the repeated humble petitions of the colonies to the King and parliament, which had been treated with contempt and answered only by additional injuries, the unexampled patience we had shewn under their tyrannical government and that it was not till the last act of parliament, which denounced war against us and put us out of the King’s protection that we declared our independence.”

On September 15th, after bombarding the American positions in the centre of York island and causing them to retreat north, Howe landed 12000 men at Kip’s bay and marched a strong detachment down the road along the East river and quickly took control of New York, forcing General Washington to order Putnam, with his 5000 troops that had been left in the city, to retreat to Harlem heights.

On September 16th, the British were pursuing the Americans, and were lured by General Washington into a hollow, where they were almost surrounded and forced to retreat. British reinforcements arrived to bring their numbers up to 5000, while the Americans now numbered 1800. After a four-hour battle, the British retreated, having fired away their ammunition, with 14 killed and 154 wounded, while the Americans had 30 killed and 100 wounded.

With the British now capturing New York at the southern tip of York island, General Washington had kept 10000 men with him to defend Harlem Heights and Fort Washington at the northern end of York island, Heath had taken 5000 men to defend Kingsbridge and Greene had taken 5000 men to defend the other side of the Hudson river, around Fort Constitution, renamed Fort Lee.

On October 12th, General William Howe embarked his troops in 80 vessels and proceeded up the East river, through Hell Gate and tried to land 4000 troops, under Henry Clinton, at Throcks Neck to attempt a flanking operation against Washington’s troops (he wanted to use the road running from Throcks Neck to Kingsbridge and to come up behind the American troops there) but when they landed on an island and tried to cross over to the mainland, they were surprised by the Americans under Colonel Edward Hand, who opened fire on them, and Howe withdrew his troops.

Howe waited for more supplies and reinforcements (7000 Hessians under Knyphausen) and on October 18th, landed 4000 troops under Henry Clinton, but the advance troops were repulsed by an ambush from the Americans under Colonel John Glover. Howe then attacked with all 4000 troops plus cannon, and after a fierce battle, the Americans withdrew and the next day retreated to Yonkers. General Washington was then able to withdraw most of his army from Harlem Heights to White Plains, leaving 1200 men under Greene to guard Fort Washington.

Howe advanced his troops slowly through New Rochelle, where he was reinforced by the landing of the troops under Knyphausen, and on October 28th, marched to White Plains and attacked the Americans. After an intense battle, General Washington was forced to retreat and withdrew into the hills at Northcastle, where he would now divide his army. All the troops belonging to states west of the Hudson river, were to be stationed in the Jerseys under Maj-General Putnam. Another division of Connecticut and Massachusetts troops under General Heath were sent to Peekskill and were to cooperate with the New York militia under General George Clinton in securing the Highland posts on both sides of the river. Those troops remaining at Northcastle were to be commanded by Maj-General Lee.

General Washington then left with Heath to visit and inspect the Highland posts. Later, General Washington had to cross the Hudson river, with the troops that were going to the Jerseys, at the ferry below Stony Point, because the British ships (Phoenix, Roebuck and Tartar) were anchored in Haverstraw bay and Tappan sea, and guarded all the lower ferries. After crossing, General Washington then went to Fort Lee, being anxious about Fort Washington, and found to his disappointment that General Greene had taken no measures for its evacuation, but on the contrary had reinforced it. General Washington’s orders for evacuation had been left up to Greene’s judgement ‘as being on the spot’, and Greene and Colonel Magaw believed that the fort could be maintained.

After having failed to draw Washington’s army out, Howe moved his troops south to attack Fort Washington. On November 16th, Lord Percy with 1600 men advanced from the south. Knyphausen and his Hessian troops had crossed over in boats from Kingsbridge and advanced from the north. Brigadier Matthews with two battalions of light infantry and two battalions of guards crossed the Harlem river in flat-boats and landed on the right of the fort. Colonel Stirling and the 47th, was to drop down the Harlem river in bateaux to the left of the American lines.

During the battle, the Americans troops, being surrounded and overpowered in numbers, were forced back into the fort. With the enemy now in possession of the redoubts and now able to shell the fort, Magaw surrendered, and over 2800 Americans were taken prisoner. The object of obstructing the navigation of the Hudson at that point was at an end. General Washington now ordered the troops to begin the evacuation of Fort Lee and the removal of all ammunition and stores.

On November 20th, Howe began landing 6000 troops under Cornwallis in 200 boats on the west side of the Hudson river at New Dock Landing, to try to hem in the 3000 American troops between the Hudson and Hackensack rivers. General Washington ordered an immediate retreat, leaving behind a great quantity of stores and provisions. His retreat was closely followed by Cornwallis, across the river to Hackensack, where he wrote to General Lee to bring his troops across the Hudson river, to join him. Lee(2) would try to send Heath’s troops instead, but Heath refused to disobey orders from General Washington.

Then, not wanting to again be trapped between two rivers, General Washington crossed the Passaic river to Newark, where he again wrote to Lee, telling him to advance. Breaking camp once more, General Washington then crossed the Raritan river to New Brunswick. From Brunswick, General Washington wrote to William Livingston, governor of the Jerseys, requesting him to have all boats and river craft for seventy miles along the Delaware river, removed to the western bank out of reach of the enemy and put under guard. At Brunswick, he now had only 4000 men, including the New Jersey militia, and not being reinforced by Lee, he was unable to make a stand there.

On December 1st, on seeing Cornwallis’s vanguard appear on the opposite side of the Raritan, General Washington broke down the end of the bridge and resumed his retreat. As the river was fordable, Captain Alexander Hamilton planted his field pieces on high commanding ground and opened a spirited fire to check any attempt of the enemy to cross while the troops retreated to Princeton. At Princeton, General Washington left 1200 men in two brigades under Lord Stirling and General Adam Stephen to cover the country and watch the motions of the enemy, and on December 2nd, General Washington reached Trenton. On December 6th, after being reinforced by 1500 Pennsylvania militia, which were procured by Mifflin, General Washington and his troops set off for Princeton.

Cornwallis, knowing how weak was the situation of Washington’s army, and being himself strongly reinforced, made a forced march from Brunswick and was within two miles of Princeton. Stirling, to avoid being surrounded, immediately set out with the two brigades for Trenton. Upon receiving intelligence of these movements, General Washington hurried back to Trenton, and having boats collected from all quarters, the stores and all the troops were transported across the Delaware. General Washington had the boats destroyed and had troops posted opposite the fords. With an able disposition of troops along the upper river, and with row galleys on the lower river, General Washington was able to stop the crossing by Cornwallis, who gave up the pursuit, and distributed the Hessian troops in cantonments along the river, and stationed his main force back at Brunswick. Cornwallis would wait until he was able to cross the Delaware on the ice.

General Washington sent Putnam, to take command of Philadelphia and put it in a state of defence, and sent Mifflin to have charge of the munitions of war that were deposited there. By their advice, Congress was adjourned on December 12th, and was to meet again on December 20th at Baltimore. With his 5500 men, and if he was reinforced by the arrival of Gates’s regiments and of Lee’s, General Washington believed he could defend Philadelphia, ‘whose loss must prove of the most fatal consequence to the cause of America’.

Notwithstanding the repeated and pressing orders and entreaties of General Washington, to bring his division across the Hudson to join him in the Jerseys, Lee did not reach Peekskill until November 30th, and didn’t cross over until December 4th. On December 12th, Lee decamped his troops from Morristown and marched that day to Vealtown (barely an 8 miles distance!), where Sullivan was left with the troops. Meanwhile, Lee took up quarters 3 miles off, at a tavern in Baskingridge, with only a small guard with him for protection, as there wasn’t a British cantonment within twenty miles. A tory, who had visited Lee the night before to complain of the loss of a horse taken by the army, and having found out where Lee was to lodge and breakfast, had ridden 18 miles in the night to Brunswick, and had given the information to the British, and then piloted back Colonel Harcourt and his dragoons, who surprised the guards and demanded Lee surrender or they’d burn down the house. Lee surrendered – bareheaded, in his slippers and blanket coat.

General Washington wrote in a letter to his brother Augustine:

“you will undoubtedly have heard of the captivity of General Lee. This is an additional misfortune and the more vexatious as it was by his own folly and imprudence and without a view to effect any good that he was taken … If every nerve is not strained to recruit the army with all possible expedition, I think the game is pretty nearly up … You can form no idea of the perplexity of my situation. No man I believe ever had a greater choice of evils and less means to extricate himself from them. However, under a full persuasion of the justice of our cause, I cannot entertain an idea that it will finally sink.”

Thomas Paine had joined Washington’s camp, ‘from Fort Lee to the edge of Pennsylvania’, and at Washington’s request wrote the ‘American Crisis’ that began:

“These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

It was printed on December 19th, in the Pennsylvania Journal, and on December 23rd, General Washington had it read to his troops.

Meanwhile, back on September 26th 1776, Dr. Benjamin Franklin had been appointed by Congress as one of the commissioners to represent it at the court of France. Though France was not yet ready to form an alliance with America, it was willing to ship blankets, shoes, clothing, arms and ammunition to some port in the West Indies where Congress might claim them. Dr. Franklin turned the post office over to Richard Bache, as deputy, and turned all the money he could raise (between three and four thousand pounds) into a loan to Congress.

On October 26th – the same day that Howe was marching towards White Plains, and Carleton was advancing on Ticonderoga – Dr. Franklin left Philadelphia and embarked on the armed sloop ‘Reprisal’, accompanied by his two grandsons: Temple Franklin, now 17 years old, and Benjamin Franklin Bache, 7 years old. Dr. Franklin, who was almost certain to be hanged for high treason if the ‘Reprisal’ was captured, noted the temperature of air and water every day, again studying the Gulf Stream. Within two days of France, the ‘Reprisal’, under Captain Wickes, took two British prizes and brought them into Quiberon bay off the coast of Brittany.

On December 3rd, a local fisherman rowed Dr. Franklin, suffering from boils that had erupted over every square inch of his torso, and his two grandsons ashore at Auray, and Dr. Franklin finished the journey to Nantes by post chaise, where he was honoured with a grand dinner. At Nantes, 230 miles from Paris, Dr. Franklin wrote to Silas Deane, who was in France to try to procure clothing and munitions for the Continental army(3), and to his friend, Jacques Barbeau-Dubourg – who both would receive their letters after the post office had read and copied them.

On December 22nd, Dr. Franklin arrived at the Hotel d’Entragues in Paris, where he would meet with Congress’s other two commissioners – Silas Deane, who Dr. Franklin left in charge of the covert shipping operation of war materiel to America, and Arthur Lee, who would later travel to Madrid to represent the United States to Spain. Soon, Dr. Franklin would move to Passy, a village two miles from Paris and home to mineral spas and a royal scientific laboratory, and stay rent-free as the guest of Jacques Le Ray de Chaumont in apartments at an outlying villa on the grounds of the Hotel de Valentinois, which would soon have its own lightning rod. Benny would attend a boarding school there, and join Dr. Franklin and Temple on the weekends.

(1) Stirling was exchanged by the British for Montford Browne, the British governor of the Bahamas, who had been captured by the Americans in an attack on Nassau, on March 3rd, 1776. Browne would then form the Loyalist Prince of Wales Regiment.

(2) It was here that Colonel Joseph Reed, Washington’s adjutant-general, wrote to Lee of what would hint at favouring to replace Washington with Lee as commander-in-chief.

(3) The French government of the 22-year-old king Louis XVI, assigned Beaumarchais, as secret agent, to set up a company – ‘Roderigue Hortalez et Compagnie’ – to receive a one million livre loan from France in June 1776 and another one million livre loan from Spain in August 1776, and to purchase supplies for the Americans from French arsenals. Beaumarchais met with Deane on July 19th 1776.

